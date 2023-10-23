James Joyce V2 912 West Main Street
Starters
with garlic aioli, cave-aged blue cheese, thyme, and a balsamic reduction (V)
house-cut fries w/garlic, salt, thyme, and parsley (V)
fried soft pretzels w/beer queso and whole grain mustard
Salads
Burgers and Sandwiches
beef burger topped w/Irish cheddar, rasher (Irish bacon), and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
beef burger topped w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
sweet potato and black bean patty topped w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli an a toated brioche bun (V)
avocado, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with basil goat cheese on toasted sourdough. Add a Fried Egg for $1.50!
house slaw, sliced tomato, and garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun
grilled jerk-marinated chicken w/lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a toasted brioche bun
melted Irish cheddar w/country ham on toasted sourdough
thinly sliced sirloin w/grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms, provolone, and garlic aioli on a toasted sub roll
house-made corned beef stacked w/Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye
beer-battered Atlantic cod w/coleslaw and tartar sauce on a toasted brioche hot dog bun
Pub Staples
Special Starters
Specials Sandwiches
lettuce, tomato, pickles, siracha aioli
Lettuce,tomato, sautaeed onions/mushrooms and garlic aioli
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese in a wrap
Onions, peppers, spinach, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli
Specials Entrees
Shrimp, chicken, mussels, zucchini, tomato, risotto
w/mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach and onions, served w/a lemon caper butter
Shrimp, Salmon, mussels, onions, spinach, tomatoes, mpeppers, w/ white cream sauce
w/mashed potatoes, summer veggies and a side salad
bangers, rashers, black pudding, white pudding, sauteed mushrooms and tomatoes, baked beans, boxty, fried eggs and toast
