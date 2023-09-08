Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Popular Items
Caramel Machiatto
Caramel, vanilla, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
Coffee Frappe
Coffee flavored powder blended with ice, milk & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included
Barbeque Grilled Pork Baguette
served with mayo, daikon and carrots, cilantro, cucumbers & Jalapeños
Drinks Menu
Coffee
Americano
Chai Latte
Chai & steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Latte
Espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
Cappuccino
Espresso & foamy steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
Dark Mocha
Chocolate syrup, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
White Mocha
White chocolate syrup, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
Zebra Mocha
Dark & white chocolate syrup, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
Drip Coffee
Tangletown medium roast blend
Refill Drip Coffee
Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Cold Brew
Caramel Frappe
Coffee flavored powder & caramel sauce blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included
Dark Chocolate Frappe
Coffee flavored powder & dark chocolate sauce blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included
White Chocolate Frappe
Coffee flavored powder & white chocolate sauce blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included
Zebra Frappe
Coffee flavored powder with both white and dark chocolate sauce blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included
Chai Frappe
Chai flavored powder blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included
House Special
Espresso, sweet cream & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
Espresso Solo
Single espresso shot
Espresso Doppio
Double espresso shot
Steamer/ Milk
Seasonal Drink Specials
Latte Amor
Strawberry syrup, Rose syrup, 2 shots Regular Espresso, Whole Milk
Coffee Bits
Brown Sugar Cinnamon syrup, Almond syrup, 2 shots Regular Espresso, Whole Milk
Ube Latte
Ube syrup, Vanilla Bean syrup, 2 shots of Regular Espresso, Whole Milk, Caramel Drizzle
Caramel Chocolate Machiato
Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, Vanilla Bean syrup, 2 shots of White Espresso, Whole Milk
Iced Black Tea Peach Creme
Peach syrup, Vanilla Bean syrup, Black Tea, topped with Half & Half Milk.
Lavendar Silk Latte
Lavender syrup, White Chocolate sauce, 2 shots of White Espresso, Whole Milk
Iced Mango Matcha Latte
Mango syrup, Matcha, Whole Milk
Buttered Toffee Latte
Irish cream syrup, English Toffee syrup, 2 shots of White Espresso, Half & Half Milk.
White Chocolate Chai
White Chocolate, Vanilla Chai, Oat Milk
Aztec Mocha Frappe
Mexican Cocoa, Whole Milk, Whipped Cream, (Shots Optional)
Bubble Tea
Green Milk Bubble Tea
Spring Green Bubble Tea
A sugar-free green milk tea sweetened with sugar-free vanilla and Splenda
Black Milk Bubble Tea
Midnight Bliss Bubble Tea
A sugar-free black milk tea sweetened with sugar-free vanilla and Splenda
Artist's Duet Bubble Tea
2 shots of espresso and sweet, creamy black tea.
Chai Bubble Tea
Matcha Bubble Tea
Mango Bubble Tea
Cantaloupe Bubble Tea
Coffee Bubble Tea
Taro Bubble Tea
Banana Bubble Tea
Pineapple Bubble Tea
Peach Bubble Tea
Blueberry Bubble Tea
Strawberry Bubble Tea
Coconut Bubble Tea
Lychee Bubble Tea
Red Bean Bubble Tea
Raspberry Bubble Tea
Watermelon Bubble Tea
Honeydew Bubble Tea
Almond Bubble Tea
Passion Fruit Bubble Tea
Papaya Bubble Tea
Green Apple Bubble Tea
Vanilla Bubble Tea
Hola Nola Bubble Tea
Banana, mango, peach and papaya.
Thai Iced Tea
Fruit Smoothies
Green Monster Smoothie
(Dairy free) avocado, spinach, apples, banana, honey and apple juice.
Avocado Smoothie
Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Banana Smoothie
Mixed Berries Smoothie
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
Chocolate Banana Smoothie
Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Specialty Iced Teas
Mighty Leaf Tea
Fridge Drinks
Breakfast Menu
Petite Plate
Toast
Two Eggs to Order
*Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Side of Meat
Bagel
Fruit Cup
Fresh sliced bananas & strawberries topped with nutella or dolce de leche sauce
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt & granola with strawberry, banana, or mixed berries
Biscuits & Gravy
Veggie English Muffin
Pesto, horseradish mayo, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese
Meat English Muffin
Egg, sausage & cheddar cheese
Bacon & Cheddar Egg Bites
Whole eggs cooked with bacon and cheddar cheese.
Veggie Egg Bites
Egg whites cooked with mozzarella cheese, spinach, and bell peppers.
Breakfast
Crepe Menu
Savory Crepes
Breakfast Crepe
2 eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh mushrooms. *Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Chicken & Bacon Crepe
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, fresh tomato, topped with a white cream sauce.
Gourmet Ham Crepe
Diced black forest ham, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo salsa topped with Dijon sauce.
Smoked Salmon Crepe
Smoked salmon, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh tomato, topped with a white cream sauce.
Spicy Sausage Crepe
Smoked hot link sausage, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushroom, fresh spinach, mango salsa, topped with Dijon sauce.
Lemongrass Tofu Crepe
Lemongrass tofu, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh tomato, pesto sauce, topped with a white cream sauce.
Veggie Crepe
Sweet Crepes
Banana Nutella Crepe
Fresh banana with Nutella sauce.
Classic Nutella Crepe
Sweet Nutella topped with whipped cream.
Mixed Berries Crepe
Blueberries, blackberries & raspberries with a dulce de leche sauce.
Spiced Apple Crepe
Caramelized apples with cinnamon, caramel sauce & graham cracker crumbles.
Strawberry & Banana Nutella Crepe
Fresh strawberries and banana with Nutella sauce.
Strawberry Nutella Crepe
Fresh strawberries with Nutella sauce.
Sugar & Spice Crepe
Butter, sprinkled sugar and cinnamon.
Plain Crepe
100% Plain Sweet Crepe
Pumpkin Pie Crepe
Sandwich & Salad Menu
Paninis
Ham & Cheese Panini
Black Forest Ham with Honey Mustard, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese
Italian Panini
Salami, Peperoni, Mortadella, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli & Swiss Cheese
Turkey Panini
Roasted Turkey, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli & Swiss Cheese
Seasoned Grilled Cheese Panini
Cheddar and Swiss Cheeses with Basil Pesto & Fresh Tomatoes
Deli Sandwiches
Ham & Cheese Deli
Black forest ham with honey mustard, baby greens, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Italian Deli
Salami, pepperoni, mortadella, pickled sweet peppers, tomatoes, baby greens, pesto aioli and swiss cheese.
Tuna Deli
House-made tuna salad with baby greens.
Turkey Deli
Roasted turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce and baby greens.
Veggie Deli
Tomatoes, olives, onions, pesto aioli, sweet pickled peppers, baby greens, cucumbers and swiss cheese.
Melts
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken with Cheddar & Mozzarella. Sides offered include Mango Salsa or Pico De Gallo.
Chicken & Bacon Melt
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli, & white cream sauce.
French Dip
Roast Beef , Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Aioli with a side of Au jus
Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad with swiss cheese.
Banh Mi
Salads
Entree Pasta Salad
Rainbow rotini, olives, fresh tomatoes & cucumber tossed in an italian dressing.
Entree House Salad
Baby greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onion tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing topped with mozzarella.
Cobb Salad
Baby greens, black forest ham, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, olives, fresh tomatoes & cucumber topped with cheddar cheese & cracked pepper with a side of ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
Strawberries, almond slices, mandarin oranges, feta cheese & cracked pepper tossed in a house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Pesto Mayo, Diced Grilled Chicken Breasts, Pickled Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Baby Greens
Ham Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Mayo, Hot Mustard, Diced Ham, Sweet Apple Slices, Feta Cheese, Spinach
Tofu Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Tofu, Avocado, Pickled Peppers, Red Onion, Cucumber, Spinach, Maggi Sauce
Fresh Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Strawberries, Cucumbers, Mandarins, Avocado, Baby Greens, Balsamic Vinegarette