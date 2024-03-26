Jakes - Del Mar
Starters
- Grilled Prawns$18.00
basil & prosciutto wrapped, pickled melon, garlic dijon vinaigrette
- BBQ Ribs$19.00
true story farms heirloom kurobuta pork ribs, brown sugar & cumin rubbed, sambal bbq sauce
- Sashimi$21.00
shaved jalapeño, cabbage, yuzu shoyu, china rose sprouts
- Calamari$17.00
macadamia nut panko crusted, sweet & sour sauce
- Brussel Sprouts$13.00
shishito peppers, calabrian chili chimichurri, lemon, black garlic aioli, parmesan
- Ceviche$16.00
lime marinated fresh fish, cilantro, jalapeño, red onion, cucumber, avocado, tortilla chips
- Seafood Chowder$12.00
sweet corn, fresh fish, clams, bacon, potato, creamy fish broth, focaccia
- Caesar Salad$11.00
lemon, garlic & anchovy vinaigrette, focaccia crumble, manchego cheese
- Pear & Candied Walnut$13.00
organic field greens, goat cheese, cranberry balsamic
- Burrata & Citrus$19.00
watercress, extra virgin olive oil, pumpkin spiced pepitas, focaccia crumble, sea salt, aged balsamic
Entrees
- Chef's Burger$18.00
sirloin & brisket blend, tillamook smoked cheddar, grilled onions, iceberg, tomato, special sauce, brioche bun, french fries
- Baja Fish Tacos$19.00
- Roasted Turkey Sandwich$17.50
all-natural, melted brie, apple, tomato apricot chutney, arugula, rustique roll
- Achiote Roasted Fish (Lunch)$24.00
farro, butternut squash, roasted tomatoes, fennel, roasted tomatillo vinaigrette
- Steak & Wedge$25.00
brandt farms all-natural USDA prime sirloin, iceberg, cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic, duroc bacon, blue cheese dressing
- Fish N Chips$23.00
beer battered fresh fish, crunchy cabbage slaw, french fries, tartar sauce
- Mixed Seafood Pot$25.00
fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, saffron tomato broth, risotto cake, fried leeks
- Ahi Poke Bowl$21.00
sesame soy dressing, onion, avocado, pickled papaya, kimchi, jalapeño, sushi rice
- Grilled Chicken Mediterranean Salad$17.50
baby kale, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olive tappenade, spicy sweet pumpkin seeds, lemon basil vinaigrette
- Fish Caesar Salad$19.00
daily chef ’s preparation, romaine, lemon, garlic & anchovy vinaigrette, focaccia crumbles, manchego cheese
- Beachside Vegan$17.00
roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, bok choy stir fry, mushroom, sushi rice cake, coconut curry sauce, tomato apricot chutney
Dessert
- Hula Pie$14.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
- New York Style Cheesecake$11.00
almond cookie crust, coconut and short bread cookie crumble, passion fruit coulis
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Torte$13.00
chocolate ganache, peanut butter cream cheese filling, chocolate gelato, brûléed banana
- Seasonal Sorbet$9.00
fresh berries
- Whole Hula Pie$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
- Hula Pie Plate$25.00
- Hula Pie Spork$8.00
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Burger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
- Kid's Fried Chicken$11.00
crispy all-natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce
- Kid's Fish & Chips$13.00
battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
- Kid's Teri Chicken$11.00
grilled all natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$11.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce