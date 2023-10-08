Food Menu

Appetizer

Japchea

$9.95

Stir fried glass noddle & mixed vegetables flavored with soy sauce & sesame

KimChi Jeon

$12.95

Pan fried Kim Chi with spicy soy sauce as dipping sauce

Haemul Pajeon

$18.95

Pan fried seafood and assorted vegetables with spicy soy sauce as dipping sauce

Crispy Fried Mandu Salad

$12.95

Pan fried beef dumpling and assorted vegetables with spicy soy sauce as dipping sauce

Crispy Fried Tofu Salad

$10.95

Pan fried Tofu with spicy soy sauce as sipping sauce

Fried Chicken Wings

$19.95

Yang Yum Chicken Wings(sweet & spicy)

$19.95

Fried Wings 1/2 YangYum wings1/2

$19.95

Cheese DDukbokki

$13.00

Savory rice cakes sauteed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce topped with cheese.

Soups & Stews

Galbi Tang

$22.95

Stock soup of bone and stew meat

Seoul Bulgogi

$18.95

Thinly sliced marinated rib eye beef in special broth

Haemul Soon Tofu

$15.95

Soft Tofu duo with seafood

Kimchi JJigae

$15.95

Kimchi stew pork and Tofu

DeonJang JJigae

$14.95

Stew made with soybean paste, tofu, and assorted vegetables

Boodae Jeongol

$36.95

Stew made with spam, sausage, kimchi, tofu, onion, zucchini, carrot

Gamjatang

$16.95

Pork backbone, potato, garlic, scallions, sesame leaves

Sogogi Gugbab

$16.95

Beef, radishes, bean sprouts, scallions

Ramen

Brisket Ramen

$16.95

brisket, cabbage, onion, scallion

Seafood Ramen

$16.95

shrimp,clam,bean,sprouts

Pork Ramen

$16.95

pork, raddish, scallion

Original Ramen

$13.95

egg,scallion

Kimbob

Nude Bulgogi Kimbob

$9.95

Marinated beef, egg, lettuce, seaweed, white rice

Nude Spicy Pork Kimbob

$9.95

Spicy Pork, egg, lettuce, seaweed, white rice

Hot & Plate Korean BBQ

LA Galbi

$25.95

Grilled beef short rib

Spicy Chicken with Cheese

$19.95

Spicy grilled chicken with cheese

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce

Spicy Pork

$18.95

Grilled spicy pork tender

Pork Belly

$18.95

Grilled Pork with ssamjang

Bulgogi

$19.95

Grilled marinated rib eye roll beef bulgogi

Pork Cutlet

$18.95

Panko fried pork, white rice, veggie mix salad, Mayo sauce, black sesame

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce, onion, Broccoli, black sesame

Bibimbob

Bibimbob

$13.95

Rice topped with vegetables and a fried egg

Dolsot Bulgogi Bibimbob

$19.95

Rice topped with vegetables, bulgogi and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot

Dolsot Spicy Pork Bibimbob

$18.95

Rice topped with vegetables, spicy pork and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot

Dolsot Spicy Chicken Bibimbob

$18.95

Rice topped with vegetables, spicy chicken and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot

Dolsot Chicken Teriyaki Bibimbob

$18.95

Rice topped with vegetables, chicken with teriyaki sauce and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot

Dolsot Kimchi Bibimbob

$18.95

Rice topped with vegetables, kimchi and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot

Dolsot Shrimp Bibimbob

$19.95

Rice topped with vegetables, shrimp and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot

Desert

Mochi Ice cream

$6.50

Honey Blossom cookie

$6.50

New Menu 2023

Jangban Makgugsu

$28.00

Buckwheat noodles, lettuce, cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, sesame leaves, cucumbers

Extras

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Lettuce

$4.00

N/A Drinks

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sparkling water

$5.50

Ice Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Coffee

$3.50

Mixed Drinks & Sake

Soju & Sake

Soju

$16.00

Gunma Izumi Yamahai Honjozo 300ml

$22.00

Cremini mushrooms, cashew and lilac aroma. Full flavors of stone fruit and minerals with hints of caramel, cocoa and plenty of umami

Beer Menu

Beer

Modelo

$6.50

XX

$6.50

Shiner

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Terra (Korean Beer)

$6.50