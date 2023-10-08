Jan Chi Korean Cuisine & BBQ
Food Menu
Appetizer
Japchea
Stir fried glass noddle & mixed vegetables flavored with soy sauce & sesame
KimChi Jeon
Pan fried Kim Chi with spicy soy sauce as dipping sauce
Haemul Pajeon
Pan fried seafood and assorted vegetables with spicy soy sauce as dipping sauce
Crispy Fried Mandu Salad
Pan fried beef dumpling and assorted vegetables with spicy soy sauce as dipping sauce
Crispy Fried Tofu Salad
Pan fried Tofu with spicy soy sauce as sipping sauce
Fried Chicken Wings
Yang Yum Chicken Wings(sweet & spicy)
Fried Wings 1/2 YangYum wings1/2
Cheese DDukbokki
Savory rice cakes sauteed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce topped with cheese.
Soups & Stews
Galbi Tang
Stock soup of bone and stew meat
Seoul Bulgogi
Thinly sliced marinated rib eye beef in special broth
Haemul Soon Tofu
Soft Tofu duo with seafood
Kimchi JJigae
Kimchi stew pork and Tofu
DeonJang JJigae
Stew made with soybean paste, tofu, and assorted vegetables
Boodae Jeongol
Stew made with spam, sausage, kimchi, tofu, onion, zucchini, carrot
Gamjatang
Pork backbone, potato, garlic, scallions, sesame leaves
Sogogi Gugbab
Beef, radishes, bean sprouts, scallions
Ramen
Kimbob
Hot & Plate Korean BBQ
LA Galbi
Grilled beef short rib
Spicy Chicken with Cheese
Spicy grilled chicken with cheese
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce
Spicy Pork
Grilled spicy pork tender
Pork Belly
Grilled Pork with ssamjang
Bulgogi
Grilled marinated rib eye roll beef bulgogi
Pork Cutlet
Panko fried pork, white rice, veggie mix salad, Mayo sauce, black sesame
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce, onion, Broccoli, black sesame
Bibimbob
Bibimbob
Rice topped with vegetables and a fried egg
Dolsot Bulgogi Bibimbob
Rice topped with vegetables, bulgogi and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot
Dolsot Spicy Pork Bibimbob
Rice topped with vegetables, spicy pork and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot
Dolsot Spicy Chicken Bibimbob
Rice topped with vegetables, spicy chicken and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot
Dolsot Chicken Teriyaki Bibimbob
Rice topped with vegetables, chicken with teriyaki sauce and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot
Dolsot Kimchi Bibimbob
Rice topped with vegetables, kimchi and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot
Dolsot Shrimp Bibimbob
Rice topped with vegetables, shrimp and a fried egg in a sizzling stone pot