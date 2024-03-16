JB King Food Court Suite G, 2705 Stoneridge Dr.
Main Dishes 主食
- Pan Fried Pork Bun 生煎包 (4)$6.95
Our signature dish, tasty pork wrapped in half soft, half crispy dough
- Pork Potsticker 猪肉锅钻 (4)$6.95
Savory pork & crunchy cabbage wrapped in crispy dough
- Beef Roll 牛肉卷$6.95
Chinese donut, filled in savory beef
- Shrimp Egg and Onion Pocket 韭菜盒子$5.95
Shrimp, fluffy egg, onion wrapped in crispy dough
- Green Onion Pancake 葱油饼$5.95
- Spring Roll 素炸春卷 (4)$5.95
Juicy pork & vegetable wrapped in crispy dough
- Steamed Dumpling 蒸饺 (6)$6.95
Smooth & tender dumpling with choice of vegetable, pork & vegetable, Beef & vegetable, and shrimp & onion.
- Boiled Dumpling 煮饺 (6)$6.95
Clean tasty dumpling with choice of vegetable, pork & vegetable, Beef & vegetable, and shrimp & onion.
- Steamed Bun 蒸包 (2)$5.95
Pillowy soft steamed bun filled in with choice of vegetable, pork & vegetable, and beef & vegetable.
- Congee w. Century Egg & Pork 皮蛋瘦肉粥$3.95+
Combo Plate 套餐
- COMBO套餐 #1: Pan Fried Pork Bun生煎包 (3) Steamed Dumpling蒸饺 (4) and Choice of Side Options 和选项$12.95
- COMBO套餐 #2: Beef Roll牛肉卷 (1), Steamed Dumpling蒸饺 (4) and Choice of Side Options 和选项$12.95
- COMBO套餐 #3: Pork Potsticker 猪肉锅钻 (4) Steamed Bun蒸包 (2) and Choice of Side Options和选项$12.95
- COMBO套餐 #4: Pan Fried Pork Bun生煎包 (3)/Beef Roll牛肉卷 (1), Congee皮蛋瘦肉粥 and Choice of Side Options 和选项$12.95
Choice of Pan Fried Pork Bun and Beef Roll, Congee and choice of side options.
Appetizer 开胃菜
JB King Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 896-3369
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM