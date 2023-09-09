Jewboy Sliders - South Lamar
Sliders & Combos
Shareables
Basket of French Fries
$8.00
Thin cut and crispy. Grab one or grab a handful. Dip or pour on top. You do you.
Basket of Mini Latkes
$8.00
The same onion and garlic recipe from Big Brother, but smaller. Cause we make sliders. Kind of our thing here. Get it?
Large Chips and Queso
$8.00
This aint no tailgating queso. This is border style made with real cheese and our roasted tomatillo sauce as a base, then Hatch green Chile added to order. Yes, we're a burger spot, but we're from the border, yo. We know this one.
Cookies
$5.00
Featuring the Goodensweet mini cookies. But trust us, there's very little that's small about these. Rotating flavors.
Jewboy Sliders - South Lamar Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 418-6494
Closed • Opens Sunday at 5PM