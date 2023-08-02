Bread

Bread/Loaves

Shoku Pan Bag

$6.00

Traditional Japanese white bread made with milk

Shoku Pan Loaf

$14.50

Traditional Japanese white bread made with milk

Premium Shoku Pan Loaf

$10.00

Whole Wheat Bag

$5.00

Light wheat bread made with low fat yogurt

Whole Wheat Loaf

$14.50

Plain Challah

$8.00

our take on the Traditional Jewish braided bread, made with oil and water

Azuki Challah half braid

$6.00

with Imported Japanese anko swirled in

Chocolate Orange Challah

$10.00

with Imported Belgian Chocolate and orange zest mixed in

Cinnamon Raisin Challah

$10.00

with Rum-soaked raisins and cinnamon swirled in

Sesame Challah

$9.00

covered with sesame seeds

Poppy seed Challah

$9.00

covered with poppy seeds

Challah Tea Rolls

$5.00

Chocolate Challah Tea Rolls

$6.00

Cinnamon Raisin Challah Tea Rolls

$6.00

Azuki Challah Tea Rolls

$6.00

Shoku Pan Bag (Day Old)

$4.00

Premium Shoku Pan Loaf (Day Old)

$7.00

Butter Roll

Butter Rolls

$5.00

Traditional Japanese rolls, 5/bag

Pull-apart Raisin Bun

$1.75

pull-aparts with rum soaked raisins, sugar and an extra touch of butter

Pull-apart Raisin Bun Bag

$8.00

Shio Butter

$2.50

Popular Japanese roll baked in butter and topped with salt

Smoked Chibi

$3.00

wrapped around a coarse kurobuta sausage and topped with ketchup

Big Frank

$6.00

kurobuta hotdog with ketchup/kewpie mayo, whole grain mustard and parsley

Tuna Roll

$4.00

Kashi

An Pan

$3.50

traditional Japanese bun filled with anko and topped with poppy seeds

Melon Pan

$3.50

traditional Japanese bun covered with a sugar cookie-like crust

Cream Pan

$3.50

baked with custard cream filling

Chocolate Horn

$4.50

filled with a chocolate custard and coated with a crisp layer of chocolate

Custard Cream

$3.50

soft cookie crust on top and filled with our custard cream

Coco An Pan

$3.50

anko and toasted coconut swirl, topped off with salt flakes

Matcha An Pan

$3.50

Matcha powder infused dough filled with anko and topped with sesame seeds

Walnut An Pan

$3.75

filled with walnut-anko and topped with a candied walnut

Cream Pan Man

$2.50

An Pan Man face filled with an anko custard

Boston Cream

$3.50

Our take on a Boston favorite filled with an orange custard cream

Double Choco

$2.50

Chocolate and cocoa powder infused dough filled with chocolate custard cream and chocolate chunks, topped with a toasted almond slice.

Matcha Choco

$4.00

Matcha powder infused dough filled with chocolate custard and a large chocolate chunk, topped with a toasted almond slice. (can be baked without if ordered in advance)

Totoro

$5.00

topped with a melon pan cookie crust, filled with chocolate custard cream or plain custard cream

Keroppi

$5.00

Matcha powder infused dough with melon pan cookie crust, filled with white chocolate custard cream

Jiji

$5.00

Chocolate and cocoa powder infused dough with a melon pan cookie crust, filled with chocolate custard cream and a strawberry!

Susuwatari

$4.00

Chocolate and cocoa powder infused dough with a melon pan cookie crust, filled with apple and cinnamon compote and sprinkled with chocolate!

Black Sesame Melon Pan

$3.75

Doughnuts

Kinako Twist Doughnut

$3.25

yeast doughnut covered in sugar and kinako powder

An Doughnut

$4.00

yeast doughnut filled with anko and covered in sugar

Kinako An Doughnut

$4.25

yeast doughnut filled with anko and covered in sugar and kinako powder

Curry Pan

$5.00

yeast doughnut filled with beef curry

Twist Doughnut

$3.00

yeast doughnut covered in sugar

Croissants

*Almond Croissant

$5.50

Filled with homemade almond paste, topped with more almond paste, sliced almonds and powder sugar. Straight almond flour, none of that marzipan BS

*Chocolate Banana Almond Croissant

$5.50

filled with homemade almond paste and imported Belgian chocolate.

*Maple Pecan Roll

$5.50

full of pecans, cinnamon, and maple syrup

*Mini Almond

$3.00

Filled with homemade almond paste, topped with more almond paste, sliced almonds and powder sugar. Straight almond flour, none of that marzipan BS

*Pain Au Raisin

$4.50

swirl with custard cream, almond flour and rum-soaked raisins, topped with an apricot glaze

Apple Croissant

$4.50

Home-made apple filling with a touch of cinnamon

Azuki Cream

$5.00

Featured on the Food Networks

Azuki Cream box set 6

$27.00

Blueberry Croissant

$4.50

filled with custard and wild blueberries, and topped with an apricot glaze and fresh thyme

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Imported Belgian chocolate

Cream Cheese Croissant

$4.50

filled with a lightly sweetened cream cheese mixture

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

smoked ham and Swiss Gruyere cheese

Ichigo Cream

$4.50

filled with diplomat cream and fresh strawberry slices

Kinoko Cream Croissant

$4.50

baked with roasted mushrooms and shallots in a béchamel sauce, topped with parsley

Matcha Azuki box set 6

$30.00

Matcha Azuki Cream

$5.50

A cruff filled with anko and a light matcha whip cream, dusted with a matcha powder sugar

Mini Croissant

$2.50

Mini Ichigo box set 12

$36.00

Mini Ichigo box set 24

$72.00

Mini Ichigo box set 6

$18.00

Morning Bun

$4.25

Caramelized sugar, orange zest

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Voted

Twist Croissant

$3.00

caramelized sugar, sweet and crunchy

Scones/Cookies

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.00

buttermilk based scone with wild blueberries and lemon zest

Strawberry chocolate Scone

$4.00

buttermilk based scone with strawberries, orange zest and chocolate

Ginger Scone

$4.00

Heavy cream based scone with candied Thai ginger)

Cheddar Scallion Scone

$4.00

Heavy cream based scone with scallions, sharp cheddar, and parsley)

*Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

rum-soaked raisins, walnuts, cinnamon, *contains nuts

*Mini Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

rum-soaked raisins, walnuts, cinnamon, *contains nuts

*Almond Tuile

$2.75

Thin and crisp French almond cookie, *contains nuts

*Mame Mix

$2.50

An assortment of flavored rice crackers

Cakes

Slices

*Strawberry Shortcake Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Almond sponge cake layered with fresh whipped cream and strawberries

Japonaise (Green Tea) Slice

$6.50

Matcha genoise layered with a matcha bavarian cream and topped with a matcha gelatin

Choco Queen Slice

$6.50

Chocolate genoise layered with a light chocolate cream and thinly sliced bananas

California Dream Slice

$6.50

Genoise layered with whipped cream and fresh orange pieces, covered in an orange yogurt mousse

*Mademoiselle Slice

$6.50

Meringue and chocolate whipped cream, filled with hazelnuts, almonds, and chocolate shavings. gluten-free option

6-inch Cakes

*Strawberry Shortcake 6-inch

$35.00Out of stock

Almond sponge cake layered with fresh whipped cream and strawberries

Japonaise (Green Tea) 6-inch

$35.00

Matcha genoise layered with a matcha bavarian cream and topped with a matcha gelatin

Choco Queen Slice 6-inch

$35.00

Chocolate genoise layered with a light chocolate cream and thinly sliced bananas

California Dream Slice 6-inch

$35.00

Genoise layered with whipped cream and fresh orange pieces, covered in an orange yogurt mousse

*Mademoiselle Slice 6-inch

$35.00

Meringue and chocolate whipped cream, filled with hazelnuts, almonds, and chocolate shavings. gluten-free option

9-inch Cakes

*Strawberry Shortcake 9-inch

$60.00

Almond sponge cake layered with fresh whipped cream and strawberries

Japonaise (Green Tea) 9-inch

$60.00

Matcha genoise layered with a matcha bavarian cream and topped with a matcha gelatin

Choco Queen Slice 9-inch

$60.00

Chocolate genoise layered with a light chocolate cream and thinly sliced bananas

California Dream Slice 9-inch

$60.00

Genoise layered with whipped cream and fresh orange pieces, covered in an orange yogurt mousse

*Mademoiselle Slice 9-inch

$60.00

Meringue and chocolate whipped cream, filled with hazelnuts, almonds, and chocolate shavings. gluten-free option

Individual

Lemon Poppy Seed cake slice

$2.50

Homemade lemon poppy seed bun cake

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

$10.00

Homemade lemon poppy seed bun cake

Mini Chocolate Bread Pudding

$2.95

Rich custard based bread pudding made with our chocolate croissants, rum-soaked raisins, cinnamon and custard cream

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.50

Rich custard based bread pudding made with our chocolate croissants, rum-soaked raisins, cinnamon and custard cream

Mini Apple Bread Pudding

$2.95

Rich custard based bread pudding made with our apple croissants, rum-soaked raisins, orange peels, and cinnamon

Apple Bread Pudding

$7.50

Rich custard based bread pudding made with our apple croissants, rum-soaked raisins, orange peels, and cinnamon

Caramel Custard Pudding

$4.00

Rich custard pudding settled in a caramel sauce

Fruit Tart

$6.00

Pate sucree lined with Belgian chocolate, custard cream and fresh seasonal fruits

Sweet Heart

$4.95

Rich chocolate espresso mousse on a layer of genoise with shaved chocolate on top

Creme Brûlée

$4.50

Rich baked custard with a caramelized sugar coating. Torched per order!

Creme Mango Coco

$5.95

Layers of coconut panna cotta, mango panna cotta, and mango puree, topped with chunks of fresh mangoGluten-Free

Food

Onigiri

Spicy Tuna

$3.00

Spicy Tuna (Tuna Salad flavored with sriracha sauce and mayonnaise)

Ume (plum)

$3.00

Ume (Japanese pickled plum)

Konbu (seaweed)

$3.00

Konbu (Seaweed marinated in soy sauce and sesame seeds)

Takana (pickled mustard greens)

$3.00

Takana (Japanese pickled mustard greens with chili pepper flakes)

Tuna Mayo

$3.00

Yukari

$3.00

Negi Natto

$3.00

scallions and natto (fermented soybeans)

Kikurage

$3.00

Wakame

$3.00

Mom's Onigiri

$5.00

One filling or combine any 2

Inari Set

$5.50

3 Inari Sushi

Sandwiches

Sandwich Box

$7.00

Egg Salad / Egg and Tuna Salad / Egg Salad and Ham / Egg, Tuna, and Ham

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$6.00

Bell and Evans chicken fried on a freshly baked brioche roll with tonkatsu sauce.

Potato Croquette Sandwich

$4.50

Fried panko-crusted potato patty with tonkatsu sauce and lettuce

Tuna Salad Roll

$4.50

Homemade tuna salad on a freshly baked roll with tomato and lettuce

Fresh Veg Sandwich

$4.00

Avocado, swiss cheese, carrots, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and spicy mayo

Drinks

Coffee

Dark Roast Coffee

$3.00

Karma Coffee, a local roaster in Sudbury

Medium Roast Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Matcha powder, milk, simple syrup

Matcha Latte Shake

$6.00

Matcha powder, milk, simple syrup, ice

Hojicha Latte

$4.50

Hojicha powder, milk, simple syrup

Hojicha Latte Shake

$6.00

Hojicha powder, milk, simple syrup, ice

House Sencha

$3.00

Japanese Teas are sourced via direct trade with farmers from Yame.

House Hojicha

$3.00

Japanese Teas are sourced via direct trade with farmers from Yame.

Iced Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Milk Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Fridge Drinks

Water

$1.50

Ramune

$3.00

Melon Soda

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Moshi

$3.50