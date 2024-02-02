Jalapeños Mexican Grill - Northport
LUNCH
- SP 1. ONE TACO, ONE ENCHILADA, ONE BURRITO$8.75
- SP 2. ONE QUESADILLA, RICE & BEANS$8.50
- SP 3. ONE BURRITO, RICE & BEANS$8.75
- SP 4. BURRITO SUPREME$8.50
Beef or chicken & bean burrito with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- SP 5. ONE TACO, ONE ENCHILADA, RICE & BEANS$8.75
- SP 6. ONE TACO, ONE ENCHILADA, RICE or BEANS$8.75
- SP 7. TACO SALAD$8.50
Chicken or beef with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, served in a taco shell
- SP 8. FAJITA SALAD$9.75
Steak or chicken, grilled vegetables, lettuce, with cheese sauce & tomatoes
- SP 15. TACO FAJITA$9.75
Grande fajita taco with steak or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & beans
- SP 17. HOT & SPICY BURRITO$8.50
Extra-large ground beef, rice & beans burrito with cheese, chile con carne & sour cream
- SP 13. SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$10.50
Two enchiladas filled with shrimp, covered with red or verde sauce, rice & beans
- SP 12. CHIMICHANGA$8.75
Fried chicken or beef burrito, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- SP 9. FAJITAS TRADICIONALES$11.00
Grilled steak or chicken, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas
- SP 16. HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.00
Two fried eggs, ranchero sauce, rice & beans
- SP 10. CHICKEN FINGERS$8.75
Chicken tenders topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, with rice or beans
- SP 11. TACOS AL CARBON$9.75
Grilled steak rolled in corn or flour tortillas, rice, beans & pico de gallo
- SP 18. FISH TACOS$9.25
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, lettuce & Sauce
- LUNCH CARNITAS$9.75
Slow roasted pork carnitas with rice, beans, salsa & tortillas
- LUNCH FAJITA GUMBO$11.75+
Steak, chicken, shrimp, pico de gallo, cheese sauce & special spices
- SP 20. TWO ENCHILADAS$8.75
Chicken or beef enchiladas, rice & beans
- LUNCH PORK BELLY TACOS$11.75
Three flour tortillas, crispy pork belly, chipotle ranch slaw & salsa
- LUNCH TORTA$10.25
Our mexican torta is a hearty sandwich served on a traditional bolillo roll filled with ham, refried beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese with your choice of:
- SP 14. BURRITO VERDE$9.00
Shredded beef & bean burrito with verde & cheese sauce, rice & beans
- SP 19. DIRTY RICE$9.75
Rice topped with grilled steak or chicken covered in cheese sauce
DINNER
HOUSE FAVORITES
- FAJITA GUMBO$11.75+
Steak, chicken, shrimp, pico de gallo, cheese sauce & special spices
- #38 DIRTY RICE$12.50
Rice topped with grilled steak or chicken covered in cheese sauce
- #8 FAJITAS TRADICIONALES$14.95+
Grilled steak or chicken, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
- PORK BELLY TACOS$11.75
Three flour tortillas, crispy pork belly, chipotle ranch slaw & salsa
APPETIZERS
- LOADED FAJITA FRIES$11.75
Steak or chicken, grilled vegetables, on top of cheese fries
- EXPLOSION QUESADILLA$11.75
One fajita quesadilla with steak or chicken, grilled vegetables, served with sour cream
- CRAZY FRIES$9.25
Fries topped with ground beef & red sauce, smothered in melted cheese
- WINGS$13.99
One dozen wings covered with buffalo sauce
- CHICKEN FINGERS$9.25
Half dozen tenders with cheese sauce on the side
- EMPANADAS$8.25
Four turnovers filled with potatoes & ground beef, deep fried, served with ranchero sauce
- FRIED SHRIMP$9.75
One dozen shrimp, hand breaded & deep fried served with chipotle ranch sauce
DIPS
NACHOS
FROM THE GRILL
- #11 CARNE ASADA$13.75
Thin cut flank steak, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce & tortillas
- #12 TACOS AL CARBON$12.75
Grilled steak rolled in corn or flour tortillas, rice, beans & pico de gallo
- #13 BISTEC A LA MEXICANA$14.50
Steak with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas
- #39 STEAK MONTERREY$13.75
Thin cut flank steak with grilled mushrooms, onions, cheese, rice, beans, lettuce & tortillas
- #14 POLLO EN ESCABECHE$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas
- #18A PECHUGAS MONTERREY$12.95
Chicken breast sliced in half, pico de gallo, jalapeños & melted cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms sauce & tortillas
- SHRIMP DIRTY RICE$13.50
- MAICITOS$8.50
Kernel corn bowl, grilled steak, chicken, ham or chorizo, shredded cheese, potato sticks with chipotle ranch, garlic aioli or cheese sauce
- #21 SHRIMP FAJITAS$19.95+
Shrimp, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
- #9 TACO FAJITA DINNER$11.75
Grande fajita taco with steak or chicken lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & beans
- SHRIMP FAJITA TACO DINNER$13.75
- TORTAS$10.25
Our mexican torta is a hearty sandwich served on a traditional bolillo roll filled with ham, refried beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese with your choice of:
ENTREES
- #2 GOLDEN ENCHILADAS$10.75
Three beef or chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, salsa ranchera & sour cream
- #3 COMBO DINNER$10.75
Fried burrito & fried enchilada, topped with cheese sauce, rice & beans
- #5 ENCHILADA DINNER$10.75
Two chicken or beef enchiladas, rice & beans
- #6 CHIMICHANGA DINNER$10.75
Fried burrito with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice & beans
- SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA$12.25
- #7 ENCHILADA SUPREME$10.75
One chicken, one beef, one bean, one cheese enchilada, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- #15 CHICKEN FINGERS$11.25
Chicken tenders topped with cheese sauce, with rice, beans and pico de gallo
- #18 ENCHILADAS VERDES$10.75
Two chicken or beef enchiladas with verde sauce, sour cream, rice & beans
- CARNITAS$11.75
Slow roasted pork carnitas with rice, beans, salsa & tortillas
SHRIMP & FISH
- #19 SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$12.50
Two enchiladas filled with shrimp, covered with red or verde sauce, rice & beans
- #20 SHRIMP QUESADILLAS$12.75
Two quesadillas with shrimp & pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & salsa ranchera
- #23 SHRIMP A LA MEXICANA$13.75
Shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños, rice & beans
- #34 TILAPIA$11.75
Two grilled tilapia fillets, lettuce, tomatoes, rice & beans
- #35 FISH TACOS$11.75
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, lettuce & sauce
VEGETARIAN
- #22 HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.75
Two fried eggs with ranchero sauce, rice & beans
- #26 ONE BEAN BURRITO$8.95
One cheese enchilada & rice
- #27 VEGETABLE QUESADILLA$9.25
One vegetable quesadilla, one cheese enchilada with beans
- #29 GUACAMOLE TACO$9.00
One taco, one cheese quesadilla, rice & beans
- #30 MUSHROOM QUESADILLA$8.75
Quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms, rice & beans
- #32 VEGETABLE BURRITO$8.75
Grilled vegetable stuffed burrito with mushroom sauce, rice & beans
BURRITOS
- #1 BURRITO SUPREME$10.50
Beef or chicken & bean burrito with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- BURRITO GROUND BEEF$7.75
- #24 BURRITO VERDE$11.00
Shredded beef & bean burrito with verde & cheese sauce, rice & beans
- #33 HOT & SPICY BURRITO$10.95
Extra-large ground beef, rice & beans burrito with cheese, chile con carne & sour cream
- BURRITO BEAN$5.25
Tortilla, beans, verde, red, or cheese sauce
- #42 COWBOY BURRITO$12.75
Extra-large steak, chicken, bean & chorizo burrito, cheese & three of our signature sauces
- BURRITO SHREDDED BEEF$7.75
- BURRITO SHREDDED CHICKEN$7.75
- BURRITO GRILLED STEAK OR CHICKEN$9.75
- BURRITO VEGETABLE$7.25
- BURRITO SHRIMP$10.75
- FAJITA BURRITO$10.25
QUESADILLAS
- #16 TWO CHICKEN QUESADILLAS$10.75
Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- #17 QUESADILLA DINNER$10.75
One beef or chicken quesadilla, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & salsa ranchera
- SHRIMP QUESADILLA DINNER$11.50
- #37 FAJITA QUESADILLA DINNER$11.75
One fajita quesadilla with steak or chicken,rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & salsa ranchera
- SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA$12.75
- INDIVIDUAL QUESADILLAS$4.25+
TACOS
SOUP & SALADS
- TORTILLA SOUP$4.50+
Shredded chicken breast in a seasoned broth, topped with crispy tortilla strips & cilantro
- #10 FAJITA SALAD$11.00
Steak or chicken, grilled vegetables, lettuce, with cheese sauce & tomatoes
- SHRIMP FAJITA SALAD$12.95
- #25 TACO SALAD$9.75
Chicken or beef with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, served in a taco shell
- XALAPA SALAD$11.00
Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & tortilla strips with chipotle ranch
- GUACAMOLE SALAD$7.25
- TOSSED SALAD$6.50