Starters

Wings 1/2 Dozen
$11.00
Wings 1 Dozen
$19.00
Blue Devil Brussels
$12.00

with garlic aioli, cave-aged blue cheese, thyme, and a balsamic reduction (V)

Main Street Fries
$7.00

house-cut fries w/garlic, salt, thyme, and parsley (V)

O'Connell Street Pretzel Bites
$9.00

fried soft pretzels w/beer queso and whole grain mustard

Salads

Joyce House Salad
$8.50

field greens, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers w/your choice of dressing

Caeser Salad
$11.00

chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, and homemade Caesar dressig

Soups

Creamy Tomato Bisque
$5.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Served w/House-cut fries or side salad. Sub in potato salad, Caesar salad or soup for +$2
James Joyce Burger
$14.00

beef burger topped w/Irish cheddar, rasher (Irish bacon), and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Gaelic Burger
$13.00

beef burger topped w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Sweet Potato Burger
$13.00

sweet potato and black bean patty topped w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli an a toated brioche bun (V)

Avocado BLT
$13.00

avocado, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with basil goat cheese on toasted sourdough. Add a Fried Egg for $1.50!

Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.00

house slaw, sliced tomato, and garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun

Jerk Chicken Sandwich
$14.00

grilled jerk-marinated chicken w/lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Irish Grilled Cheese
$13.00

melted Irish cheddar w/country ham on toasted sourdough

Steak and Cheese
$14.00

thinly sliced sirloin w/grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms, provolone, and garlic aioli on a toasted sub roll

Corned Beef Reuben
$14.00

house-made corned beef stacked w/Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye

Sea Dog Sandwich
$13.00

beer-battered Atlantic cod w/coleslaw and tartar sauce on a toasted brioche hot dog bun

Pub Staples

Bangers and Mash
$15.00

Irish sausages w/mashed potatoes and Guinness gravy

Fish and Chips
$16.00

beer-battered Atlantic cod with hand-cut fries, slaw, tartar, and lemon

Curry Pork Sausage Plate
$15.00

with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Irish curry over mashed potatoes

Chicken Curry
$15.00

Special Starters

Mac & Gouda Bites
$9.00

Fried macaroni and cheese tots w/ranch for dipping!

Cheese Curds
$8.00

Fried mozzarella cheese curds w/ranch for dipping!

Loaded Potato Skins
$9.00
Fried Okra
$9.00

w/your choice of dipping sauce!

Koren BBQ Spring Rolls
$10.00

w/sweet thai chili sauce

Cheese bites
$8.00

Specials Sandwiches

Choice of fries or side salad. Sub in potato salad, Caesar salad or soup for +$2
Shrimp Po'Boy
$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, siracha aioli

Short Rib Burger
$14.00

Lettuce,tomato, sautaeed onions/mushrooms and garlic aioli

Salmon Caesar Wrap
$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese in a wrap

Portabella Mushroom Burger
$15.00

Onions, peppers, spinach, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli

Lamb Burger 16
$16.00

Specials Entrees

Paella
$23.00

Shrimp, chicken, mussels, zucchini, tomato, risotto

Salmon Plate
$18.00

w/mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach and onions, served w/a lemon caper butter

Seafood linguine
$23.00

Shrimp, Salmon, mussels, onions, spinach, tomatoes, mpeppers, w/ white cream sauce

Grilled ribeye Steak
$20.00

w/mashed potatoes, summer veggies and a side salad

Traditional Irish Breakfast 1/2 Plate
$17.00

bangers, rashers, black pudding, white pudding, sauteed mushrooms and tomatoes, baked beans, boxty, fried eggs and toast

Traditional Irish Breakfast Full Plate
$22.00

bangers, rashers, black pudding, white pudding, sauteed mushrooms and tomatoes, baked beans, boxty, fried eggs and toast

Curry Sausage
$15.00

Desserts

Beignets
$9.00
Carrot Cake
$7.00
Key Lime pie
$7.00
Devonshire Rasberry Donut Cheese Cake
$7.00