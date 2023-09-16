FOOD

MUNCHIES

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (Dip Stuffed)

$8.00

2 Egg Rolls Made to Order Stuffed w/ Our Famous Dip Sandwich™ Recipes. Choose From Beer Dip, Buffalo Dip, Taco Dip, Loaded Potato Dip, or French Onion Dip (Jay's Favorite!)

Potato Chips

$5.50

A Box of our Homemade Potato Chips

Cheesesteak Fries

$8.75

Fries Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye & American Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$8.75

Fries Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak, Buffalo Sauce & Swiss Cheese (SPICY)

Bacon Cheeseburger Fries

$8.75

Fries Topped w/ Chopped Burgers, Bacon & American Cheese

Pulled Pork Fries

$8.75

Fries Topped w/ BBQ Pulled Pork & Provolone Cheese

Pizza Fries

$7.50

Fries Topped w/ Homemade Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.75

Fries Topped w/ Cheese Whiz, Bacon & Buffalo Sauce (SPICY)

French Fries

$5.75
Cheese Fries

$7.25

Fries w/ Cheese

Chicken Nuggets (6) w/ Fries

$6.50

6 Chicken Nuggets w/ French Fries

Chicken Fingers (6)

$9.95

6 Chicken Fingers Choose from REGULAR or BUFFALO

Chicken Fingers (6) w/ Fries

$12.95

6 Chicken Fingers and Fries. Choose from REGULAR or BUFFALO.

Side of Cheese Whiz

$2.00
Onion Rings

$6.25

Red Onion, Onion Rings

Wings

$9.00+

Curly Fries

$5.75

DIP SANDWICHES

Buffalo Dip Sandwich

$12.00

Mild Buffalo Sauce & Crushed Red Pepper Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak on our Pretzel Roll (SPICY)

Loaded Potato Dip Sandwich

$12.00

Cheddar, Bacon & Chives Cream Cheese Dip Spread Topped w/ Chicken Steak & French Fries on Our Pretzel Roll

Taco Dip Sandwich

$12.00

Taco Seasoning Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye, Chopped Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Our Pretzel Roll

French Dip Sandwich

$12.00

French Onion Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye, Dusted Fried Onions & Swiss Cheese Served on a Garlic Bread Roll

Beer Dip Sandwich

$12.00

Our Famous Beer Cheese Dip (Stout Infused Cream Cheese Spread) Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye & Caramelized Onions on Our Pretzel Roll

PRETZEL ROLL SANDWICHES

Ther Chubby Cooper Pounder

$15.00

Almost Pound of Chopped Ribeye, Dusted Onions and 5 Slices of Cooper Sharp American Cheese on our Pretzel Roll

South Philly

$12.00

Chopped Ribeye and Whiz Wit Fried Onions

The Trenton

$16.00

Chopped Ribeye Topped w/ Pork Roll & American Cheese, Drizzled with CURLY’s Hot Sauce (SPICY)

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Steak Chopped in w/ Mac & Cheese in our Mild Buffalo Sauce (SPICY)

The Nameless

$16.50

Boneless Buffalo Garlic Wings Topped w/ Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch Dressing on our Cheddar Pretzel Roll (SPICY)

The Fireman

$16.00

Steak & American Cheese chopped in w/ Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese on our Pretzel Roll

Burning Love

$12.00

Steak topped w/ Pepper Jack Cheese & Hot Cherry Peppers on our Pretzel Roll

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chopped Burger, Bacon & American Cheese on our Pretzel Roll

Dad's New Delight

$16.00

Grilled Roast Beef, Fried Onions, Provolone Cheese & Horseradish on our Cheddar Pretzel Roll

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Jay's Favorite Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chopped Ribeye, Fried Onions, Hot Pepper Relish, Garlic & EXTRA Provolone Cheese (SPICY)

Stuffalo Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chopped Ribeye AND Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce & Swiss Cheese (SPICY)

Swiss BBQ Bacon Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chopped Chicken Steak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Swiss Cheese

Grandma's Meatball Parm

$12.00

Spicy Homemade Meatballs Topped w/ Marinara, Provolone Cheese and Toasted (SPICY)

Mom's Chicken Parm

$12.00

Homemade Chicken Fingers Topped w/ Marinara & Provolone and Toasted

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

Homemade! Ground Beef Chopped in w/ Sweet Peppers, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, and Hot Buffalo Sauce (SPICY)

Spicy Italian Cheesesteak

$12.00

Genoa Salami, Fried Onions, Crushed Red Peppers Flakes & Provolone Cheese (SPICY)

STEAKS

Cheesesteak

$11.50

Chopped Ribeye w/ American Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Chopped Chicken Steak w/ American Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Swiss Cheese and Mild Buffalo Sauce (SPICY)

Pizza Steak

$11.50

Chopped Ribeye w/ Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.50

Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and American Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.50

Chopped Chicken Steak w/ American Cheese and Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Plain Steak

$11.50

Chopped Ribeye

Steak Hoagie

$11.50

Chopped Ribeye w/ Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Chicken Steak

$11.50

Chopped Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak Hoagie

$11.50

Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Mini Cheesesteak

$7.00

HOAGIES

Italian Hoagie

$10.50

Italian Meats and Provolone Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

Fat Italian Hoagie

$11.00

Italian Hoagie w/ Extra Meat and Pepperoni, Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

Smart Italian

$10.50

Italian Hoagie w/Sharp Provolone

Turkey Breast Hoagie

$10.50

Home-Cooked Turkey Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

Roast Beef Hoagie

$10.50

Home-Cooked Roast Beef Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$10.50

Ham & American Cheese served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

American Hoagie

$10.50

Cooked Salami, Ham and American Cheese Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$10.50

Homemade Tuna Salad Served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

Cheese Hoagie - Vegetarian

$10.50

Swiss, American & Provolone Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

Vegetable Hoagie - Vegetarian

$10.50

Hot Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

BURGERS

Double Steakburger

$13.00

Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun Topped w/ American Cheese. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.

Beer Dip™ Burger

$13.00

Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun Topped w/ our Beer Dip Cream Cheese Spread & Deep Fried Onions. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.

Loaded Potato Dip Burger

$13.00

Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun Topped w/ our Loaded Potato Dip Cream Cheese Spread. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.

South Jersey Burger

$14.50

Two Juicy Steak Burgers and Pork Roll on our Pretzel Bun, Topped w/ American Cheese, Fried Onions & a Drizzle of Curly’s Hot Sauce. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips. (Spicy)

Parkland Half-Pounder Burger

$14.50

Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun topped w/ American Cheese, Dusted Fried Onions, Bacon and Sweet & Spicy Sauce. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips. (Spicy)

French Onion Dip Burger

$13.00

Two Juicy Steak Burgers on our Pretzel Bun Topped w/ our French Dip Cream Cheese Spread, Dusted Fried Onions & Swiss Cheese. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.

WRAPS

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.95

Our Home-Cooked Turkey Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Fingers Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Fingers Tossed w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap (SPICY)

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Tossed w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap (SPICY)

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap

Cheesesteak Hoagie Wrap

$9.95

Chopped Ribeye and American Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.95

Homemade Tuna Salad w/ Lettuce and Tomato, Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap

SALADS

Italian Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/chopped Italian Hoagie Meats & Provolone Cheese

Cheese Salad - Vegetarian

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/American, Provolone & Swiss Cheese

Garden Tuna Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/Homemade Tuna Salad

Cheesesteak Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/Beef or Chicken Steak & American Cheese

Garden Salad

$9.00

ICE CREAM

Shake

$6.00
Float

$5.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.75
Cone

$3.50+
Cup

$3.50+
Whole Oreo Ice Cream Cake

$13.99

Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, made with Gluten Free Oreo Cookie Crumbles

Slice of Oreo Ice Cream Cake

$4.00

A Slice of Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, made with Gluten Free Oreo Cookie Crumbles

EXTRAS

Fried Onions (Side)

$0.25

Dusted Onions (Side)

$0.25

Pickles (Side)

$0.25

Hot Peppers (Side)

$0.25

Sweet Peppers (Side)

$0.25

Hot Pepper Relish (Side)

$0.25

Cheese Whiz (Side)

$2.00

Honey Mustard (Side)

$0.75

BBQ Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Ranch (Side)

$0.75+

Blue Cheese (Side)

$0.75+

Mild Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Hot Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Buffalo Garlic Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Sweet & Spicy Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Raw Onions (Side)

$0.25

Red Sauce (Side)

$0.50

Dip (4oz) (Side)

$1.00

Hot Cherry Peppers (Side)

$0.25

Whole Rolls

Whole Roll (Regular)

$2.75

Whole Roll (Pretzel)

$3.75

Whole Roll (Cheddar Pretzel)

$5.75

Whole Roll (GF Pretzel)

$9.00

Whole Roll (GF Cheddar Pretzel)

$11.00

GLUTEN FREE

GF MUNCHIES

(GF) Potato Chips

$5.50

A box of our Homemade Potato Chips

(GF) Cheesesteak Fries

$8.50

GF Fries Topped w/ Chopped Ribeye & American Cheese

(GF) Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$8.50

GF Fries Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak, Buffalo Sauce & Swiss Cheese

(GF) Bacon Cheeseburger Fries

$8.50

GF Fries Topped w/ Chopped Burgers, Bacon & American Cheese

(GF) Pulled Pork Fries

$8.50

GF Fries Topped w/ BBQ Pulled Pork & Provolone Cheese

(GF) Pizza Fries

$7.50

GF Fries Topped w/ Homemade Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

(GF) Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.75

GF Fries Topped w/ Cheese Whiz, Bacon & Buffalo Sauce (Spicy)

(GF) French Fries

$5.75
(GF) Cheese Fries

$7.00

GF Fries Topped w/ GF Cheese Whiz

(GF) Chicken Fingers (6)

$9.95

6 GF Chicken Fingers. Choose from REGULAR or BUFFALO.

(GF) Chicken Fingers (6) w/ Fries

$12.95

6 GF Chicken Fingers and Fries. Choose from REGULAR or BUFFALO.

(GF) Side of Cheese Whiz

$2.00
(GF) Wings

$9.00+

GF DIP SANDWICHES

(GF) Buffalo Dip Sandwich

$17.00

GF Mild Buffalo Sauce & Crushed Red Pepper Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak on our GF Pretzel Roll (SPICY)

(GF) Loaded Potato Dip Sandwich

$17.00

GF Cheddar, Bacon & Chives Dip Cream Cheese Spread Topped w/ Chopped Chicken Steak & French Fries on our GF Pretzel Roll

(GF) Taco Dip Sandwich

$17.00

GF Taco Seasoning Dip Cream Cheese Spread topped w/ Chopped Ribeye, Chopped Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on our GF Pretzel Roll

GF PRETZEL ROLL SANDWICHES

(GF) The Chubby Cooper Pounder

$21.50

GF Almost Pound of Chopped Ribeye, Dusted Onions & 5 slices of Cooper Sharp American Cheese on our GF Pretzel Roll

(GF) South Philly

$17.00

GF Chopped Ribeye and Cheese Whiz Wit Fried Onions on our GF Pretzel Roll

(GF) The Trenton

$21.00

GF Chopped Ribeye Topped w/ Pork Roll & American Cheese, Drizzled w/ CURLY’s Hot Sauce on our GF Pretzel Roll (Spicy)

(GF) The Nameless

$21.50

GF Boneless Buffalo Garlic Wings Topped w/ Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch Dressing on our GF Cheddar Pretzel Roll (Spicy)

(GF) Burning Love

$17.00

Steak topped w/ Pepper Jack Cheese & Hot Cherry Peppers on our GF Pretzel Roll

(GF) Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Chopped Burger, Bacon & American Cheese

(GF) Dad's New Delight

$21.00

Grilled Roast Beef, Fried Onions, Provolone & Horseradish

GF SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

(GF) Jay's Favorite Cheesesteak

$17.00

GF Chopped Ribeye, Fried Onions, Hot Pepper Relish, Garlic & EXTRA Provolone Cheese

(GF) Stuffalo Cheesesteak

$17.00

GF Chopped Ribeye AND Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce & Swiss Cheese (Spicy)

(GF) Swiss BBQ Bacon Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00

GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Swiss Cheese

(GF) Grandma's Meatball Parm

$17.00

GF Spicy Homemade Meatballs Topped w/ Marinara & Melted Provolone Cheese and Toasted

(GF) Mom's Chicken Parm

$17.00

GF Homemade Chicken Fingers Topped w/ Marinara & Provolone Cheese and Toasted

(GF) Sloppy Joe

$17.00

Homemade! GF Ground Beef Chopped in w/ Sweet Peppers, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, and Hot Buffalo Sauce (Spicy)

(GF) Spicy Italian Cheesesteak

$17.00

Genoa Salami, Fried Onions, Crushed Red Peppers Flakes & Provolone Cheese on our GF Regular Roll

GF STEAKS

(GF) Cheesesteak

$17.00

GF Chopped Ribeye w/ American Cheese

(GF) Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00

GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ American Cheese

(GF) Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00

GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Swiss Cheese and Buffalo Sauce (Spicy)

(GF) Pizza Steak

$17.00

GF Chopped Ribeye w/ Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese

(GF) Cheesesteak Hoagie

$17.00

GF Chopped Ribeye w/ American Cheese and Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

(GF) Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$17.00

GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

(GF) Plain Steak

$17.00

GF Chopped Ribeye

(GF) Steak Hoagie

$17.00

GF Chopped Ribeye w/ Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

(GF) Chicken Steak

$17.00

GF Chopped Chicken Steak

(GF) Chicken Steak Hoagie

$17.00

GF Chopped Chicken Steak w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

GF HOAGIES

(GF) Italian Hoagie

$17.00

GF Italian Meats and Provolone Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) Fat Italian Hoagie

$17.50

GF Italian Hoagie w/ Extra Meat and Pepperoni, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) American Hoagie

$17.00

GF Cooked Salami, Ham and American Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) Cheese Hoagie - Vegetarian

$17.00

GF Swiss, American & Provolone Cheeses w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$17.00

GF Ham and American Cheese w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) Tuna Salad Hoagie

$17.00

GF Homemade Tuna Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) Roast Beef Hoagie

$17.00

GF Home-Cooked Roast Beef w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) Turkey Breast Hoagie

$17.00

GF Home-Cooked Turkey w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) Vegetable Hoagie - Vegetarian

$17.00

GF Hot Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Oregano

(GF) Smart Italian

$17.00

GF Italian Hoagie w/Sharp Provolone

GF BURGERS

(GF) Double Steakburger

$15.50

(GF) Two Juicy Steak Burgers on a Regular GF Bun, Topped w/ American Cheese. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.

(GF) Loaded Potato Dip Burger

$15.50

(GF) Two Juicy Steak Burgers on a Regular GF Bun, Topped w/ our Loaded Potato Dip Cream Cheese Spread. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips.

(GF) South Jersey Burger

$16.50

(GF) Two Juicy Steak Burgers and Pork Roll on a Regular GF Bun, Topped w/ American Cheese, Fried Onions & a Drizzle of Curly’s Hot Sauce. Served w/ a side of our Home Cooked Chips. (Spicy)

(GF) Parkland Half-Pounder Burger

$16.50

(GF) Two Juicy Steak Burgers on a Regular GF Bun, Topped w/ American Cheese, Dusted Fried Onions, Bacon and Sweet & Spicy Sauce. Served w/ a Side of our Home Cooked Chips. (Spicy)

GF SALADS

(GF) Italian Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/ chopped Italian Hoagie Meats & Provolone Cheese

(GF) Cheese Salad - Vegetarian

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/ American, Provolone & Swiss Cheese

(GF) Garden Tuna Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/ Homemade Tuna Salad

(GF) Cheesesteak Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Sweet Peppers topped w/Beef or Chicken Steak & American Cheese

(GF) Garden Salad

$9.00

GF ICE CREAM

Whole Oreo Ice Cream Cake

$13.99

Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, made with Gluten Free Oreo Cookie Crumbles

Cup

$3.50+
Cone

$3.50+
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.75
Float

$5.50
Shake

$6.00
Slice of Oreo Ice Cream Cake

$4.00

A Slice of Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, made with Gluten Free Oreo Cookie Crumbles

GF EXTRAS

Pickles (Side)

$0.25

Hot Peppers (Side)

$0.25

Sweet Peppers (Side)

$0.25

Hot Pepper Relish (Side)

$0.25

Cheese Whiz (Side)

$2.00

Honey Mustard (2oz) (Side)

$0.75

BBQ Sauce (2oz) (Side)

$0.75

Ranch (Side)

$0.75+

Blue Cheese (Side)

$0.75+

Mild Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Hot Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Buffalo Garlic Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Sweet & Spicy Sauce (Side)

$0.75

Raw Onions (Side)

$0.25

Dusted Onions (Side)

$0.25

Fried Onions (Side)

$0.25

Red Sauce (Side)

$0.50

Mayo (Side)

$0.25

Dip (4oz) (Side)

$1.00

Hot Cherry Peppers (Side)

$0.25

DRINKS

Day's Soda

$1.00
Water

$1.00
Float

$5.50
Shake

$6.00