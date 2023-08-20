J & D Pizza 282 Mendon Road
FOOD
Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Small 1-Topping Pizza
Medium 1-Topping Pizza
Large 1-Topping Pizza
Small Build Your Own Pizza
Medium Build Your Own Pizza
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Small Alfredo Pizza
Medium Alfredo Pizza
Large Alfredo Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
Small House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Salami, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
Medium House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Salami, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
Large House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Salami, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
Small JD's Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, Ham, Bacon
Medium JD's Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, Ham, Bacon
Large JD's Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, Ham, Bacon
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage
Small Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives
Medium Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives
Large Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives
Small Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, Tomatoes, Garlic
Medium Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, Tomatoes, Garlic
Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, Tomatoes, Garlic
Small Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
Shrimp, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce
Medium Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
Shrimp, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce
Large Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
Shrimp, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce
Small Chicken Broccolli Alfredo Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce
Medium Chicken Broccolli Alfredo Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce
Small Chicken Carbonara Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce
Medium Chicken Carbonara Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce
Large Chicken Carbonara Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce
Small Philly Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese, No Sauce
Medium Philly Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese, No Sauce
Large Philly Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese, No Sauce
Small Western Pizza
Crispy Chicken, Bacon
Medium Western Pizza
Crispy Chicken, Bacon
Large Western Pizza
Crispy Chicken, Bacon
Small Ranchero Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Medium Ranchero Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Large Ranchero Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Small Cheeseburger Delux Pizza
Hamburg, Bacon, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
Medium Cheeseburger Delux Pizza
Hamburg, Bacon, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
Large Cheeseburger Delux Pizza
Hamburg, Bacon, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Small Mexican Pizza
Hamburg, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings, Galic, Crushed Red Pepper
Medium Mexican Pizza
Hamburg, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings, Galic, Crushed Red Pepper
Large Mexican Pizza
Hamburg, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings, Galic, Crushed Red Pepper
Small Greek Pizza
Tomatoes, Olives, Feta
Medium Greek Pizza
Tomatoes, Olives, Feta
Large Greek Pizza
Tomatoes, Olives, Feta
Small Italian Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings
Medium Italian Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings
Large Italian Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings
Small Cheese Lovers Pizza
Ricotta, Feta, 3-Cheese Blend (Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella)
Medium Cheese Lovers Pizza
Ricotta, Feta, 3-Cheese Blend (Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella)
Large Cheese Lovers Pizza
Ricotta, Feta, 3-Cheese Blend (Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella)
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli
Calzones
Gourmet Calzones
Small Chicken Parm Calzone
Crispy Chicken, Marinara inside. Served with Marinara on the side
Large Chicken Parm Calzone
Crispy Chicken, Marinara inside. Served with Marinara on the side
Small Italian Calzone
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers. Served with Marinara on the side
Large Italian Calzone
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers. Served with Marinara on the side
Small Steak Combo Calzone
Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Served with Marinara on the side
Large Steak Combo Calzone
Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Served with Marinara on the side
Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled Buffalo Chicken. Served with Blue Cheese on the side
Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled Buffalo Chicken. Served with Blue Cheese on the side
Small Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Crispy chicken, Ham, Honey Dijon. Served with Honey Dijon on the side
Large Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Crispy chicken, Ham, Honey Dijon. Served with Honey Dijon on the side
Small Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli. Served with Marinara on the side
Large Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli. Served with Marinara on the side
Small Chicken Broccolli Alfredo Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce inside. Served with Marinara on the side
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce inside. Served with Marinara on the side
Small Greek Calzone
Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Onions, Spinach. Served with Marinara on the side
Large Greek Calzone
Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Onions, Spinach. Served with Marinara on the side
Small Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage. Served with Marinara on the side
Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage. Served with Marinara on the side
Small Western BBQ Calzone
Crispy BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions. Served with Ranch on the side
Large Western BBQ Calzone
Crispy BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions. Served with Ranch on the side
Small Ultimate Cheeseburger Calzone
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Ketchup. Served with Marinara on the side
Large Ultimate Cheeseburger Calzone
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Ketchup. Served with Marinara on the side
Pasta
Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Pasta with Garlic Herb Sauce
Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Pasta with Meatball
with Marinara Sauce
Pasta with Sausage
with Marinara Sauce
Pasta with Meatball & Sausage
with Marinara Sauce
Chicken Parm
with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Eggplant Parm
with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Veal Parm
with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, Tomatoes, Onions, & Garlic Sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp & Alfredo Sauce
Lasagna
Wings & Boneless
Appetizers & Sides
Chicken Fingers
6 piece. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side
Wing Dings
8 piece
Mozzarella Sticks
8 piece. Served with Marinara on the side
Broccoli Poppers
10 piece. Served with Ranch on the side
Jalapeno Poppers
6 piece. Served with Ranch on the side
Potato Skins
5 piece
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with nacho cheese & cheese blend
Cheese Fries with Bacon
Nachos
Ultimate Nachos
Nachos topped with nacho cheese, 3-Cheese blend, jalapenos, and choice of Shaved Steak or Chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Garlic Cheese Sticks
Served with Marinara on the side
Appetizer Platter
4 Chicken Fingers, 4 Mozarella sticks, & Onion Rings. Served with Sweet & Sour and Marinara Sauce on the side
Side Garden Salad
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Small Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Platter Dinners
Chicken Finger Dinner
Dinner includes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw
Wing Ding Dinner
Dinner includes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw
Beef Gyro Dinner
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Tzatziki sauce on a pita. Dinner alsoincludes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw
Chicken Gyro Dinner
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Tzatziki sauce on a pita. Dinner also includes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw
Steak Tip Dinner
Steak Tips, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Dinner also includes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus beef, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
JD's Burger
Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Western Burger
Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Salad
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Mixed Greens Salad
Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots, feta, kalamata olives, peppperoncini. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Falafal Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots, side of Tahini. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, walnuts, cranberries, feta. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Caesar salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Tuna Salad Salad
Scoop of Tuna Salad over a Garden Salad. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Chicken Salad Salad
Scoop of Chicken Salad over a Garden Salad. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots, olives, pepperoncini, ham, genoa, cooked salami, provolone cheese. Served with pita bread & dressing on the sid
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots, olives, pepperoncini, turkey, ham, genoa, cooked salami, provolone cheese, egg. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled Buffalo chicken over a Garden Salad. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Buffalo chicken over a Garden Salad. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side
Grill Subs
Small Veggie Sub
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, w/American Cheese, lettuce, pickles
Large Veggie Sub
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, w/American Cheese, lettuce, pickles
Small BLT Sub
with mayo
Large BLT Sub
with mayo
Small Pastrami Sub
Large Pastrami Sub
Small Pastrami Reuben Sub
Swiss cheese, tomatoes, coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing
Large Pastrami Reuben Sub
Swiss cheese, tomatoes, coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing
Small Egg & Cheese Sub
Large Egg & Cheese Sub
Small Ham, Egg & Cheese Sub
Large Ham, Egg & Cheese Sub
Small Western Omlette Sub
Eggs, ham, American cheese, onions, peppers
Large Western Omlette Sub
Eggs, ham, American cheese, onions, peppers
Small Cheeseburger Sub
Large Cheeseburger Sub
Small Steak & Cheese Sub
Large Steak & Cheese Sub
Small Steak Combo Sub
American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large Steak Combo Sub
American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Small Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub
Large Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub
Small Ultimate Steak Sub
Ham, salami, American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large Ultimate Steak Sub
Ham, salami, American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Small Chicken Cutlet Sub
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub
Small Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss cheese, Honey Dijon
Large Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss cheese, Honey Dijon
Small Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch
Large Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch
Small Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch
Large Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch
Small BBQ Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch
Large BBQ Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch
Small Grilled Chicken Combo Sub
American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large Grilled Chicken Combo Sub
American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Small Teriyaki Chicken Combo Sub
American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large Teriyaki Chicken Combo Sub
American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Small Grilled Chicken Ranchero Sub
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch
Large Grilled Chicken Ranchero Sub
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch
Small Crispy Chicken Ranchero Sub
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch
Large Crispy Chicken Ranchero Sub
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch
Small Steak Tip Sub
American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large Steak Tip Sub
American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Beef Gyro on a Pita
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro on a Pita
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Tzatziki sauce
Deli Subs
Small Italian Sub
Ham, cooked salami, genoa, provolone cheese
Large Italian Sub
Ham, cooked salami, genoa, provolone cheese
Small American Sub
Ham, cooked salami, American cheese
Large American Sub
Ham, cooked salami, American cheese
Small Ham & Cheese Sub
Large Ham & Cheese Sub
Small Turkey Sub
Large Turkey Sub
Small Roast Beef Sub
Large Roast Beef Sub
Small Tuna Salad Sub
Large Tuna Salad Sub
Small Chicken Salad Sub
Large Chicken Salad Sub
Parmesan Subs
Small Meatball Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Large Meatball Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Small Sausage Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Large Sausage Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Small Chicken Parm Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Large Chicken Parm Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Small Veal Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Large Veal Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Small Eggplant Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Large Eggplant Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Small Grilled Chicken Parm Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Large Grilled Chicken Parm Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Small Meatball & Sausage Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Large Meatball & Sausage Sub
Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Clubs
BLT Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Grilled Chicken Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Crispy Chicken Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Tuna Salad Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Chicken Salad Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Cheesebuger Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Turkey Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Mendon Club
Turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
JD's Club
Turkey, ham, egg, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries
Wraps
Greek Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, feta, black olives, hot pepper rings
Caesar Wrap
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons
Cranberry Walnut Wrap
Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, walnuts, cranberries, feta, balsamic dressing
Falafel & Hummus Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Tahini sauce
Smokehouse Turkey Wrap
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Tuna Melt Wrap
Tuna, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Snacks & Desserts
Kids Menu
Extra Sauce
ADD Extra Side Bleu Cheese
ADD Extra Side Ranch
ADD Extra Side Marinara
ADD Extra Side Sour Cream
ADD Extra Side Honey Mustard
ADD Extra Side Sweet & Sour
ADD Extra Side Nacho Cheese
ADD Extra Side Buffalo
ADD Extra Side Garlic Buffalo
ADD Extra Side BBQ
ADD Extra Side Honey BBQ
ADD Extra Side Teriyaki
ADD Extra Side Asian BBQ
ADD Extra Side Garlic Parm
ADD Extra Side General Tso's
BEVERAGES
Soda Beverages
20 oz. Coke
20 oz. Diet Coke
20 oz. Coke Zero
20 oz. Cherry Coke
20 oz. Vanilla Coke
20 oz. Sprite
20 oz. Sprite Zero
20 oz. Dasani Water
20 oz. Fanta Orange
20 oz. Fanta Pineapple
20 oz. Root Beer
20 oz. Dr. Pepper
20 oz. Diet Dr. Pepper
20 oz. Lemonade
20 oz. Canada Dry
20 oz. Canada Dry Blackberry
YooHoo
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
20 oz. Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Rasberry
Gold Peak Rasberry Tea
Gold Peak Green Tea
Gold Peak Peach Tea
Honest Tea Half Tea & Half Lemonade
Honest Tea Honey Green Tea
Vitamin Water Squeezed
Lemonade
Vitamin Water XXX
Acai-Blueberry-Pomogranate
Vitamin Water Energy
Tropical Citrus
Vitamin Water Power-C
Dragonfruit