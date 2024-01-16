Jake's Diner Battleground Ave
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
- Bacon Breakfast$7.65
3 Strips of bacon served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Sausage Patty Breakfast$7.65
2 Patties served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Country Link Breakfast$7.65
4 Country Links served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Regular Ham Breakfast$7.65
1 Slice of Ham served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Country Ham Breakfast$8.40
1 Slice of Country Ham served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Smoked Sausage Breakfast$7.65
1 Order of Smoked sausage served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread of Smoked sausage
- Pork Tenderloin Breakfast$7.65
2 Pieces of Pork Tenderloin served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Turkey Bacon Breakfast$7.65
3 Strips of Turkey Bacon served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Turkey Link Sausage Breakfast$7.65
4 Turkey Links served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Turkey Patty Breakfast$7.65
2 Turkey Patties served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Liver Pudding Breakfast$7.65
2 Pieces of Liver Pudding served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Cornbeef Hash Breakfast$8.75
Cornbeef Hash served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- 2 Egg Breakfast$6.15
2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Bolonga Breakfast$7.65
1 Piece of Bologna served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Gravy Biscuit w/ 2 Eggs$5.90
2 eggs(cooked to order) with a Gravy Biscuit
- Fat Cat Special$16.99
3 eggs(cooked to order) 3 Strips of Bacon, 4 Sausage Links or 2 Patties, 1 Waffle or Short Stack or French Toast, Choice bread
- Pork Free Fat Cat Special$17.99
3 eggs(cooked to order) 3 Strips of Turkey Bacon, 4 Turkey Sausage Links or 2 Patties, 1 Waffle or Short Stack or French Toast, Choice bread
- Gravy Biscuit$5.60
Waffles & Pancakes
Specialty Omelets
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$7.65
Served with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Philly Steak Omelet$8.65
Cheese, Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$7.65
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Grilled Chicken Omelet$10.65
Cheese, Onions & Peppers Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Sausage Patty Omelet$7.65
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Bologna & Cheese Omlet$7.65
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Cheese Omlet$6.90
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Plain (No Cheese) Omelet$5.90
Plain Omelet with no Cheese Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Country Ham & Cheese Omelet$9.65
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Western Omelet Omelet$8.65
Ham, Onion, Peppers & Cheese Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Veggie Omelet$7.65
Cheese, Onion, Peppers, Tomato & Mushroom Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Greek Omelet$10.65
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Feta Cheese & Black Olives Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Chorizo Omelet$10.65
- Sausage Link Omelet
Breakfast Steaks & Chicken
- Pork Chops$9.90
2 (5oz) Pork Chops Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
- Grilled Chicken$11.20
Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
- Chopped Steak$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
- New York Strip$17.99
One (6oz) New York Strip Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
- Ribeye Steak$19.99
One (8oz) Ribeye Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.35
Served With Your Choice of Bread
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.35
Served With Your Choice of Bread
- Bacon Sandwich$3.20
Served With Your Choice of Bread
- Sausage Patty Sandwich$3.20
Served With Your Choice of Bread
- Breakfast Club$8.65
Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo Served on Your Choice of Bread
- Breakfast Wrap$7.20
Bacon or Ham or Sausage, Egg, Cheese, Diced Onion & Green Peppers
- Egg Sandwich$3.50
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.95
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.95
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Liver Pudding Sandwich$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Smoke Sausage Sandwich$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Country Ham Sandwich$3.20
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Ham Sandwich$3.20
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Avocado Toast$6.99
Breakfast Sides
- English Muffin$2.40
- Bacon Side$3.90
3 Slices of Bacon
- Country Link Side$4.10
4 Country Links
- Hash Brown Side$3.65
- Home Fries Side$4.20
- Grits Side (small)$1.85
- Gravy Side (small)$1.85
- Egg$2.10
- 2 Eggs$4.20
- 3 Eggs$6.30
- Tomato Slices$2.20
- Sausage Patty Side$3.90
2 Sausage Patties
- Smoked Sausage$4.10
- One Pancake$3.10
- Oatmeal$3.10
- Turkey Bacon Side$4.60
3 Slices of Turkey Bacon
- Liver Pudding$4.10
- Turkey Patty Side$4.60
2 Turkey Patties
- Turkey Link Side$4.60
4 Turkey Links
- Pork Tenderloin Side$4.80
2 Pork Tenderloins
- Country Ham Side$4.80
1 Piece Country Ham
- Gravy Side (large)$2.85
- Grits Side (large)$2.85
- Ham Side$3.90
- One Piece French Toast$3.10
- Raisin Toast Side$2.90
- Toast and Jelly$2.60
- Texas Toast Side$2.90
- Biscuit$1.60
- Cornbeef Hash Side$5.19
- Fries$3.65
- Bolonga Side$3.90
Lunch/Dinner
Fresh Salads
- House Salad$5.30
Lettuce Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Cheese With your choice of dressing
- Grilled Chicken Chef Salad$11.30
Served with your choice of dressing
- Chef Salad w/Turkey$11.30
Served with your choice of dressing
- Chef Salad w/Ham$11.30
Served with your choice of dressing
- No Meat Chef Salad$9.85
Served with your choice of dressing
- Chef Salad w/Turkey & Ham$11.30
Soups
Wings
Wraps
- Club Wrap$9.65
Turkey or Ham. Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
- Chicken Wrap$9.65
Grilled or Crispy Chicken w Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.65
Grilled or Crispy Chicken w Lettuce Tomato, Onion & Original Marinade
- Sweet Chili Pepper Wrap$9.65
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken w Baby Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, tomato & Onion
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.65
Grilled or Crispy Chicken w Lettuce Tomato, Onion & BBQ Sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.65
Grilled or Crispy Chicken w Lettuce Tomato, Onion & Buffalo Sauce
- Teriyaki Wrap$9.65
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce Served w Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
- BLT Wrap$9.65
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Burgers
- Double Cheese Burger$8.20
Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
- Cheeseburger$5.70
Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
- Hamburger$5.20
Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
- Bacon Cheese Burger$6.45
Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
- Jalapeno Bacon Burger$6.45
Jalapeno Smoked Bacon with Cheese Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
- Patty Melt$6.45
Cheese & Onions Served on Whole Wheat
- Cheese Burger Club$8.20
Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
- Ruben Sandwich$9.20
Served with Shaved Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, and Swiss on Grilled Rye
- ATW Cheeseburger$6.45
Served with Mustard, Chili, Onions Slaw & Cheese on a Toasted Bun
- Mushroom Swiss$6.45
Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese
- Chopped Steak Sandwich$8.20
Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
- Black and Blue$6.45
Blacked Burger w Blue Cheese Crumbles Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
Chicken Sandwiches
- Classic Grilled Chicken$8.15
Lettuce Tomato & Mayo
- Teriyaki Grilled Chicken$8.15
Griled Chicken Tossed in Teriyaki Sauce
- Balckened Grilled Chicken$8.15
Blackened Chicken Breast w Lettuce Tomato & Mayo
- Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Chicken$8.15
Jalapeno Smoked Bacon w Cheese on Grilled Chicken
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken$8.15
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce
- Honey BBQ Grilled Chicken$8.15
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Honey BBQ Sauce
- Classic Crispy Chicken Filet$5.60
Subs & Deli Sandwiches
Dinner Sides
- Fries$3.65
- Hot Chips$4.00
- Yams$2.85
- Turnip Greens$2.85
- Potato Salad$2.85
- Pinto Beans$2.85
- Okra$2.85
- Mac & Cheese$2.85
- Grilled Squash$2.85
- Grilled Asp$2.85
- Green Beans$2.85
- Fried Squash$2.65
- Cream Potatoes$2.85
- Corn$2.85
- Cole Slaw$2.85
- Broc Cass$2.85
- Black Eyed Peas$2.85
- Baked Potato$3.65
- Onion Rings$4.00
- Cornbread Side$1.60
- Dinner Roll$1.60
- Baked Apples$2.85
- House Salad$5.05
Entrees
- Ribeye 8 oz$21.15
Grilled 8oz Ribeye Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread
- NY Strip 6 oz$19.15
Grilled 6oz Ribeye Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread
- Grilled Chicken Din$11.60
House Marinate, Teriyaki or Blackened. Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread
- Pork Chops 5oz$10.65
Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread
- 3 Piece Chicken Tenders$10.65
Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread and Choice of Hot Sauce, honey BBQ or Teriyaki
- Chopped Steak$10.65
Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread and Choice of Hot Sauce, honey BBQ or Teriyaki
- Spaghetti Dinner$10.65
Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread and Choice of Hot Sauce, honey BBQ or Teriyaki
- Crab Cakes$11.19
Dessert
Dessert
- Banana Pudding$3.99
- Crumb Cake$4.75
- Pie Slice$3.99
- Whole Cake$50.00
- Half Cake$25.00
- Brownie$3.50
- Cinnamon Square$5.25
- Apple Crisp Bar$5.25
- Raspberry Square$5.25
- Cocunut Cream Pie$3.99
- Chocolate Mouse Pie$3.99
- Coconut Cake$5.45
- German Chocolate Cake$5.45
- Carrot Cake$5.25
- Red Velvet Cake$5.45
- Devils Chocolate Cake$5.45
- Strawberry Cake$5.45
- Old Fashion Cake$5.25
- Strawberry Crunch Cake$5.25
- Chocolate Crunch Cake$5.25
- Pumpkin Pecan Crunch$5.25
- Pineapple Upside Down$5.25
- Boston Cream Poke$5.25