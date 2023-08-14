Full Menu

Starters

Javi's Sampler

$11.95

Two fried taquitos, cheese quesadilla, two jalapeño poppers, cheese dip, guacamole & pico de gallo

Charro Beans

$4.95

Whole pinto beans with chorizo & cilantro

Papas Locas

$10.00

Crispy waffle fries, topped with ground beef, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños & cheese sauce

Small Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Large Pico De Gallo

$7.00

Small Sour Cream

$3.00

Large Sour Cream

$4.50

Half Avocado Slices

$2.50

Whole Avocado Slices

$4.75

6 Pieces Chicken Wings

$8.00

12 Pieces Chicken Wings

$13.95

French Fries

$3.95

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

6 pieces

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries with Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & onions

O/ Jalapeños Frescos

$2.00

O/ Jalapeños Vinagre

$1.75

Chiles Toreados

$2.95

3 fried jalapenos & onions

Dips

Mexican Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Chorizo Dip

$8.45

Bean Dip

$7.00

Beef Dip

$7.00

Spinach Dip

$7.00

Small Cheese Dip

$5.95

Large Cheese Dip

$8.00

Small Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Large Guacamole Dip

$7.50

Sides

Rice

$3.75

Beans

$3.75

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

o/ Grilled Vegetables

$4.25

Grilled Mushrooms

$4.25

Grilled Spinach

$2.00

)/Cilantro & Onion

$1.00

O/ Shredded Cheese

$1.25

O/Lechuga

$2.00

Nachos

Full Veggie Nachos

$12.00

Onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms & spinach

Full Best Nachos

$15.95

Chicken, shrimp, steak, scallops & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & pineapple

Full Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese & guacamole

Full Seafood Nachos

$15.95

Fish, shrimp, scallops & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers

Full Texas Nachos

$13.95

Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers

Full Nachos Shrimp

$13.95

Full Nachos with Chorizo

$12.00

Full Nachos with Pork

$12.00

Full Nachos Grilled Steak

$12.95

Full Nachos Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Full Nachos Ground Beef

$10.00

Full Nachos Shredded Chicken

$10.00

Full Nachos with Bean

$8.95

Full Nachos with Cheese

$7.95

Full Nachos Beef & Beans

$10.95

Full Nachos Mixtos

$12.95

1/2 Best Nachos

$13.00

Chicken, shrimp, steak, scallops & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & pineapple

1/2 N Cama (Shrimp)

$11.00

1/2 N Supreme

$9.95

Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese & guacamole

1/2 N with Bean

$7.95

1/2 N with Beef & Beans

$8.50

1/2 N with Cheese

$6.95

1/2 N with Chorizo

$10.00

1/2 N with Grilled Chicken

$10.00

1/2 N with Grilled Steak

$10.50

1/2 N FJ Chicken

$10.00

1/2 N FJ Steak

$10.50

1/2 N with Pork

$10.00

1/2 N with Ground Beef

$8.00

1/2 N with Shredded Chicken

$8.00

1/2 Seafood Nachos

$13.00

Fish, shrimp, scallops & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers

1/2 Texas Nachos

$11.00

Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers

1/2 Veggie Nachos

$10.00

Onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms & spinach

Soups & More

Small Caldo De Res

$8.95

Beef tips, broccoli, carrots & cauliflower. Served with rice & tortillas

Small Ceviche

$14.00

Steamed shrimp, with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocados. (Jalapeños available upon request)

Small Chicken Soup

$7.00

Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado & lime

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Our Mexican version, with shrimp, pico de gallo & avocados in our homemade sweet cocktail sauce. Served chilled

Small Vegetable Soup

$5.95

Rice, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower & pico de gallo

Large Caldo De Res

$12.95

Beef tips, broccoli, carrots & cauliflower. Served with rice & tortillas

Large Ceviche

$18.75

Steamed shrimp, with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocados. (Jalapeños available upon request)

Large Chicken Soup

$10.95

Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado & lime

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$18.75

Our Mexican version, with shrimp, pico de gallo & avocados in our homemade sweet cocktail sauce. Served chilled

Large Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Rice, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower & pico de gallo

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Guacamole Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, tomato & guacamole

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Grilled Steak Taco Salad

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.50

Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream

Taco Salad

$11.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole

Texas Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with chicken, shrimp, steak & vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream

Authentic Mexican Food

Molcajete

$24.95

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & chorizo, cooked with green onions, cactus, green sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served in a lava rock bowl with beans & tortillas

Auth. One Chile Poblano

$11.00

Cheese stuffed poblano pepper, battered & fried. Served with rice, salad & tortillas. Shredded chicken or ground beef add 1.00 per item

Auth. Two Chile Poblanos

$13.00

Cheese stuffed poblano pepper, battered & fried. Served with rice, salad & tortillas. Shredded chicken or ground beef add 1.00 per item

Authentic Mexican Street Corn

$5.95

Mayo, parmesan cheese & tajin, served on or off cob

Mexican Street Tacos

Tacos Javis

$12.95

Steak & Mexican Sausage served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.

Tacos De Asada

$12.95

Steak served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.95

Marinated Pork served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.

Tacos Carnitas

$12.95

Pork served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.

Tacos De Chorizo

$12.95

Mexican Sausage served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.

Tacos De Pollo

$12.95

Chicken served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.

Tacos De Chori Pollo

$12.95

Mexican Sausage & Chicken served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.

Tacos pescado

$12.95

Tacos de camaron

$12.95

Autenticas Tortas

Hawaiian Torta

$12.00

A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.

Steak Torta

$13.00

A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.

Chicken Torta

$13.00

A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.

Carnitas Torta

$13.00

A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.

Chorizo Torta

$13.00

A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.

Milanesa Torta

$13.95

A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.

Cuban Torta

$17.50

Breaded steak, hot dog, chorizo, egg, ham, American, swiss & mozzarella cheese

Fajitas

For 1 Chicken Fajitas

$13.95

Chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 1 Fajitas Javi's

$18.95

Pork, beef, chicken, shrimp & chorizo, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 1 Hawaiian Fajitas

$15.95

Chicken, ham, pineapple & mozzarella cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, sour cream, & three flour tortillas

For 1 Mixed Fajitas

$15.00

Beef & chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 1 Pork Fajitas

$13.95

Tender pork cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 1 Seafood Fajitas

$19.95

Fish, shrimp & scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & three flour tortillas

For 1 Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

Grilled shrimp with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 1 Steak Fajitas

$14.95

Steak cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 1 Texas Fajitas

$15.95

Beef, chicken & shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & three flour tortillas

For 1 Tropical Fajitas

$18.95

Chicken, shrimp, steak, pork, pineapple, & mozzarella cheese cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 1 Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.95

Grilled onions, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 2 Chicken Fajitas

$27.00

Chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 2 Fajitas Javi's

$35.00

Pork, beef, chicken, shrimp & chorizo, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 2 Hawaiian Fajitas

$30.00

Chicken, ham, pineapple & mozzarella cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, sour cream, & three flour tortillas

For 2 Mixed Fajitas

$29.00

Beef & chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 2 Pork Fajitas

$27.00

Tender pork cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 2 Seafood Fajitas

$35.00

Fish, shrimp & scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & three flour tortillas

For 2 Shrimp Fajitas

$31.00

Grilled shrimp with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 2 Steak Fajitas

$28.00

Steak cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 2 Texas Fajitas

$29.95

Beef, chicken & shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & three flour tortillas

For 2 Tropical Fajitas

$34.00

Chicken, shrimp, steak, pork, pineapple, & mozzarella cheese cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

For 2 Vegetarian Fajitas

$27.00

Grilled onions, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

Quesadillas Rellenas

Hugo Special Quesadilla

$10.95

Double stacked tortillas, stuffed with Mexican sausage & chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Quesadilla Grande

$13.95

A 10" stuffed cheese quesadilla, with fajita chicken or steak. Served with tossed salad, sour cream, rice or beans

(1) Especial Quesadilla

$9.50

Stuffed cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

(1) Fajita Special Quesadilla

$10.00

Your choice of grilled fajita steak or chicken, with guacamole salad

(1) Mexicana Quesadilla

$9.95

Stuffed cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sour cream & rice, or beans

(1) Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.50

Stuffed cheese quesadilla with grilled onions, tomatoes & mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad

(1) Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

Stuffed cheese quesadilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers & guacamole salad

(1) Spinach Quesadilla

$9.50

Stuffed cheese quesadilla, with spinach, grilled onions, & tomatoes with guacamole salad

(1) Texas Special Quesadilla

$11.00

Stuffed cheese quesadilla with chicken, shrimp & steak cooked with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with guacamole salad

(2) Especial Quesadilla

$10.95

Stuffed cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

(2) Fajita Special Quesadilla

$12.95

Your choice of grilled fajita steak or chicken, with guacamole salad

(2) Mexicana Quesadilla

$11.95

Stuffed cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sour cream & rice, or beans

(2) Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Stuffed cheese quesadilla with grilled onions, tomatoes & mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad

(2) Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

Stuffed cheese quesadilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers & guacamole salad

(2) Spinach Quesadilla

$11.00

Stuffed cheese quesadilla, with spinach, grilled onions, & tomatoes with guacamole salad

(2) Texas Special Quesadilla

$13.50

Stuffed cheese quesadilla with chicken, shrimp & steak cooked with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with guacamole salad

Javi's Specials

Javi's Special

$16.50

Grilled chicken & shrimp, cooked with onions & shredded cheese. Served with rice or beans, guacamole salad & tortillas

Carne Asada

$17.95

Two tender grilled beef filets, cooked with onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$19.95

8 oz. grilled ribeye steak, cooked with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas

Ribeye & Shrimp

$23.95

8 oz. ribeye & 6 grilled shrimp smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas

Pollo Asado

$15.95

A delicious 8 oz. chicken breast with sautéed onions. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, rice & tortillas

Chori Pollo

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast with Mexican sausage & onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad & tortillas

A.C.P.

$11.00

Grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce

Steak and Rice

$11.00

Shrimp & Rice

$12.00

Grilled shrimp with rice, topped with cheese sauce

Texas Rice

$13.00

Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp, served on a bed of rice, covered in cheese sauce

El Barco

$13.00

Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo & tortillas

One Parrillada One

$18.95

Grilled chicken breast, steak filet, Mexican sausage & vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Two Parrillada One

$30.00

Grilled chicken breast, steak filet, Mexican sausage & vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

South of the Border Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken tenders, with banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, cooked in a cream sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas

Carnitas

$16.95

Sliced pork meat cooked slowly. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas

Camarones a La Mexicana

$19.00

Grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro & jalapeños. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$19.00

Grilled shrimp, cooked with garlic. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas

Camarones a La Diabla

$19.00

Grilled shrimp cooked in a hot & spicy sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas

Fish & Shrimp

$19.00

Fish filet & shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas

Chicken & Shrimp Special

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast & shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas

Burrito California

$13.50

A 10" large soft tortilla filled with your choice of delicious fajita chicken or steak, topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with tossed salad, sour cream, rice or beans

Tex-Mex Burrito

$15.00

A 10" large soft tortilla with grilled chicken, shrimp & steak, topped with cheese sauce, red sauce & salsa Verde. Served with rice & tossed salad

El Paso Burrito

$13.95

A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, corn, black beans & pico de gallo, smothered in queso. Served with sour cream & rice

House Combinations

Amigos Super

$12.00

Five different enchiladas: beef, chicken, shredded beef, beans & cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & enchilada sauce

Enchilada Supreme

$11.00

Four different enchiladas, chicken, beef, bean, and cheese topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.50

Three cheese enchiladas, topped with shredded beef, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream

Yolandas

$12.00

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with red sauce. Served with rice & guacamole salad

Vallarta Special

$11.00

One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada & one cheese quesadilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.95

Order of four fried corn taquitos, two chicken & two shredded beef with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream

La Mejor

$11.00

One chalupa, one burrito & one chile relleno

La Superior

$11.00

One burrito, one chile relleno, rice & beans

La Favorita

$11.50

One beef tip burrito, one mixed tostaquac & one chicken enchilada

Fiesta Special

$15.00

One chalupa, one chile relleno, one enchilada

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.00

Three enchiladas, two chicken & one cheese, topped with cheese & green sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocados & rice

Enchiladas Mexicanos

$12.00

Three enchiladas, topped with shredded pork with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with rice & tossed salad

Mexican Flautas

$11.95

Order of three fried corn flautas, with shredded chicken. Served with beans & guacamole salad

Combinations

Create Your Own Combo #1

$8.99

Create Your Own Combo #2

$11.99

Kids Plates

Niño No. 1

$6.00

Hotdog & fries

Niño No. 2

$6.00

Grilled cheese & fries

Niño No. 3

$6.00

Mini beef taco salad

Niño No. 4

$6.00

Crunchy taco, rice & beans

Niño No. 5

$6.00

Beef enchilada, rice & beans

Niño No 6

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla & rice

Niño No. 7

$6.50

Three chicken tenders & fries

Niño No. 8

$6.50

Cheeseburger & fries

Niño No. 9

$6.50

Grilled chicken & rice

Niño No. 10

$6.50

Grilled steak & rice

Burgers, Tenders & Things

Hamburger

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

Yummy bacon & cheese

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Three tenders

B. L .T

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato

Desserts

Flan

$3.25

Spanish custard

Sopapilla

$2.95

Fried flour tortilla with cinnamon, honey & butter

Mini Melts

$3.50

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice cream rolled in corn flakes & cinnamon. Served with chocolate & whipped cream

Churros

$4.99

Cheesecake

$7.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.50

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$7.50

Dulces

$1.75

York patties

$0.25

A La Cart Menu

Tacos Crunchy

(1) Ground Beef Crunchy Taco

$3.00

(3) Ground Beef Crunchy Taco

$8.00

(1) Shredded Chicken Crunchy Taco

$3.75

(3) Shredded Chicken Crunchy Taco

$8.00

(1) Veggie Crunchy Taco

$3.75

(3) Veggie Crunchy Taco

$8.00

Tacos Soft

(1) Ground Beef Soft Taco

$3.25

(3) Ground Beef Soft Tacos

$8.50

(1) Shredded Chicken Soft Taco

$3.75

(3) Shredded Chicken Soft Tacos

$8.50

(1) Steak Soft Taco

$4.25

(3) Grilled Steak Soft Tacos

$11.00

(1) Grilled Chicken Soft Taco

$4.25

(3) Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos

$11.00

(1) Pork Soft Taco

$4.25

(3) Pork Soft Tacos

$11.00

(1) Chorizo Soft Taco

$4.25

(3) Chorizo Soft Tacos

$11.00

(1) Shrimp Soft Taco

$4.95

(3) Shrimp Soft Tacos

$12.00

Quesadillas

(1) Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

(2) Cheese Quesadillas

$6.50

(1) Spinach Quesadilla

$4.75

(2) Spinach Quesadillas

$8.50

(1) Ground Beef Quesadilla

$4.75

(2) Ground Beef Quesadillas

$8.50

(1) Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$4.75

(2) Shredded Chicken Quesadillas

$8.50

(1) Veggie Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Veggie Quesadillas

$10.00

(1) Mushroom Quesadilla

$4.75

(2) Mushroom Quesadillas

$8.50

(1) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

(2) Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$12.75

(1) Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$7.25

(2) Grilled Steak Quesadillas

$12.75

(1) Chorizo Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Chorizo Quesadillas

$10.00

(1) Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Fajita Chicken Quesadillas

$10.00

(1) Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Fajita Steak Quesadillas

$10.50

(1) Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Fajita Shrimp Quesadillas

$11.00

(1) Fajita Pork Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Fajita Pork Quesadillas

$10.00

(1) Fajita Texas Quesadilla

$8.00

(2) Fajita Texas Quesadillas

$13.95

Vegetarian

Veggie Enchiladas

$8.95

Three rolled-up corn tortillas, with spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & choice of red or green sauce

Veggie #1

$9.95

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & beans

Veggie #2

$9.95

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada & beans

Veggie #3

$9.95

One cheese quesadilla, one bean burrito & one chalupa

Veggie #4

$9.95

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada & rice

Veggie #5

$9.95

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & one cheese quesadilla

Burritos

(1) Ground Beef Burrito

$5.00

(2) Ground Beef Burritos

$8.95

(1) Bean Burrito

$5.00

(2) Bean Burritos

$8.95

(1) Shredded Chicken Burrito

$5.00

(2) Shredded Chicken Burritos

$8.95

(1) Pork Burrito

$6.50

(2) Pork Burritos

$11.00

(1) Shrimp Burrito

$6.50

(2) Shrimp Burritos

$11.00

(1) Grilled Chicken Burrito

$6.50

(2) Grilled Chicken Burritos

$11.00

(1) Grilled Steak Burrito

$6.50

(2) Grilled Steak Burritos

$11.00

(1) Chorizo Burrito

$6.50

(2) Chorizo Burritos

$11.00

(1) Veggie Burrito

$6.50

(2) Veggie Burritos

$11.00

Enchiladas

(1) Ground Beef Enchilada

$2.75

(3) Ground Beef Enchiladas

$8.00

(1) Cheese Enchilada

$2.50

(3) Cheese Enchiladas

$7.00

(1) Bean Enchilada

$2.50

(3) Bean Enchiladas

$7.00

(1) Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$2.75

(3) Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$8.00

Tostadas

(1) Beef Tostada

$3.95

Beef W/ Lettuce & Cheese

(2) Beef Tostadas

$7.50

Beef W/ Lettuce & Cheese

(1) Chicken Tostada

$3.95

Chicken W/ Lettuce & Cheese

(2) Chicken Tostada

$7.50

Chicken W/ Lettuce & Cheese

(1) Beef + Cheese Tostada

$4.50

Beef & Melted Cheese

(2) Beef + Cheese Tostada

$8.00

Beef & Melted Cheese

Side Meats

Side Grilled Steak

$8.50

6 oz

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.50

6 oz

Side 6 Grilled Shrimp

$5.95

Side 12 Grilled Shrimp

$9.95

Side Shredded Chicken

$6.00

6 oz

Side Ground Beef

$6.00

6 oz

A La Carta

(1) Tamale

$3.00

(3) Tamale

$8.50

(1) Chalupa

$3.95

(3) Chalupa

$7.00

(1) Chile Relleno

$3.75

(3) Chile Relleno

$9.00

(1) Cheese Poblanos

$5.95

(2) Cheese Poblanos

$10.00

Extra Toppings

Extra Melted Cheese

$1.99

Extra Chopped Onions

$2.00

Extra Diced Tomatoes

$2.00

Extra Cilantro

$2.00

Extra Lime

$1.00

1 piece

Extra Lettuce

$2.95

Extra Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Extra Salsa Verde

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$2.95

3 fried jalapenos & onions

Extra Add Supreme

$2.00

Lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Extra Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole

$1.00

Each

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Extra Veggie

$0.95

Each

Sides

Rice

$3.75

Beans

$3.75

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

o/ Grilled Vegetables

$4.25

Grilled Mushrooms

$4.25

Grilled Spinach

$2.00

Lunch

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzales

$7.95

One taco, one enchilada & choice of rice or beans

No.1 Lunch Special

$8.50

Beef taco, chile relleno, beans & guacamole salad

No. 2 Lunch Special

$8.45

One beef burrito, rice & beans

No. 3 Lunch Special

$7.95

Beef enchilada, rice & beans

No. 4 Lunch Special

$8.45

Beef burrito, beef crunchy taco & rice

(1) Burrito Deluxe

$6.95

Choice of chicken & bean or beef & bean burrito, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream

(2) Burrito Deluxe

$11.95

Choice of chicken & bean or beef & bean burrito, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream

(1) Lunch Pollo Fundido

$9.75

Flour tortilla deep-fried with shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce & sour cream. Served with rice & tossed salad

(2) Lunch Pollo Fundido

$11.95

Flour tortilla deep-fried with shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce & sour cream. Served with rice & tossed salad

(1) Lunch Chimichanga

$9.75

Flour tortilla deep-fried with beef tips or chicken, covered in red & cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & choice of rice or beans

(2) Lunch Chimichanga

$11.95

Flour tortilla deep-fried with beef tips or chicken, covered in red & cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & choice of rice or beans

(1) Lunch El Burro De La Roqueta

$9.75

Grilled chicken or pork burrito, grilled onions & tomatoes. Choice of rice or beans & tossed salad

(2) Lunch El Burro De La Roqueta

$11.95

Grilled chicken or pork burrito, grilled onions & tomatoes. Choice of rice or beans & tossed salad

(1) Lunch Grilled Burrito

$9.95

Your choice of shrimp, chicken or beef burrito, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice

(2) Lunch Grilled Burrito

$12.50

Your choice of shrimp, chicken or beef burrito, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice

Lunch Javi's Special

$11.95

Grilled chicken & shrimp with onions, topped with shredded cheese. Served with guacamole salad, rice or beans & tortillas

Chicken Lunch Fajitas

$11.95

A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling chicken fajitas, with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

Steak Lunch Fajitas

$12.50

A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling steak fajitas, with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

Texas Lunch Fajitas

$13.00

A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling Texas fajitas, steak, shrimp & chicken with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

Shrimp Lunch Fajitas

$13.50

A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling shrimp fajitas, shrimp with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

Mixed Lunch Fajitas

$12.95

A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling fajitas, tender steak & chicken with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

Pork Lunch Fajitas

$11.95

A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling pork fajitas, with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas

(1) Lunch Los Amigos Cheese Steak

$9.95

A soft flour tortilla, filled with thin-sliced steak, onions & tomatoes, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad & choice of rice or beans

(2) Lunch Los Amigos Cheese Steak

$12.50

A soft flour tortilla, filled with thin-sliced steak, onions & tomatoes, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad & choice of rice or beans

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Two over medium eggs covered with red & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.00

Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans & 3 tortillas

Beverages

Bebidas/Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

No refill

Milk

$2.75

No refill

Apple Juice

$1.99

No refill

Orange Juice

$1.99

No refill

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

No refill

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

No refill

Bebidas/Mexican

Mexican Coke

$3.75

No refill

Jarritos

$2.75

No refill

Horchata

$2.75

No refill

Large Horchata To Go

$4.00

32 oz

Large Drink To Go

$2.95

32 oz

To Go

Chips & Salsa

Small Bag Chips

$1.54

Medium Bag Chips

$3.09

Small Salsa (4oz)

$1.54

Medium Salsa (8oz)

$3.09

16oz Salsa

$6.00

32oz Salsa

$9.00

Large Bag Chips

$6.00

To Go Fee

To Go Fee

$0.25

