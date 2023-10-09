Jay's 108 - Kinston
Appetizer
Kitchen Appetizer
Bulgogi Fries
Steak Fries topped with Bulgogi, Nacho and Parmesan Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, and Shaved Red Onion then drizzled with Ranch Dressing. One of Jay's biggest recommendations!
Crack Chicken Appetizer
Korean influenced, hand-cut and hand-battered boneless chicken thigh, fried, and tossed in our homemade Gochujang Sauce, better known as Crack Sauce.
Gyoza
Pan fried or Deep fried style dumplings. Japanese Classic.
Edamame
Boiled Soybeans Lightly Tossed with Salt. Great Snack with Drinks!
Bulgogi Wrap
Korean BBQ Beef,, Mozzarella, and Cream Cheese Egg Roll Fried and Topped with Sweet Chili and White Sauce. Jay's favorite!
Jay's Signature Hot Wing
Free Range Smoked Organic Chicken Wings, Finely Coated in our House Rub and Tossed with Red Chilis and Garlic Butter. Also available in: Crack Seasoning (Dry Rub) Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub) Teriyaki Korean Barbecue Gochujang Mango Habanero Buffalo Jamaican Jerk
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
Jumbo Shrimp Battered, Fried, and Topped with Sweet Chili, White Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce.
Chicken Katsu Appetizer
Hand-Tenderized and Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, fried and drizzled with Sweet Chili, White Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce.
Spicy Calamari
Thick cut Calamari Steak Strips, Tempura Battered, fried, then tossed with Indian inspired spices and Arbol Chilis.
Japanese Egg Roll
Homemade Crab, Cream Cheese, and White Cabbage Egg Roll Fried and Served with Tempura Sauce.
Jay's Shrimp Bites
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp served on Eggroll Skin Chips with Pico de Gallo and Cilantro.
Tempura Brussels Sprouts
Battered fried Brussels Sprouts halves, drizzled with house-made Spicy Aioli and topped with a nut medley crumble.
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Blackened Tuna
Sweet Crusted, Seasoned, and Grilled Bluefin Tuna Steak on a bed of Sauteed Onions and Zucchini and drizzled with Wasabi Mayo.
Tuna Tataki
Peppered, Seared Bluefin Tuna Steak thinly sliced and topped with Ponzu Sauce, Yuzu Dressing, and Wasabi Roe.
Spicy Tuna Cracker
Hand made Rice Cracker Bites topped with Spicy Tuna.
Fried Baby Octopus
Sweet and Savory Crispy Fried Baby Octopus, drizzled with Wasabi Mayo.
Red Snapper Tempura
6 Slices of Red Snapper, battered and fried, and topped with Sweet Chili, White Sauce, Eel Sauce, Green Onion, and Masago.
Salmon Kickers
6 pieces of Breaded Fried Salmon, topped with Sriracha, Sweet Chili, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, and Green Onion.
Jay's Smoked Salmon Carpaccio
Cold-Smoked Scottish Salmon, served sashimi grade raw, and topped with Ponzu Sauce and Yuzu Dressing.
10 Piece Assorted Sashimi
Ten Slices of Chef’s Choice Fresh Fish.
7 Piece Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
7 Slices of fresh Bluefin Tuna
7 Piece Salmon Sashimi
7 Slices of fresh Scottish Salmon
7 Piece Yellowtail Sashimi
7 Slices of fresh Yellowtail
7 Piece Red Snapper Sashimi
7 Slices of fresh Red Snapper
Kitchen Entree
Burgers & Etc
Super Jay
Namesake of the man himself. You want big flavor? This burger delivers in spades. Smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, sun-dried tomato confit, truffle mushroom duxelles bring together unrivaled taste that your tastebuds won't forget!
The Burger
Twist on the classic? Your tongue will scream fusion. Caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, white Cheddar cheese, sunny side up egg, Roma tomatoes, burger leaf, jalapeños, and everything sauce. This isn't your mom's burger.
Bulgogi Burger
Hellllloooo Fusion! Korean heart+American Presentation. Bulgogi patty, jalapeños, shaved red onion, burger leaf, American cheese, mayo, and a sunny side up egg. This unique treasure is one to write home about.
Cheeseburger
American Classic. Nothing too special here save for the beautiful house seasoning, the quality beef, and the doubled up cheese. Caramelized onions, American cheese, crack sauce, everything sauce, and pickles. Actually, this sounds like perfect comfort food.
K-Town Pulled Pork Sandwich
Born in Korea, Made in the USA, in the heart of Kinston. Inspired by NC BBQ on the Neuse. House Pulled Pork, Pepper Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeno, and Sweet Baby Ray's. You'll feel the love in every bite.
Kimchi Burger
Traditional Korean flavor with new age American Gourmet. Homemade Sautéed kimchi, applewood smoked bacon, coleslaw, sunny side up egg, American cheese. Different in all the right ways.
Hot Chick
The real spicy chicken sandwich. Breaded fried chicken breast marinated in a Japanese spices blend, coleslaw, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and burger leaf. Juicy, spicy, and crispy.
Jay's BLT
The BLT finally makes its entrance and with major impact. Applewood smoked bacon, burger leaf, Roma tomatoes, white Cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, avocado, garlic aioli, balsamic onion jam, rosemary schiacciata bun. Classic done Jay's way.
Pretty Girl Burger
Alurring flavor, irresistible aroma. Arcadian blend greens, bleu cheese, shaved red onions, balsamic onion jam, bacon, Parmesan cheese. There's only one Pretty Girl. Let the longing begin.
Impossible Burger
Tastes so good, you wouldn't believe this delicious meat is completely derived from plants. Vegetarian patty, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, and everything sauce. Vegetarian never tasted so good.
Carolina Shrimp
Welcome to the Coast! Breaded fried jumbo shrimp, Japanese spices blend, pickled jalapeños, burger leaf, coleslaw, American and mozzarella cheese. Bring home the best flavors of the beach with an Asian flair.
Kimchi Dog
Hot Dog? We've got you covered. Quarter pound beef frank, sautéed kimchi, and coleslaw. Home style American classic meets Korean fusion.
Rice Plates
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Plate
Classic Hibachi Style Chicken Grilled in our Homemade Teriyaki Sauce served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Bulgogi Rice Plate
Korean Style BBQ Beef Ribeye. Thinly sliced and marinated in our homemade Bulgogi Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Crack Chicken Rice Plate
Korean influenced, hand-cut and hand-battered boneless chicken thigh, fried, and coated in our homemade Gochujang Sauce (better known as Crack Sauce) and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Jay's Chicken Katsu Rice Plate
Hand-Tenderized and Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, fried and drizzled with Sweet Chili, White Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Korean Fire Pork Rice Plate
A staple of Korean cuisine, this pork is thinly sliced and marinated in our special Spicy Pork Gochujang Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Surf & Turf Rice Plate
Combo meters rise with both Bulgogi Beef and Grilled Shrimp skewers and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Pork Bulgogi Rice Plate
Thinly sliced pork, marinated in Bulgogi Sauce. Tender, juicy, sweet, and packed with flavor and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Japchae
Korean-style, glass noodle stir-fry. This sweet potato vermicelli dish is sautéed with wood-ear mushrooms, carrots, onions, and sesame oil.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Japanese Style Fried Rice with Diced Carrot, Onion, Green Onion, Corn, Edamame, and Bell Pepper.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Teriyaki
Classic Hibachi Style Chicken Grilled in our Homemade Teriyaki Sauce served a side choice and drink.
Kid's Bulgogi
Korean Style BBQ Beef Ribeye. Thinly sliced and marinated in our homemade Bulgogi Sauce
Kid's Panko Chicken
Hand-Tenderized and Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast and deep fried
Kid's Chicken Bites
Korean influenced, hand-cut and hand-battered boneless chicken thigh and deep fried.
Kid's Hamburger Slider
Tiny burger for tiny people. Add cheese to make it even better.
Kid's Pork Bulgogi
Thinly sliced pork, marinated in Bulgogi Sauce. Tender, juicy, sweet, and packed with flavor.
Sushi Bar
Jay's Specialty Maki (Special Rolls)
Ariel Roll
Inside: panko shrimp, cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado. Outside: red snapper, crab, eel, and masago with special sauce. Ariel, Flotsam, Jetsam, Sebastian, and Flounder...Influence here is pronounced.
Atlantic Roll
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: cream cheese, smoked salmon
Atomic Roll
Inside: spicy crab salad, cream cheese. Outside: panko fried, sweet & spicy sauce, green onion. Sweet, Spicy, and Crunchy. This roll is an explosion of flavor!
B52 Roll
Inside: spicy tuna. Outside: torched spicy tuna, serrano pepper, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Barrel Roll
Inside: spicy salmon salad. Outside: smoked salmon, escolar, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce. With colors reminiscent of a classic "Country" video game, you'll go bananas over this roll.
Dragon Roll
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: eel, avocado, eel sauce
Drum Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, serrano pepper, cream cheese. Outside: crunch mix, Sparta sauce, crack sauce, green onion. The steady, yet speedy buildup of heat beats on every note.
Firecracker Roll
Jay's recommendation. Inside: spicy tuna, spicy salmon salad, cream cheese. Outside: sweet & spicy sauces, kimchi sauce, green onion
Goldsboro Roll
Jay's recommendation. Inside: tempura fried crab, avocado, cream cheese. Outside: spicy mayo
Hoagie Roll
Inside: fried cream cheese roll. Outside: avocado, torched spicy salmon salad & spicy tuna salad, volcano sauce, pico de gallo
JPN Roll
Inside: salmon, cucumber, seaweed salad. Outside: avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, fried crispy onion, green onion. Jay's favorite. Clean, classy, but bursting with finesse.
Kamikaze Roll
Inside: crunch mix. Outside: tuna, white sauce, tempura flakes
Kinston Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, masago, hot sauce. Outside: blue fin tuna, avocado, eel sauce
Lion King Roll
Inside: Japanese aioli, crab, cucumber, avocado. Outside: smoked salmon tataki, lemon, red & black tobiko, green onion, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
M.C.P. Roll
Inside: tempura fried crab roll. Outside: chef's special sweet & spicy sauces, green onion
Mexican Roll
Inside: crab, avocado, cream cheese, and deep-fried roll. Outside: pico de gallo
Monster Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, crunch mix, avocado, serrano pepper, & cream cheese. Outside: tempura flakes, white sauce, eel sauce, green onion. Monstrous roll for monstrous appetites, with monstrous flavor.
Mother Earth Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura & cream cheese, wasabi mayo. Outside: avocado, crab, fried smoked salmon, white sauce, eel sauce
Naruto Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, crab, escolar, shrimp, avocado, black tobiko, cream cheese. Outside: wrapped in shaved cucumber, ponzu, yuzu
Ninja Roll (D.K)
Inside: smoked salmon, crab, cream cheese. Outside: eel, spicy tuna, avocado, white sauce, eel sauce, green onion. Anyone remember the classic D.K. song? You may after a certain recently released movie's particular fight scene.
Papa Bear Roll
Inside: crunch mix. Outside: red snapper tempura, white sauce, crack sauce, eel sauce, green onion. Named after a golfing buddy who's heart size matches his stature.
Patron Roll
Jay's recommendation. Inside: spicy tuna salad. Outside: crab, sweet & spicy sauce, green onion. The beginning of a new wave of flavor. The kick you are looking for and can't find elsewhere.
Playboy Roll
Inside: tuna, salmon, red snapper, yellowtail, shrimp, green onion
Rainbow Roll
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: tuna, salmon, red snapper, shrimp, avocado, masago
Rock 'N' Roll
Inside: tuna, salmon, crunch mix, cream cheese, green onion. Outside: eel sauce
Rollercoaster Roll
Inside: crab, avocado. Outside: crunch mix, shrimp
Scottish Roll
Inside: spicy salmon salad. Outside: breaded fried salmon, sweet & spicy sauce More salmon than you can shake a Kodiak at. Namesake of the Salmon's origin, sweet and spicy describe this roll all too well.
Snow White Roll
Jay's recommendation. Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: crab, tempura flakes, kimchi sauce, white sauce
Sparta Roll
Inside: salmon, spicy tuna crunch mix, serrano peppers, cream cheese. Outside: panko fried roll, crack sauce, eel sauce. You'd have to eat this "300" times to get tired of it, better start now. Spaaartttaaaa!!
Spicy Margarita Roll
Inside: tempura asparagus, fried serrano pepper, spicy crab. Outside: torched spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, yuzu dressing, hot sauce
Sumo Special Roll
Jay's recommendation. Inside: tuna. Outside: tempura fried, hot sauce, white sauce, eel sauce, masago, green onion