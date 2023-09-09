Main Menu

Appetizer

Wings

$10.99

Hot or Mild

Cheese Dip

$5.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

Bola Dip

$7.99

Beef, Cheese and Bean

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Chori Dip

$7.99

Nachos

Nachos Fajitas

$12.99

Grilled Steak or Chicken slices with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese dip

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Chicken, Beef with beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip and pico de gallo and jalapeños

Nachos a la Casa

$13.99

Lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream and jalapeños

Salads & Soup

Sopa de Menudo

$15.99

Beef tripe with corn and guajillo soup served with jalapenos, cilantro and onions, limes and tortillas.

Bowl

$13.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak served over bed of rice and black beans, topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Grilled Salad

$13.99

Steak or Chicken Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, bell peppers and cheese

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken with onions, peppers, tomatoes, sour cream salad on top with shredded cheese and refried beans

Taco Salad

$11.99

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo

Tacos

Mex Torta

$11.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Three flour tortillas filled with Tilapia filet. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo on top and side of rice and beans

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo on top, rice and beans on the side

Mexican Street Tacos

$12.99

Three soft corn tortilla tacos with your choice of: Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Grilled Steak or Chorizo. Served with Mexican hot salsa side, chopped onions, cilantro on top and a side of rice and beans. (Can choose 2 ofthe same meat and 1 different meatto mix and match)

Quesadilla

Quesabirria

$13.99

Cheese and beef tortillas dipped in consomme from beef braising process that are griddled until crispy, with melted cheese, topped with braised beef and served with additional dish of consomme dip

Quesadilla Ranchera

$13.99

Grilled chicken or Steak and cheese served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico

Quesadilla Mexicana

$12.99

Shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese with refried beans inside and served with side of lettuce, sour cream and pico

Quesadilla de Camaron

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp stuffed with cheese and refried beans inside, peppers, onions and tomato, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak stuffed with cheese, peppers, onions and tomato, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico

Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak stuffed with green peppers, onions and tomatoes, and covered with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Burrito Loco

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp stuffed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes covered in cheese dip. Served with rice and sour cream salad

Burrito Grande

$13.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak stuffed with rice and refried beans topped with cheese dip, sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce

Burrito California

$12.99

Grilled chicken or Steak stuffed with rice, refried beans and lettuce. Topped pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito Jalapenos

$13.99

Grilled chicken and chorizo stuffed with rice and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, lettuce, pico and jalapeños on top

Burrito Tejano

$13.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp stuffed with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Burrito Jalisco

$13.99

Stuffed with Carne Asada, refried beans, pico de gallo and topped with cheese dip

Burrito Special

$12.99

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with red sauce, refried beans inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce on top

Chimichangas

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

onions, peppers and tomatoes, with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico on top served with rice and refried beans

Chimichanga

$12.99

(Shredded Chicken or Carne Asada) Fried or Soft flour tortilla with beef tip or chicken covered with cheese dip, lettuce, pico, sour cream on top and served with rice and refried beans

Enchiladas

Enchilada Supreme

$12.99

Four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchilada Jalapenos

$11.99

Two chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Two chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas topped with green salsa and served with rice, refried beans and sour cream salad with pico de gallo

Enchiladas Tapatias

$12.99

Three chicken or beef tips enchiladas with ranchero salsa and cheese on top, served with rice and refried beans

Chicken

Pollo Grande

$14.99

Grilled Chicken served with rice and refried beans and tortillas. Comes with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheese dip

Arroz con Pollo & Camarones

$15.99

Grilled Chicken and Shrimp served on a bed of rice with cheese dip and a side of sour cream salad, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Arroz con Pollo

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Served on bed or rice and topped with cheese dip and side of sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Grilled Chicken and Chorizo with cheese dip served with rice and refried beans and tortillas.

Fajitas

Fajita Jalisco

$17.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo (mexican sausage), grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.

Fajita Jalapenos

$18.99

Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp, grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas (Chicken & Steak)

$17.99

Grilled chicken and steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Grilled chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$16.99

Steak, grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.

Grill/Parrilla

Steak Mexicana

$17.99

T-bone steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, peppers, rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

T-Bone and Shrimp

$18.99

Rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Two eggs with ranchero sauce served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.99

Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

El Comal

$16.99

Grilled Chicken with grilled tender-sliced beef, grilled shrimp, and grilled chorizo. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Mucha Hambre

$15.99

Grilled Steak and Chicken served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Tierra y Mar

$16.99

Grilled shrimp, steak and chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, squash served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip and side of tortillas.

Jalapeno Grill Special

$16.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, grilled mushrooms and onions all topped with cheese dip served with refried beans, rice and tortilla.

Carnitas

$13.99

Grilled shredded pork served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Grilled onions on top of steak served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico and tortillas

Vegetarian

Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada

$10.99

w/ rice

Cheese Quesadilla & Bean Burrito

$10.99

w/ rice

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, squash and mushrooms served with a side of sour cream salad, rice and refried beans and flour tortillas

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, and refried beans inside served with a side of sour cream salad and pico de gallo

Veggie Taco Salad

$12.99

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, zucchini, squash and refried beans inside with sour cream salad and cheese on top

Veggie Burrito

$12.99

Green peppers, zucchini , squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions inside and comes with sour cream salad, ranchero salsa, cheese and pico on top and rice on the side

Combinations

#1: One Enchilada, One Taco

$9.99

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef

#2: One Chile Relleno, One Taco

$10.99

Cheese, Chicken or Beef

#3: One Burrito, One Enchilada

$10.99

Cheese, Chicken or Beef

#4: Two Tacos

$9.99

Chicken or Beef

#5: Two Enchiladas

$9.99

Cheese, Chicken or Beef

Sides

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Jalapenos

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$4.99

Tortillas (Corn or Flour)

$1.99

Small Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Large Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Hard Taco Beef

$2.50

Hard Taco Chicken

$2.50

Soft Taco Beef

$2.50

Soft Taco Chicken

$2.50

Enchilada Cheese

$2.99

Enchilada Chicken

$2.99

Enchilada Beef

$2.99

Chile Relleno Cheese

$4.99

Chile Relleno Beef

$4.99

Chile Relleno Chicken

$4.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$4.99

Quesadilla Shred Chicken

$4.99

Quesadilla Beef

$4.99

Quesadilla Grill Chicken

$5.99

Quesadilla Grill Steak

$5.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$6.50

Burrito Beef

$4.99

Burrito Chicken

$4.99

Burrito Bean

$4.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Churros (2)

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Mexican Soft Drinks (Jarritos)

$3.25

Sparkling Water (Bottled)

$3.25

Special Drinks (No Refills)

$3.25

Kids Menu

#1 Chicken Nuggets and French Fries

$7.00

#2 Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

$7.00

#3 1 Taco Hard or Soft (Chicken or Beef) with rice and beans

$7.00

Seafood

Camarones Rancheros

$16.99

Camarones A LA Diabla

$16.99

Tilapia & Shrimp

$15.99

Lunch Menu

#1: Speedy Gonzalez

$8.99

#2: One Chile Relleno, One Taco

$8.99

Cheese, Chicken or Beef

#3: Burrito

$7.99

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with red sauce, refried beans inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce on top

#4: Quesadilla

$7.99

Shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese with refried beans inside and served with side of lettuce, sour cream and pico

#5: Two Enchiladas

$8.99

Cheese, Chicken or Beef

#6: Chimichanga

$9.99

(Shredded Chicken or Carne Asada) Fried or Soft flour tortilla with beef tip or chicken covered with cheese dip, lettuce, pico, sour cream on top and served with rice and refried beans

#7: Quesadilla Grill

$8.99

Grilled chicken or Steak and cheese served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico

#8: Two Tacos

$7.99

Chicken or Beef

#9: Bowl (Steak or Chicken)

$9.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak served over bed of rice and black beans, topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

#10: Huevos con Chorizo

$8.99

Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

#11 Arroz con Pollo

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Served on bed or rice and topped with cheese dip and side of sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas.

#12: Carnitas

$9.99

Grilled shredded pork served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico and tortillas.

#13: Burrito Jalapenos

$10.99

Grilled chicken and chorizo stuffed with rice and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, lettuce, pico and jalapeños on top

#14: Burrito Grande

$8.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak stuffed with rice and refried beans topped with cheese dip, sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce

#15: Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Grilled chicken or steak stuffed with green peppers, onions and tomatoes, and covered with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

#16: Chori Pollo

$9.99

Grilled Chicken and Chorizo with cheese dip served with rice and refried beans and tortillas.

#17: Fajitas

$11.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak fajitas grilled with onions, peppers, tomatoes. Served with sour cream salad, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

#18: Tierra y Mar

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, steak and chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, squash served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip and side of tortillas.

#19: Taco Salad

$9.99

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo