Jalapeños Mexican Grill Carytown
Appetizer
Nachos
Salads & Soup
Sopa de Menudo
Beef tripe with corn and guajillo soup served with jalapenos, cilantro and onions, limes and tortillas.
Bowl
Grilled Chicken or Steak served over bed of rice and black beans, topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Grilled Salad
Steak or Chicken Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, bell peppers and cheese
Fajita Taco Salad
Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken with onions, peppers, tomatoes, sour cream salad on top with shredded cheese and refried beans
Taco Salad
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Tacos
Mex Torta
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with Tilapia filet. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo on top and side of rice and beans
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo on top, rice and beans on the side
Mexican Street Tacos
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with your choice of: Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Grilled Steak or Chorizo. Served with Mexican hot salsa side, chopped onions, cilantro on top and a side of rice and beans. (Can choose 2 ofthe same meat and 1 different meatto mix and match)
Quesadilla
Quesabirria
Cheese and beef tortillas dipped in consomme from beef braising process that are griddled until crispy, with melted cheese, topped with braised beef and served with additional dish of consomme dip
Quesadilla Ranchera
Grilled chicken or Steak and cheese served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico
Quesadilla Mexicana
Shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese with refried beans inside and served with side of lettuce, sour cream and pico
Quesadilla de Camaron
Grilled Shrimp stuffed with cheese and refried beans inside, peppers, onions and tomato, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Fajita
Grilled Chicken or Steak stuffed with cheese, peppers, onions and tomato, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico
Burritos
Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak stuffed with green peppers, onions and tomatoes, and covered with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Burrito Loco
Grilled Shrimp stuffed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes covered in cheese dip. Served with rice and sour cream salad
Burrito Grande
Grilled Chicken or Steak stuffed with rice and refried beans topped with cheese dip, sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce
Burrito California
Grilled chicken or Steak stuffed with rice, refried beans and lettuce. Topped pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito Jalapenos
Grilled chicken and chorizo stuffed with rice and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, lettuce, pico and jalapeños on top
Burrito Tejano
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp stuffed with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Burrito Jalisco
Stuffed with Carne Asada, refried beans, pico de gallo and topped with cheese dip
Burrito Special
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with red sauce, refried beans inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce on top
Chimichangas
Shrimp Chimichanga
onions, peppers and tomatoes, with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico on top served with rice and refried beans
Chimichanga
(Shredded Chicken or Carne Asada) Fried or Soft flour tortilla with beef tip or chicken covered with cheese dip, lettuce, pico, sour cream on top and served with rice and refried beans
Enchiladas
Enchilada Supreme
Four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Enchilada Jalapenos
Two chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas topped with green salsa and served with rice, refried beans and sour cream salad with pico de gallo
Enchiladas Tapatias
Three chicken or beef tips enchiladas with ranchero salsa and cheese on top, served with rice and refried beans
Chicken
Pollo Grande
Grilled Chicken served with rice and refried beans and tortillas. Comes with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheese dip
Arroz con Pollo & Camarones
Grilled Chicken and Shrimp served on a bed of rice with cheese dip and a side of sour cream salad, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken Served on bed or rice and topped with cheese dip and side of sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chori Pollo
Grilled Chicken and Chorizo with cheese dip served with rice and refried beans and tortillas.
Fajitas
Fajita Jalisco
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo (mexican sausage), grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
Fajita Jalapenos
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp, grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas (Chicken & Steak)
Grilled chicken and steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Steak, grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
Grill/Parrilla
Steak Mexicana
T-bone steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, peppers, rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
T-Bone and Shrimp
Rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs with ranchero sauce served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
El Comal
Grilled Chicken with grilled tender-sliced beef, grilled shrimp, and grilled chorizo. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Mucha Hambre
Grilled Steak and Chicken served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Tierra y Mar
Grilled shrimp, steak and chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, squash served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip and side of tortillas.
Jalapeno Grill Special
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, grilled mushrooms and onions all topped with cheese dip served with refried beans, rice and tortilla.
Carnitas
Grilled shredded pork served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Grilled onions on top of steak served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico and tortillas
Vegetarian
Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada
w/ rice
Cheese Quesadilla & Bean Burrito
w/ rice
Veggie Fajitas
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, squash and mushrooms served with a side of sour cream salad, rice and refried beans and flour tortillas
Veggie Quesadilla
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, and refried beans inside served with a side of sour cream salad and pico de gallo
Veggie Taco Salad
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, zucchini, squash and refried beans inside with sour cream salad and cheese on top
Veggie Burrito
Green peppers, zucchini , squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions inside and comes with sour cream salad, ranchero salsa, cheese and pico on top and rice on the side
Combinations
Sides
Shredded Cheese
Jalapenos
Pico de Gallo
Sour Cream
Rice
Black Beans
Refried Beans
French Fries
Tortillas (Corn or Flour)
Small Chips & Salsa
Rice & Beans
Large Chips & Salsa
Hard Taco Beef
Hard Taco Chicken
Soft Taco Beef
Soft Taco Chicken
Enchilada Cheese
Enchilada Chicken
Enchilada Beef
Chile Relleno Cheese
Chile Relleno Beef
Chile Relleno Chicken
Quesadilla Cheese
Quesadilla Shred Chicken
Quesadilla Beef
Quesadilla Grill Chicken
Quesadilla Grill Steak
Quesadilla Shrimp
Burrito Beef
Burrito Chicken
Burrito Bean
Beverages
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
#1: Speedy Gonzalez
#2: One Chile Relleno, One Taco
Cheese, Chicken or Beef
#3: Burrito
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with red sauce, refried beans inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce on top
#4: Quesadilla
Shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese with refried beans inside and served with side of lettuce, sour cream and pico
#5: Two Enchiladas
Cheese, Chicken or Beef
#6: Chimichanga
(Shredded Chicken or Carne Asada) Fried or Soft flour tortilla with beef tip or chicken covered with cheese dip, lettuce, pico, sour cream on top and served with rice and refried beans
#7: Quesadilla Grill
Grilled chicken or Steak and cheese served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico
#8: Two Tacos
Chicken or Beef
#9: Bowl (Steak or Chicken)
Grilled Chicken or Steak served over bed of rice and black beans, topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
#10: Huevos con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
#11 Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken Served on bed or rice and topped with cheese dip and side of sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas.
#12: Carnitas
Grilled shredded pork served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico and tortillas.
#13: Burrito Jalapenos
Grilled chicken and chorizo stuffed with rice and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, lettuce, pico and jalapeños on top
#14: Burrito Grande
Grilled Chicken or Steak stuffed with rice and refried beans topped with cheese dip, sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce
#15: Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak stuffed with green peppers, onions and tomatoes, and covered with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
#16: Chori Pollo
Grilled Chicken and Chorizo with cheese dip served with rice and refried beans and tortillas.
#17: Fajitas
Grilled Chicken or Steak fajitas grilled with onions, peppers, tomatoes. Served with sour cream salad, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
#18: Tierra y Mar
Grilled shrimp, steak and chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, squash served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip and side of tortillas.
#19: Taco Salad
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo