Jewel Box Cafe
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
- Iced Tea$4.25+
- Coffee Blended Frappe$5.20+
- Flavored Blended Frappe$5.80+
- Italian Soda$4.95+
- Red Bull Italian Soda$6.95
- Sugar Free Red Bull Italian Soda$6.95
- Iced Americano$3.95+
- Iced Latte$5.25+
- Iced Chai Latte$5.15+
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.15+
- Iced Taro Latte$5.15+
- Iced Mocha$5.95+
- Iced White Mocha$5.95+
- Iced Zebra Mocha$6.05+
- Iced House Special$6.00+
- Iced Carmel Macchiatto$6.05+
- Cold Brew$4.00+
- Milk$2.75+
Bubble Tea
Specialty Drinks
Breakfast
- Breakfast Crepe$14.95
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes & fresh mushrooms topped with hollandaise sauce
- Veggie Breakfast Crepe$14.95
Mozzarella, cheddar, mushroom, spinach, pico de gallo, 2 scrambled eggs, and avocado topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Meat Breakfast Wrap$10.95
Honey ham, bacon, pork sausage, cheddar cheese & egg wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla.
- Veggie Breakfast Wrap$10.95
Egg, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, avocado & pico de gallo wrapped and grilled on a flour tortilla.
- Grilled Meat English Muffin$8.50
Egg, sausage & cheddar cheese grilled on a English muffin.
- Grilled Veggie English Muffin$8.50
Pesto, horseradish aioli, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, & mozzarella cheese grilled on a English muffin.
- Fruit Cup$7.95
Fresh sliced bananas & strawberries topped with nutella sauce or dulce de leche sauce.
- Bagel$4.50
Choice of Plain or Everything bagel
Sweet Crepes
- Strawberry & Banana Nutella Crepe$12.25
Fresh strawberries & banana with nutella sauce topped with powdered sugar & chocolate drizzle.
- Banana Nutella Crepe$11.75
Fresh banana with nutella sauce topped with powdered sugar & chocolate drizzle.
- Strawberry Nutella Crepe$11.75
Fresh strawberries with nutella sauce topped with powdered sugar & chocolate drizzle.
- Classic Nutella Crepe$10.25
Sweet nutella topped with powdered sugar.
- Lemon Sugar Crepe$10.25
Lemon juice, butter, & sprinkled sugar topped with powdered sugar.
- Sugar & Spice Crepe$10.25
Butter, sprinkled sugar, & cinnamon topped with powdered sugar.
- Mixed Berries Crepe$12.25
Blueberries, blackberries, & raspberries with a dulce de leche sauce topped with powdered sugar.
- Plaine Crepe$8.75
Savory Crepes
- Gourmet Ham Crepe$16.25
Diced honey ham, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo salsa, topped with dijon sauce.
- Smoked Salmon Crepe$17.25Out of stock
Smoked Salmon, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes, topped with an Alfredo Cream Sauce
- Spicy Sausage Crepe$16.25
Smoked hot link sausage, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushroom, fresh spinach, mango salsa, topped with dijon sauce.
- Grilled Chicken & Bacon Crepe$17.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, fresh tomato, topped with alfredo sauce.
- Avocado Veggie Crepe$16.25
Avocado, mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, tomato, and pesto topped with Alfredo sauce.
- Plain Crepe$8.75