Full Menu

NA Bevs

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Barq's

$2.99

Pibb Xtra

$2.99

Hi-C

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Horchata

$3.99

Tea

$2.99

Virgin Diquiri

$6.99

ClubSoda

$2.99

Dips and Appetisers

Jalisco Town Dip

$7.49

Beef, pico de gallo, and cheese dip

Cheese Dip

$5.50+

Queso Fundido

$9.95

Camarones Con Queso

$9.95

Guacamole Fresco

$9.49

Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Empanadas

$8.99

Chicken or beef. 3 pieces

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Especial Guadalajara

$14.99

One tamale, two flauta (one chicken, one beef), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Chicken Wings

Soups & Salads

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Taco Salad

$11.49

Flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, and sour cream

Taco Salad Texano

$16.99

Taco salad with steak, chicken, shrimp, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream

Shrimp Taco Salad

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with bell pepper and onions, served over a bed of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, and sour cream

Jalisco Salad

$15.99

MYO Combo

Two Items

Two Items

$10.50

Choose two items from the list below

Three Items

$12.50

Choose three items from the list below

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Beef Nachos

$10.99

Guadalajara Nachos

$13.99

Ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Fajita Nachos

$16.99

Grilled chicken or steak with onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Mariachi Nachos

$19.49

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with vegetables

Shrimp Nachos

$16.99

Topped with grilled shrimp (10) and vegetables

Seafood Nachos

$18.99

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, and vegetables

Clasicos Mexicanos

Piña Rellena

$17.49

Grilled steak, chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese served in 1/2 pineapple with rice, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream

Flautas Mexicanas

$14.99

Three rolled, deep-fried corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Chile Verde

$14.99

Pork or steak, cooked with our special green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas

Quesadillas

$17.99

Served with bandera salad

Molcajete

$27.99

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, pork chop, chorizo, cactus, onions, and cheese with two stuffed peppers in a huge mortar. Served with rice, beans, sour cream salad, and tortillas

Pork Carnitas

$16.99

Pork tips served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.99

Beef or chicken

Casuelita Birria

$18.99

Shredded Birria in a casuela bowl with onion and cilantro served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Jalisco Town Del Mar

$19.99

Grilled tilapia, scallops, and shrimp topped with delicious white wine sauce. Served with rice, mango bites, and pico de gallo

Authentic Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$17.49+

Grilled Steak Fajita

$17.49+

Fajita Texana

$19.99+

Steak, chicken, & shrimp

Fajita Discada

$19.99+

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, and chorizo (Mexican sausage pineapple)

Fajita De Camarones (Shrimp)

$19.99+

Puerto Vallarta Fajita

$19.99+

Seafood fajita. Shrimp scallops and grilled crab meat

Fajita Arrachera - Single

$19.99

Grilled skirt steak

Burritos

Burritos Fajitas

$18.99

Two burritos, your choice of steak or chicken, filled with grilled peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with rice or beans

Burrito California

$18.99

10 burrito stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage), rice, beans, pico de gallo, and topped with cheese dip

Burrito Oblatos

$16.99

Two burritos: one chicken and beans and one beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your choice of rice or beans

Burrito Espinaca

$16.99

Grilled chicken, rice, beans, and spinach topped with spinach sauce and sour cream

Burrito El Mexicano

$18.99

Stuffed with steak, chicken, chorizo, rice, and beans, then topped with avocado slices smothered in three sauces: green tomatillo, creamy cheese sauce, and ranchero sauce (the colours of the Mexican flag). Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Burrito Grande

$17.99

Grilled shrimp, onions, and rice, covered with melted cheese and pico de gallo

Burrito Garibaldi

$18.99

Ribeye steak, rice, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo

Burrito Cancún

$18.99

Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, onions, and tomatoes, topped with a creamy cheese sauce and served with your choice of rice or beans

Burrito Chipotle

$16.99

10 tortilla with your choice of pork or chicken, chipotle sauce, and corn. Served with rice and sour cream salad

Burrito Chapala

$19.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, and black beans. Covered in chipotle sauce and sweet corn and served with lettuce, tomato, or sour cream

Carne

Jalisco Town Special

$19.99

Grilled choice ribeye and boneless chicken breast topped with onions and mushroom. Served with rice and avocado salad

Carne Asada

$19.99

Thin choice ribeye steak with rice and beans. Served with guacamole salad and pico de gallo, corn or flour tortillas

Chori Steak

$21.99

Choice ribeye steak covered with chorizo sausage and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans

Steak El Chuy

$23.99

Ribeye steak or chicken topped with shrimp, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, smothered with a creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Steak El Macho

$20.99

Choice ribeye steak cooked with onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños with tomatillo sauce on the side. Served with rice and beans

Pollo

Chori Pollo

$17.99

Chicken breast covered with chorizo and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Popeye

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with spinach and cheese sauce. Served with rice and vegetables

Pollo Ranchero

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chicken and Rice

$14.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and nacho cheese sauce

Pollo Mar & Tierra

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast with shrimp, crab meat, and tomatoes, mixed in a nacho cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Mole Poblano

$16.99

Grilled chicken with mole homemade sauce served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas

Mariscos

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed in garlic, onions, and tomato. Served with avocado, and white rice

Shrimp and Rice

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with white rice

Fried Mojarra

$16.49

Whole tilapia, fried and served white rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Camarones a La Diabla

$16.99

Hot and spicy shrimp served with white rice and beans

Tacos a La Parrilla

Tacos Carne Asada

$13.99

Tacos Pollo Y Chorizo

$13.99

Tacos Pastor

$14.49

Dipping Tacos

$14.49

Tacos Carnitas

$13.99

Tacos Gobernador

$14.49

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$14.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.99

Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with guacamole salad and rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or pork served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchiladas Blancas

$13.99

Three enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, and one cheese. Topped with creamy cheese sauce and served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream salad

Enchiladas Poblanas

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with poblano sauce, cheese, and red onion served with rice

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.99

Supreme combo of four enchiladas: one chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean, topped with sour cream salad

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach topped with a spinach sauce and cheese, served with rice

Enchiladas Cozumel

$16.99

Three enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with creamy cheese sauce and your choice of rice and beans

Enchiladas Bandera

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas, one with Colorado sauce, one with cheese sauce, and one with verde sauce served with rice and guacamole salad

Vegetarians

Vegetarian Fajitas

$14.50

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and sautéed mushroom halves. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & guacamole

Vegetarian Chimichangas

$13.99

Flour tortillas, with beans, cheese, and sautéed vegetables, fried to a golden brown and topped with nacho cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Chile Relleno

$14.50

Two Chile rellenos, topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Vegetarians

$12.99

Three enchiladas: one cheese, one bean, and one spinach topped with cheese dip and rice. Served with guacamole salad

Pa' Niños Kids Plates

Hot Dogs & Fries

$7.50

Fried Shrimp and Fries

$7.50

Burger and Fries

$7.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Enchilada, Rice, and Beans

$7.50

Taco, Rice, and Beans

$7.50

Quesadilla and Rice

$7.50

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.50

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.99

Churros with Ice Cream

$6.99

Lava Cake

$7.49

Tres Leches

$6.50

Sopapilla

$4.99

Flan

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.49

A La Carte

Chimichanga Ala Kart

$4.99

Tamal Ala Kart

$3.95

Chile Relleno Ala Karrt

$3.95

Burrito Ala Kart

$4.49

Flauta Ala Kart

$3.79

Enchilada Ala Kart

$3.49

Quesadilla Ala Kart

$3.49

Quesadilla Grilled Ala Kart

$6.25

Ala Kart Taco

$3.59

Soft Taco

$2.99

Hard Taco

$2.50

Side Orders

Order Rice

$3.49

Order Beans

$3.49

French Fries

$4.99

Sour Cream

$2.59

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Jalapenos

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Lettuce

$1.99

Tomatoes

$1.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Flou Tortillas

$1.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Order Aguacate

$3.99

Specials Sep16

Tacos Ala Kart

$3.00

Burrito Mexicano

$15.00

Enchilada Bandera

$11.00

Kids Free Meal

Lunch Menu

Lunch Salads

Lunch Fajita Taco Salad

$8.99

Flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, and sour cream

Lunch Taco Salad

$7.99

Flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Lunch Entrées

Lunch Fajitas

$9.99

Tender beef or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with sour cream salad and rice or beans with flour tortillas

Lunch Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled chicken or beef with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, sour cream salad and your choice of rice or beans

Lunch Quesadilla Rellena

$8.99

Chicken or beef tip and bean quesadilla with sour cream salad and choice of rice or beans

Lunch Arroz Con Pollo

$8.99

Grilled chicken sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served over rice

Lunch Chimichangas

$7.99

Soft or fried. Flour tortilla filled with beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese dip. Served with rice

Lunch Seafood Chimichanga

$8.99

A shrimp and crab meat filled flour tortilla, fried or soft and covered in nacho cheese. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream salad

Lunch Dos Taquitos

$8.49

One beef, one chicken fried taquito with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and rice

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.99

Two eggs with sausage. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Two eggs with tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Lunch Enchilada Suiza

$7.99

One chicken enchilada topped with sour cream, onions, tomatillo sauce, and grated cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans

Lunch Spinach Enchilada

$8.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, topped with roasted poblano salsa and queso fresco. Served with rice

Lunch Pollo Ranchero

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Lunch Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$7.99

Fried corn tortilla blended with our special ranchero sauce, topped with chicken or beef tips and cheese. Choice of rice or beans and sour cream salad

Lunch Burrito De Carne Asada

$8.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with steak and onions, smothered with nacho cheese and served with rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream

Lunch Burrito San Jose

$8.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Burrito Deluxe

$8.99

One chicken burrito topped with sour cream, onions, tomatillo sauce, and grated cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans

Lunch Combo

Lunch Pick 1

$7.00

1 item

Lunch Pick 2

$10.00

2 items

Lunch Pick 3

$12.00

3 items

Alcohol

Margaritas

House Margarita

$6.49+

Texas Margarita

$7.99+

Monster Regular Lime

$23.99

Margarita Flight

$25.99

House Sangria

$7.99+

Draft Beer

USA Draft

$4.99+

Mexican Draft

$5.99+

Special Margaritas

Coronita-Rita

$12.99+

Frozen or on the rocks with a Coronita stuck in it. Large only

Bloody

$10.99+

Milagro Rreposado, Blood Orange Liqueur, passion fruit, sour mix, and cranberry juice. Small

Pomegranate

$10.99+

Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Milagro Reposado, Gran Gala, our house margarita mix and a splash of cranberry juice. Small

Black Raspberry

$8.99+

Our regular margarita with a kick of black raspberry liqueur. Small

Fresca

$11.99+

Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, and orange, agave nectar, Gran Gala and Milagro Reposado. Small

Perfecta

$9.99+

1800 Silver, Grand Marnier, and our house margarita mix. Small

Jalapeño Cucumber

$9.99+

Our perfect margarita spiced up with fresh jalapeños and cucumber. Small

Azul

$9.99+

Milagro Reposado, Gran Gala, Blue Curacao, and our house margarita mix. Small

Swirl

$9.99+

Our regular margarita with a splash of our house sangria. Small

Tropical

$9.99+

Milagro Reposado, Malibu Rum, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps, strawberry liqueur, and mango. Small

Mango Passion

$9.99+

Milagro Reposado, passion fruit, blood orange liqueur, and mango. Small

Coconut

$9.99+

1800 Coconut and Malibu Rum with our house margarita mix. Small

Squirty

$9.99+

Fresh-squeezed lime and orange juice, Milagro Reposado and squirt of grapefruit soda. Small

Patron

$20.99

Patron, Silver, Patron Citrónge, and our house mix. Served in a Patron bottle

Spicy Sunset

$9.99+

Mango, pineapple juice, lime juice, jalapeño, Triple Sec, 1800 Silver, agave, and grenadine. Small

Angry Watermelon

$10.49+

Watermelon Pucker, watermelon, 1800 Silver Spicy, cranberry juice, and our house mix. Small

Mexican Bottle Beer

Corona

$4.59Out of stock

Corona Light

$4.59

Modelo Especial

$4.59

Negra Modelo

$4.59

Pacifico

$4.59

Tecate

$4.59

XX Amber

$4.59

XX Lager

$4.59

Coronita

$2.49

Victoria

$4.59

Michelada

$8.99

USA Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.99

Bud Light Lime

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller

$3.99

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$4.49

Heineken

Cocktails

Mojito

$9.99

Fresh lime and mint, sugar, lemon lime soda, club soda, and Bacardi Rum

Blue Motorcycle

$11.49

Blue Curacao, Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Rum, sour mix, and a splash of lemon lime soda

Bahama Mama

$9.49

Light Rum, Dark Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine

Latin Lover

$9.99

Coconut Rum, Midori, crème de banana, Peach Schnapps, and pineapple juice

Rum Runner

$9.99

Captain Morgan, crème de banana, Bacardi Black, grenadine, orange juice, pineapple juice, and fresh lime juice

Mai Tai

$8.99

Light Rum, Dark Rum, Triple Sec, grenadine, and fresh lime juice

Orange Crush

$8.99

Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, orange juice, and Sierra Mist

Blue Crush

$8.99

1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao

Pretty in Pink

$8.99

Absolut, Pama Pomegranate, and pineapple juice

Tropical Dream

$9.99

Malibu Rum, Bacardi, sour mix, pineapple juice, Blue Curacao, and Midori

Blue Island Splash

$9.99

Malibu Rum, Bacardi, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice, Sierra Mist, and cherries

Tropical Mexican Punch

$9.49

1800 Silver, Malibu Rum, lime juice, and fruit punch

Sweet Seduction

$9.49

Malibu Rum, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, and grenadine

Dragon Mojito

$10.49

Bacardi Dragon Berry, fresh mint, lime juice, Sierra Mist, and club soda

Banana Mango Tango

$10.49

Bacardi, Bacardi Black, banana liqueur, and pineapple juice

Mexican Horchata

$9.99

Fireball, Rumchata, Kahlúa, ice cream, and milk

Toxic Avenger

$14.99

Rum, Gin, Tequila, Vodka Blue Curacao, Midori, Triple Sec, and Red Bull

Irish Trash Can

$14.99

Red Bull, Gin Rum, Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, and triple Sec

Coco Blue

$9.99

Malibu Rum, Red Bull Blue, splash of sour mix, and lemon lime soda

Frozen Cocktails

Alligator

$9.99

Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, orange juice, and Sierra Mist

Lava Flow

$9.99

1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao

Strawrita

$9.99

1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao

Caribbean Rita

$9.99

Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, orange juice, and Sierra Mist

Mudslide

$9.99

1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao

Mango Raspberry Margarita

$9.99

1800 Silver, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and Blue Curacao

Strawberry Mudslide

$9.99

Vanilla Vodka, Baileys, Kahlúa, ice cream, and strawberry mix

Tequila Shots

1800 Añejo

$12.00

1800 Coconut

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Avion Silver

$9.50

CaboWabo

$10.00

CasaAmigos Añejo

$12.00

CasaAmigos Blanco

$8.00

CasaAmigos Mezcal

$10.00

CasaAmigos Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Coramino

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Añejo

$9.00

Hornitos Añejo

$9.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia

$25.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional

$10.00

Komos Añejo Cristalino

$13.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$12.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tres Generaciones

$10.00

Wines

Glass of Wine

$5.99

BTL of Wine

$16.99

