Jays Joint 1205 Highland Avenue
FOOD
MUNCHIES
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (Dip Stuffed)
2 Egg Rolls Made to Order Stuffed w/ Our Famous Dip Sandwich™ Recipes. Choose From Beer Dip, Buffalo Dip, Taco Dip, Loaded Potato Dip, or French Onion Dip (Jay's Favorite!)
Potato Chips
A Box of our Homemade Potato Chips
Cheesesteak Fries
Fries Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye & American Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Fries
Fries Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak, Buffalo Sauce & Swiss Cheese (SPICY)
Bacon Cheeseburger Fries
Fries Topped w/ Chopped Burgers, Bacon & American Cheese
Pulled Pork Fries
Fries Topped w/ BBQ Pulled Pork & Provolone Cheese
Pizza Fries
Fries Topped w/ Homemade Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Loaded Cheese Fries
Fries Topped w/ Cheese Whiz, Bacon & Buffalo Sauce (SPICY)
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Fries w/ Cheese
Chicken Nuggets (6) w/ Fries
6 Chicken Nuggets w/ French Fries
Chicken Fingers (6)
6 Chicken Fingers Choose from REGULAR or BUFFALO
Chicken Fingers (6) w/ Fries
6 Chicken Fingers and Fries. Choose from REGULAR or BUFFALO.
Side of Cheese Whiz
Onion Rings
Red Onion, Onion Rings
Wings
Curly Fries
DIP SANDWICHES
Buffalo Dip Sandwich
Mild Buffalo Sauce & Crushed Red Pepper Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak on our Pretzel Roll (SPICY)
Loaded Potato Dip Sandwich
Cheddar, Bacon & Chives Cream Cheese Dip Spread Topped w/ Chicken Steak & French Fries on Our Pretzel Roll
Taco Dip Sandwich
Taco Seasoning Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye, Chopped Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Our Pretzel Roll
French Dip Sandwich
French Onion Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye, Dusted Fried Onions & Swiss Cheese Served on a Garlic Bread Roll
Beer Dip Sandwich
Our Famous Beer Cheese Dip (Stout Infused Cream Cheese Spread) Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye & Caramelized Onions on Our Pretzel Roll
PRETZEL ROLL SANDWICHES
Ther Chubby Cooper Pounder
Almost Pound of Chopped Ribeye, Dusted Onions and 5 Slices of Cooper Sharp American Cheese on our Pretzel Roll
South Philly
Chopped Ribeye and Whiz Wit Fried Onions
The Trenton
Chopped Ribeye Topped w/ Pork Roll & American Cheese, Drizzled with CURLY’s Hot Sauce (SPICY)
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Chicken Steak Chopped in w/ Mac & Cheese in our Mild Buffalo Sauce (SPICY)
The Nameless
Boneless Buffalo Garlic Wings Topped w/ Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch Dressing on our Cheddar Pretzel Roll (SPICY)
The Fireman
Steak & American Cheese chopped in w/ Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese on our Pretzel Roll
Burning Love
Steak topped w/ Pepper Jack Cheese & Hot Cherry Peppers on our Pretzel Roll
Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
Chopped Burger, Bacon & American Cheese on our Pretzel Roll
Dad's New Delight
Grilled Roast Beef, Fried Onions, Provolone Cheese & Horseradish on our Cheddar Pretzel Roll
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
Jay's Favorite Cheesesteak
Chopped Ribeye, Fried Onions, Hot Pepper Relish, Garlic & EXTRA Provolone Cheese (SPICY)
Stuffalo Cheesesteak
Chopped Ribeye AND Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce & Swiss Cheese (SPICY)
Swiss BBQ Bacon Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken Steak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Swiss Cheese
Grandma's Meatball Parm
Spicy Homemade Meatballs Topped w/ Marinara, Provolone Cheese and Toasted (SPICY)
Mom's Chicken Parm
Homemade Chicken Fingers Topped w/ Marinara & Provolone and Toasted
Sloppy Joe
Homemade! Ground Beef Chopped in w/ Sweet Peppers, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, and Hot Buffalo Sauce (SPICY)
Spicy Italian Cheesesteak
Genoa Salami, Fried Onions, Crushed Red Peppers Flakes & Provolone Cheese (SPICY)
STEAKS
Cheesesteak
Chopped Ribeye w/ American Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken Steak w/ American Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Swiss Cheese and Mild Buffalo Sauce (SPICY)
Pizza Steak
Chopped Ribeye w/ Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and American Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Chopped Chicken Steak w/ American Cheese and Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Plain Steak
Chopped Ribeye
Steak Hoagie
Chopped Ribeye w/ Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Chicken Steak
Chopped Chicken Steak
Chicken Steak Hoagie
Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Mini Cheesesteak
HOAGIES
Italian Hoagie
Italian Meats and Provolone Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
Fat Italian Hoagie
Italian Hoagie w/ Extra Meat and Pepperoni, Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
Smart Italian
Italian Hoagie w/Sharp Provolone
Turkey Breast Hoagie
Home-Cooked Turkey Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
Roast Beef Hoagie
Home-Cooked Roast Beef Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Ham & American Cheese served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
American Hoagie
Cooked Salami, Ham and American Cheese Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
Tuna Salad Hoagie
Homemade Tuna Salad Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
Cheese Hoagie - Vegetarian
Swiss, American & Provolone Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
Vegetable Hoagie - Vegetarian
Hot Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
BURGERS
Double Steakburger
Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun Topped w/ American Cheese. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.
Beer Dip™ Burger
Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun Topped w/ our Beer Dip Cream Cheese Spread & Deep Fried Onions. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.
Loaded Potato Dip Burger
Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun Topped w/ our Loaded Potato Dip Cream Cheese Spread. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.
South Jersey Burger
Two Juicy Steak Burgers and Pork Roll on our Pretzel Bun, Topped w/ American Cheese, Fried Onions & a Drizzle of Curly’s Hot Sauce. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips. (Spicy)
Parkland Half-Pounder Burger
Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun topped w/ American Cheese, Dusted Fried Onions, Bacon and Sweet & Spicy Sauce. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips. (Spicy)
French Onion Dip Burger
Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun Topped w/ our French Dip Cream Cheese Spread, Dusted Fried Onions & Swiss Cheese. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.
WRAPS
Turkey Club Wrap
Our Home-Cooked Turkey Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Fingers Wrap
Chicken Fingers Tossed w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap (SPICY)
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Tossed w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap (SPICY)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap
Cheesesteak Hoagie Wrap
Chopped Ribeye and American Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap
Homemade Tuna Salad w/ Lettuce and Tomato, Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap
SALADS
Italian Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/chopped Italian Hoagie Meats & Provolone Cheese
Cheese Salad - Vegetarian
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/American, Provolone & Swiss Cheese
Garden Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/Homemade Tuna Salad
Cheesesteak Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/Beef or Chicken Steak & American Cheese
Garden Salad
ICE CREAM
Shake
Float
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Cone
Cup
Whole Oreo Ice Cream Cake
Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, made with Gluten Free Oreo Cookie Crumbles
Slice of Oreo Ice Cream Cake
A Slice of Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, made with Gluten Free Oreo Cookie Crumbles
EXTRAS
Fried Onions (Side)
Dusted Onions (Side)
Pickles (Side)
Hot Peppers (Side)
Sweet Peppers (Side)
Hot Pepper Relish (Side)
Cheese Whiz (Side)
Honey Mustard (Side)
BBQ Sauce (Side)
Ranch (Side)
Blue Cheese (Side)
Mild Sauce (Side)
Hot Sauce (Side)
Buffalo Garlic Sauce (Side)
Sweet & Spicy Sauce (Side)
Raw Onions (Side)
Red Sauce (Side)
Dip (4oz) (Side)
Hot Cherry Peppers (Side)
Whole Rolls
GLUTEN FREE
GF MUNCHIES
(GF) Potato Chips
A box of our Homemade Potato Chips
(GF) Cheesesteak Fries
GF Fries Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye & American Cheese
(GF) Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Fries
GF Fries Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak, Buffalo Sauce & Swiss Cheese
(GF) Bacon Cheeseburger Fries
GF Fries Topped w/ Chopped Burgers, Bacon & American Cheese
(GF) Pulled Pork Fries
GF Fries Topped w/ BBQ Pulled Pork & Provolone Cheese
(GF) Pizza Fries
GF Fries Topped w/ Homemade Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese
(GF) Loaded Cheese Fries
GF Fries Topped w/ Cheese Whiz, Bacon & Buffalo Sauce (Spicy)
(GF) French Fries
(GF) Cheese Fries
GF Fries Topped w/ GF Cheese Whiz
(GF) Chicken Fingers (6)
6 GF Chicken Fingers. Choose from REGULAR or BUFFALO.
(GF) Chicken Fingers (6) w/ Fries
6 GF Chicken Fingers and Fries. Choose from REGULAR or BUFFALO.
(GF) Side of Cheese Whiz
(GF) Wings
GF DIP SANDWICHES
(GF) Buffalo Dip Sandwich
GF Mild Buffalo Sauce & Crushed Red Pepper Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak on our GF Pretzel Roll (SPICY)
(GF) Loaded Potato Dip Sandwich
GF Cheddar, Bacon & Chives Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak & French Fries on our GF Pretzel Roll
(GF) Taco Dip Sandwich
GF Taco Seasoning Dip Cream Cheese Spread topped w/ Chopped Ribeye, Chopped Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on our GF Pretzel Roll
GF PRETZEL ROLL SANDWICHES
(GF) The Chubby Cooper Pounder
GF Almost Pound of Chopped Ribeye, Dusted Onions & 5 slices of Cooper Sharp American Cheese on our GF Pretzel Roll
(GF) South Philly
GF Chopped Ribeye and Cheese Whiz Wit Fried Onions on our GF Pretzel Roll
(GF) The Trenton
GF Chopped Ribeye Topped w/ Pork Roll & American Cheese, Drizzled w/ CURLY’s Hot Sauce on our GF Pretzel Roll (Spicy)
(GF) The Nameless
GF Boneless Buffalo Garlic Wings Topped w/ Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch Dressing on our GF Cheddar Pretzel Roll (Spicy)
(GF) Burning Love
Steak topped w/ Pepper Jack Cheese & Hot Cherry Peppers on our GF Pretzel Roll
(GF) Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
Chopped Burger, Bacon & American Cheese
(GF) Dad's New Delight
Grilled Roast Beef, Fried Onions, Provolone & Horseradish
GF SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
(GF) Jay's Favorite Cheesesteak
GF Chopped Ribeye, Fried Onions, Hot Pepper Relish, Garlic & EXTRA Provolone Cheese
(GF) Stuffalo Cheesesteak
GF Chopped Ribeye AND Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce & Swiss Cheese (Spicy)
(GF) Swiss BBQ Bacon Chicken Cheesesteak
GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Swiss Cheese
(GF) Grandma's Meatball Parm
GF Spicy Homemade Meatballs Topped w/ Marinara & Melted Provolone Cheese and Toasted
(GF) Mom's Chicken Parm
GF Homemade Chicken Fingers Topped w/ Marinara & Provolone Cheese and Toasted
(GF) Sloppy Joe
Homemade! GF Ground Beef Chopped in w/ Sweet Peppers, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, and Hot Buffalo Sauce (Spicy)
(GF) Spicy Italian Cheesesteak
Genoa Salami, Fried Onions, Crushed Red Peppers Flakes & Provolone Cheese on our GF Regular Roll
GF STEAKS
(GF) Cheesesteak
GF Chopped Ribeye w/ American Cheese
(GF) Chicken Cheesesteak
GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ American Cheese
(GF) Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Swiss Cheese and Buffalo Sauce (Spicy)
(GF) Pizza Steak
GF Chopped Ribeye w/ Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese
(GF) Cheesesteak Hoagie
GF Chopped Ribeye w/ American Cheese and Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
(GF) Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
(GF) Plain Steak
GF Chopped Ribeye
(GF) Steak Hoagie
GF Chopped Ribeye w/ Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
(GF) Chicken Steak
GF Chopped Chicken Steak
(GF) Chicken Steak Hoagie
GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
GF HOAGIES
(GF) Italian Hoagie
GF Italian Meats and Provolone Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) Fat Italian Hoagie
GF Italian Hoagie w/ Extra Meat and Pepperoni, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) American Hoagie
GF Cooked Salami, Ham and American Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) Cheese Hoagie - Vegetarian
GF Swiss, American & Provolone Cheeses w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) Ham & Cheese Hoagie
GF Ham and American Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) Tuna Salad Hoagie
GF Homemade Tuna Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) Roast Beef Hoagie
GF Home-Cooked Roast Beef w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) Turkey Breast Hoagie
GF Home-Cooked Turkey w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) Vegetable Hoagie - Vegetarian
GF Hot Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano
(GF) Smart Italian
GF Italian Hoagie w/Sharp Provolone
GF BURGERS
(GF) Double Steakburger
(GF) Two Juicy Steak Burgers on a Regular GF Bun, Topped w/ American Cheese. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.
(GF) Loaded Potato Dip Burger
(GF) Two Juicy Steak Burgers on a Regular GF Bun, Topped w/ our Loaded Potato Dip Cream Cheese Spread. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.
(GF) South Jersey Burger
(GF) Two Juicy Steak Burgers and Pork Roll on a Regular GF Bun, Topped w/ American Cheese, Fried Onions & a Drizzle of Curly’s Hot Sauce. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips. (Spicy)
(GF) Parkland Half-Pounder Burger
(GF) Two Juicy Steak Burgers on a Regular GF Bun, Topped w/ American Cheese, Dusted Fried Onions, Bacon and Sweet & Spicy Sauce. Served w/ a Side of our Home Cooked Chips. (Spicy)
GF SALADS
(GF) Italian Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/ chopped Italian Hoagie Meats & Provolone Cheese
(GF) Cheese Salad - Vegetarian
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/ American, Provolone & Swiss Cheese
(GF) Garden Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/ Homemade Tuna Salad
(GF) Cheesesteak Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/Beef or Chicken Steak & American Cheese
(GF) Garden Salad
GF ICE CREAM
Whole Oreo Ice Cream Cake
Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, made with Gluten Free Oreo Cookie Crumbles
Cup
Cone
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Float
Shake
Slice of Oreo Ice Cream Cake
A Slice of Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, made with Gluten Free Oreo Cookie Crumbles