Food

Kids Meal

Kid Pancake Breakfast

$7.95

Comes with 1 egg and your choice of meat bacon, sausage or ham

Kid French Toast

$7.95

Comes with 1 egg and your choice of meat bacon, sausage or ham

Kid Biscuit and gravy

$7.95

Comes with 1 egg and your choice of meat bacon, sausage or ham

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.95

Comes with a side of fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Comes with a side of fries

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Comes with a side of fries

Appetizers

Blue Cheese Buffalo Tots

$7.99

Crispy golden tater tots with a drizzle of blue cheese, buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbs

Loaded Bacon Cheese Flats

$7.99

Our signature potato flats with melted jack cheese and bacon bits loaded on the top with a side of ranch

Chicken Strips

$12.99

4 of our hand battered chicken strips, which comes with potato flats

Deep Fried Strawberry French Toast

$10.95

Texas toast deep fried in our fresh batter, topped with our delicious strawberry sauce, powder sugar and whip cream

Garlic Potato Flats

$7.99

Our signature potato flats lathered in a garlic butter and parmesean cheese served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Mini Sliders Burgers

$11.99

2 mini brioche buns, filled with a slider patty, micro arugula and grilled onions

Breakfast Entrees

Breakfast Burger

$15.99

1/2 burger patty on a brioche bun with an egg any style, thick cut bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with potato flats or country potatoes

Chorizo Egg Burrito

$13.99

chorzio scrambled together eggs and jack cheese sprinkled on the top all wraped together in a flour tortilla. Served with country potatoes or tater tots

Dads Mashup

$15.99

Biscuits, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, potatoes, and jack cheese all mashed together with gravy loaded over everything.

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Thick cut wheat bread with our house avocado spread, served with 2 eggs any style on top and feta cheese

Jamie's Breakfast Hash

$13.99

Bacon, sausage and ham, onions pepers arugula all sauteed together with eggs any style on tyop and breakfast potatoes

Keto Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Bacon, sausage and ham and spinach all cooked in a burrito style egg wrap with our house salsa and sour cream on top. Served with cottage cheese or potatoes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.99

3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with 2 eggs any style and bacon sausage or ham

Mom's French Toast

$14.99

3 slices of Texas style french toast served with 2 eggs, and a choice of, 2 Bacon, 2 pork or turkey sausage

Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

large flour tortilla filled with chopped bacon , sausage, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, tater tots or country diced potatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with homemade salsa

Granny's Biscuits and Gravy

$14.99

2 biscuits smothered in creamy sausage bacon country gravy served with 2 eggs, choice of meat, and country diced potatoes

Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Homemade country fried steak covered in country gravy (contains pork) served with 2 eggs, breakfast potatoes, and choice of toast or biscuit

Meat and Cheese

$15.99

Loaded with bacon, ham sausage scrambled with 3 eggs smothered with cheddar jack cheese served with country diced potatoes and choice of toast or biscuit. Scramble or omlette style

Whole Lot of Veggies

$14.99

Freshly sliced and sautéed onions, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes scrambled with 2 eggs smothered with cheddar jack cheese. Served with country diced potatoes and toast or biscuit. Scramble or Omlette style.

Pound 4 Pound Combo

$17.99

Choice of char-broiled USDA hamburger steak or char-broiled chicken breast, 3 eggs, cottage cheese and freshly sliced tomatoes, with toast or biscuit

Deep Fried Strawberry French Toast Meal

$16.99

Texas toast deep fried in our fresh batter, topped with our delicious strawberry sauce, powder sugar and whip cream. Served with two eggs and your choice of meat

Steak Omlette

$17.99

3 egg omelette stuffed with grilled steak, onion, peppers, pepper jack cheese topped with our homemade salsa. Served with country diced potatoes and toast or biscuit. Scramble or Omlette style.

Delight Avocado Toast

$13.99

Thick grain wheat toast, topped with eggs any style, arugula, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.

Two Egg Breakfast

$13.99

Choice of 2 eggs any style, comes with bacon sausage or ham. Also country potatoes and a biscuit is included.

Specials

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$15.99

Smoked salmon lox on a english muffin with a spread of cream cheese, topped wioth our house hollendaise sauce. Garnished with minced red onions and capers.

Eggs Benedict

$16.99

We offer a bacon spinach and tomato benedict, a traditional ham benedict, a Cali Benedict with avocado tomatoes and arugula

Choriqueso

$15.99

Chorizo and grilled onions grilled together with a light spread of jack cheese inside. On top of the omlette you have queso fresco, cilantro, crema and salsa on the side. Comes with biscuit or toast.

Cilantro Lime Steak Salad

$16.99

Jalapeno Burger

$15.99

Sourdough Cheeseburger

$15.99

Sandwiches

Join the Club Sandwich

$15.99

3 slices of toasted sourdough, topped with oven roasted turkey slices, bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced juicy tomatoes with mayonnaise

Mountain Man Sandwich

$16.99

A huge mouth watering Chicken Fried Steak, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, served on a sourdough Parmesan toasted bread with mayonnaise

Laguna Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

Thinly sliced tri-tip steak with sautéed onions, bell peppers, smothered with pepper-jack cheese and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll

Laguna Philly Chicken

$16.99

Char-broiled chopped chicken with sautéed onions, bell peppers, smothered with pepper-jack cheese and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll

Sauteed Veggie Sandwich

$14.99

Freshly sautéed bell peppers, onions, spinach, pepper-jack cheese topped with mix greens served with mayonnaise on a hoagie roll. Add a char-broil salmon or Char-broiled chicken breast $4

Grilled Parmesean Melt

$11.99

Grilled sourdough Parmesan bread loaded with tons American , swiss, cheddar cheese

BLT

$13.99

bacon strips, shredded lettuce, sliced juicy tomatoes, and mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with pesto, Swiss, arugula, and roasted red peppers served on a Parmesan crusted Italian roll

Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy fried pollock topped with shredded lettuce and homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Burgers

Western Burger

$15.99

½ pound char-broiled juicy USDA hamburger patty topped with bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on a broche bun

Jamie's Cheeseburger

$14.99

½ pound char-broiled juicy USDA hamburger patty with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, grilled white onions, topped with cheddar cheese on a 1000 island loaded broche bun

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.99

½ pound char-broiled juicy USDA hamburger patty topped with blue cheese crumbles sautéed mushrooms and onions on a brioche bun

A1 Burger Special

$16.99

1/2 pound char broiled juicy USDA hamburger patty topped with crispy onions straws, mushrooms, swiss cheese and steak sauce

Soup and Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.99

Char-broiled chicken, iceberg lettuce , bell peppers, cilantro, green onions, mandarin oranges, crunchy wontons, tossed with a Asian dressing

California Cobb Salad

$15.99

Diced oven roasted turkey, chopped bacon pieces, sliced hard boiled eggs, crumbled blue cheese, cherry tomatoes on a bed of iceberg lettuce

Chicken Caeser Salad

$15.99

Char-broiled chopped chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, greek olives, chopped bacon pieces, red onions, feta cheese, tossed in a vinaigrette dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.99

Fresh spinach, chopped bacon pieces, sliced hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, feta cheese tossed with a balsamic dressing

Premium Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Comes with your choice of a 1/2 sandwich (BLT, Club, Sauteed Veggie, and Philly) and a half salad (Greek, Spinach, Caeser)

Bowl of Soup

$7.99

Cup of Soup

$5.99

Sides

ham slice

$6.50

SD 2 Bacon

$4.75

SD 4 Bacon

$8.50

SD of Turkey Sausage

$4.75

SD 2 Pork Sausage

$4.75

Two Eggs

$4.99

One Egg

$2.99

Country Potatoes

$4.95

SD of Fruit

$4.95

SD of Biscuit and Gravy (1 Biscuit)

$4.75

1 Pancke

$3.75

1 Slice of French Toast

$3.75

Potato flats

$4.75

House Salad

$4.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Hamburger Steak

$9.00

Biscuit

$2.99

SD of 1 Toast

$2.00

SD of 2 Toast

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$9.00

SD of Chorizo

$9.00

SD Sour Cream

$1.25

SD of Avocado Spread

$2.25

SD Deep Fried French Toast

$5.50

SD of Tater tots

$4.75

Condiments

Ketchup

Tabasco

Utensils

Cholula

Napkins

SD of Ranch

$0.75

SD of BBQ

$0.75

SD of Blue Cheese

$0.75

SD of 1000 island

$0.75

Mustard

SD of Salsa

$0.75

SD of Gravy

$2.00

SD of Avocado

$2.50

Drinks

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Lemondade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Mocha

$5.75

White Mocha

$5.75

Cappuccino

$5.75

Latte

$5.75

Apple Juice

$4.75

LG Orange Juice

$4.75

Milk

$4.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.75

Soda Water

Sm OJ

$3.25

1 Espresso Shot

$1.50

Alcohol Drinks

Mimosa

$9.00

Love Hazy IPA

$9.00

Clown Shoes IPA

$9.00

Champagne

$10.00

Modelo

$4.00

805

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Petrov Soda

$6.00

Petrov Juice

$7.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Bottle Champagne

$25.00

Bottle Wine

$20.00

Hot Tati

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemondade

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Virgin mimosa

$4.50

Secret Menu

Soup and Salad Entree/ Combos

Strawberry Delight Salad

$16.99

Avocado Chicken Salad

$16.99

Breakfast Entrees

Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

$15.99

Savory Breakfast Plate

$13.99

Bacon Spinach Mushroom

$14.99

Scramble or Omlette Style/ Secret Menu Item

Denver

$14.99

Scramble or Omlette Style/ Secret Menu Item

Specials

Jamie's Super Melt

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.99