Jamie's Cafe 9101 Laguna Main St
Food
Kids Meal
Kid Pancake Breakfast
Comes with 1 egg and your choice of meat bacon, sausage or ham
Kid French Toast
Comes with 1 egg and your choice of meat bacon, sausage or ham
Kid Biscuit and gravy
Comes with 1 egg and your choice of meat bacon, sausage or ham
Kid Chicken Strips
Comes with a side of fries
Kid Grilled Cheese
Comes with a side of fries
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Comes with a side of fries
Appetizers
Blue Cheese Buffalo Tots
Crispy golden tater tots with a drizzle of blue cheese, buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbs
Loaded Bacon Cheese Flats
Our signature potato flats with melted jack cheese and bacon bits loaded on the top with a side of ranch
Chicken Strips
4 of our hand battered chicken strips, which comes with potato flats
Deep Fried Strawberry French Toast
Texas toast deep fried in our fresh batter, topped with our delicious strawberry sauce, powder sugar and whip cream
Garlic Potato Flats
Our signature potato flats lathered in a garlic butter and parmesean cheese served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Mini Sliders Burgers
2 mini brioche buns, filled with a slider patty, micro arugula and grilled onions
Breakfast Entrees
Breakfast Burger
1/2 burger patty on a brioche bun with an egg any style, thick cut bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with potato flats or country potatoes
Chorizo Egg Burrito
chorzio scrambled together eggs and jack cheese sprinkled on the top all wraped together in a flour tortilla. Served with country potatoes or tater tots
Dads Mashup
Biscuits, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, potatoes, and jack cheese all mashed together with gravy loaded over everything.
Avocado Toast
Thick cut wheat bread with our house avocado spread, served with 2 eggs any style on top and feta cheese
Jamie's Breakfast Hash
Bacon, sausage and ham, onions pepers arugula all sauteed together with eggs any style on tyop and breakfast potatoes
Keto Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, sausage and ham and spinach all cooked in a burrito style egg wrap with our house salsa and sour cream on top. Served with cottage cheese or potatoes
Buttermilk Pancakes
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with 2 eggs any style and bacon sausage or ham
Mom's French Toast
3 slices of Texas style french toast served with 2 eggs, and a choice of, 2 Bacon, 2 pork or turkey sausage
Breakfast Burrito
large flour tortilla filled with chopped bacon , sausage, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, tater tots or country diced potatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with homemade salsa
Granny's Biscuits and Gravy
2 biscuits smothered in creamy sausage bacon country gravy served with 2 eggs, choice of meat, and country diced potatoes
Country Fried Steak
Homemade country fried steak covered in country gravy (contains pork) served with 2 eggs, breakfast potatoes, and choice of toast or biscuit
Meat and Cheese
Loaded with bacon, ham sausage scrambled with 3 eggs smothered with cheddar jack cheese served with country diced potatoes and choice of toast or biscuit. Scramble or omlette style
Whole Lot of Veggies
Freshly sliced and sautéed onions, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes scrambled with 2 eggs smothered with cheddar jack cheese. Served with country diced potatoes and toast or biscuit. Scramble or Omlette style.
Pound 4 Pound Combo
Choice of char-broiled USDA hamburger steak or char-broiled chicken breast, 3 eggs, cottage cheese and freshly sliced tomatoes, with toast or biscuit
Deep Fried Strawberry French Toast Meal
Texas toast deep fried in our fresh batter, topped with our delicious strawberry sauce, powder sugar and whip cream. Served with two eggs and your choice of meat
Steak Omlette
3 egg omelette stuffed with grilled steak, onion, peppers, pepper jack cheese topped with our homemade salsa. Served with country diced potatoes and toast or biscuit. Scramble or Omlette style.
Delight Avocado Toast
Thick grain wheat toast, topped with eggs any style, arugula, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.
Two Egg Breakfast
Choice of 2 eggs any style, comes with bacon sausage or ham. Also country potatoes and a biscuit is included.
Specials
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Smoked salmon lox on a english muffin with a spread of cream cheese, topped wioth our house hollendaise sauce. Garnished with minced red onions and capers.
Eggs Benedict
We offer a bacon spinach and tomato benedict, a traditional ham benedict, a Cali Benedict with avocado tomatoes and arugula
Choriqueso
Chorizo and grilled onions grilled together with a light spread of jack cheese inside. On top of the omlette you have queso fresco, cilantro, crema and salsa on the side. Comes with biscuit or toast.
Cilantro Lime Steak Salad
Jalapeno Burger
Sourdough Cheeseburger
Sandwiches
Join the Club Sandwich
3 slices of toasted sourdough, topped with oven roasted turkey slices, bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced juicy tomatoes with mayonnaise
Mountain Man Sandwich
A huge mouth watering Chicken Fried Steak, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, served on a sourdough Parmesan toasted bread with mayonnaise
Laguna Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced tri-tip steak with sautéed onions, bell peppers, smothered with pepper-jack cheese and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll
Laguna Philly Chicken
Char-broiled chopped chicken with sautéed onions, bell peppers, smothered with pepper-jack cheese and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll
Sauteed Veggie Sandwich
Freshly sautéed bell peppers, onions, spinach, pepper-jack cheese topped with mix greens served with mayonnaise on a hoagie roll. Add a char-broil salmon or Char-broiled chicken breast $4
Grilled Parmesean Melt
Grilled sourdough Parmesan bread loaded with tons American , swiss, cheddar cheese
BLT
bacon strips, shredded lettuce, sliced juicy tomatoes, and mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with pesto, Swiss, arugula, and roasted red peppers served on a Parmesan crusted Italian roll
Fish Sandwich
Crispy fried pollock topped with shredded lettuce and homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun
Burgers
Western Burger
½ pound char-broiled juicy USDA hamburger patty topped with bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on a broche bun
Jamie's Cheeseburger
½ pound char-broiled juicy USDA hamburger patty with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, grilled white onions, topped with cheddar cheese on a 1000 island loaded broche bun
Blue Cheese Burger
½ pound char-broiled juicy USDA hamburger patty topped with blue cheese crumbles sautéed mushrooms and onions on a brioche bun
A1 Burger Special
1/2 pound char broiled juicy USDA hamburger patty topped with crispy onions straws, mushrooms, swiss cheese and steak sauce
Soup and Salads
Chinese Chicken Salad
Char-broiled chicken, iceberg lettuce , bell peppers, cilantro, green onions, mandarin oranges, crunchy wontons, tossed with a Asian dressing
California Cobb Salad
Diced oven roasted turkey, chopped bacon pieces, sliced hard boiled eggs, crumbled blue cheese, cherry tomatoes on a bed of iceberg lettuce
Chicken Caeser Salad
Char-broiled chopped chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, greek olives, chopped bacon pieces, red onions, feta cheese, tossed in a vinaigrette dressing
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, chopped bacon pieces, sliced hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, feta cheese tossed with a balsamic dressing
Premium Sandwich Combo
Comes with your choice of a 1/2 sandwich (BLT, Club, Sauteed Veggie, and Philly) and a half salad (Greek, Spinach, Caeser)