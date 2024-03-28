Jaipore Xpress- Guilford 33 water street , Unit A
Dinner
Starters
- LENTIL SOUP$8.00
lentil, coconut milk, peppercorn tempering
- VEG SAMOSA$8.00
peas and potatoes in savory fold
- PAKORA$10.00
onion or potato fritter, chickpea batter
- LASSONI GOBI$14.00
corn battered cauliflower, tangy sauce
- KALMI KABAB$14.00
skewered charcoal baked wings, house spices
- LUCHI BAGARI JINGA$16.00
tiger shrimp, honey infused tomato cream, mustard tempering served with bread
- MASALA DOSA$18.00Out of stock
crispy crepe, spicy potato filling
- IDLI$15.00
fermented rice cakes, sambar, coconut chutney
- CHILLI CHICKEN$16.00
corn battered chicken tossed in soy and chilli tomato
- CHILLI PANEER$15.00
corn battered cheese tossed in soy and chilli tomato
- MANGO CHICKEN$16.00
battered chicken tossed with cumin infused spiced mango glaze
- GOBI MANCHURIAN$14.00
cauliflower tossed with vegetables in soy tomato glaze
- VEG FRIED RICE$14.00
long grain basmati tossed with vegetables in soy and tomato
- KEEMA SAMOSA$11.00
Chaat station
Vegetarian
- PANEER BUTTER MASALA$19.00
paneer cheese in smoked bell pepper infused tomato creme
- MALAI KOFTA$18.00
paneer cheese, raisins, turmeric infused veg dumplings in cashew cream sauce
- NAVRATAN KORMA$18.00
paneer, pineapple, sauteed vegetables, spiced cashew cream sauce
- SAAG PANEER$19.00
paneer, blanched puree of fresh spinach
- MATAR PANEER$19.00
turmeric infused green peas, paneer, spiced onion and cream
- DAAL MAKHNI$17.00
simmered black lentils, cream
- CHANNA SAAG$18.00
Vegan
Chicken
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$22.00
boneless chicken, tomato, cream
- BUTTER CHICKEN$22.00
charcoal strips of chicken, smoked pepper infused tomato, cream
- CHICKEN SAAG$21.00
chicken in spiced spinach puree
- CONDAPUR CHICKEN$21.00
southern style coconut chicken, curry leave and mustard tempering
- CHICKEN KORMA$22.00
cashew cream, onion, rose petal extract, saffron
- CHICKEN CHETTINAD$22.00
spicy southern indian chicken in peppercorns, curry leaf tempering
- CHICKEN VINDALOO$20.00
sun dried chili paste, vinegar and potatoes
- CHICKEN AAM RAS$20.00
mango, cream infused curry sauce
Lamb/Goat
- LAMB ROGAN JOSH$25.00
Persian influenced curry from Kashmir
- BUTTER LAMB MASALA$25.00
lamb curry with tomato and cream
- LAMB MADRAS$25.00
spicy curry lamb, coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard temperping
- LAMB KORMA$25.00
cashew cream, onion, rose petal extract, saffron
- LAMB SAAG$25.00
lamb in pureed spinach and cream
- LAMB VINDALOO$25.00
spicy sun dried chili paste, vinegar, potatoes
- GOAT CURRY$25.00
bone-in meat in curry
Seafood
Tandoor
- CHICKEN TANDOORI$21.00
barbeque style charcoal baked chicken on the bone, spiced yogurt marinade
- CHICKEN MALAI KABAB$20.00
barbeque style tenders, cream cheese marinade, spiced and cardomom
- TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS$32.00
skewered lamb chops, ginger, served with tossed garden vegetables
- SHRIMP KABAB$27.00
tiger shrimp in mildly spiced cream marinade