Japonaise Bakery
Bread
Bread/Loaves
Shoku Pan Bag
Traditional Japanese white bread made with milk
Shoku Pan Loaf
Traditional Japanese white bread made with milk
Premium Shoku Pan Loaf
Whole Wheat Bag
Light wheat bread made with low fat yogurt
Whole Wheat Loaf
Plain Challah
our take on the Traditional Jewish braided bread, made with oil and water
Azuki Challah half braid
with Imported Japanese anko swirled in
Chocolate Orange Challah
with Imported Belgian Chocolate and orange zest mixed in
Cinnamon Raisin Challah
with Rum-soaked raisins and cinnamon swirled in
Sesame Challah
covered with sesame seeds
Poppy seed Challah
covered with poppy seeds
Challah Tea Rolls
Chocolate Challah Tea Rolls
Cinnamon Raisin Challah Tea Rolls
Azuki Challah Tea Rolls
Shoku Pan Bag (Day Old)
Premium Shoku Pan Loaf (Day Old)
Butter Roll
Butter Rolls
Traditional Japanese rolls, 5/bag
Pull-apart Raisin Bun
pull-aparts with rum soaked raisins, sugar and an extra touch of butter
Pull-apart Raisin Bun Bag
Shio Butter
Popular Japanese roll baked in butter and topped with salt
Smoked Chibi
wrapped around a coarse kurobuta sausage and topped with ketchup
Big Frank
kurobuta hotdog with ketchup/kewpie mayo, whole grain mustard and parsley
Tuna Roll
Kashi
An Pan
traditional Japanese bun filled with anko and topped with poppy seeds
Melon Pan
traditional Japanese bun covered with a sugar cookie-like crust
Cream Pan
baked with custard cream filling
Chocolate Horn
filled with a chocolate custard and coated with a crisp layer of chocolate
Custard Cream
soft cookie crust on top and filled with our custard cream
Coco An Pan
anko and toasted coconut swirl, topped off with salt flakes
Matcha An Pan
Matcha powder infused dough filled with anko and topped with sesame seeds
Walnut An Pan
filled with walnut-anko and topped with a candied walnut
Cream Pan Man
An Pan Man face filled with an anko custard
Boston Cream
Our take on a Boston favorite filled with an orange custard cream
Double Choco
Chocolate and cocoa powder infused dough filled with chocolate custard cream and chocolate chunks, topped with a toasted almond slice.
Matcha Choco
Matcha powder infused dough filled with chocolate custard and a large chocolate chunk, topped with a toasted almond slice. (can be baked without if ordered in advance)
Totoro
topped with a melon pan cookie crust, filled with chocolate custard cream or plain custard cream
Keroppi
Matcha powder infused dough with melon pan cookie crust, filled with white chocolate custard cream
Jiji
Chocolate and cocoa powder infused dough with a melon pan cookie crust, filled with chocolate custard cream and a strawberry!
Susuwatari
Chocolate and cocoa powder infused dough with a melon pan cookie crust, filled with apple and cinnamon compote and sprinkled with chocolate!
Black Sesame Melon Pan
Doughnuts
Kinako Twist Doughnut
yeast doughnut covered in sugar and kinako powder
An Doughnut
yeast doughnut filled with anko and covered in sugar
Kinako An Doughnut
yeast doughnut filled with anko and covered in sugar and kinako powder
Curry Pan
yeast doughnut filled with beef curry
Twist Doughnut
yeast doughnut covered in sugar
Croissants
*Almond Croissant
Filled with homemade almond paste, topped with more almond paste, sliced almonds and powder sugar. Straight almond flour, none of that marzipan BS
*Chocolate Banana Almond Croissant
filled with homemade almond paste and imported Belgian chocolate.
*Maple Pecan Roll
full of pecans, cinnamon, and maple syrup
*Mini Almond
Filled with homemade almond paste, topped with more almond paste, sliced almonds and powder sugar. Straight almond flour, none of that marzipan BS
*Pain Au Raisin
swirl with custard cream, almond flour and rum-soaked raisins, topped with an apricot glaze
Apple Croissant
Home-made apple filling with a touch of cinnamon
Azuki Cream
Azuki Cream box set 6
Blueberry Croissant
filled with custard and wild blueberries, and topped with an apricot glaze and fresh thyme
Chocolate Croissant
Imported Belgian chocolate
Cream Cheese Croissant
filled with a lightly sweetened cream cheese mixture
Ham and Cheese Croissant
smoked ham and Swiss Gruyere cheese
Ichigo Cream
filled with diplomat cream and fresh strawberry slices
Kinoko Cream Croissant
baked with roasted mushrooms and shallots in a béchamel sauce, topped with parsley
Matcha Azuki box set 6
Matcha Azuki Cream
A cruff filled with anko and a light matcha whip cream, dusted with a matcha powder sugar
Mini Croissant
Mini Ichigo box set 12
Mini Ichigo box set 24
Mini Ichigo box set 6
Morning Bun
Caramelized sugar, orange zest
Plain Croissant
Twist Croissant
caramelized sugar, sweet and crunchy
Scones/Cookies
Lemon Blueberry Scone
buttermilk based scone with wild blueberries and lemon zest
Strawberry chocolate Scone
buttermilk based scone with strawberries, orange zest and chocolate
Ginger Scone
Heavy cream based scone with candied Thai ginger)
Cheddar Scallion Scone
Heavy cream based scone with scallions, sharp cheddar, and parsley)
*Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
rum-soaked raisins, walnuts, cinnamon, *contains nuts
*Mini Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
rum-soaked raisins, walnuts, cinnamon, *contains nuts
*Almond Tuile
Thin and crisp French almond cookie, *contains nuts
*Mame Mix
An assortment of flavored rice crackers
Cakes
Slices
*Strawberry Shortcake Slice
Almond sponge cake layered with fresh whipped cream and strawberries
Japonaise (Green Tea) Slice
Matcha genoise layered with a matcha bavarian cream and topped with a matcha gelatin
Choco Queen Slice
Chocolate genoise layered with a light chocolate cream and thinly sliced bananas
California Dream Slice
Genoise layered with whipped cream and fresh orange pieces, covered in an orange yogurt mousse
*Mademoiselle Slice
Meringue and chocolate whipped cream, filled with hazelnuts, almonds, and chocolate shavings. gluten-free option
6-inch Cakes
*Strawberry Shortcake 6-inch
Almond sponge cake layered with fresh whipped cream and strawberries
Japonaise (Green Tea) 6-inch
Matcha genoise layered with a matcha bavarian cream and topped with a matcha gelatin
Choco Queen Slice 6-inch
Chocolate genoise layered with a light chocolate cream and thinly sliced bananas
California Dream Slice 6-inch
Genoise layered with whipped cream and fresh orange pieces, covered in an orange yogurt mousse
*Mademoiselle Slice 6-inch
Meringue and chocolate whipped cream, filled with hazelnuts, almonds, and chocolate shavings. gluten-free option
9-inch Cakes
*Strawberry Shortcake 9-inch
Almond sponge cake layered with fresh whipped cream and strawberries
Japonaise (Green Tea) 9-inch
Matcha genoise layered with a matcha bavarian cream and topped with a matcha gelatin
Choco Queen Slice 9-inch
Chocolate genoise layered with a light chocolate cream and thinly sliced bananas
California Dream Slice 9-inch
Genoise layered with whipped cream and fresh orange pieces, covered in an orange yogurt mousse
*Mademoiselle Slice 9-inch
Meringue and chocolate whipped cream, filled with hazelnuts, almonds, and chocolate shavings. gluten-free option
Individual
Lemon Poppy Seed cake slice
Homemade lemon poppy seed bun cake
Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
Homemade lemon poppy seed bun cake
Mini Chocolate Bread Pudding
Rich custard based bread pudding made with our chocolate croissants, rum-soaked raisins, cinnamon and custard cream
Chocolate Bread Pudding
Rich custard based bread pudding made with our chocolate croissants, rum-soaked raisins, cinnamon and custard cream
Mini Apple Bread Pudding
Rich custard based bread pudding made with our apple croissants, rum-soaked raisins, orange peels, and cinnamon
Apple Bread Pudding
Rich custard based bread pudding made with our apple croissants, rum-soaked raisins, orange peels, and cinnamon
Caramel Custard Pudding
Rich custard pudding settled in a caramel sauce
Fruit Tart
Pate sucree lined with Belgian chocolate, custard cream and fresh seasonal fruits
Sweet Heart
Rich chocolate espresso mousse on a layer of genoise with shaved chocolate on top
Creme Brûlée
Rich baked custard with a caramelized sugar coating. Torched per order!
Creme Mango Coco
Layers of coconut panna cotta, mango panna cotta, and mango puree, topped with chunks of fresh mangoGluten-Free
Food
Onigiri
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna (Tuna Salad flavored with sriracha sauce and mayonnaise)
Ume (plum)
Ume (Japanese pickled plum)
Konbu (seaweed)
Konbu (Seaweed marinated in soy sauce and sesame seeds)
Takana (pickled mustard greens)
Takana (Japanese pickled mustard greens with chili pepper flakes)
Tuna Mayo
Yukari
Negi Natto
scallions and natto (fermented soybeans)
Kikurage
Wakame
Mom's Onigiri
One filling or combine any 2
Inari Set
3 Inari Sushi
Sandwiches
Sandwich Box
Egg Salad / Egg and Tuna Salad / Egg Salad and Ham / Egg, Tuna, and Ham
Chicken Katsu Sandwich
Bell and Evans chicken fried on a freshly baked brioche roll with tonkatsu sauce.
Potato Croquette Sandwich
Fried panko-crusted potato patty with tonkatsu sauce and lettuce
Tuna Salad Roll
Homemade tuna salad on a freshly baked roll with tomato and lettuce
Fresh Veg Sandwich
Avocado, swiss cheese, carrots, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and spicy mayo
Drinks
Coffee
Tea
Matcha Latte
Matcha powder, milk, simple syrup
Matcha Latte Shake
Matcha powder, milk, simple syrup, ice
Hojicha Latte
Hojicha powder, milk, simple syrup
Hojicha Latte Shake
Hojicha powder, milk, simple syrup, ice
House Sencha
Japanese Teas are sourced via direct trade with farmers from Yame.
House Hojicha
Japanese Teas are sourced via direct trade with farmers from Yame.