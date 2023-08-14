Javi's Mexican Grill & Tavern
Full Menu
Starters
Javi's Sampler
Two fried taquitos, cheese quesadilla, two jalapeño poppers, cheese dip, guacamole & pico de gallo
Charro Beans
Whole pinto beans with chorizo & cilantro
Papas Locas
Crispy waffle fries, topped with ground beef, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños & cheese sauce
Small Pico De Gallo
Large Pico De Gallo
Small Sour Cream
Large Sour Cream
Half Avocado Slices
Whole Avocado Slices
6 Pieces Chicken Wings
12 Pieces Chicken Wings
French Fries
Cheese Sticks
6 pieces
Loaded Cheese Fries
Fries with Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & onions
O/ Jalapeños Frescos
O/ Jalapeños Vinagre
Chiles Toreados
3 fried jalapenos & onions
Dips
Sides
Nachos
Full Veggie Nachos
Onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms & spinach
Full Best Nachos
Chicken, shrimp, steak, scallops & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & pineapple
Full Nachos Supreme
Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese & guacamole
Full Seafood Nachos
Fish, shrimp, scallops & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers
Full Texas Nachos
Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers
Full Nachos Shrimp
Full Nachos with Chorizo
Full Nachos with Pork
Full Nachos Grilled Steak
Full Nachos Grilled Chicken
Full Nachos Ground Beef
Full Nachos Shredded Chicken
Full Nachos with Bean
Full Nachos with Cheese
Full Nachos Beef & Beans
Full Nachos Mixtos
1/2 Best Nachos
Chicken, shrimp, steak, scallops & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & pineapple
1/2 N Cama (Shrimp)
1/2 N Supreme
Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese & guacamole
1/2 N with Bean
1/2 N with Beef & Beans
1/2 N with Cheese
1/2 N with Chorizo
1/2 N with Grilled Chicken
1/2 N with Grilled Steak
1/2 N FJ Chicken
1/2 N FJ Steak
1/2 N with Pork
1/2 N with Ground Beef
1/2 N with Shredded Chicken
1/2 Seafood Nachos
Fish, shrimp, scallops & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers
1/2 Texas Nachos
Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak & cheese, cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers
1/2 Veggie Nachos
Onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms & spinach
Soups & More
Small Caldo De Res
Beef tips, broccoli, carrots & cauliflower. Served with rice & tortillas
Small Ceviche
Steamed shrimp, with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocados. (Jalapeños available upon request)
Small Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado & lime
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Our Mexican version, with shrimp, pico de gallo & avocados in our homemade sweet cocktail sauce. Served chilled
Small Vegetable Soup
Rice, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower & pico de gallo
Large Caldo De Res
Beef tips, broccoli, carrots & cauliflower. Served with rice & tortillas
Large Ceviche
Steamed shrimp, with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocados. (Jalapeños available upon request)
Large Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado & lime
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Our Mexican version, with shrimp, pico de gallo & avocados in our homemade sweet cocktail sauce. Served chilled
Large Vegetable Soup
Rice, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower & pico de gallo
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, tomato & guacamole
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Grilled Steak Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Shrimp Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Texas Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with chicken, shrimp, steak & vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
Authentic Mexican Food
Molcajete
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & chorizo, cooked with green onions, cactus, green sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served in a lava rock bowl with beans & tortillas
Auth. One Chile Poblano
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper, battered & fried. Served with rice, salad & tortillas. Shredded chicken or ground beef add 1.00 per item
Auth. Two Chile Poblanos
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper, battered & fried. Served with rice, salad & tortillas. Shredded chicken or ground beef add 1.00 per item
Authentic Mexican Street Corn
Mayo, parmesan cheese & tajin, served on or off cob
Mexican Street Tacos
Tacos Javis
Steak & Mexican Sausage served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.
Tacos De Asada
Steak served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.
Tacos Al Pastor
Marinated Pork served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.
Tacos Carnitas
Pork served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.
Tacos De Chorizo
Mexican Sausage served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.
Tacos De Pollo
Chicken served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.
Tacos De Chori Pollo
Mexican Sausage & Chicken served on a soft corn tortilla, with rice beans & toppings.
Tacos pescado
Tacos de camaron
Autenticas Tortas
Hawaiian Torta
A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.
Steak Torta
A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.
Chicken Torta
A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.
Carnitas Torta
A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.
Chorizo Torta
A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.
Milanesa Torta
A unique Mexican style sandwich, prepared with mayo, onions, beans, avocados, jalapeno peppers, cheese & your choice of meats.
Cuban Torta
Breaded steak, hot dog, chorizo, egg, ham, American, swiss & mozzarella cheese
Fajitas
For 1 Chicken Fajitas
Chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 1 Fajitas Javi's
Pork, beef, chicken, shrimp & chorizo, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 1 Hawaiian Fajitas
Chicken, ham, pineapple & mozzarella cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, sour cream, & three flour tortillas
For 1 Mixed Fajitas
Beef & chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 1 Pork Fajitas
Tender pork cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 1 Seafood Fajitas
Fish, shrimp & scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & three flour tortillas
For 1 Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 1 Steak Fajitas
Steak cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 1 Texas Fajitas
Beef, chicken & shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & three flour tortillas
For 1 Tropical Fajitas
Chicken, shrimp, steak, pork, pineapple, & mozzarella cheese cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 1 Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onions, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 2 Chicken Fajitas
Chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 2 Fajitas Javi's
Pork, beef, chicken, shrimp & chorizo, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 2 Hawaiian Fajitas
Chicken, ham, pineapple & mozzarella cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, sour cream, & three flour tortillas
For 2 Mixed Fajitas
Beef & chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 2 Pork Fajitas
Tender pork cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 2 Seafood Fajitas
Fish, shrimp & scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & three flour tortillas
For 2 Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 2 Steak Fajitas
Steak cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 2 Texas Fajitas
Beef, chicken & shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & three flour tortillas
For 2 Tropical Fajitas
Chicken, shrimp, steak, pork, pineapple, & mozzarella cheese cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
For 2 Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onions, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
Quesadillas Rellenas
Hugo Special Quesadilla
Double stacked tortillas, stuffed with Mexican sausage & chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Quesadilla Grande
A 10" stuffed cheese quesadilla, with fajita chicken or steak. Served with tossed salad, sour cream, rice or beans
(1) Especial Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
(1) Fajita Special Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled fajita steak or chicken, with guacamole salad
(1) Mexicana Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sour cream & rice, or beans
(1) Mushroom Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with grilled onions, tomatoes & mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad
(1) Shrimp Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers & guacamole salad
(1) Spinach Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla, with spinach, grilled onions, & tomatoes with guacamole salad
(1) Texas Special Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with chicken, shrimp & steak cooked with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with guacamole salad
(2) Especial Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
(2) Fajita Special Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled fajita steak or chicken, with guacamole salad
(2) Mexicana Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sour cream & rice, or beans
(2) Mushroom Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with grilled onions, tomatoes & mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad
(2) Shrimp Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers & guacamole salad
(2) Spinach Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla, with spinach, grilled onions, & tomatoes with guacamole salad
(2) Texas Special Quesadilla
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with chicken, shrimp & steak cooked with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with guacamole salad
Javi's Specials
Javi's Special
Grilled chicken & shrimp, cooked with onions & shredded cheese. Served with rice or beans, guacamole salad & tortillas
Carne Asada
Two tender grilled beef filets, cooked with onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas
Steak Ranchero
8 oz. grilled ribeye steak, cooked with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas
Ribeye & Shrimp
8 oz. ribeye & 6 grilled shrimp smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Pollo Asado
A delicious 8 oz. chicken breast with sautéed onions. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, rice & tortillas
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast with Mexican sausage & onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad & tortillas
A.C.P.
Grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce
Steak and Rice
Shrimp & Rice
Grilled shrimp with rice, topped with cheese sauce
Texas Rice
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp, served on a bed of rice, covered in cheese sauce
El Barco
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo & tortillas
One Parrillada One
Grilled chicken breast, steak filet, Mexican sausage & vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Two Parrillada One
Grilled chicken breast, steak filet, Mexican sausage & vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
South of the Border Chicken
Grilled chicken tenders, with banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, cooked in a cream sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Carnitas
Sliced pork meat cooked slowly. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas
Camarones a La Mexicana
Grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro & jalapeños. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled shrimp, cooked with garlic. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked in a hot & spicy sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Fish & Shrimp
Fish filet & shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Chicken & Shrimp Special
Grilled chicken breast & shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Burrito California
A 10" large soft tortilla filled with your choice of delicious fajita chicken or steak, topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with tossed salad, sour cream, rice or beans
Tex-Mex Burrito
A 10" large soft tortilla with grilled chicken, shrimp & steak, topped with cheese sauce, red sauce & salsa Verde. Served with rice & tossed salad
El Paso Burrito
A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, corn, black beans & pico de gallo, smothered in queso. Served with sour cream & rice
House Combinations
Amigos Super
Five different enchiladas: beef, chicken, shredded beef, beans & cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & enchilada sauce
Enchilada Supreme
Four different enchiladas, chicken, beef, bean, and cheese topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas, topped with shredded beef, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
Yolandas
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with red sauce. Served with rice & guacamole salad
Vallarta Special
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada & one cheese quesadilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
Taquitos Mexicanos
Order of four fried corn taquitos, two chicken & two shredded beef with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream
La Mejor
One chalupa, one burrito & one chile relleno
La Superior
One burrito, one chile relleno, rice & beans
La Favorita
One beef tip burrito, one mixed tostaquac & one chicken enchilada
Fiesta Special
One chalupa, one chile relleno, one enchilada
Enchiladas Verdes
Three enchiladas, two chicken & one cheese, topped with cheese & green sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocados & rice
Enchiladas Mexicanos
Three enchiladas, topped with shredded pork with onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with rice & tossed salad
Mexican Flautas
Order of three fried corn flautas, with shredded chicken. Served with beans & guacamole salad
Kids Plates
Niño No. 1
Hotdog & fries
Niño No. 2
Grilled cheese & fries
Niño No. 3
Mini beef taco salad
Niño No. 4
Crunchy taco, rice & beans
Niño No. 5
Beef enchilada, rice & beans
Niño No 6
Cheese quesadilla & rice
Niño No. 7
Three chicken tenders & fries
Niño No. 8
Cheeseburger & fries
Niño No. 9
Grilled chicken & rice
Niño No. 10
Grilled steak & rice
Burgers, Tenders & Things
Desserts
Flan
Spanish custard
Sopapilla
Fried flour tortilla with cinnamon, honey & butter
Mini Melts
Fried Ice Cream
Ice cream rolled in corn flakes & cinnamon. Served with chocolate & whipped cream
Churros
Cheesecake
Raspberry Cheesecake
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Dulces
York patties
A La Cart Menu
Tacos Crunchy
Tacos Soft
(1) Ground Beef Soft Taco
(3) Ground Beef Soft Tacos
(1) Shredded Chicken Soft Taco
(3) Shredded Chicken Soft Tacos
(1) Steak Soft Taco
(3) Grilled Steak Soft Tacos
(1) Grilled Chicken Soft Taco
(3) Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos
(1) Pork Soft Taco
(3) Pork Soft Tacos
(1) Chorizo Soft Taco
(3) Chorizo Soft Tacos
(1) Shrimp Soft Taco
(3) Shrimp Soft Tacos
Quesadillas
(1) Cheese Quesadilla
(2) Cheese Quesadillas
(1) Spinach Quesadilla
(2) Spinach Quesadillas
(1) Ground Beef Quesadilla
(2) Ground Beef Quesadillas
(1) Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
(2) Shredded Chicken Quesadillas
(1) Veggie Quesadilla
(2) Veggie Quesadillas
(1) Mushroom Quesadilla
(2) Mushroom Quesadillas
(1) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
(2) Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
(1) Grilled Steak Quesadilla
(2) Grilled Steak Quesadillas
(1) Chorizo Quesadilla
(2) Chorizo Quesadillas
(1) Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
(2) Fajita Chicken Quesadillas
(1) Fajita Steak Quesadilla
(2) Fajita Steak Quesadillas
(1) Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla
(2) Fajita Shrimp Quesadillas
(1) Fajita Pork Quesadilla
(2) Fajita Pork Quesadillas
(1) Fajita Texas Quesadilla
(2) Fajita Texas Quesadillas
Vegetarian
Veggie Enchiladas
Three rolled-up corn tortillas, with spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & choice of red or green sauce
Veggie #1
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & beans
Veggie #2
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada & beans
Veggie #3
One cheese quesadilla, one bean burrito & one chalupa
Veggie #4
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada & rice
Veggie #5
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & one cheese quesadilla
Burritos
(1) Ground Beef Burrito
(2) Ground Beef Burritos
(1) Bean Burrito
(2) Bean Burritos
(1) Shredded Chicken Burrito
(2) Shredded Chicken Burritos
(1) Pork Burrito
(2) Pork Burritos
(1) Shrimp Burrito
(2) Shrimp Burritos
(1) Grilled Chicken Burrito
(2) Grilled Chicken Burritos
(1) Grilled Steak Burrito
(2) Grilled Steak Burritos
(1) Chorizo Burrito
(2) Chorizo Burritos
(1) Veggie Burrito
(2) Veggie Burritos
Enchiladas
Tostadas
Side Meats
A La Carta
Extra Toppings
Extra Melted Cheese
Extra Chopped Onions
Extra Diced Tomatoes
Extra Cilantro
Extra Lime
1 piece
Extra Lettuce
Extra Tomatillo Sauce
Extra Salsa Verde
Chiles Toreados
3 fried jalapenos & onions
Extra Add Supreme
Lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Extra Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole
Each
Extra Shredded Cheese
Extra Veggie
Each
Sides
Lunch
Lunch Specials
Speedy Gonzales
One taco, one enchilada & choice of rice or beans
No.1 Lunch Special
Beef taco, chile relleno, beans & guacamole salad
No. 2 Lunch Special
One beef burrito, rice & beans
No. 3 Lunch Special
Beef enchilada, rice & beans
No. 4 Lunch Special
Beef burrito, beef crunchy taco & rice
(1) Burrito Deluxe
Choice of chicken & bean or beef & bean burrito, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
(2) Burrito Deluxe
Choice of chicken & bean or beef & bean burrito, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
(1) Lunch Pollo Fundido
Flour tortilla deep-fried with shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce & sour cream. Served with rice & tossed salad
(2) Lunch Pollo Fundido
Flour tortilla deep-fried with shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce & sour cream. Served with rice & tossed salad
(1) Lunch Chimichanga
Flour tortilla deep-fried with beef tips or chicken, covered in red & cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & choice of rice or beans
(2) Lunch Chimichanga
Flour tortilla deep-fried with beef tips or chicken, covered in red & cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & choice of rice or beans
(1) Lunch El Burro De La Roqueta
Grilled chicken or pork burrito, grilled onions & tomatoes. Choice of rice or beans & tossed salad
(2) Lunch El Burro De La Roqueta
Grilled chicken or pork burrito, grilled onions & tomatoes. Choice of rice or beans & tossed salad
(1) Lunch Grilled Burrito
Your choice of shrimp, chicken or beef burrito, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice
(2) Lunch Grilled Burrito
Your choice of shrimp, chicken or beef burrito, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice
Lunch Javi's Special
Grilled chicken & shrimp with onions, topped with shredded cheese. Served with guacamole salad, rice or beans & tortillas
Chicken Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling chicken fajitas, with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
Steak Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling steak fajitas, with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
Texas Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling Texas fajitas, steak, shrimp & chicken with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
Shrimp Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling shrimp fajitas, shrimp with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
Mixed Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling fajitas, tender steak & chicken with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
Pork Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling pork fajitas, with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans & tortillas
(1) Lunch Los Amigos Cheese Steak
A soft flour tortilla, filled with thin-sliced steak, onions & tomatoes, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad & choice of rice or beans
(2) Lunch Los Amigos Cheese Steak
A soft flour tortilla, filled with thin-sliced steak, onions & tomatoes, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad & choice of rice or beans
Huevos Rancheros
Two over medium eggs covered with red & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans & 3 tortillas
Beverages
Bebidas/Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Orange Fanta
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
No refill
Milk
No refill
Apple Juice
No refill
Orange Juice
No refill
Cranberry Juice
No refill
Pineapple Juice
No refill
Bebidas/Mexican
