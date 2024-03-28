Jerry & Sal's Pizza
Food
Appetizers
- Onion rings$5.95
- Mozzarella sticks$6.95
6 mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce
- French Fries$4.25
- Cheese fries$5.25
with a side of melted cheddar cheese
- Meatballs$4.95
3 meatballs
- Wings$10.95+
- Chicken tenders$6.95
3 Chicken tenders
- Chicken tender basket$8.95
3 chicken tenders with French Fries
- Mini Boli$5.25
Mini stromboli stuffed with ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni bites$3.50+
Garlic knots stuffed with pepperoni
- Crab Did Fries$8.95Out of stock
Soups
Salads
- Garden salad$7.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers
- Caesar salad$8.95
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with croutons, parmigiana cheese, and caesar dressing.
- Antipasto salad$9.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Genova salami, ham, and provolone cheese seasoned and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Cheese steak salad$11.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions, diced carrots, and topped with chopped steak, seasoned to perfection, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
- Chicken Steak salad$10.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions, diced carrots, and topped with chopped chicken and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
- SIDE salad$5.25
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers
Pizza
- Slice of Sicilian (Square)$3.00
- Slice of Neapolitan (Round)$3.00
- Specialty Slice$6.25
- Neapolitan (Round) Pizza$12.00+
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Sicilian (Square) Pizza$14.00+
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- GLUTEN FREE Pizza$13.00
14" Gluten-Free Neapolitan (Round) Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken$16.00+
Housemade pizza crust topped with spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lover$19.00+
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, and mozzarella cheese
- Classic White$13.00+
Housemade pizza crust topped with creamy ricotta sauce, seasoned tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and mozzarella cheese
- BBQ Chicken$16.00+
Housemade pizza crust topped with creamy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese
- Cold Cut Pizza 16"$25.00
- Gardenia$14.00+
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Sicilian Supreme 16"$28.00
- Sicilian Supreme 12"$22.00
- Neopolitan 16" Supreme$22.00
- Neopolitan Supreme 14"$20.00
Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger SAND$5.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Pizza Burger SAND$5.95
A juicy burger topped with house-made marinara and provolone cheese on homemade bread with Lettuce
- Bacon Cheeseburger SAND$6.75
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.95
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Hamburger Sandwich$5.95
Juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on our homemade bread
- Turkey Sandwich$5.95
Thinly sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on homemade bread.
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$5.95
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on homemade bread.
- Italian Cold Cut Sandwich$5.95
Ham, Genova salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on homemade bread.
Parmigiana Subs
- Chicken Parmigiana$9.95
Tender chicken breast topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese.
- Meatball Parmigiana$9.95
Homemade meatballs topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese.
- Sausage and Peppers Parmigiana$10.95
Chopped Sausage and sliced bell pepper strips topped with zesty marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella and parm cheese.
Cheese Steak Subs
- Cheese Steak$10.95
Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella.
- Pizza Cheese Steak$10.95
Chopped steak topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Cheese Steak Special$11.95
Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.
- Chicken Steak Sub$10.95
Chopped chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella.
Subs
- Ham and Chese Sub$9.95
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on homemade bread.
- Cheeseburger Sub$10.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$10.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo.
- Grilled Chicken Sub$10.95
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Turkey Provolone Sub$10.95
Thinly sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on homemade bread.
- Hamburger Sub$9.95
Juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo.
- Italian Sub$10.95
Ham, Genova salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on homemade bread.
- Pizza Burger Sub$10.95
A juicy burger topped with housemade marinara and provolone cheese on homemade bread.
- fish sub (flounder)$10.95
Calzone
- Calzone$9.95+
Homemade dough stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, ham, and sausage baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Steak Calzone$11.95+
Homemade dough stuffed with chopped steak, fried onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Pasta Entrees
- Cheese Stuffed Shells$12.95
Pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and topped with zesty marinara sauce.
- Baked Ziti$11.95
Ziti pasta tossed in a zesty marinara and ricotta cheese blend, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
- Lasagna$12.95
Layered pasta filled with ground beef, ricotta cheese, parmigiana cheese, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
- Spaghetti Marinara$11.95
Served with marinara sauce.
- Fettucini Alfredo$12.95
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce.
- Penne all Vodka$12.95
Penne pasta sauteed with bacon, freshly cut tomatoes, and mushrooms in a vodka blush cream sauce
Desserts
Catering Salads
- Large Garden Salad$20.00
SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers
- Large Caesar Salad$28.00
SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with croutons, parmigiana cheese, and caesar dressing.
- Large Antipasto Salad$27.00
SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Genova salami, ham, and provolone cheese seasoned and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Large Mesclun Salad$25.00
SERVES 5-7 PEOPLE Mixed field greens topped with grilled chicken and quartered tomatoes
- Large Cheese Steak Salad$28.00
- Large Chicken Steak Salad$28.00