Jalapeños Downtown
BRUNCH
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.75
Two fried eggs, ranchero sauce, rice & beans
- PINCHE HUEVOS$9.50
Scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, beans & breakfast potatoes
- DESAYUNO DEL JEFE$11.75
Grilled thin cut steak, any style eggs, beans & breakfast potatoes
- DON PABLO BURRITO$9.50
Flour tortilla, Chorizo, scrambled eggs, potatoes, shredded cheese with red, green or cheese sauce
- EL GORDO THE BREAKFAST TORTA$11.75
Hearty sandwich served on a bolillo roll filled with ham, chorizo, eggs, pico de gallo & shredded cheese
- CHILAQUILES$9.50
Tortilla Chips, eggs, chorizo, shredded cheese with red, green or cheese sauce
- BIG BAD WOLF$11.75
Extra large bacon, steak, chicken & bean burrito, cheese & verde or red salsa
- THREE LITTLE PIGS$11.25
Three flour tortillas, bacon, with steak or chicken, side of potatoes & salsa
- CÓCTEL DE CAMARONES$13.95
Twelve shrimp, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocados & fresh jalapeños, in our special cocktail sauce
- EL CAMPO$9.75
One grilled vegetable quesadilla, one cheese enchilada with verde, red or cheese sauce & breakfast potatoes
- CAMARONES LOS ALTOS$13.75
Grilled bacon wrapped marinated shrimp skewers, rice & creamy avocado salsa
DINNER
HOUSE FAVORITES
DIPS
APERITIVOS
- TOSTONES$8.50
Fried plantains, cheese, pico de gallo, shredded chicken with chipotle ranch
- CÓCTEL DE CAMARONES$13.95
Twelve shrimp, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocados & fresh jalapeños, in our special cocktail sauce
- #67 CHICKEN FINGERS$9.25
Six chicken fingers, cheese or buffalo sauce
- MAICITOS$9.50
Kernel corn bowl, grilled steak, chicken, ham or chorizo, shredded cheese, potato sticks with chipotle ranch, garlic aioli or cheese sauce
- FAJITA NACHOS$11.75+
Steak or chicken fajitas, tortilla chips & cheese sauce
- WINGS$13.99
Dozen wings covered with buffalo sauce
- RICE$4.00
- BEANS$4.00
DE LA PARRILLA
- #8 FAJITAS TRADICIONALES$14.95+
Grilled steak or chicken, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes, with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & tortillas
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$19.95+
- #18 A - PECHUGAS MONTERREY$13.25
Chicken breast, pico de gallo, jalapeños & melted cheese, side of lettuce, tomatoes & tortillas
- #13 A LA MEXICANA$14.75
Steak, shrimp or chicken, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, side of rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas
- #39 STEAK MONTERREY$13.95
Thin cut flank steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, melted cheese, side of rice, beans, lettuce & tortillas
- #34 TILAPIA$11.75
Grilled tilapia fillets, lettuce, tomatoes, rice & beans
- CAMARONES LOS ALTOS$13.75
Grilled bacon wrapped marinated shrimp skewers, rice & creamy avocado salsa
- CARNITAS$11.75
Slow roasted pork carnitas with rice, beans, salsa & tortillas
- ALAMBRE$11.75
Steak, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, covered in melted cheese, side of rice & tortillas
BOWLS
TACOS
BURRITOS
- #42 COWBOY BURRITO$13.50
Extra-large steak, chicken, bean & chorizo burrito, cheese & three of our signature sauces
- BIG BAD WOLF$11.75
Extra large bacon, steak, chicken & bean burrito, cheese & verde or red salsa
- #1 BURRITO SUPREME$10.75
Ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- #24 BURRITO VERDE$11.25
One shredded beef or chicken and bean burrito, verde and cheese sauce, rice & beans
- F. INDIVIDUAL BURRITOS$5.25+
ENCHILADAS
- #5 ENCHILADA DINNER$10.75
Chicken or beef enchiladas, rice & beans, topped with cheese, red or verde sauce
- #5 SHRIMP ENCHILADA DINNER$12.50
- #2 GOLDEN ENCHILADAS$10.75
Three beef or chicken flautas, cheese sauce, lettuce, salsa ranchera & sour cream
- #6 CHIMICHANGA DINNER$11.25
Fried burrito, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice & beans
- ENCHILADAS$3.95
QUESADILLAS
ENSALADAS
- GUADALAJARA SALAD$10.75
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions & our house dressing
- XALAPA SALAD$11.25
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch
- #10 FAJITA SALAD$11.00
Steak or chicken fajitas, tomatoes, shredded lettuce & cheese sauce
- #25 TACO SALAD$9.75
Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
VEGETARIANO
- #22 HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.75
Fried eggs with ranchero sauce, rice & beans
- #27 VEGETABLE QUESADILLA$9.75
Vegetable quesadilla, cheese enchilada & beans
- #29 GUACAMOLE TACO$9.25
One taco, one cheese quesadilla, rice & beans
- I. POTATO BURRITO$8.75
Flour tortilla, beans, potatoes, red, green or cheese sauce, rice & beans