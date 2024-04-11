Japango FTC
SUSHI
Features
- Shima Aji 2pc nigiri$7.50
Tempura Asparagus, Tamago, Thai Chili Aioli, Avocado & Cucumber. Topped with White Tuna, Sweet Chili Sauce, Citrus Trio Zest & Microgreens
- Madai - sea bream$7.50
- Copper River Salmon 2pc$25.00
- New Zealand King Salmon 2pc$12.50
- Wild Salmon 2pc$16.00
Sockeye
- Otoro 2pc$20.00
2pc Fatty Tuna
- Wagyu 2pc$14.00
with fried garlic + spicy garlic soy
- Wagyu 5pc sashimi$28.00
with fried garlic, kaiware + spicy garlic sauce
- Ocean Trout 5pc$19.50
Steelhead sashimi with black pearl caviar and yuzu dressing
- Mount Yari$17.50Out of stock
Pickled Eggplant, Sweet Potato Tempura & Cucumber are topped with Cinnamon Spiced Avocado, Pumpkin Puree, and a Balsamic Reduction
- Thin Mint Truffle Troop 6000 (each)$3.00
Mint Chocolate Truffle Rolled in Thin mints purchased from Troop 6000, a Girl Scout Troop made up entirely of girls in the homeless shelter system
- Yuzu Sherbet$7.25
- Maria Gomez Vino Branco$13.00+
- Bodillard Vignobles Gamay$14.00+
- Aguijon de Abeja Malbec$14.00+
- Ama No To Namazake$14.00+
- Rihaku "Origin of Purity"$0+
Sashimi Apps
- Hamachi Jalapeno$19.50
yellowtail sashimi + jalapeno, cilantro and yuzu soy (6pc)
- Hamachi Carpaccio$20.00
yellowtail sashimi + ponzu, plum and scallion (6pc)
- Tuna Tataki Sashimi$20.00
garlic butter seared tuna + ponzu and scallion (6pc)
- Chefs Choice New Style$30.00
chefs selection of four different fish seared with sesame oil + yuzu soy, ginger and chive
- Tuna Poke$16.00
chunks of tuna with onion, seaweed, avocado + house poke sauce
Nigiri
- Otoro 2pc$22.00
Fatty Tuna
- Maguro 2pc$7.95
Tuna
- Tuna Tataki 2pc$7.95
Seared Tuna
- Maguro Bincho 2pc$7.25
Albacore Tuna
- Hamachi 2pc$7.95
Yellowtail
- Shake 2pc$7.75
Salmon
- Kunsei 2pc$7.75
Smoked Salmon
- Wild Salmon 2pc$16.00
Sockeye
- New Zealand King Salmon 2pc$12.50
- Saba 2pc$7.25
Mackerel
- Kaibashira 2pc$8.95
Raw Scallop
- Hotate 2pc$9.50
Grilled Scallop
- Hotate Mayo 2pc$8.25
Grilled Scallop with Mayo and Smelt Roe
- Ebi 2pc$6.95
Shrimp
- Kani 2pc$11.75
Snow crab
- Tako 2pc$7.25
Octopus
- Ika 2pc$7.25
Squid
- Hokki Gai 2pc$6.75
Surf Clam
- Masago 2pc$7.50
Smelt Roe
- Tobiko 2pc$7.50
Flying Fish Roe
- Wasabi Tobiko 2pc$7.50
Flying Fish Roe infused with wasabi (shown with quail egg- sold separately)
- Ikura 2pc$9.25
Salmon Roe
- Uni 2pc$18.50
Sea Urchin
- Uzura 2pc$3.25
Quail Egg (shown on top of salmon roe)
- Unagi 2pc$9.50
Fresh Water Eel
- Tamago 2pc$6.25
Sweet Egg Omelet
- Inari 2pc$5.25
Tofu Pocket
Maki & Vegetable
- Tekka Maki$7.95
Tuna Roll
- Shake Maki$7.95
Salmon Roll
- Negi Hama$7.95
Yellowtail and Scallion
- Shrimp Tempura & Avo Maki$7.95
with nitsume
- Kappa Maki$6.75
Cucumber Roll (vegetarian)
- Asparagus Maki$6.75
with spicy mayo (vegetarian)
- Avocado Maki$6.75
(vegetarian)
- Kabocha Tempura Maki$6.75
Pumpkin Tempura + Nitsume (vegetarian)
- Imo Tempura Maki$6.75
Sweet Potato + Nitsume (vegetarian)
- Ume Shiso Maki$6.75
Plum Paste and Shiso Leaf (vegan)
- Salad Roll$9.50
7 seasonal and pickled veggies (vegetarian)
- Unagi & Avocado Maki$10.00
Fresh Water eel
- Yasai$14.50
asaparagus, avocado and pickled eggplant + hiyashi (vegetarian)
- Lochness$15.00
avocado, cucumber, pickles, shiitake and enoki mushroom + spinach, sesame oil and togarashi (vegan)
- Maki Maki$3.50
Only rice and nori