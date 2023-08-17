Jaipore Express- Briarcliffe 1116 Pleasantville rd
Dinner
Starters
LENTIL SOUP
lentil, coconut milk, peppercorn tempering
VEG SAMOSA
peas and potatoes in savory fold
PAKORA
onion or potato fritter, chickpea batter
LASSONI GOBI
corn battered cauliflower, tangy sauce
KALMI KABAB
skewered charcoal baked wings, house spices
LUCHI BAGARI JINGA
tiger shrimp, honey infused tomato cream, mustard tempering served with bread
MASALA DOSA
crispy crepe, spicy potato filling
IDLI
fermented rice cakes, sambar, coconut chutney
CHILLI CHICKEN
corn battered chicken tossed in soy and chilli tomato
CHILLI PANEER
corn battered cheese tossed in soy and chilli tomato
MANGO CHICKEN
battered chicken tossed with cumin infused spiced mango glaze
GOBI MANCHURIAN
cauliflower tossed with vegetables in soy tomato glaze
VEG FRIED RICE
long grain basmati tossed with vegetables in soy and tomato
KEEMA SAMOSA
Chaat station
Vegetarian
PANEER BUTTER MASALA
paneer cheese in smoked bell pepper infused tomato creme
MALAI KOFTA
paneer cheese, raisins, turmeric infused veg dumplings in cashew cream sauce
NAVRATAN KORMA
paneer, pineapple, sauteed vegetables, spiced cashew cream sauce
SAAG PANEER
paneer, blanched puree of fresh spinach
MATAR PANEER
turmeric infused green peas, paneer, spiced onion and cream
DAAL MAKHNI
simmered black lentils, cream
Vegan
Chicken
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
boneless chicken, tomato, cream
BUTTER CHICKEN
charcoal strips of chicken, smoked pepper infused tomato, cream
CHICKEN SAAG
chicken in spiced spinach puree
CONDAPUR CHICKEN
southern style coconut chicken, curry leave and mustard tempering
CHICKEN KORMA
cashew cream, onion, rose petal extract, saffron
CHICKEN CHETTINAD
spicy southern indian chicken in peppercorns, curry leaf tempering
CHICKEN VINDALOO
sun dried chili paste, vinegar and potatoes
CHICKEN AAM RAS
mango, cream infused curry sauce
Lamb/Goat
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
Persian influenced curry from Kashmir
BUTTER LAMB MASALA
lamb curry with tomato and cream
LAMB MADRAS
spicy curry lamb, coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard temperping
LAMB KORMA
cashew cream, onion, rose petal extract, saffron
LAMB SAAG
lamb in pureed spinach and cream
LAMB VINDALOO
spicy sun dried chili paste, vinegar, potatoes
GOAT CURRY
bone-in meat in curry
Seafood
Tandoor
CHICKEN TANDOORI
barbeque style charcoal baked chicken on the bone, spiced yogurt marinade
CHICKEN MALAI KABAB
barbeque style tenders, cream cheese marinade, spiced and cardomom
TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS
skewered lamb chops, ginger, served with tossed garden vegetables
SHRIMP KABAB
tiger shrimp in mildly spiced cream marinade