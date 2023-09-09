Popular Items

10" Jakeeno's Thin Crust Pizza

$10.75

Food

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$11.75

Served with thinly sliced bread

Garlic Provolone Cheese Toast

$7.25

4 Slices

Italian Toast

$4.50

3 Slices

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Whole white meat tenders served with our special sauce

Chicken Wings(6)

$10.25

Wings & drummies tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings(12)

$18.00

Wings & drummies tossed in your choice of sauce

Sides

Single Slice Provolone Toast

$1.70

1 slice

Extra Fresh Bread

$1.99

3 pieces

Gluten Free Roll

$1.99

Homemade Beef Meatballs(2)

$5.50

Spicy Italian Link Sausage

$3.75

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.25

Breaded Chicken Breast

$4.25

Single Meatball

$3.00

Jar of Homemade Ranch

$7.00

12 oz jar- perfect for the fridge

Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter

$2.00

Parmeasan Cheese Packets(5)

$0.25

Red Pepper Flake Packets(3)

$0.25

Side of White Sauce

$1.50

Side of Meat Sauce

$1.50

Side of Meatless Sauce

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of French Dressing

$1.00

Side of Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Doughball

$3.00

Jar of Pasta Sauce

$6.99

32oz jar of our Pasta Sauce

Case of Pasta Sauce

$61.60

(12) 32oz jars of our Pasta Sauce

Jar of Pizza Sauce

$5.50

14oz jar of our Pizza Sauce

Case of Pizza Sauce

$59.00

Hot Hoagies

Meatball Hoagie

$12.75

Ciabatta bread, cup of meatless sauce & a side of baby greens

Spicy Italian Link Sausage Hoagie

$12.75

Ciabatta bread, cup of meatless sauce & a side of baby greens

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$12.75

Ciabatta bread, cup of meatless sauce & a side of baby greens

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Jakeeno's Thin Crust Pizza

$10.75

13" Jakeeno's Thin Crust Pizza

$13.25

15" Jakeeno's Thin Crust Pizza

$17.50

10" Specialty Pizza

10" Chicago Super

$16.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers

10" Greek

$16.89

Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base

10" House Special

$16.30

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms

10" Jakeeno's Favorite

$16.30

Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions

10" Spinach Special

$16.89

Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms

10" Vegetarian Special

$15.99

Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers

10" Margherita

$16.35

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)

10" Barbecue Chicken

$17.50

Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese

10" Reuben

$17.25

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds

13" Specialty Pizza

13" Chicago Super

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers

13" Greek

$21.75

Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base

13" House Special

$20.30

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms

13" Jakeeno's Favorite

$20.30

Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions

13" Spinach Special

$21.75

Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms

13" Vegetarian Special

$19.99

Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers

13" Margherita

$19.85

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)

13" Barbecue Chicken

$21.99

Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese

13" Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.99

Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese

13" Reuben

$22.75

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds

15" Specialty Pizza

15" Chicago Super

$26.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers

15" Greek

$26.75

Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base

15" House Special

$25.90

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms

15" Jakeeno's Favorite

$25.90

Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions

15" Spinach Special

$26.75

Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms

15" Vegetarian Special

$25.75

Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers

15" Margherita

$25.99

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)

15" Barbecue Chicken

$27.75

Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese

15" Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.75

Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese

15" Reuben

$28.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds

Pasta

Baked Rigatoni

$13.50

Baked in homemade sauce, smothered in cheese

Chicken Florentine

$16.25

Breast of chicken, penne pasta in white butter cream sauce, spinach & cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$15.75

A lightly breaded chicken breast nestled in spaghetti & topped with our meatless sauce

Italian Spaghetti

$11.99

Always a family favorite

Beef Ravioli

$13.99

Beef filled pasta, garnished with mozzarella cheese

Lasagna

$16.25

Our own recipe, available only in meat sauce

Pasta Combo

$13.99

Stuffed shell, spinach tortellini, & penne pasta

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Hand stuffed with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, Romano cheeses

Spinach Tortellini

$13.99

Filled with spinach, roasted garlic & a blend of Italian cheeses

Gluten Free Lasagna

$12.00

Cheese Lasagna served with GF roll

Gluten Free Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Cheese filled pasta with GF roll

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$9.99

served with GF roll

Kids Penne Platter

$3.99

Kids Ravioli Platter

$3.99

Soup & Salads

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$7.75

A bowl of homemade goodness, served with bread

1/2 Baby Green Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, Asiago cheese, walnuts. Homemade balsamic dressing on the side

Full Baby Green Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, Asiago cheese, walnuts. Homemade balsamic dressing on the side

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.

Full Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.

1/2 House Salad

$7.75

Romaine, tomatoes, Romano cheese, croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side

Full House Salad

$10.25

Romaine, tomatoes, Romano cheese, croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side

1/2 Antipasto Salad

$8.50

Romaine, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers, cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side.

Full Antipasto Salad

$12.50

Romaine, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers, cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side.

Desserts

Chocolate Mocha Layer Cake

$7.00

Homemade Walnut Brownies

$4.50

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies(6)

$4.50

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.00

Rootbeer Float Mug (Dining room only)

$7.99

Rootbeer Float Liter (To Go)

$9.99

Frozen Pub Pizzas

Frozen Pub Pizza- Cheese

$12.00

Frozen Pub Pizza- Pepperoni

$12.00

Frozen Pub Pizza- Sausage

$12.00

Frozen Pub Pizza- Sausage & Pepperoni

$14.00

Frozen Pub Pizza- Chicago Super

$14.00

Frozen Pub Pizza- Vegetarian

$14.00

Frozen Pub Pizza- Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

$14.00

Frozen Pub Pizza- Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Beverages

Drinks

Can of Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Can of Sprite

$1.50

Can of Orange

$1.50

Can of Mountain Dew

$1.50Out of stock

1919 Draft Root Beer

$3.99

Liter

Kids Juice Box(flavors vary)

$1.00

Can of San Pellegrino Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz bottle of Coke

$2.99

20 oz bottle Diet Coke

$2.99

20 oz bottle Sprite

$2.99

20 oz bottle Mello Yello

$2.99

20 oz bottle Coke Zero

$2.99

20 oz bottle Fanta Orange

$2.99

20 oz bottle Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

20 oz Powerade- Mountain Berry

$2.99

20 oz VitaminWater-XXX-Zero Sugar

$2.99

20 oz bottle Dasani

$2.50

2 liter Coke

$3.99

2 liter Diet Coke

$3.99

2 liter Sprite

$3.99

2 liter Fanta Orange

$3.99

23.7 oz SmartWater- Strawberry/Blackberry

$2.99

18.5 oz Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea

$2.99

18.5 oz Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.99

14 oz- 2% Fairlife Milk

$2.99

10 oz Minute Maid Apple Juice

$1.99

Catering Menu

Catering

Small Pan Baked Rigatoni-Catering

$60.00

serves 8-10

Large Pan Baked Rigatoni-Catering

$160.00

serves 25-35

Family Size Baked Rigatoni-Catering

$45.00

serves 4-6

Small Pan Chicken Florentine-Catering

$70.00

serves 8-10

Large Pan Chicken Florentine-Catering

$180.00

serves 25-35

Family Size Chicken Florentine-Catering

$55.00

serves 4-6

Stuffed Shells(6)-Catering

$25.00

order in sets of 6

Small Pan Caesar Salad-Catering

$45.00

serves 8-10

Large Pan Caesar Salad-Catering

$90.00

serves 25-35

Artichoke Dip-Catering

$50.00

serves 12, includes bread

Chicken Wings (24)-Catering

$45.00

order in sets of 24

Pan of Walnut Brownies-Catering

$28.00

24 brownies

2 Dozen Cookies-Catering

$24.00

homemade, small chocolate chip cookies

Whole Chocolate Mocha Layer Cake-Catering

$49.00

9-12 slices

Whole Cheesecake-Catering

$35.00

serves 14

Bread Loaves-Catering

$6.50

approx. 15 slices per loaf

Loaf of Garlic Bread-Catering

$19.00

12 slices

Garlic Provolone Cheese Bread-Catering

$29.00

12 slices, served with Marinara