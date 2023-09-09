Jakeeno's Pizza & Pasta 3555 Chicago Ave
Food
Appetizers
Artichoke Dip
Served with thinly sliced bread
Garlic Provolone Cheese Toast
4 Slices
Italian Toast
3 Slices
Chicken Tenders
Whole white meat tenders served with our special sauce
Chicken Wings(6)
Wings & drummies tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings(12)
Wings & drummies tossed in your choice of sauce
Sides
Single Slice Provolone Toast
1 slice
Extra Fresh Bread
3 pieces
Gluten Free Roll
Homemade Beef Meatballs(2)
Spicy Italian Link Sausage
Grilled Chicken Breast
Breaded Chicken Breast
Single Meatball
Jar of Homemade Ranch
12 oz jar- perfect for the fridge
Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter
Parmeasan Cheese Packets(5)
Red Pepper Flake Packets(3)
Side of White Sauce
Side of Meat Sauce
Side of Meatless Sauce
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Banana Peppers
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of French Dressing
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Balsamic Dressing
Side of Caesar Dressing
Doughball
Jar of Pasta Sauce
32oz jar of our Pasta Sauce
Case of Pasta Sauce
(12) 32oz jars of our Pasta Sauce
Jar of Pizza Sauce
14oz jar of our Pizza Sauce
Case of Pizza Sauce
Hot Hoagies
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Specialty Pizza
10" Chicago Super
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
10" Greek
Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base
10" House Special
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms
10" Jakeeno's Favorite
Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions
10" Spinach Special
Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms
10" Vegetarian Special
Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
10" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)
10" Barbecue Chicken
Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese
10" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese
10" Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds
13" Specialty Pizza
13" Chicago Super
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
13" Greek
Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base
13" House Special
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms
13" Jakeeno's Favorite
Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions
13" Spinach Special
Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms
13" Vegetarian Special
Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
13" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)
13" Barbecue Chicken
Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese
13" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese
13" Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds
15" Specialty Pizza
15" Chicago Super
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
15" Greek
Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base
15" House Special
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms
15" Jakeeno's Favorite
Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions
15" Spinach Special
Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms
15" Vegetarian Special
Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
15" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)
15" Barbecue Chicken
Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese
15" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese
15" Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds
Pasta
Baked Rigatoni
Baked in homemade sauce, smothered in cheese
Chicken Florentine
Breast of chicken, penne pasta in white butter cream sauce, spinach & cheese
Chicken Parmesan
A lightly breaded chicken breast nestled in spaghetti & topped with our meatless sauce
Italian Spaghetti
Always a family favorite
Beef Ravioli
Beef filled pasta, garnished with mozzarella cheese
Lasagna
Our own recipe, available only in meat sauce
Pasta Combo
Stuffed shell, spinach tortellini, & penne pasta
Stuffed Shells
Hand stuffed with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, Romano cheeses
Spinach Tortellini
Filled with spinach, roasted garlic & a blend of Italian cheeses
Gluten Free Lasagna
Cheese Lasagna served with GF roll
Gluten Free Stuffed Shells
Cheese filled pasta with GF roll
Gluten Free Spaghetti
served with GF roll
Kids Penne Platter
Kids Ravioli Platter
Soup & Salads
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
A bowl of homemade goodness, served with bread
1/2 Baby Green Salad
Mixed greens, Asiago cheese, walnuts. Homemade balsamic dressing on the side
Full Baby Green Salad
Mixed greens, Asiago cheese, walnuts. Homemade balsamic dressing on the side
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
1/2 House Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, Romano cheese, croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side
Full House Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, Romano cheese, croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side
1/2 Antipasto Salad
Romaine, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers, cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side.
Full Antipasto Salad
Romaine, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers, cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side.
Desserts
Frozen Pub Pizzas
Frozen Pub Pizza- Cheese
Frozen Pub Pizza- Pepperoni
Frozen Pub Pizza- Sausage
Frozen Pub Pizza- Sausage & Pepperoni
Frozen Pub Pizza- Chicago Super
Frozen Pub Pizza- Vegetarian
Frozen Pub Pizza- Canadian Bacon & Pineapple
Frozen Pub Pizza- Bacon Cheeseburger
Beverages
Drinks
Can of Diet Coke
Can of Sprite
Can of Orange
Can of Mountain Dew
1919 Draft Root Beer
Liter
Kids Juice Box(flavors vary)
Can of San Pellegrino Water
Iced Tea
Lemonade
20 oz bottle of Coke
20 oz bottle Diet Coke
20 oz bottle Sprite
20 oz bottle Mello Yello
20 oz bottle Coke Zero
20 oz bottle Fanta Orange
20 oz bottle Minute Maid Lemonade
20 oz Powerade- Mountain Berry
20 oz VitaminWater-XXX-Zero Sugar
20 oz bottle Dasani
2 liter Coke
2 liter Diet Coke
2 liter Sprite
2 liter Fanta Orange
23.7 oz SmartWater- Strawberry/Blackberry
18.5 oz Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea
18.5 oz Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea
14 oz- 2% Fairlife Milk
10 oz Minute Maid Apple Juice
Catering Menu
Catering
Small Pan Baked Rigatoni-Catering
serves 8-10
Large Pan Baked Rigatoni-Catering
serves 25-35
Family Size Baked Rigatoni-Catering
serves 4-6
Small Pan Chicken Florentine-Catering
serves 8-10
Large Pan Chicken Florentine-Catering
serves 25-35
Family Size Chicken Florentine-Catering
serves 4-6
Stuffed Shells(6)-Catering
order in sets of 6
Small Pan Caesar Salad-Catering
serves 8-10
Large Pan Caesar Salad-Catering
serves 25-35
Artichoke Dip-Catering
serves 12, includes bread
Chicken Wings (24)-Catering
order in sets of 24
Pan of Walnut Brownies-Catering
24 brownies
2 Dozen Cookies-Catering
homemade, small chocolate chip cookies
Whole Chocolate Mocha Layer Cake-Catering
9-12 slices
Whole Cheesecake-Catering
serves 14
Bread Loaves-Catering
approx. 15 slices per loaf
Loaf of Garlic Bread-Catering
12 slices
Garlic Provolone Cheese Bread-Catering
12 slices, served with Marinara