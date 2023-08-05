Jam'It Bistro
Menu
Appetizers
Codfish Cakes
Codfish in a seasoned mixture then fried
Jerk Wings
6 pcs of wings cooked in jerk sauce
Bang Bang Chicken Nugget
10 pcs a bite size check breast.
Bang Bang Shrimp
7 jumbo shrimp fried and tossed in Bang Sauce.
Jamit Pepper Shrimp
7 Jumbo Shrimp saute in spice sauce
Fried Whiting Fish
Four pcs of fried Whiting fish
Fried Plantains
Fries and Company
Jam'It Jerk Burger & Sandwich
Jamaican Classic Dinners
Jamaican Classic Curry Goat
Small cuts of Goat seasoned and cooked in a rich curry sauce to perfection
Jamaican Classic Coconut Curry Chicken
Small cuts of Boneless Thigh Chicken meat seasoned and cooked in a coconut curry sauce
Jamaican Classic Stew Chicken
Small cuts of bone-in chicken dark meat seasoned, fried then cooked in a sweet sauvory brown sauce
Jamaican Classic Fried Chicken
Small cuts of Bone-in Chicken dark meat seasoned and fried to perfection
Jamican Classic Jerk Chicken
Bone-In Chicken Dark meat matrinate in a spicy seasoning then cooked to perfection
Snapper Dinner
Head On whole Snapper cooked the way you like it
Salmon Dinner
6 oz of salmon fillet cooked the way you like it
Whitten Fish
Curry Shrimp
7 jumbo shrimp cooked in a rich coconut curry sauce
Bake Chicken
Sweet Chili Chicken
small oxtail
large Oxtail
Jamit Pasta
Jamit Chicken Pasta
Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce
Fried Whiting Pasta
Jamit Salmon Pasta
Jamit Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Pasta
Jamit Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Jamit Oxtail Pasta
Jamit Tofu Pasta
Jamit Shrimp Pasta
Jamit Snapper Pasta
Jamit Salmon Pasta
Jamit Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Jamit Veggie Pasta
Patty
Beef Patty
Savory, flavorful spicy ground beef wrapped in flaky layers of crust.
Chicken Patty
Savory, flavorful spicy ground chicken wrapped in flaky layers of crust.
Shrimp Patty
Savory, flavorful spicy shrimp wrapped in flaky layers of crust.
Veggie Patty
Savory, flavorful seasoned vegitables wrapped in flaky layers of crust.
FAT PATTY SANDWICH
Patty, overstuffed with meat or veggie, letttice and tomato
Coco Bread
Fluppy soft buttery bread
Cheese
Roti & Wraps
Roti Wrap
fried bread
Tofu Roti Wrap
Fried Tofu saute it jerk sauce then wrapped
Shrimp Wrap
Season shrimp wrapped with fresh Salad
Chicken Breast
Grill Chichen Breast wrapped with fresh salad
Whitting Fish Wrap
Whitting Fish Fillet fried and wrapped with crispy lettuce in a Roti Bread
Boneless Curry Chicken Roti
Curry Goat Roti
Oxtail Roti
Stew Beef Roti
Curry Shrimp Roti
Curry Potato and Chana Roti
Veggie Roti
Ackee & Codfish Roti
Ackee Roti
Side Orders
Small Rice & Peas
Large Rice & Peas
Small White Rice
Large White Rice
Small Cabbage
Large Cabbage
Small Greens
Large Greens
Small Plantains
Large Plantains
Small Macaroni Salad
Large Macaroni Salad
Small Mac & Cheese
Large Mac & Cheese
Small Yams
Large Yams
Small Mash Potato
Large Mash Potato
Small Sweet Potato Mash
Large Sweet Potato Mash
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Small Fries
Catering
Appetizer
Cocktail Patties
Codfish Fritters/ with tamarid drizzle
Small Fruit Tray
Medium Fruit Tray
Larger Fruit Tray
Small honey Garlic Salmon Bytes
Med. Honey Garlic Salmon Bytes
Large Honey Garlic Salmon BYUtes
Small Jerk Wings
Med. Jerk Wings
Large Jerk Wings
Small Coconut Shrimp
Med. Coconut Shrimp
Large Coconut Shrimp
Small Bang Bang Shrimp
Med. Bang Bang Shrimp
Large Bang Bang Shrimp
Small Jamaican Pepper Shrimp
Med. Jamaican Pepper Shrimp
Large Jamaican Pepper Shrimp
Small Jamit Wings
Med Jamit Wings
Large Jamit Wings
Small Chicken Tenders
Med. Chicken Tenders
Large Chicken Tenders
Small Jamit Meat Balls
Med. Jamit Meat Balls
Large Jamit Meat Balls
Vegetarian
Salads & Vegetables
Small Mesclun Baby Greens
Med. Mesclun Baby Greens
Large Mesclun Baby Greens
Small Triple Berry Salad
Med. Triple Berry Salad
Large Triple Berry Salad
Small Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
Med, Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
Large Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
Small Kale Caesar Salad
Med. Kale Caesar Salad
Large Kale Caesar Salad
Small Steam Cabbage & Carrot Medly
Med. Steam Cabbage & Carrot Medley
Large Steam Cabbage & Carrot Medley
Small Mix Vegetable
Steam String Beans, Carrot & Chayote in a coconut rundown sauce.
Med. Mix Vegetable
Large Mix Vegetable
