Jalisco Town Mexican Restaurant
Full Menu
NA Bevs
Dips and Appetisers
Jalisco Town Dip
Beef, pico de gallo, and cheese dip
Cheese Dip
Queso Fundido
Camarones Con Queso
Guacamole Fresco
Guacamole Dip
Empanadas
Chicken or beef. 3 pieces
Mexican Street Corn
Especial Guadalajara
One tamale, two flauta (one chicken, one beef), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream
Chiles Toreados
Chicken Wings
Soups & Salads
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, and sour cream
Taco Salad Texano
Taco salad with steak, chicken, shrimp, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Shrimp Taco Salad
Shrimp cooked with bell pepper and onions, served over a bed of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, and sour cream
Jalisco Salad
MYO Combo
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Beef Nachos
Guadalajara Nachos
Ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Fajita Nachos
Grilled chicken or steak with onions, peppers, and tomatoes
Mariachi Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with vegetables
Shrimp Nachos
Topped with grilled shrimp (10) and vegetables
Seafood Nachos
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, and vegetables
Clasicos Mexicanos
Piña Rellena
Grilled steak, chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese served in 1/2 pineapple with rice, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream
Flautas Mexicanas
Three rolled, deep-fried corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
Chile Verde
Pork or steak, cooked with our special green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas
Quesadillas
Served with bandera salad
Molcajete
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, pork chop, chorizo, cactus, onions, and cheese with two stuffed peppers in a huge mortar. Served with rice, beans, sour cream salad, and tortillas
Pork Carnitas
Pork tips served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chimichanga Dinner
Beef or chicken
Casuelita Birria
Shredded Birria in a casuela bowl with onion and cilantro served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Jalisco Town Del Mar
Grilled tilapia, scallops, and shrimp topped with delicious white wine sauce. Served with rice, mango bites, and pico de gallo
Authentic Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Grilled Steak Fajita
Fajita Texana
Steak, chicken, & shrimp
Fajita Discada
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, and chorizo (Mexican sausage pineapple)
Fajita De Camarones (Shrimp)
Puerto Vallarta Fajita
Seafood fajita. Shrimp scallops and grilled crab meat
Fajita Arrachera - Single
Grilled skirt steak
Burritos
Burritos Fajitas
Two burritos, your choice of steak or chicken, filled with grilled peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with rice or beans
Burrito California
10 burrito stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage), rice, beans, pico de gallo, and topped with cheese dip
Burrito Oblatos
Two burritos: one chicken and beans and one beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your choice of rice or beans
Burrito Espinaca
Grilled chicken, rice, beans, and spinach topped with spinach sauce and sour cream
Burrito El Mexicano
Stuffed with steak, chicken, chorizo, rice, and beans, then topped with avocado slices smothered in three sauces: green tomatillo, creamy cheese sauce, and ranchero sauce (the colours of the Mexican flag). Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Burrito Grande
Grilled shrimp, onions, and rice, covered with melted cheese and pico de gallo
Burrito Garibaldi
Ribeye steak, rice, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo
Burrito Cancún
Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, onions, and tomatoes, topped with a creamy cheese sauce and served with your choice of rice or beans
Burrito Chipotle
10 tortilla with your choice of pork or chicken, chipotle sauce, and corn. Served with rice and sour cream salad
Burrito Chapala
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, and black beans. Covered in chipotle sauce and sweet corn and served with lettuce, tomato, or sour cream
Carne
Jalisco Town Special
Grilled choice ribeye and boneless chicken breast topped with onions and mushroom. Served with rice and avocado salad
Carne Asada
Thin choice ribeye steak with rice and beans. Served with guacamole salad and pico de gallo, corn or flour tortillas
Chori Steak
Choice ribeye steak covered with chorizo sausage and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans
Steak El Chuy
Ribeye steak or chicken topped with shrimp, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, smothered with a creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Steak El Macho
Choice ribeye steak cooked with onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños with tomatillo sauce on the side. Served with rice and beans
Pollo
Chori Pollo
Chicken breast covered with chorizo and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Popeye
Grilled chicken breast, topped with spinach and cheese sauce. Served with rice and vegetables
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken and Rice
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and nacho cheese sauce
Pollo Mar & Tierra
Grilled chicken breast with shrimp, crab meat, and tomatoes, mixed in a nacho cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken with mole homemade sauce served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
Mariscos
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic, onions, and tomato. Served with avocado, and white rice
Shrimp and Rice
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with white rice
Fried Mojarra
Whole tilapia, fried and served white rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Camarones a La Diabla
Hot and spicy shrimp served with white rice and beans
Tacos a La Parrilla
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with guacamole salad and rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or pork served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchiladas Blancas
Three enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, and one cheese. Topped with creamy cheese sauce and served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream salad
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with poblano sauce, cheese, and red onion served with rice
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combo of four enchiladas: one chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean, topped with sour cream salad
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach topped with a spinach sauce and cheese, served with rice
Enchiladas Cozumel
Three enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with creamy cheese sauce and your choice of rice and beans
Enchiladas Bandera
Three chicken enchiladas, one with Colorado sauce, one with cheese sauce, and one with verde sauce served with rice and guacamole salad
Vegetarians
Vegetarian Fajitas
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and sautéed mushroom halves. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & guacamole
Vegetarian Chimichangas
Flour tortillas, with beans, cheese, and sautéed vegetables, fried to a golden brown and topped with nacho cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Chile Relleno
Two Chile rellenos, topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Vegetarians
Three enchiladas: one cheese, one bean, and one spinach topped with cheese dip and rice. Served with guacamole salad
Pa' Niños Kids Plates
Desserts
A La Carte
Side Orders
Lunch Menu
Lunch Salads
Lunch Entrées
Lunch Fajitas
Tender beef or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with sour cream salad and rice or beans with flour tortillas
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or beef with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, sour cream salad and your choice of rice or beans
Lunch Quesadilla Rellena
Chicken or beef tip and bean quesadilla with sour cream salad and choice of rice or beans
Lunch Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served over rice
Lunch Chimichangas
Soft or fried. Flour tortilla filled with beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese dip. Served with rice
Lunch Seafood Chimichanga
A shrimp and crab meat filled flour tortilla, fried or soft and covered in nacho cheese. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream salad
Lunch Dos Taquitos
One beef, one chicken fried taquito with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs with sausage. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs with tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Lunch Enchilada Suiza
One chicken enchilada topped with sour cream, onions, tomatillo sauce, and grated cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans
Lunch Spinach Enchilada
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, topped with roasted poblano salsa and queso fresco. Served with rice
Lunch Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Lunch Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Fried corn tortilla blended with our special ranchero sauce, topped with chicken or beef tips and cheese. Choice of rice or beans and sour cream salad
Lunch Burrito De Carne Asada
A flour tortilla stuffed with steak and onions, smothered with nacho cheese and served with rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream
Lunch Burrito San Jose
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Burrito Deluxe
One chicken burrito topped with sour cream, onions, tomatillo sauce, and grated cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans
Lunch Extras
Alcohol
Margaritas
Draft Beer
Special Margaritas
Coronita-Rita
Frozen or on the rocks with a Coronita stuck in it. Large only
Bloody
Milagro Rreposado, Blood Orange Liqueur, passion fruit, sour mix, and cranberry juice. Small
Pomegranate
Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Milagro Reposado, Gran Gala, our house margarita mix and a splash of cranberry juice. Small
Black Raspberry
Our regular margarita with a kick of black raspberry liqueur. Small
Fresca
Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, and orange, agave nectar, Gran Gala and Milagro Reposado. Small
Perfecta
1800 Silver, Grand Marnier, and our house margarita mix. Small
Jalapeño Cucumber
Our perfect margarita spiced up with fresh jalapeños and cucumber. Small
Azul
Milagro Reposado, Gran Gala, Blue Curacao, and our house margarita mix. Small
Swirl
Our regular margarita with a splash of our house sangria. Small
Tropical
Milagro Reposado, Malibu Rum, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps, strawberry liqueur, and mango. Small
Mango Passion
Milagro Reposado, passion fruit, blood orange liqueur, and mango. Small
Coconut
1800 Coconut and Malibu Rum with our house margarita mix. Small
Squirty
Fresh-squeezed lime and orange juice, Milagro Reposado and squirt of grapefruit soda. Small
Patron
Patron, Silver, Patron Citrónge, and our house mix. Served in a Patron bottle
Spicy Sunset
Mango, pineapple juice, lime juice, jalapeño, Triple Sec, 1800 Silver, agave, and grenadine. Small
Angry Watermelon
Watermelon Pucker, watermelon, 1800 Silver Spicy, cranberry juice, and our house mix. Small
Mexican Bottle Beer
USA Bottle Beer
Cocktails
Mojito
Fresh lime and mint, sugar, lemon lime soda, club soda, and Bacardi Rum
Blue Motorcycle
Blue Curacao, Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Rum, sour mix, and a splash of lemon lime soda
Bahama Mama
Light Rum, Dark Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine
Latin Lover
Coconut Rum, Midori, crème de banana, Peach Schnapps, and pineapple juice
Rum Runner
Captain Morgan, crème de banana, Bacardi Black, grenadine, orange juice, pineapple juice, and fresh lime juice
Mai Tai
Light Rum, Dark Rum, Triple Sec, grenadine, and fresh lime juice
Orange Crush
Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, orange juice, and Sierra Mist
Blue Crush
1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao
Pretty in Pink
Absolut, Pama Pomegranate, and pineapple juice
Tropical Dream
Malibu Rum, Bacardi, sour mix, pineapple juice, Blue Curacao, and Midori
Blue Island Splash
Malibu Rum, Bacardi, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice, Sierra Mist, and cherries
Tropical Mexican Punch
1800 Silver, Malibu Rum, lime juice, and fruit punch
Sweet Seduction
Malibu Rum, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, and grenadine
Dragon Mojito
Bacardi Dragon Berry, fresh mint, lime juice, Sierra Mist, and club soda
Banana Mango Tango
Bacardi, Bacardi Black, banana liqueur, and pineapple juice
Mexican Horchata
Fireball, Rumchata, Kahlúa, ice cream, and milk
Toxic Avenger
Rum, Gin, Tequila, Vodka Blue Curacao, Midori, Triple Sec, and Red Bull
Irish Trash Can
Red Bull, Gin Rum, Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, and triple Sec
Coco Blue
Malibu Rum, Red Bull Blue, splash of sour mix, and lemon lime soda
Frozen Cocktails
Alligator
Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, orange juice, and Sierra Mist
Lava Flow
1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao
Strawrita
1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao
Caribbean Rita
Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, orange juice, and Sierra Mist
Mudslide
1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao
Mango Raspberry Margarita
1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao
Strawberry Mudslide
Vanilla Vodka, Baileys, Kahlúa, ice cream, and strawberry mix