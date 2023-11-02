JED's Local Restaurant & Bar
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- SOUP DU JOUR / CUP$4.99
Chef's daily creation
- SOUP DU JOUR / BOWL$7.99
Chef's daily creation
- COCHON DU LAIT SLIDERS$7.99
slow roasted pulled pork, coleslaw, Creole mustard, dill pickle
- CRAWFISH & SPINACH DIP$7.99
Louisiana crawfish tails, baby spinach, reggiano, housemade chip
- CREOLE MEATBALLS$7.99
fresh tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
- ONION RINGS$7.99
buttermilk marinade, hand battered
- ROASTED MUSHROOM CROSTINI$7.99
whipped goat cheese, roasted red peppers, thyme
- WHOLE CHICKEN WINGS$7.99
buffalo or dry rubbed, with housemade ranch and blue cheese dressing
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD$12.00
romaine, parmesan, French bread croutons - with housemade Caesar dressing
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
romaine, avocado, hickory bacon, hard cooked egg, cherry tomato, blue cheese, red onion - with buttermilk ranch dressing
- GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD$12.00
mixed greens, goat cheese, slivered almonds, fresh corn, dried figs, avocado - with red wine vinaigrette dressing
- HOUSE SALAD$7.99
mixed greens, cherry tomato, crumbled bacon, hard cooked egg, corn, French bread croutons, dressing of choice
- SEARED SALMON SALAD$12.00
mixed greens, hearts of palm, blood oranges, roasted red peppers, mint, red onion - with creamy French dressing
POBOYS & SANDWICHES
- FRIED SHRIMP POBOY$12.00
Fried Louisiana shrimp, French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
- FRIED CATFISH POBOY$12.00
Guidry's fried Louisiana catfish, French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
- ROAST BEEF POBOY$12.00
Angus debris style roast beef, housemade gravy, French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
- JED'S CUBAN POBOY$12.00
sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese, Creole mustard, French bread. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
- PRESSED MEATBALL POBOY$12.00
meatball, marinara, parmesan and provolone cheese, French bread. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
- GRILLED SHRIMP & FRIED GREEN TOMATO POBOY$12.00
grilled Louisiana shrimp, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, hard cooked egg, remoulade sauce, French bread. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
- POBOY OF THE MONTH$12.00
Chef's monthly special. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
- CHEESEBURGER$12.00
8-oz Angus beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
crispy chicken, blue cheese spread, lettuce, pickle, brioche bun. Your choice of side: French Fries, Housemade Chips or Coleslaw
ENTREES
- CHICKEN PAILLARD$12.00
pan sauteed chicken breast, caper-lemon butter sauce, roasted potatoes, blistered cherry tomatoes
- FRIED GULF SHRIMP & LA CATFISH$12.00
french fries, coleslaw, remoulade and tartar sauces
- GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN$12.00
fig glaze, creamy stone ground grits, wilted greens
- PANEED GULF FISH$12.00
Crawfish meunière sauce, popcorn rice, baby green beans
- POT ROAST$12.00
debris style 12 hour pot roast, popcorn rice, housemade gravy, sweet green peas
- SEARED NORWEGIAN SALMON$12.00
maitre d' butter, roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus
- SHRIMP & GRITS$12.00
sauteed Gulf shrimp, creamy stone ground grits, roasted mushrooms, Chisesi ham, green peas, light lemon cream sauce
- STEAK FRITES$12.00
Angus NY strip steak, french fries, blue cheese butter