Jay's 108 - Downtown Goldsboro
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: volcano sauce, eel sauce, tobiko
Inside: spicy salmon salad. Outside: breaded fried salmon, sweet & spicy sauce More salmon than you can shake a Kodiak at. Namesake of the Salmon's origin, sweet and spicy describe this roll all too well.
Appetizer
Kitchen Appetizer
Steak Fries topped with Bulgogi, Nacho and Parmesan Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, and Shaved Red Onion then drizzled with Ranch Dressing. One of Jay's biggest recommendations!
Korean influenced, hand-cut and hand-battered boneless chicken thigh, fried, and tossed in our homemade Gochujang Sauce, better known as Crack Sauce.
Pan fried or Deep fried style dumplings. Japanese Classic.
Boiled Soybeans Lightly Tossed with Salt. Great Snack with Drinks!
Korean BBQ Beef,, Mozzarella, and Cream Cheese Egg Roll Fried and Topped with Sweet Chili and White Sauce. Jay's favorite!
Free Range Smoked Organic Chicken Wings, Finely Coated in our House Rub and Tossed with Red Chilis and Garlic Butter. Also available in: Crack Seasoning (Dry Rub) Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub) Teriyaki Korean Barbecue Gochujang Mango Habanero Buffalo Jamaican Jerk
Jumbo Shrimp Battered, Fried, and Topped with Sweet Chili, White Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce.
Hand-Tenderized and Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, fried and drizzled with Sweet Chili, White Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce.
Thick cut Calamari Steak Strips, Tempura Battered, fried, then tossed with Indian inspired spices and Arbol Chilis.
Homemade Crab, Cream Cheese, and White Cabbage Egg Roll Fried and Served with Tempura Sauce.
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp served on Eggroll Skin Chips with Pico de Gallo and Cilantro.
Battered fried Brussels Sprouts halves, drizzled with house-made Spicy Aioli and topped with a nut medley crumble.
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Sweet Crusted, Seasoned, and Grilled Bluefin Tuna Steak on a bed of Sauteed Onions and Zucchini and drizzled with Wasabi Mayo.
Peppered, Seared Bluefin Tuna Steak thinly sliced and topped with Ponzu Sauce, Yuzu Dressing, and Wasabi Roe.
Hand made Rice Cracker Bites topped with Spicy Tuna.
Sweet and Savory Crispy Fried Baby Octopus, drizzled with Wasabi Mayo.
6 Slices of Red Snapper, battered and fried, and topped with Sweet Chili, White Sauce, Eel Sauce, Green Onion, and Masago.
6 pieces of Breaded Fried Salmon, topped with Sriracha, Sweet Chili, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, and Green Onion.
Cold-Smoked Scottish Salmon, served sashimi grade raw, and topped with Ponzu Sauce and Yuzu Dressing.
Ten Slices of Chef’s Choice Fresh Fish.
7 Slices of fresh Bluefin Tuna
7 Slices of fresh Scottish Salmon
7 Slices of fresh Yellowtail
7 Slices of fresh Red Snapper
Kitchen Entree
Burgers & Etc
Namesake of the man himself. You want big flavor? This burger delivers in spades. Smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, sun-dried tomato confit, truffle mushroom duxelles bring together unrivaled taste that your tastebuds won't forget!
Twist on the classic? Your tongue will scream fusion. Caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, white Cheddar cheese, sunny side up egg, Roma tomatoes, burger leaf, jalapeños, and everything sauce. This isn't your mom's burger.
Hellllloooo Fusion! Korean heart+American Presentation. Bulgogi patty, jalapeños, shaved red onion, burger leaf, American cheese, mayo, and a sunny side up egg. This unique treasure is one to write home about.
American Classic. Nothing too special here save for the beautiful house seasoning, the quality beef, and the doubled up cheese. Caramelized onions, American cheese, crack sauce, everything sauce, and pickles. Actually, this sounds like perfect comfort food.
Traditional Korean flavor with new age American Gourmet. Homemade Sautéed kimchi, applewood smoked bacon, coleslaw, sunny side up egg, American cheese. Different in all the right ways.
The real spicy chicken sandwich. Breaded fried chicken breast marinated in a Japanese spices blend, coleslaw, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and burger leaf. Juicy, spicy, and crispy.
The BLT finally makes its entrance and with major impact. Applewood smoked bacon, burger leaf, Roma tomatoes, white Cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, avocado, garlic aioli, balsamic onion jam, rosemary schiacciata bun. Classic done Jay's way.
Alurring flavor, irresistible aroma. Arcadian blend greens, bleu cheese, shaved red onions, balsamic onion jam, applewood smoked bacon, Parmesan cheese. There's only one Pretty Girl. Let the longing begin.
Tastes so good, you wouldn't believe this delicious meat is completely derived from plants. Vegetarian patty, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, and everything sauce. Vegetarian never tasted so good.
Welcome to the Coast! Breaded fried jumbo shrimp, Japanese spices blend, pickled jalapeños, burger leaf, coleslaw, American and mozzarella cheese. Bring home the best flavors of the beach with an Asian flair.
Hot Dog? We've got you covered. Quarter pound beef frank, sautéed kimchi, and coleslaw. Home style American classic meets Korean fusion.
Rice Plates
Classic Hibachi Style Chicken Grilled in our Homemade Teriyaki Sauce served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Korean Style BBQ Beef Ribeye. Thinly sliced and marinated in our homemade Bulgogi Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Korean influenced, hand-cut and hand-battered boneless chicken thigh, fried, and coated in our homemade Gochujang Sauce (better known as Crack Sauce) and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Hand-Tenderized and Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, fried and drizzled with Sweet Chili, White Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
A staple of Korean cuisine, this pork is thinly sliced and marinated in our special Spicy Pork Gochujang Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Combo meters rise with both Bulgogi Beef and Grilled Shrimp skewers and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Kid's Menu
Classic Hibachi Style Chicken Grilled in our Homemade Teriyaki Sauce served a side choice and drink.
Korean Style BBQ Beef Ribeye. Thinly sliced and marinated in our homemade Bulgogi Sauce
Hand-Tenderized and Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast and deep fried
Korean influenced, hand-cut and hand-battered boneless chicken thigh and deep fried.
Tiny burger for tiny people. Add cheese to make it even better.
Thinly sliced pork, marinated in Bulgogi Sauce. Tender, juicy, sweet, and packed with flavor.
Sushi Bar
Jay's Specialty Maki (Special Rolls)
Inside: panko shrimp, cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado. Outside: red snapper, crab, eel, and masago with special sauce. Ariel, Flotsam, Jetsam, Sebastian, and Flounder...Influence here is pronounced.
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: cream cheese, smoked salmon
Inside: spicy crab salad, cream cheese. Outside: panko fried, sweet & spicy sauce, green onion. Sweet, Spicy, and Crunchy. This roll is an explosion of flavor!
Inside: spicy tuna. Outside: torched spicy tuna, serrano pepper, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Inside: spicy salmon salad. Outside: smoked salmon, escolar, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce. With colors reminiscent of a classic "Country" video game, you'll go bananas over this roll.
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: eel, avocado, eel sauce
Inside: spicy tuna, serrano pepper, cream cheese. Outside: crunch mix, Sparta sauce, crack sauce, green onion. The steady, yet speedy buildup of heat beats on every note.
Jay's recommendation. Inside: spicy tuna, spicy salmon salad, cream cheese. Outside: sweet & spicy sauces, kimchi sauce, green onion
Jay's recommendation. Inside: tempura fried crab, avocado, cream cheese. Outside: spicy mayo
Inside: fried cream cheese roll. Outside: avocado, torched spicy salmon salad & spicy tuna salad, volcano sauce, pico de gallo
Inside: salmon, cucumber, seaweed salad. Outside: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, fried crispy onion, green onion. Jay's favorite. Clean, classy, but bursting with finesse.
Inside: crunch mix. Outside: tuna, white sauce, tempura flakes
Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, masago, hot sauce. Outside: blue fin tuna, avocado, eel sauce
Inside: Japanese aioli, crab, cucumber, avocado. Outside: smoked salmon tataki, lemon, red & black tobiko, green onion, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Inside: tempura fried crab roll. Outside: chef's special sweet & spicy sauces, green onion
Inside: crab, avocado, cream cheese, and deep-fried roll. Outside: pico de gallo
Inside: spicy tuna, crunch mix, avocado, serrano pepper, & cream cheese. Outside: tempura flakes, white sauce, eel sauce, green onion. Monstrous roll for monstrous appetites, with monstrous flavor.
Inside: shrimp tempura & cream cheese, wasabi mayo. Outside: avocado, crab, fried smoked salmon, white sauce, eel sauce
Inside: spicy tuna, crab, escolar, shrimp, avocado, black tobiko, cream cheese. Outside: wrapped in shaved cucumber, ponzu, yuzu
Inside: smoked salmon, crab, cream cheese. Outside: eel, spicy tuna, avocado, white sauce, eel sauce, green onion. Anyone remember the classic D.K. song? You may after a certain recently released movie's particular fight scene.
Inside: crunch mix. Outside: red snapper tempura, white sauce, crack sauce, eel sauce, green onion. Named after a golfing buddy who's heart size matches his stature.
Jay's recommendation. Inside: spicy tuna salad. Outside: crab, sweet & spicy sauce, green onion. The beginning of a new wave of flavor. The kick you are looking for and can't find elsewhere.
Inside: tuna, salmon, red snapper, yellowtail, shrimp, green onion
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: tuna, salmon, red snapper, shrimp, avocado, masago
Inside: tuna, salmon, crunch mix, cream cheese, green onion. Outside: eel sauce
Inside: crab, avocado. Outside: crunch mix, shrimp
Jay's recommendation. Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: crab, tempura flakes, kimchi sauce, white sauce
Inside: salmon, spicy tuna crunch mix, serrano peppers, cream cheese. Outside: panko fried roll, crack sauce, eel sauce. You'd have to eat this "300" times to get tired of it, better start now. Spaaartttaaaa!!
Inside: tempura asparagus, fried serrano pepper, spicy crab. Outside: torched spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, yuzu dressing, hot sauce
Jay's recommendation. Inside: tuna. Outside: tempura fried, hot sauce, white sauce, eel sauce, masago, green onion
Inside: spicy crab salad, cream cheese, serrano peppers. Outside: torched spicy tuna, avocado
Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, tempura flakes. Outside: crab, avocado, eel sauce
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: volcano sauce, eel sauce, tobiko. Twist on a classic, inspired by rural Japan. Spicy exterior hides the sweet, delicate interior.
Regular Maki (Regular Rolls)
Hoso Maki (Small Rolls)
Sushi a la Carte
Super white tuna
Japanese red snapper
Striped horse mackerel
Egg omelette
Freshwater eel
Sushi Bar Entrees
Ask server
Choice of tuna, salmon, or tuna & salmon
10 Slices of Chef’s Choice Fish Laid on Bite Sized Beds of Rice and Served with a choice of Tuna Roll or Salmon Roll.
Twenty Slices of Chef’s Choice Fresh Fish
Ask server for more detail
Sides
6 Dollar Sides
Delicious crispy steak fries tossed in our house Cajun seasoning.
Sweet potatoe fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, perfect to whet your appetite.
Sweet, delicious, crispy onion rings in Whiskey Batter and fried to perfection.
Cruncy, yet juicy, sour and Tart. Eat lots of these to make yourself happy.
White cheddar and mozzarella with large macaroni. Children's favorite, made better for adults.
Baby red potatoes, mashed and seasoned with garlic and butter and topped with savory gravy.
Simple, clean, and healthy. Even more delicious when you add nacho cheese.
Traditional Korean dish. This homemade spicy cabbage will have you begging for more.
House made coleslaw with cabbage and carrots. Perfect side for your meal, add it to your burger, or better yet, your K-Town Pulled Pork Sandwich.