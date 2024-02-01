Japonessa Sushi Cocina Seattle
To Go Raw Bar
- Sashimi Appetizer$19.00
three cuts each; tuna, salmon, yellowtail
- Chirashi Bowl$22.00
assorted sashimi over seasoned rice *
- Unagi Don$22.00
- Hamachi Usu$16.00
yellowtail, ponzu, chili oil, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro*
- Salmon Usu$16.00
- Japonessa Poke$15.00
onion, cucumber, sesame soy, togarashi* choice of: tuna, salmon, or rainbow (assorted fish)
- Salmon Tartare$15.00
salmon, mango, pico de gallo, avocado, mango shiso glaze, yuzu ponzu*
- Scallop Ceviche$16.00
scallop, octopus, sweet shrimp, spicy vinegar lime sauce, pico de gallo, tortilla chips*
- Tuna Takaki$16.00
seared tuna, jalapeño, onion, garlic ponzu, cilantro aioli*
To Go HH Sushi/Sashimi
- Mini Chirashi$18.00
assorted sashimi, seasoned rice, soy glaze *
- Sashimi Assortment$25.00
chef's choice sashimi*
- Sashimi Set$16.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, shrimp*
- Sushi Set B$11.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore*
- Sushi Set A$13.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, eel*
- Sushi Set Deluxe$14.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, eel, shrimp*
- Lucky 7$25.00
chef's choice nigiri*
- Albacore Sashimi$12.00
5 cuts
- Salmon Sashimi$12.00
5 cuts
- Tuna Sashimi$12.00
5 cuts
- Yellowtail Sashimi$12.00
5 cuts
To Go HH Rolls
- HH California Crunch$12.00
fully tempura’d, alaskan snow crab mix, avocado, cream cheese, topped w/ sweet chili aioli, soy glaze
- HH Seattle Crunch$12.00
fully tempura’d, salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, topped w/ sweet chili aioli, soy glaze*
- HH Spicy Crunch$12.00
fully tempura’d, spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, topped with spicy chili aioli, soy glaze*
- HH Super Bad Boy$13.00
fully tempura’d, eel, snow crab mix, avocado, cream cheese, topped w/ seared spicy crab mix, spicy chili aioli, soy glaze
- HH Mexican Ninja$16.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, topped w/ shrimp, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallion, garlic ponzu*
- HH Skin on Skin$16.00
crispy salmon skin, cucumber, topped w/ atlantic salmon, scallion, soy glaze*
- HH Sweet Seduction$17.00
eel, cucumber, topped w/ snow crab, scallion, soy glaze, coconut mango glaze
- HH Wicked Sensation$16.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, topped w/ tuna, scallion, jalapeño lime glaze*
- HH Avocado Roll$5.00
Vegetarian
- HH California Roll$10.00
alaskan snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame*
- Caterpillar Roll$22.00
- HH Cucumber Roll$5.00
Vegetarian
- HH Eel Roll$10.00
bbq unagi, cucumber, sesame
- Natto Roll$6.00
- HH Salmon Roll$6.00
GF
- HH Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
crispy salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame, soy glaze*
- HH Seattle Roll$9.00
salmon, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame*
- HH Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
cucumber, mayo, tobiko, sesame*
- HH Spicy California$10.00
alaskan snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame, spicy aioli*
- Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00
- HH Spicy Seattle$9.00
salmon, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame, spicy ailoi*
- HH Spicy Spider$10.00
karaage soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, mayo, tobiko, sesame, spicy aioli*
- HH Spicy Tempura Roll$10.00
cucumber, mayo, tobiko, sesame, spicy aioli*
- HH Spicy Tuna$9.00
cucumber, sesame*
- HH Spicy Yellowtail$9.00
cucumber, sesame*
- HH Spider Roll$10.00
karaage soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, mayo, tobiko, sesame*
- HH Tofu Roll$9.00
fried tofu, avocado, cucumber
- HH Tuna Tekka Roll$7.00
GF
- HH Veggie Roll$9.00
pickled vegetables, avocado, cucumber, sesame
To Go Signature Rolls
- Barcelona Sunset$22.00
spicy yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ yellowtail, tobiko, habanero aioli*
- Casanova$23.00
crab legs, avocado, shibazuke, topped w/ seared spicy crab mix, scallops, soy glaze, pico de gallo*
- Diabla Say$22.00
spicy tuna, cilantro, yamagobo, topped w/ seven spiced tuna, habanero citrus, scallion, habanero masago*
- Emperor's Roll$26.00
shrimp tempura, spicy snow crab mix, asparagus, topped w/ toro, avocado, jalapeño, habanero masago, tobiko, yuzu citrus*
- Green Decadence$20.00
tempura’d asparagus and green onion, topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes, sweet chili aioli-vegetarian
- Heat Stroke$22.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ salmon, cilantro, lime, jalapeño* GF
- King Midas$22.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ yellowtail, cilantro, lime, jalapeño*
- Ladybug Samba$22.00
salmon karaage, basil, cilantro, topped w/ tomato, avocado, habanero masago, jalapeño yuzu citrus*
- Last Samurai$22.00
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, topped w/ albacore, onion, scallion, cilantro, cayenne, drizzled with chili ponzu*
- Laughing Buddha$20.00
pickled japanese vegetables, topped w/ mango, avocado, drizzled w/ mango shiso glaze- vegetarian
- Legend$23.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped w/ seared scallop, snow crab mix, tobiko, soy glaze*
- Love Hunter$23.00
snow crab legs, mango, shibazuke, cilantro, topped w/ tuna, avocado, garlic chili oil, tomato jalapeño citrus*
- Madrid Moon$23.00
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy crab mix, squid ink tobiko, scallion, drizzled w/ jalapeño citrus, truffle oil*
- Matador$25.00
spicy yellowtail, cream cheese, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ seared filet mignon, jalapeño, garlic ponzu, chili oil*
- Mr. Wonderful$22.00
albacore, yamagobo, cilantro, cucumber topped w/ sockeye salmon, avocado, jalapeño citrus, scallion*
- Sasquatch$22.00
spicy tuna, yamagobo, cilantro, topped w/ yellowtail, fried garlic chili flakes, smoked sea salt*
- Scorpio Sting$22.00
salmon, avocado, cucumber, mango, cilantro, topped w/ seared atlantic salmon, pico de gallo, habanero chili glaze*
- Spanish Lover$24.00
snow crab mix, creamy scallops, avocado, cilantro, topped w/ seared white king salmon, black tobiko, chili oil, cilantro aioli*
- Street Fighter II$23.00
snow crab mix, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ seven spiced tuna, jalapeño, garlic ponzu*
- Sweet Kiss$22.00
shrimp tempura, snow crab mix, cilantro, topped w/ seared salmon, tobiko, sweet chili jalapeño citrus*
- The Union$22.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped w/ spicy tuna, chili aioli, scallion, soy glaze, tempura crisps*
- Tres Diablos$22.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, scallion, strawberry habanero sauce*
- Ultimate Dragon$26.00
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ eel, black tobiko, drizzled w/ soy glaze, sesame*
- Pierced Heart$20.00
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ eel, black tobiko, drizzled w/ soy glaze, sesame*
To Go Kitchen
- Bento$20.00
changes daily, available until 3 pm*
- Miso Soup (HH)$3.00
tofu, shiitake, wakame, scallion
- Asari Miso Soup$6.00
tofu, shiitake, wakame, scallion
- Edamame (HH)$4.00
steamed, salt
- Salmon Skin Salad$15.00
togarashi spiced crispy salmon skin, spring mix, strawberries, cucumber, garlic onion vinaigrette
- Sashimi Salad$19.00
seaweed, cucumber, sanbai zu, sesame add shrimp or octopus
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
wild seaweed, miso vinaigrette, vegetarian
- Side Salad (HH)$4.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot ginger dressing
- Sunomono$7.00
seaweed, cucumber, sanbai zu, sesame
- Agedashi Tofu (HH)$9.00
fried tofu, daikon, bonito, scallion, house dashi
- Calamari (HH)$12.00
sweet chili, mixed greens, yuzu aioli, cherry tomato, cucumber, orange
- Chicken Karaage (HH)$10.00
fried chicken bites, lemon
- Garlic Short Ribs$16.00
sesame, basil glaze, green onion
- Ginger Chicken$14.00
fried chicken bites, spinach, onion, butter, spicy ginger sauce
- Japo Wings$10.00
5 wings, choice of chipotle honey or diablo
- Spicy Tomato Tofu$11.00
crispy tofu, asparagus, tomato, spicy onion sauce, garlic, vegetarian
- Takoyaki (HH)$8.00
octopus round cakes, Japanese mayo, takoyaki sauce, pickled ginger, bonito
- Yakitori To Go (HH)$9.00
fried brie cheese, raspberry soy dipping sauce
- Sukiyaki Tacos (HH)$7.00
pico de gallo, fried scallion, chipotle guajillo sauce
- Salmon Karaage Tacos (HH)$11.00
pickled red onion, spicy avocado cream, pico de gallo, lettuce wrap
- Kimchi Hot Pot$14.00
udon noodle, pork belly, egg, dashi, scallion*
- Sukiyaki$14.00
beef, bean thread noodle, cabbage, onion, tofu
- Udon$20.00
bonito broth, chicken, egg, shrimp tempura, asparagus, fish cake
- Tempura Brie (HH)$8.00
fried brie cheese, raspberry soy dipping sauce
- Veggie Tempura$12.00
- Tempura Plate$18.00
assorted vegetables, shrimp, dashi
- Chicken Yakisoba$20.00
- Veggie Yakisoba$18.00
To Go Nigiri
- Omakase Sushi
chef's choice nigiri
- Belly Sampler Nigiri (4 pc)$22.00
Atlantic salmon, bluefin toro, yellowtail, albacore
- Belly Sampler Nigiri (3 pc)$17.00
- Salmon Sampler Nigiri (4 pc)$22.00
sockeye, red king, white king, Atlantic
- Salmon Sampler Nigiri (3 pc)$17.00
- Aji/Horse Mackerel Nigiri$7.00
- Bincho/Albacore Nigiri$8.00
- Bincho Belly Nigiri$10.00
- Atlantic Salmon Nigiri$8.00
- Atlantic Salmon Belly Nigiri$10.00
- Bluefin Toro Nigiri$18.00
- Bluefin Otoro Nigiri$20.00
- Botan Ebi/Spot Prawn Nigiri$10.00
- Hamachi/Yellowtail Nigiri$8.00
- Hamachi Belly Nigiri$10.00
- Hokkigai/Surf Clam Nigiri$7.00
- Hotate/Scallop Nigiri$9.00
- Ika/Squid Nigiri$8.00
- Ikura/Salmon Roe Nigiri$8.00
- Inari/Tofu Nigiri$6.00
- Maguro/Tuna Nigiri$8.00
- Red King Salmon Nigiri$11.00
- Saba/Mackerel Nigiri$7.00
- Sockeye Salmon Nigiri$12.00
- Tako/Octopus Nigiri$8.00
- Tamago/Omelette Nigiri$6.00
- Tobiko/Flying Fish Roe Nigiri$8.00
- Unagi/Eel Nigiri$10.00
- Uni Nigiri$18.00
- White King Salmon Nigiri$11.00
- Yude Ebi/White Prawn Nigiri$7.00
To Go Sashimi
- Omakase Sashimi$50.00
chef's choice sashimi
- Belly Sampler Sashimi (4 pc)$35.00
Atlantic salmon, bluefin toro, yellowtail, albacore
- Belly Sampler Sashimi (3 pc)$30.00
- Salmon Sampler Sashimi (4 pc)$35.00
sockeye, red king, white king, Atlantic
- Salmon Sampler Sashimi (3 pc)$30.00
- Aji/Horse Mackerel Sashimi$14.00
- Atlantic Salmon Sashimi$16.00
- Atlantic Salmon Belly Sashimi$20.00
- Bincho/Albacore Sashimi$16.00
- Bincho/Albacore Belly Sashimi$20.00
- Bluefin Toro Sashimi$30.00
- Bluefin Otoro Sashimi$35.00
- Botan Ebi/Spot Prawn Sashimi$20.00
- Hamachi/Yellowtail Sashimi$16.00
- Hamachi Belly Sashimi$20.00
- Hokkigai/Surf Clam Sashimi$14.00
- Hotate/Scallop Sashimi$18.00
- Ika/Squid Sashimi$16.00
- Ikura/Salmon Roe Sashimi$16.00
- Maguro/Tuna Sashimi$16.00
- Red King Salmon Sashimi$22.00
- Saba/Mackerel Sashimi$14.00
- Sockeye Salmon Sashimi$24.00
- Tako/Octopus Sashimi$16.00
- Tamago/Omelette Sashimi$12.00
- Tobiko/Flying Fish Roe Sashimi$16.00
- Unagi/Eel Sashimi$20.00
- Uni Sashimi$35.00
- White King Salmon Sashimi$22.00
- Yude Ebi/White Prawn Sashimi$14.00
To Go Hand Rolls
- California Hand Roll$9.00
- Eel and Cucumber Hand Roll$8.00
- Negi Toro Hand Roll$10.00
- Negihama Hand Roll$8.00
- Salmon Hand Roll$8.00
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$7.00
- Seattle Hand Roll$9.00
- Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll$9.00
- Spicy Cali Hand Roll$9.00
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$9.00
- Spicy Seattle Hand Roll$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$9.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll$9.00
- Tuna Hand Roll$8.00
- Uni/Sea Urchin Hand Roll$18.00
- Veggie Hand Roll$9.00