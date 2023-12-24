Jam Jam Tea Lab
JJTL - Iced Drinks
Specialty
- Oreo Cream Boba Fresh Milk$6.75
This delightful drink is a blend of fresh milk with brown sugar boba and Oreo crumbles, crowned with a layer of sea salt cream. The contrasting flavors of the creamy milk, sweet boba, and salty-sweet cream, combined with the crunch of Oreo, make it a truly indulgent treat.
- Brulee Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea$6.75
A luxurious twist on milk tea, this drink features a Ceylon tea base enriched with our house special brown sugar, brown sugar boba, and topped with a luscious layer of crème brulee. The combination of the caramelized topping and the rich, sweet tea creates a decadent experience.
- Coconut Mango Pomelo$6.75
It combines the luscious sweetness of mango jam with our creamy coconut mix, mirroring the traditional flavors of this beloved dessert. The addition of juicy grapefruit bits and tangy agar boba lends a modern twist, creating a harmonious blend of creamy, fruity, and tart.
Fruit Tea
- Tropical Smash$5.75
A tropical medley of pineapple, and passion fruit jams, perfectly fused with aromatic jasmine tea for a sweet and exotic flavor journey.
- Green Grape Smash$5.65
Luscious green grape jam blended with fragrant jasmine tea, offering a refreshingly sweet yet slightly tart taste experience.
- Passion Fruit Smash$5.50
A tangy and aromatic experience, this drink blends rich passionfruit jam with jasmine tea, creating a balance of tartness and floral sweetness that's both invigorating and satisfying.
- Dragon Fruit Smash$5.50
Vibrant dragon fruit jam is the star in this drink, combined with delicate jasmine tea. The result is a visually stunning and refreshingly sweet beverage with a hint of exotic flavor.
- Grapefruit Smash$5.50
The bold and zesty flavor of grapefruit meets the soothing qualities of jasmine tea in this drink. It offers a perfect harmony of bitter and sweet notes, ideal for a refreshing pick-me-up.
- Green Plum Smash$5.50
Green plum jam, known for its unique sweet and sour profile, is expertly mixed with jasmine tea. This combination results in a subtly sweet and pleasantly tart beverage, offering a distinct and memorable taste.
Milk Tea
- Classic Milk Tea$5.00
Bold Ceylon tea meets the velvety texture of our special house milk mix, creating a milk tea that's both robust and soothing, offering a rich and comforting taste with every sip.
- Jasmine Tea Latte$5.25
A timeless favorite, this milk tea features the soothing essence of jasmine tea, enriched with our unique house milk blend for a creamy, smooth, and fragrantly indulgent experience.
- Osmanthus Milk Tea$5.25Out of stock
This exquisite milk tea blends the floral sweetness of osmanthus jam with special made oolong tea, harmoniously combined with our special house milk mix for a creamy and aromatic delight.
- Ube Milk Tea$5.25Out of stock
An innovative fusion of sweet ube and fragrant jasmine tea, mixed with our signature house milk blend. This milk tea is a creamy, sweet treat with a hint of ube's natural earthiness.
- Oolong Milk Tea$5.00
The unique toasty notes of oolong tea are perfectly complemented by the creamy richness of our house milk mix, resulting in a milk tea that's both refreshing and satisfyingly smooth.
- Thai Milk Tea$5.00
Our Thai Milk Tea combines a spiced tea blend with the creaminess of our special house milk mix, creating a sweet, aromatic, and slightly spicy beverage that's both bold and comforting.
- White Peach Milk Tea$5.00Out of stock
A smooth blend of white peach and rich oolong tea, paired with specially made house milk for a light, refreshing taste. Perfect for a sweet, fruity tea break.
- Honey Scented Milk Tea$5.00
Fresh Milk
- Mango Fresh Milk$5.50
This drink combines the tropical sweetness of mango jam with fresh, creamy milk, resulting in a luxuriously smooth and fruity beverage that's both refreshing and indulgent.
- Strawberry Fresh Milk$5.50
A delightful blend of sweet strawberry jam and rich fresh milk, creating a smooth, creamy beverage with a burst of fruity flavor. Perfect for those who love the classic combination of strawberries and cream.
- Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk$5.50
Featuring our house-special brown sugar and chewy boba, this drink is a delightful mix of sweet, smoky flavors and creamy fresh milk. It's a comforting, indulgent treat for boba enthusiasts.
Breeze
- Crumble Coconut Slush$6.50
This slush is crafted with our special house-made coconut mix, creating a creamy, tropical escape. Topped with coconut cookie crumbles, it offers a delightful combination of smooth and crunchy textures.
- Tangy Strawberry Slush$6.50
A frosty blend of fresh strawberries and strawberry jam, creating a tangy and sweet slush. Enhanced with Agar Boba for an extra fun texture, this drink is a refreshing and fruity delight.
- Aloe Grapefruit Slush$6.25
Combining grapefruit syrup with real grapefruit bits, this slush is both tart and sweet. It's a zesty and invigorating choice, ideal for those who enjoy the distinctive flavor of grapefruit.
- Ube Cheesecake$6.25
A creamy and exotic slush made with ube powder and enriched with our house milk. This slush offers a unique and delightful combination of ube's sweet, earthy flavors in a chilled, creamy form.
- Mango Slush$6.25
Bursting with the flavors of mango jam and fresh mango bits, this slush is a tropical treat. It's a sweet and satisfying choice for anyone who loves the rich, summery taste of mango.
- Crispy Green Plum Slush$6.00
Made with green plum jam, this slush offers a unique sweet and sour experience. The tartness of green plum is perfectly balanced in a smooth, icy blend, delivering a refreshingly different taste.
- Brulee Thai Slush$6.00
Espresso
- Coffee Coconut$5.25
A unique coffee creation that combines our house special coconut mix with espresso. This drink offers a twist on your coffee, blending the rich flavor of coffee with the creamy sweetness of coconut
- Grapefruit Americano$5.25
A unique twist on the classic Americano, this version features a blend of grapefruit mix and real grapefruit bits with espresso. The result is a refreshing, slightly tangy coffee experience
- Citrus Americano$5.25
Infused with tropical jam, this Americano offers a citrusy zing to the traditional espresso flavor. It's an invigorating choice for those who appreciate a bright and fruity note in their coffee.
- Lime Americano$5.25Out of stock
This Americano stands out with its special lime syrup, adding a zesty and refreshing twist to the robust espresso. Ideal for coffee enthusiasts looking to add a tangy kick to their coffee routine.
- Passion Fruit Americano$5.25
Combining the rich taste of espresso with the tropical sweetness of passionfruit jam, this Americano is both bold and exotically flavorful. A delightful choice for those who love a fruity infusion in their coffee.