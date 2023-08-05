Popular Items

Codfish Cakes

$8.00

Codfish in a seasoned mixture then fried

Whiting Fish

$10.00
Beef Patty

$3.50

Savory, flavorful spicy ground beef wrapped in flaky layers of crust.

Menu

Appetizers

Codfish Cakes

$8.00

Codfish in a seasoned mixture then fried

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$9.00

6 pcs of wings cooked in jerk sauce

Bang Bang Chicken Nugget

$9.00

10 pcs a bite size check breast.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00

7 jumbo shrimp fried and tossed in Bang Sauce.

Jamit Pepper Shrimp

$10.00

7 Jumbo Shrimp saute in spice sauce

Fried Whiting Fish

$10.00

Four pcs of fried Whiting fish

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Cakes

Red Velvet

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Fries and Company

Whiting Fish and Fries

$12.00

Shrimp and Fries

$16.00

Fish Shrimp and Fries

$22.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Sandwish

$10.00

Irie Fries

$5.00

Jerk Fries

$5.00

Jam'It Jerk Burger & Sandwich

The Classic Jerk Burger

$10.00

The Snappy Snapper

$12.00

chrispy fillet of snapper sandwich

Jamaican Classic Dinners

Jamaican Classic Curry Goat

$12.00

Small cuts of Goat seasoned and cooked in a rich curry sauce to perfection

Jamaican Classic Coconut Curry Chicken

$12.00

Small cuts of Boneless Thigh Chicken meat seasoned and cooked in a coconut curry sauce

Jamaican Classic Stew Chicken

$12.00

Small cuts of bone-in chicken dark meat seasoned, fried then cooked in a sweet sauvory brown sauce

Jamaican Classic Fried Chicken

$12.00

Small cuts of Bone-in Chicken dark meat seasoned and fried to perfection

Jamican Classic Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Bone-In Chicken Dark meat matrinate in a spicy seasoning then cooked to perfection

Snapper Dinner

$20.00

Head On whole Snapper cooked the way you like it

Salmon Dinner

$15.00

6 oz of salmon fillet cooked the way you like it

Whitten Fish

$13.00

Curry Shrimp

$17.00

7 jumbo shrimp cooked in a rich coconut curry sauce

Bake Chicken

$12.00

Sweet Chili Chicken

$12.00

small oxtail

$17.00

large Oxtail

$22.00

Jamit Pasta

Jamit Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Fried Whiting Pasta

$14.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Salmon Pasta

$16.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Oxtail Pasta

$18.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Tofu Pasta

$13.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Snapper Pasta

$21.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Salmon Pasta

$19.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Pasta Cooked in a creamy cheese Jerk Sauce

Jamit Soups

Chicken Soup

$5.50

Beef Soup

$6.50

Red Bean Soup

$6.50

Split Pea Soup

$6.50

Lentil Soup

$6.50

Patty

Beef Patty

$3.50

Savory, flavorful spicy ground beef wrapped in flaky layers of crust.

Chicken Patty

$3.50

Savory, flavorful spicy ground chicken wrapped in flaky layers of crust.

Shrimp Patty

$3.50

Savory, flavorful spicy shrimp wrapped in flaky layers of crust.

Veggie Patty

$3.50

Savory, flavorful seasoned vegitables wrapped in flaky layers of crust.

FAT PATTY SANDWICH

$6.50

Patty, overstuffed with meat or veggie, letttice and tomato

Coco Bread

$2.00

Fluppy soft buttery bread

Cheese

$1.00

Roti & Wraps

Roti Wrap

$4.00

fried bread

Tofu Roti Wrap

$11.00

Fried Tofu saute it jerk sauce then wrapped

Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Season shrimp wrapped with fresh Salad

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Grill Chichen Breast wrapped with fresh salad

Whitting Fish Wrap

$13.00

Whitting Fish Fillet fried and wrapped with crispy lettuce in a Roti Bread

Boneless Curry Chicken Roti

$12.00

Curry Goat Roti

$14.00

Oxtail Roti

$17.00

Stew Beef Roti

$14.00

Curry Shrimp Roti

$14.00

Curry Potato and Chana Roti

$11.00

Veggie Roti

$11.00

Ackee & Codfish Roti

$16.00

Ackee Roti

$15.00

Sauce

Jerk Sauce

$5.00

Jerk Mayo

$5.00

Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce

$5.00

Vegetarian

Tofu Dinner

$13.00

Saute Ackee

$15.00

Cauliflower

$15.00

Side Orders

Small Rice & Peas

$5.00

Large Rice & Peas

$8.00

Small White Rice

$4.00

Large White Rice

$7.00

Small Cabbage

$4.00

Large Cabbage

$7.00

Small Greens

$5.00

Large Greens

$8.00

Small Plantains

$6.00

Large Plantains

$9.00

Small Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Large Macaroni Salad

$8.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Large Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Small Yams

$5.00

Large Yams

$8.00

Small Mash Potato

$5.00

Large Mash Potato

$8.00

Small Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Large Sweet Potato Mash

$8.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Mini Plate

Small Chicken

$7.50

Small Goat

$8.50

Small Beef

$8.50

Small Tofu

$7.50

Drinks

D&G Pinapple Soda

$3.00

D&G Ginger Beer

$3.00

D&& Pinapple Ginger

$3.00

D&G Cream Soda

$3.00

D&G Kola Champange

$3.00

Happy Sorrel

$5.00

Happy Ginger

$5.00

Happy Fruit Punch

$5.00

Happy Gingetr Lemon

$5.00

Happy Leonade

$3.00

Happy Ice Tea

$3.00

Ting

$3.50

can soda

$2.00

water

$1.00

Lunch

Lunch Specials

Curry Chicken

$10.00

Stew Chicken

$10.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Sweet Chili Chicken

$10.00

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Whiting Fish

$10.00

Wings & Fries

$11.00

Curry Goat

$12.00

Catering

Appetizer

Cocktail Patties

$60.00

Codfish Fritters/ with tamarid drizzle

$20.00

Small Fruit Tray

$75.00

Medium Fruit Tray

$90.00

Larger Fruit Tray

$140.00

Small honey Garlic Salmon Bytes

$110.00

Med. Honey Garlic Salmon Bytes

$200.00

Large Honey Garlic Salmon BYUtes

$320.00

Small Jerk Wings

$80.00

Med. Jerk Wings

$186.00

Large Jerk Wings

$275.00

Small Coconut Shrimp

$104.00

Med. Coconut Shrimp

$186.00

Large Coconut Shrimp

$275.00

Small Bang Bang Shrimp

$104.00

Med. Bang Bang Shrimp

$186.00

Large Bang Bang Shrimp

$275.00

Small Jamaican Pepper Shrimp

$104.00

Med. Jamaican Pepper Shrimp

$186.00

Large Jamaican Pepper Shrimp

$275.00

Small Jamit Wings

$90.00

Med Jamit Wings

$186.00

Large Jamit Wings

$275.00

Small Chicken Tenders

$90.00

Med. Chicken Tenders

$186.00

Large Chicken Tenders

$275.00

Small Jamit Meat Balls

$55.00

Med. Jamit Meat Balls

$120.00

Large Jamit Meat Balls

$175.00

Vegetarian

Small Tofu

$55.00

Med Tofu

$120.00

Large Tofu

$160.00

Small Cauliflower

$55.00

Med. Cauliflower

$120.00

Large Cauliflower

$160.00

Small Curry Chickpea & Potato

$45.00

Med. Curry Chickpea & Potato

$81.00

Large Curry Chickpea & Potato

$120.00

Small Chicpea Salad

$45.00

Med Chicpea Sald

$75.00

Large Chicpea Salad

$85.00

Salads & Vegetables

Small Mesclun Baby Greens

$45.00

Med. Mesclun Baby Greens

$70.00

Large Mesclun Baby Greens

$85.00

Small Triple Berry Salad

$50.00

Med. Triple Berry Salad

$75.00

Large Triple Berry Salad

$95.00

Small Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

$50.00

Med, Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

$75.00

Large Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

$95.00

Small Kale Caesar Salad

$50.00

Med. Kale Caesar Salad

$70.00

Large Kale Caesar Salad

$85.00

Small Steam Cabbage & Carrot Medly

$40.00

Med. Steam Cabbage & Carrot Medley

$75.00

Large Steam Cabbage & Carrot Medley

$85.00

Small Mix Vegetable

$45.00

Steam String Beans, Carrot & Chayote in a coconut rundown sauce.

Med. Mix Vegetable

$75.00

Steam String Beans, Carrot & Chayote in a coconut rundown sauce.

Large Mix Vegetable

$85.00

Steam String Beans, Carrot & Chayote in a coconut rundown sauce.

Small Mix Greens

$45.00

Med. Mix Greens

$75.00

Large Mix Greens

$85.00

Small Southern Mix Green with Smoke Turkey

$50.00

Med. Southern Mix Green with Smoke Turkey

$85.00

Large Southern Mix Green With Smoke Turkey

$115.00

Small Garlic String Beans

$45.00

Med Garlic String Beans

$80.00

Large Garlic String Beans

$110.00

Small Cole Slaw

$45.00

Med Cole Slaw

$80.00

Large Cole Slaw

$115.00

Small Potato Salad

$45.00

Med. Potato Salad

$80.00

Large Potato Salad

$115.00

Small Garlic Butter Mash Potato

$45.00

Med Garlic Butter Mash Potato

$80.00

Large Garlic Butter Mash Potato

$115.00

Small Roasted Sweet Potato

$45.00

Med. Roasted Sweet Potato

$81.00

Large Roasted Sweet Potato

$115.00

Small Garlic Parmesan Mash Potato

$45.00

Med. Garlic Parmesan Mash Potato

$81.00

Large Garlic Parmesan Mash Potato

$115.00

Small Classic Thanksgiving Stuffing

$45.00

Med. Classic Thanksgiving Stuffing

$85.00

Large Classic Thanksgiving Stuffing

$130.00

Small Sweet Fried Plantains

$45.00

Med. Sweet Fried Plantains

$120.00

Rice & Pasta

Small Rice & Peas

$45.00

Med. Rice & Peas

$81.00

Large Rice & Pea

$95.00

Small White Rice

$40.00

Med. White Rice

$75.00

Large White Rice

$85.00

Small Spanish Yellow Rice

$50.00

Med Spanish Yellow Rice

$85.00

Large Spanish Yellow Rice

$115.00

Small Jamaican Pumpkin Rice

$50.00

Med. Jamaican Pumpkin Rice

$85.00

Large Jamaican Pumpkin Rice

$115.00

Small Callaloo Rice

$50.00

Med. Callaloo Rice

$85.00

Large Callaloo Rice

$115.00

Small Coconut Pineapple Rice

$50.00

Med. Coconut Pineapple Rice

$95.00

Large Coconut Pineapple Rice

$115.00

Small Jamaican Chinese Fried Rice

$50.00

Med. Jamaican Chinese Fried Rice

$95.00

Large Jamaican Chinese Fried Rice

$115.00

Small Shrimp Fried Rice

$70.00

Med. Shrimp Fried Rice

$120.00

Large Shrimp Fried Rice

$175.00

Small Chicken Fried Rice

$65.00

Med. Chicken Fried Rice

$110.00

Large Chicken Fried Rice

$175.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$65.00

Med. Mac & Cheese

$95.00

Small Vegetable Lo Mein

$70.00

Med. Vegetable Lo Mein

$85.00

Large Vegetable L Mein

$110.00

Small Chicken Lo Mein

$80.00

Med Chicken Lo Mein

$110.00

Large Chicken Lo Mein

$155.00

Small Shrimp Lo Mein

$85.00

Med. Shrimp Lo Mein

$160.00

Large Shrimp Lo Mein

$230.00

Small Vegetable Rasta Pasta

$45.00

Med. Vegetable Rasta Pasta

$130.00

Large Vegetable Rasta Pasta

$155.00

Small Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$100.00

Med Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$160.00

Large Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$230.00

Small Chicken Rasta Pasta

$75.00

Med Chicken Rasta Pasta

$130.00

Large Chicken Rasta Pasta

$165.00

Small Shrimp & Chicken Rasta Pasta

$110.00

Med. Shrimp & Chicken Rasta Pasta

$170.00

Large Shrimp & Chicken Rasta Pasta

$270.00

Small Bake Ziti

$45.00

Med. Bake Ziti

$97.00

Large Bake Ziti

$120.00

Small Veggie Lasagna

$45.00

Med. Veggie Lasagna

$97.00

Large Veggie Lasagna

$120.00

Chicken & Turkey

Small Bone-In Jerk Chicken

$50.00

Med Bone-In Jerk Chicken

$90.00

Large Bone-In Jerk Chicken

$130.00

Small Boneless Jerk Chicken

$55.00

Med Boneless Jerk Chicken

$95.00

Large Boneles Jerk Chicken

$140.00

Small Bone-In Chicken

$50.00

Med. Bone-In Chicken

$90.00

Large Bone-In Chicken

$130.00

Small Coconut Crushed Chicken Tenders

$65.00

Med. Coconut Crushed Chicken Tenders

$110.00

Large Coconut Crushed Chicken Tenders

$170.00

Beef and Lamb

Small Oxtail

$140.00

Med. Oxtail

$250.00

Large Oxtail

$355.00

Small Curry Goat

$100.00

Med. Curry Goat

$175.00

Large Curry Goat

$275.00

Small Jamaican Roast Beef

$75.00

Med. Jamaican Roast Beef

$175.00

Large Jamaican Roast Beef

$230.00

Small Boneless Lamb

$100.00

Med Bonelss Lamb

$160.00

Large Boneless Lamd

$250.00

Smell Lamb Chops

$100.00

Med. Lamb Chop

$160.00

Large Lamb Chop

$250.00

Small Guava Glazed Ham

$75.00

Med. Guava Glazed Ham

$175.00

Large Guava Glazed Ham

$210.00

Small Ribs

$60.00

Med Ribs

$175.00

Large Ribs

$250.00

TURKEY

$130.00

Small Jerk Pork

$75.00

Fish & Shrimp

Small Basa Fish

$65.00

Med. Basa Fish

$110.00

Large Basa Fish

$170.00

Small Whiting Fish

$60.00

Med Whiting Fish

$110.00

Large Whiting Fish

$170.00

Small Salmon

$110.00

Med Salmon

$210.00

Large Salmon

$320.00

Small Snapper

$110.00

Med Snapper

$210.00

Large Snapper

$320.00

Small Shrimp

$110.00

Med Shrimp

$210.00

Large Shrimp

$320.00

Sauce

Jam'It Pepper Sauce

$6.00

Jerk Sauce

$6.00

Bang Bang Sauce

$6.00

Jerk Mayo

$6.00

Mango Salsa

$6.00

Cranberry Sorrel Sauce

$6.00

Sodas, Juices & Water

Sorrel

$30.00

Ginger Beer

$30.00

Ginger Lemon

$30.00

Lemonade

$15.00

Half/Half

$15.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$6.00

Package Meals

Taste of The Island 1

$16.99

Taste of the Island 2

$18.99

Taste of the Island 3

$22.99

Taste of the Island 4

$22.99

Taste of the South 1

$17.99

Tatse of the South 2

$19.99