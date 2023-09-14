Jake's On The Lakes
Soup | Salads
Bowl Soup of The Day
Bowl Chicken Wild Rice
Creamy and comforting broth filled with chicken & bacon pieces + Minnesota wild rice and an aromatic base of onions + carrots + celery.
Jake's Side Salad
Mixed greens + cucumber + tomatoes + onions + cheese blend + croutons + choice of dressing: Caesar | ranch | Italian | blue cheese | honey French | hot bacon.
Avocado Strawberry Salad
Avocado + fresh strawberries + pickled jalapenos + tomatoes + red onion + cilantro tossed with spring mix greens and lemon vinaigrette.
Blackberry Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with blackberries + feta cheese + red onions + cherry tomatoes + walnuts with a blueberry pomegranate dressing.
Jake's Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine + sourdough croutons + Parmesan cheese + sun-dried tomatoes + black lava salt with Caesar dressing.
5 o'clock Salad
Crispy Romaine hearts + diced egg + tomatoes + cucumber + bacon + onion + Parmesan cheese + beer nuts with our homemade beer ranch dressing.
Apps
Chicken Quesadilla
Fajita-seasoned pulled chicken with onions, sweet peppers, queso fresco and flour tortilla. Served with chipotle crema, salsa verde and lime wedges.
Duck Tenders
Tender mallard breasts marinated, lightly hand-breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served with a sweet cherry balsamic dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
Tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub flavors. Sauce: BBQ | Buffalo | Garlic Parmesan | Teriyaki | Bourban Molasses Spicy Chile De Arbol Dry Rub: Jamacian Jerk | Cajun | BBQ | Buffalo | Ranch
Garlic Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds dredged in garlic and fried to a golden crisp. Fresh basil red sauce dipper served on the side.
Onion Rings
Sweet Vidalia onions tossed in our house special beer batter and served with beer ranch dressing.
Nachos Chorizo
Crispy tortilla chips topped with chorizo, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro, Cotija cheese crumbles, & a drizzle of chipotle crema.
Guac, Salsa & Chips Platter
Fresh-made tortilla chips dusted in a sea salt/cumin blend and served with cilantro-lime guacamole, pico de gallo, & salsa verde.
Walleye Fingers
Minnesota walleye strips rubbed with shorelunch seasoning and fried to a crisp golden brown outside and flaky perfection on the inside. Joined by a zesty & refreshing Parmesan-jalapeno tartar.
Fried Portabellas
Thick-sliced portabella mushrooms lightly breaded, fried to a crispy finish and partnered with house-made beer ranch dressing.
Cajun Calamari
Dusted in seasoned flour and fried with red & green pickled cherry peppers. Served with tarragon chili sauce.
Pork Burnt Ends
Tender smoked pork belly glazed with a bourbon molasses sauce and served on a bed of hand-tossed and lightly fried sweet onion strings.
Firecracker Shrimp
Argentine red prawns sauteed in a peppy firecracker sauce and accompanied by blue cheese dressing.
Burgers
B.Y.O. Burger
1.) Choose a patty: 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb | veggie 2.) Choose a cheese: American | sharp cheddar | baby Swiss | blue cheese | smoked Gouda | pepperjack Add: lettuce | tomato | onion Upgrade ($2 ea): smoked bacon | fried egg | caramelized onions | sautéed portabellas
Route 66
Chorizo patty, seared cactus, pepperjack cheese, crispy onions & chipotle aioli.
The Mediterranean
Seasoned ground lamb patty, tzatziki sauce, Roma tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onions & fresh feta cheese crumbles.
The Martini
Italian olive tapenade cream cheese, raw onion & Swiss cheese on your choice of 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb | veggie patty.
Jalapeno Popper
Cajun cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon & pepperjack cheese on your choice of 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb | veggie patty.
Smoked Bacon Jam
Apple bacon jam, red onion & baby Swiss cheese on your choice of 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb | veggie patty.
Gouda & 'Shrooms
Sautéed portabellas, smoked Gouda cheese & caramelized onion on your choice of 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb patty | veggie.
Juicy Lucy
Sandwiches
Blackberry Turkey Bacon
Smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and house-made fresh blackberry wine sauce stacked on wheatberry bread.
Jake's Club Grinder
Fresh-baked hoagie roll loaded with sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby Swiss, cheddar, and mayo with a dash of Italian herb-infused olive oil & red wine vinegar and a sprinkle of sea salt & cracked pepper. Served cold or toasted.
Pounded Ranch Chicken
Marinated & tenderized chicken breast, lightly breaded & golden-fried, then dusted with ranch seasoning. Piled on a brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion and drizzled with chipotle crema.
Strawberry Brie
Sourdough bread layered with bacon, lettuce, brie cheese and a fresh chopped strawberry spread.
Walleye Po'Boy
Pan fried Minnesota walleye fillet topped with raw onion, lettuce and our very own lemon dill aioli spread on a soft-baked hoagie roll.
Specialties
Beef Short Ribs
Slow-roasted, boneless short rib with demi glaze. Served with choice of potato and vegetable.
Br Chix (Dark)
Brined and broasted to tender & juicy perfection and accompanied by choice of potato and a dinner roll.
Br Chix (Mixed)
Brined and broasted to tender & juicy perfection and accompanied by choice of potato and a dinner roll.
Br Chix (White)
Brined and broasted to tender & juicy perfection and accompanied by choice of potato and a dinner roll.
Commercial Sand
Choice of pulled chicken | smoked turkey on wheatberry bread with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Pan Seared Walleye
Lightly breaded Minnesota walleye fillet, pan seared golden brown. Served with jalapeno tartar and choice of potato and vegetable.
Pork Loinback Ribs
Marinated, seasoned, sauced & smoked. Half or whole rack with choice of potato and vegetable.
Steamed Walleye
Seasoned & steamed with lemon, garlic and fresh herbs. Served with choice of potato and vegetable.
Side Dishes
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheeseburger
All-beef patty with American cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Yummy, gooey cheese inside sourdough bread
Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese
A classic favorite of kids everywhere
Kid's Quesadilla
Yummy, gooey cheese inside flour tortillas
Kid's Ribs
A half pound of deliciously messy rib bone pieces
Kid's Wings
Four pieces with choice of rub or sauce* *Chicken Wing Sauces: BBQ | buffalo | garlic Parmesan | teriyaki | bourbon molasses | spicy chile de árbol Chicken Wing Dry Rubs: Jamaican jerk | Cajun | BBQ | buffalo | ranch