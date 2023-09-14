Soup | Salads

Bowl Soup of The Day

$6.00
Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

$6.00

Creamy and comforting broth filled with chicken & bacon pieces + Minnesota wild rice and an aromatic base of onions + carrots + celery.

Jake's Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens + cucumber + tomatoes + onions + cheese blend + croutons + choice of dressing: Caesar | ranch | Italian | blue cheese | honey French | hot bacon.

Avocado Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Avocado + fresh strawberries + pickled jalapenos + tomatoes + red onion + cilantro tossed with spring mix greens and lemon vinaigrette.

Blackberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Fresh baby spinach topped with blackberries + feta cheese + red onions + cherry tomatoes + walnuts with a blueberry pomegranate dressing.

Jake's Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped Romaine + sourdough croutons + Parmesan cheese + sun-dried tomatoes + black lava salt with Caesar dressing.

5 o'clock Salad

$9.00

Crispy Romaine hearts + diced egg + tomatoes + cucumber + bacon + onion + Parmesan cheese + beer nuts with our homemade beer ranch dressing.

Apps

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Fajita-seasoned pulled chicken with onions, sweet peppers, queso fresco and flour tortilla. Served with chipotle crema, salsa verde and lime wedges.

Duck Tenders

$15.00

Tender mallard breasts marinated, lightly hand-breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served with a sweet cherry balsamic dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub flavors. Sauce: BBQ | Buffalo | Garlic Parmesan | Teriyaki | Bourban Molasses Spicy Chile De Arbol Dry Rub: Jamacian Jerk | Cajun | BBQ | Buffalo | Ranch

Garlic Cheese Curds

$11.00

Wisconsin cheese curds dredged in garlic and fried to a golden crisp. Fresh basil red sauce dipper served on the side.

Onion Rings

$11.00

Sweet Vidalia onions tossed in our house special beer batter and served with beer ranch dressing.

Nachos Chorizo

$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with chorizo, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro, Cotija cheese crumbles, & a drizzle of chipotle crema.

Guac, Salsa & Chips Platter

$10.00

Fresh-made tortilla chips dusted in a sea salt/cumin blend and served with cilantro-lime guacamole, pico de gallo, & salsa verde.

Walleye Fingers

$15.00

Minnesota walleye strips rubbed with shorelunch seasoning and fried to a crisp golden brown outside and flaky perfection on the inside. Joined by a zesty & refreshing Parmesan-jalapeno tartar.

Fried Portabellas

$12.00

Thick-sliced portabella mushrooms lightly breaded, fried to a crispy finish and partnered with house-made beer ranch dressing.

Cajun Calamari

$14.00

Dusted in seasoned flour and fried with red & green pickled cherry peppers. Served with tarragon chili sauce.

Pork Burnt Ends

$13.00

Tender smoked pork belly glazed with a bourbon molasses sauce and served on a bed of hand-tossed and lightly fried sweet onion strings.

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Argentine red prawns sauteed in a peppy firecracker sauce and accompanied by blue cheese dressing.

Burgers

B.Y.O. Burger

$10.00

1.) Choose a patty: 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb | veggie 2.) Choose a cheese: American | sharp cheddar | baby Swiss | blue cheese | smoked Gouda | pepperjack Add: lettuce | tomato | onion Upgrade ($2 ea): smoked bacon | fried egg | caramelized onions | sautéed portabellas

Route 66

$15.00

Chorizo patty, seared cactus, pepperjack cheese, crispy onions & chipotle aioli.

The Mediterranean

$16.00

Seasoned ground lamb patty, tzatziki sauce, Roma tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onions & fresh feta cheese crumbles.

The Martini

$14.00

Italian olive tapenade cream cheese, raw onion & Swiss cheese on your choice of 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb | veggie patty.

Jalapeno Popper

$15.00

Cajun cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon & pepperjack cheese on your choice of 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb | veggie patty.

Smoked Bacon Jam

$14.00

Apple bacon jam, red onion & baby Swiss cheese on your choice of 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb | veggie patty.

Gouda & 'Shrooms

$15.00

Sautéed portabellas, smoked Gouda cheese & caramelized onion on your choice of 6 oz. beef | chicken breast | chorizo | lamb patty | veggie.

Juicy Lucy

$12.00

Sandwiches

Blackberry Turkey Bacon

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and house-made fresh blackberry wine sauce stacked on wheatberry bread.

Jake's Club Grinder

$16.00

Fresh-baked hoagie roll loaded with sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby Swiss, cheddar, and mayo with a dash of Italian herb-infused olive oil & red wine vinegar and a sprinkle of sea salt & cracked pepper. Served cold or toasted.

Pounded Ranch Chicken

$15.00

Marinated & tenderized chicken breast, lightly breaded & golden-fried, then dusted with ranch seasoning. Piled on a brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion and drizzled with chipotle crema.

Strawberry Brie

$14.00

Sourdough bread layered with bacon, lettuce, brie cheese and a fresh chopped strawberry spread.

Walleye Po'Boy

$16.00

Pan fried Minnesota walleye fillet topped with raw onion, lettuce and our very own lemon dill aioli spread on a soft-baked hoagie roll.

Specialties

Beef Short Ribs

$25.00

Slow-roasted, boneless short rib with demi glaze. Served with choice of potato and vegetable.

Br Chix (Dark)

$12.00+

Brined and broasted to tender & juicy perfection and accompanied by choice of potato and a dinner roll.

Br Chix (Mixed)

$13.00+

Brined and broasted to tender & juicy perfection and accompanied by choice of potato and a dinner roll.

Br Chix (White)

$14.00+

Brined and broasted to tender & juicy perfection and accompanied by choice of potato and a dinner roll.

Commercial Sand

$18.00

Choice of pulled chicken | smoked turkey on wheatberry bread with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Pan Seared Walleye

$23.00

Lightly breaded Minnesota walleye fillet, pan seared golden brown. Served with jalapeno tartar and choice of potato and vegetable.

Pork Loinback Ribs

$23.00+

Marinated, seasoned, sauced & smoked. Half or whole rack with choice of potato and vegetable.

Steamed Walleye

$23.00

Seasoned & steamed with lemon, garlic and fresh herbs. Served with choice of potato and vegetable.

Side Dishes

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Crinkle Fries

$6.00

Side Waffle Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Mashed & Gravy

$6.00

MN Wild Rice

$6.00

Side Onions Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Cup of CWR

$4.00

Cup of SOD

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Corn Cob

$6.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

All-beef patty with American cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Yummy, gooey cheese inside sourdough bread

Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.00

A classic favorite of kids everywhere

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Yummy, gooey cheese inside flour tortillas

Kid's Ribs

$8.00

A half pound of deliciously messy rib bone pieces

Kid's Wings

$8.00

Four pieces with choice of rub or sauce* *Chicken Wing Sauces: BBQ | buffalo | garlic Parmesan | teriyaki | bourbon molasses | spicy chile de árbol Chicken Wing Dry Rubs: Jamaican jerk | Cajun | BBQ | buffalo | ranch

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Extra Dressing

Caesar

$0.50

Beer Ranch

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey French

$0.50

Hot Bacon

$0.50

Season Sour Cream

$2.00

Features

Cod Fish Fry

$17.00

Duck Wings

$12.00

6 ducks wings served with a side of orange chili sauce.

Prime Rib

$28.00