COFFEE

PREMIUM ROAST ORGANIC 12 OZ

$3.50

Our Premium Roast Organic Coffee has a smooth, full-bodied taste. Made from dark roasted coffee beans and available everyday from open to close.

PREMIUM ROAST ORGANIC 16 OZ

$4.00

Our Premium Roast Organic Coffee has a smooth, full-bodied taste. Made from dark roasted coffee beans and available everyday from open to close.

MACCHIATO 4.0 OZ

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with a dollup of milk foam.

DOUBLE ESPRESSO 2.70 OZ

$3.50

Double shot of espresso.

SINGLE ESPRESSO 1.35 OZ

$2.50

Single shot of espresso.

CRYPTOCCINO 16 OZ

$6.00

Double shot of espresso with an equal milk to foam ratio.

CRYPTOCCINO 12 OZ

$5.00

Double shot of espresso with an equal milk to foam ratio.

LUCKY CHARMS CRYPTOLATTE 16 OZ

$7.00

Double shot of espresso topped with Lucky Charms infused steamed milk and foam, and adorned with Lucky Charms marshmallows.

LUCKY CHARMS CRYPTOLATTE 12 OZ

$6.00

Double shot of espresso topped with Lucky Charms infused steamed milk and foam, and adorned with Lucky Charms marshmallows.

GOLDEN BTC CRYPTOLATTE 16 OZ

$7.00

Double shot of espresso topped with Golden Grahams infused steamed milk and foam, and adorned with Golden Graham pieces.

GOLDEN BTC CRYPTOLATTE 12 OZ

$6.00

Double shot of espresso topped with Golden Grahams infused steamed milk and foam, and adorned with Golden Graham pieces.

FLAVORED CRYPTOLATTE 16 OZ

$6.50

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk and foam. Choose from Vanilla, Mocha, Caramel and Lavender.

FLAVORED CRYPTOLATTE 12 OZ

$5.50

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk and foam. Choose from Vanilla, Mocha, Caramel and Lavender.

CRYPTOLATTE 16 OZ

$6.00

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk and foam.

CRYPOLATTE 12 OZ

$5.00

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk and foam.

TEA

HOT TEA 12 OZ

$2.50

Choose from a selection of black, green and herbal teas.

HOT TEA 16 OZ

$3.00

Choose from a selection of black, green and herbal teas.

ORGANIC CHAI TEA LATTE 12 OZ

$4.50

A sweet and spicy black tea topped with steamed milk and sweetened with organic honey.

ORGANIC CHAI TEA LATTE 16 OZ

$5.50

A sweet and spicy black tea topped with steamed milk and sweetened with organic honey.

MONERO MATCHA LATTE 12 OZ

$5.00

Slightly sweetened matcha green tea topped with steamed milk.

MONERO MATCHA LATTE 16 OZ

$6.00

Slightly sweetened matcha green tea topped with steamed milk.

BLUE ETHER LATTE 12 OZ

$5.00

Steamed milk, pure powdered butterfly pea flower and organic agave nectar. Caffeine free and high in antioxidants.

BLUE ETHER LATTE 16 OZ

$6.00

Steamed milk, pure powdered butterfly pea flower and organic agave nectar. Caffeine free and high in antioxidants.

ORGANIC GOLDEN TURMERIC LATTE 12 OZ

$5.00

Steamed milk, organic turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper and a dash of nutmeg. Served with praline pecans.

ORGANIC GOLDEN TURMERIC LATTE 16 OZ

$6.00

Steamed milk, organic tumeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper and a dash of nutmeg. Served with praline pecans.

COLD BLENDS

ICED PREMIUM ROAST ORGANIC 16 OZ

$4.00

Our Premium Roast Organic Coffee Blend over ice, available in regular or decaf.

ICED PREMIUM ROAST ORGANIC 20 OZ

$4.50

Our Premium Roast Organic Coffee Blend over ice, available in regular or decaf.

ICED CRYPTOLATTE 16 OZ

$5.50

Two shots of espresso and milk over ice.

ICED CRYPTOLATTE 20 OZ

$6.50

Two shots of espresso and milk over ice.

ICED FLAVORED CRYPTOLATTE 16 OZ

$6.00

Two shots of espresso and milk over ice. Choose from Vanilla, Mocha, Caramel and Lavender.

ICED FLAVORED CRYPTOLATTE 20 OZ

$7.00

Two shots of espresso and milk over ice. Choose from Vanilla, Mocha, Caramel and Lavender.

ICED GOLDEN BTC CRYPTOLATTE 16 OZ

$6.50

Two shots of espresso and Golden Grahams infused milk over ice.

ICED GOLDEN BTC CRYPTOLATTE 20 OZ

$7.50

Two shots of espresso and Golden Grahams infused milk over ice.

ICED LUCKY CHARMS CRYPTOLATTE 16 OZ

$6.50

Two shots of espresso and Lucky Charms infused milk over ice.

ICED LUCKY CHARMS CRYPTOLATTE 20 OZ

$7.50

Two shots of espresso and Lucky Charms infused milk over ice.

ICED FREDDO CRYPTOCCINO 16 OZ

$5.50

Two shots of espresso and frothy cold milk foam over ice.

ICED FREDDO CRYPTOCCINO 20 OZ

$6.50

Two shots of espresso and frothy cold milk foam over ice.

ICED DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.00

Two shots of espresso over ice.

JAVA FRAPPE 16 OZ

$6.50

Fresh brewed espresso & cold black coffee blended with ice, milk, and brown sugar, and then topped with whipped cream and syrup. Treat yourself with optional flavors of mocha, vanilla, caramel, java chip or cookies and cream.

JAVA FRAPPE 20 OZ

$7.50

Fresh brewed expresso & cold black coffee blended with ice, milk, and brown sugar, and then topped with whipped cream and syrup. Treat yourself with optional flavors of mocha, vanilla, caramel, java chip or cookies and cream.

VANILLA BEAN FRAPPE 16 OZ

$6.50

A frappe without the coffee and caffeine! Vanilla blended with ice and milk, topped with whipped cream and vanilla syrup.

VANILLA BEAN FRAPPE 20 OZ

$7.50

A frappe without the coffee and caffeine! Vanilla blended with ice and milk, topped with whipped cream and vanilla syrup.

COOKIES AND CREAM FRAPPE 16 OZ

$6.50

A frappe without the coffee and caffeine! Our cookies and cream mix blended with ice and milk topped with whipped cream, chocolate and oreo cookie pieces.

COOKIES AND CREAM FRAPPE 20 OZ

$7.50

A frappe without the coffee and caffeine! Our cookies and cream mix blended with ice and milk topped with whipped cream, chocolate and oreo cookie pieces.

COTTON CANDY FRAPPE 16 OZ

$6.50

A frappe without the coffee and caffeine! Cotton candy mix blended with ice and milk, rimmed with pastel sprinkles and topped with fluffy blue cotton candy.

COTTON CANDY FRAPPE 20 OZ

$7.50

A frappe without the coffee and caffeine! Cotton candy mix blended with ice and milk, rimmed with pastel sprinkles and topped with fluffy blue cotton candy.

COLD TEAS & LEMONADES

ICED ORGANIC CHAI TEA LATTE 16 OZ

$5.00

A sweet and spicy black tea topped with cold milk and organic honey over ice.

ICED ORGANIC CHAI TEA LATTE 20 OZ

$6.00

A sweet and spicy black tea topped with cold milk and organic honey over ice.

ICED MONERO MATCHA LATTE 16 OZ

$5.50

Our lightly sweetened green tea matcha topped with milk over ice.

ICED MONERO MATCHA LATTE 20 OZ

$6.50

Our lightly sweetened green tea matcha topped with milk over ice.

ICED BLUE ETHER LATTE 16 OZ

$5.50

Our powdered butterfly pea flower mixed with cold milk and sweetened with agave. Served over ice.

ICED BLUE ETHER LATTE 20 OZ

$6.50

Our powdered butterfly pea flower mixed with cold milk and sweetened with agave. Served over ice.

ICED ORGANIC GOLDEN TURMERIC LATTE 16 OZ

$5.00

Organic turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper and a dash of nutmeg mixed in cold milk and served over ice.

ICED ORGANIC GOLDEN TURMERIC LATTE 20 OZ

$6.00

Organic turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper and a dash of nutmeg mixed in cold milk and served over ice.

GREEN TROPICAL ICED TEA 16 OZ

$3.00

Our all-natural tropical green tea contains no added sugar.

GREEN TROPICAL ICED TEA 20 OZ

$3.50

Our all-natural tropical green tea contains no added sugar.

ETHEREUM BLUE ICED TEA 16 OZ

$4.00

A fruity bright blue iced tea with natural mango and lychee. Slightly sweetened with natural lynchee puree.

ETHEREUM BLUE ICED TEA 20 OZ

$4.50

A fruity bright blue iced tea with natural mango and lychee. Slightly sweetened with natural lynchee puree.

POLYGON PURPLE ICED TEA 16 OZ

$4.00

Purple Papayaberry iced tea lightly sweetened with raw turbinado sugar.

POLYGON PURPLE ICED TEA 20 OZ

$4.50

Purple Papayaberry iced tea lightly sweetened with raw turbinado sugar.

LTC LEMONADE 16 OZ

$3.00

Refreshing with a perfect balance of sweet and tart.

LTC LEMONADE 20 OZ

$3.50

Refreshing with a perfect balance of sweet and tart.

POLKADOT LEMONADE 16 OZ

$4.00

Our refreshing lemonade mixed with organic dragon fruit.

POLKADOT LEMONADE 20 OZ

$4.50

Our refreshing lemonade mixed with organic dragon fruit.

JUICES

CUSTOM JUICE 16 OZ

$8.50

Choose from a selection of up to three juices. Fees apply for additional juices and add-ins.

CRYPTO CRAZE 16 OZ

$8.50

A delicious detox blend made with celery, cucumber, pineapple and ginger.

ORANGE U CRYPTO 16 OZ

$8.50

An delicous orangy blend made with fresh-squeezed oranges, mangoes, carrots and lemon.

BULLISH BLEND 16 OZ

$8.50

Boost your morning with fresh celery, orange, pineapple and ginger.

MORNING SPIKE 16 OZ

$8.50

A breath of fresh air that's great for digestion and a boost for your immune system. Made with celery, mint, pineapple and matcha.

SHORT SQUEEZE 16 OZ

$8.50

Simple, sweet and delicious. Made with fresh apples, cucumber and lemon.

CRYPTO COOLER 16 OZ

$8.50

Like an Orangeade but much healthier with no added sugars. Contains freshly-squeezed orange juice, lemon, water, mint, and nectar agave.

SHOTS

BTC SHOT 2 OZ

$3.50

Turmeric, cayenne and black pepper

GENESIS BLOCK SHOT 2OZ

$3.50

Ginger, turmeric, cayenne and black pepper

TWO SATS SHOT 2 OZ

$3.50

Ginger and lemon

IT'S SOL GOOD SHOT 2 OZ

$3.50

Apple cider vinegar, organic honey and cinnamon

BOWLS

CUSTOM ACAI/PITAYA BOWL

$12.50

Choose between acai, pitaya or upgrade to our 50/50 blend. Our acai and pitaya bowls are both nutritious and delicious because we add bananas and strawberries to our blends. Includes up to three ingredients. A fee of 95 cents will be added for each additional ingredient.

BITCOINER BOWL

$12.50

Bananas, peanut butter, hemp seed, organic cacao nibs and gluten-free granola. Our acai and pitaya bowls are both nutritious and delicious because we add bananas and strawberries to our blends.

LIKE CRYPTO FOR CHOCOLATE BOWL

$12.50

Strawberries, blueberries, cacao nibs and dark chocolate. Our acai and pitaya bowls are both nutritious and delicious because we add bananas and strawberries to our blends.

BANKMAN IN THE BAHAMAS BOWL

$12.50

Coconut puree, pineapple, mango, shaved coconut and caramel. Our acai and pitaya bowls are both nutritious and delicious because we add bananas and strawberries to our blends.

SOLANA BOWL

$12.50

GF granola, shaved coconut, strawberries and organic honey. Our acai and pitaya bowls are both nutritious and delicious because we add bananas and strawberries to our blends.

CRYPTITO BOWL

$12.50

Pineapple, mango, shaved coconut, mint leaves and a lime squeeze. Our acai and pitaya bowls are both nutritious and delicious because we add bananas and strawberries to our blends.

CRYPTELLA BOWL

$12.50

Strawberries, bananas & nutella. Our acai and pitaya bowls are both nutritious and delicious because we add bananas and strawberries to our blends.

SMOOTHIES

CUSTOM SMOOTHIE 16 OZ

$9.25

Includes a base and two additional ingredients. Fees will apply for additional ingredients.

BITCOIN CASH 16 OZ

$9.25

A perfect healthy fill me up! This smoothie combines celery, apple, matcha, greek yogurt and organic honey.

ETHER ELIXER 16 OZ

$9.25

Apples, blueberries, and coconut milk blended with greek yogurt.

BORED APES SHAKE 16 OZ

$9.25

Almond milk blended with peanut butter and bananas.

VITAL VITALIK 16 OZ

$9.25

Avocado and blueberries blended in almond milk.

SATOSHI ISLAND 16 OZ

$9.25

Taste the tropics with our dairy-free option. This smoothie contains a mix of mangoes, pineapple, coconut water, and matcha.

PITAYA/ACAI SMOOTHIES

MANGO MONERO 16 OZ

$11.25

Pitaya or acai combined with pineapple juice, strawberries, mangoes and peach puree.

CRYPTO COLADA 16 OZ

$11.25

Pitaya or acai combined with strawberries, pineapple juice and creamy coconut.

CRYPTO DELUXE 16 OZ

$11.25

Pitaya or acai combined with avocado, bananas, blueberries and almond milk.

BERRY CRYPTO

$11.25

Pitaya or acai combined with fresh strawberries, greek yogurt and almond milk.

MUTANT APES SHAKE 16 OZ

$11.25

Pitaya or acai combined with bananas, peanut butter and almond milk.

DECRYPTED 16 OZ

$11.25

Pitaya or acai combined with strawberries, blueberries, ginger and orange juice.

SPECIALTY/MOCKTAILS

CRYPTO CREAM 16 OZ

$4.00

New York's original egg cream in original chocolate.

CRYPTO CREAM 20 OZ

$5.00

New York's original egg cream in original chocolate.

BITBERRY HIBISCUS 16 OZ

$4.50

A berrylicious and slightly floral mocktail containing ginger beer, lemon-lime soda, blackberry and hibiscus.

BITBERRY HIBISCUS 20 OZ

$5.50

A berrylicious and slightly floral mocktail containing ginger beer, lemon-lime soda, blackberry and hibiscus.

CUCUMBER CRYPTITO MINT 16 OZ

$4.50

A mojito-like mocktail made with cucumber, mint, lemonade, soda, sour mix and simple syrup.

CUCUMBER CRYPTITO MINT 20 OZ

$5.50

A mojito-like mocktail made with cucumber, mint, lemonade, soda, sour mix and simple syrup.

FANTOM ROSE ROYCE 16 OZ

$4.50

A delicious upscale twist of the classic Shirley Temple comprised of ginger beer, lemon-lime soda, black cherry puree, rose water and maraschino cherries.

FANTOM ROSE ROYCE 20 OZ

$5.50

A delicious upscale twist of the classic Shirley Temple comprised of ginger beer, lemon-lime soda, black cherry puree, rose water and maraschino cherries.

BAKED & TO GO

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.50

Our buttery and flaky viennoiserie pastry. Butter and fig jam optional.

SWEET CROISSANT

$5.00

Choose from Nutella, Dolce De Leche and Bavarian Cream.

PLAIN BAGEL

$3.50

Bagel with your choice of butter, cream cheese and/or jam.

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.50

Everything bagel with your choice of butter, cream cheese and/or jam.

GREEK YOGURT YOUR WAY

$5.00

Start with Greek Yogurt and add up to five of your favorite mix-ins for an additional charge.

WALNUT HONEY GREEK YOGURT

$6.00

Greek Yogurt, Walnuts, organic honey

BERRY PARFAIT GF GRANOLA YOGURT

$7.00

Strawberry yogurt, blueberries, gluten-free granola

SPINACH PIE

$4.00

BOTTLED

IZZE SPARKLING POMEGRANATE 8.4 OZ

$2.50

IZZE SPARKLING PEACH 8.4 OZ

$2.50

IZZE SPARKLING CLEMENTINE 8.4 OZ

$2.50

IZZE SPARKLING CHERRY LIME 8.4 OZ

$2.50

RED BULL WATERMELON 8.4 OZ

$3.50

RED BULL SUGAR FREE 8.4 OZ

$3.50

RED BULL 8.4 OZ

$3.50

MEXICAN COLA 16.9 OZ

$3.50

PERRIER 16.9 OZ

$3.00

ICELANDIC WATER 16.9 OZ

$3.00

ZEPHYRHILLS WATER 16.9 OZ

$1.50