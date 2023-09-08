Popular Items

$4.50

Caramel, vanilla, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso

Coffee Frappe

$4.50

Coffee flavored powder blended with ice, milk & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included

Barbeque Grilled Pork Baguette

$13.50

served with mayo, daikon and carrots, cilantro, cucumbers & Jalapeños

Drinks Menu

Coffee

8 ounce & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso All Americanos include 2 shots of espresso 16 ounce & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included

Americano

$3.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Chai & steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.00
Latte

$4.00

Espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso

$4.50

Caramel, vanilla, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso & foamy steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso

Dark Mocha

$4.50

Chocolate syrup, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso

White Mocha

$4.50

White chocolate syrup, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso

Zebra Mocha

$4.50

Dark & white chocolate syrup, espresso & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Tangletown medium roast blend

Refill Drip Coffee

$0.50

Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Cold Brew

$4.50
Coffee Frappe

$4.50

Coffee flavored powder blended with ice, milk & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included

Caramel Frappe

$5.00

Coffee flavored powder & caramel sauce blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included

Dark Chocolate Frappe

$5.00

Coffee flavored powder & dark chocolate sauce blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.00

Coffee flavored powder & white chocolate sauce blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included

Zebra Frappe

$5.00

Coffee flavored powder with both white and dark chocolate sauce blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included

Chai Frappe

$4.50

Chai flavored powder blended with ice, milk, & sweet cream sauce Blended drinks do not come with any espresso shots included

House Special

$4.50

Espresso, sweet cream & steamed milk 8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso

Espresso Solo

$2.25

Single espresso shot

Espresso Doppio

$3.00

Double espresso shot

Steamer/ Milk

$3.00

Seasonal Drink Specials

Latte Amor

$6.75

Strawberry syrup, Rose syrup, 2 shots Regular Espresso, Whole Milk

Coffee Bits

$6.25

Brown Sugar Cinnamon syrup, Almond syrup, 2 shots Regular Espresso, Whole Milk

Ube Latte

$6.75

Ube syrup, Vanilla Bean syrup, 2 shots of Regular Espresso, Whole Milk, Caramel Drizzle

Caramel Chocolate Machiato

$6.25

Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, Vanilla Bean syrup, 2 shots of White Espresso, Whole Milk

Iced Black Tea Peach Creme

$6.75

Peach syrup, Vanilla Bean syrup, Black Tea, topped with Half & Half Milk.

Lavendar Silk Latte

$6.50

Lavender syrup, White Chocolate sauce, 2 shots of White Espresso, Whole Milk

Iced Mango Matcha Latte

$6.75

Mango syrup, Matcha, Whole Milk

Buttered Toffee Latte

$6.25

Irish cream syrup, English Toffee syrup, 2 shots of White Espresso, Half & Half Milk.

White Chocolate Chai

$6.25

White Chocolate, Vanilla Chai, Oat Milk

Aztec Mocha Frappe

$6.75

Mexican Cocoa, Whole Milk, Whipped Cream, (Shots Optional)

Bubble Tea

Green Milk Bubble Tea

$6.50

Spring Green Bubble Tea

$6.50

A sugar-free green milk tea sweetened with sugar-free vanilla and Splenda

Black Milk Bubble Tea

$6.50
Midnight Bliss Bubble Tea

$6.50

A sugar-free black milk tea sweetened with sugar-free vanilla and Splenda

Artist's Duet Bubble Tea

$7.00

2 shots of espresso and sweet, creamy black tea.

Chai Bubble Tea

$7.00

Matcha Bubble Tea

$6.50

Mango Bubble Tea

$6.50

Cantaloupe Bubble Tea

$6.50

Coffee Bubble Tea

$6.50
Taro Bubble Tea

$6.50

Banana Bubble Tea

$6.50

Pineapple Bubble Tea

$6.50

Peach Bubble Tea

$6.50
Blueberry Bubble Tea

$6.50
Strawberry Bubble Tea

$6.50

Coconut Bubble Tea

$6.50

Lychee Bubble Tea

$6.50

Red Bean Bubble Tea

$6.50

Raspberry Bubble Tea

$6.50
Watermelon Bubble Tea

$6.50
Honeydew Bubble Tea

$6.50

Almond Bubble Tea

$6.50

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea

$6.50

Papaya Bubble Tea

$6.50
Green Apple Bubble Tea

$6.50

Vanilla Bubble Tea

$6.50

Hola Nola Bubble Tea

$6.50

Banana, mango, peach and papaya.

Thai Iced Tea

$7.00

Italian Soda

$4.75

Red Bull Italian Soda

$6.75

Lotus Italian Soda

$7.00

Fruit Smoothies

Green Monster Smoothie

$7.50

(Dairy free) avocado, spinach, apples, banana, honey and apple juice.

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Mixed Berries Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Specialty Iced Teas

Sunset Iced Tea

$6.00

Black tea, orange juice and raspberry flavor

Zombie Iced Tea

$6.00

Green tea, fresh strawberries & pomegranate flavor

Vampire Iced Tea

$6.00

Black tea, fresh lemon, peach and passionfruit flavor

Lavender Lemonada

$6.00

Lemon San Pellegrino, lavender flavor topped with club soda

Mighty Leaf Tea

Earl Grey, Breakfast, Assam Black, Jasmine Green, Green Tea Tropical, Marrakesh Mint, Chamomile Citrus, African Nectar, Ginger Twist, or Wild Berry Hibiscus

Tea

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Steamer

$2.00

Capri Sun

$1.50

Fridge Drinks

Red Bull

$3.25
Coca Cola

$2.25
Diet Coca Cola

$2.25
Sprite

$2.25
San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.75Out of stock
San Pellegrino Orange

$2.75

San Pellegrino Pomegranate

$2.75

San Pellegrino Peach Clementine

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Breakfast Menu

Petite Plate

Toast

$3.00

Two Eggs to Order

$3.00

*Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Side of Meat

$4.00

Bagel

$3.00
Fruit Cup

$5.50

Fresh sliced bananas & strawberries topped with nutella or dolce de leche sauce

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$5.75Out of stock

Vanilla yogurt & granola with strawberry, banana, or mixed berries

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Veggie English Muffin

$6.00

Pesto, horseradish mayo, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese

Meat English Muffin

$6.00

Egg, sausage & cheddar cheese

Bacon & Cheddar Egg Bites

$6.00

Whole eggs cooked with bacon and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Egg Bites

$6.00

Egg whites cooked with mozzarella cheese, spinach, and bell peppers.

Breakfast

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$9.50

Avocado, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese

Meat Breakfast Wrap

$9.50

Black Forest ham, sausage, bacon, egg and cheddar

Crepe Menu

Savory Crepes

Savory Crepes are garnished with cilantro; the Salmon & Tofu Crepes are also garnished with lemon

Breakfast Crepe

$14.00

2 eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh mushrooms. *Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Chicken & Bacon Crepe

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, fresh tomato, topped with a white cream sauce.

Gourmet Ham Crepe

$15.00

Diced black forest ham, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo salsa topped with Dijon sauce.

Smoked Salmon Crepe

$16.00

Smoked salmon, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh tomato, topped with a white cream sauce.

Spicy Sausage Crepe

$15.00

Smoked hot link sausage, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushroom, fresh spinach, mango salsa, topped with Dijon sauce.

Lemongrass Tofu Crepe

$14.00

Lemongrass tofu, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh tomato, pesto sauce, topped with a white cream sauce.

Veggie Crepe

$16.00

Sweet Crepes

Sweet Crepes besides the Plain Crepe include powdered sugar & a side of whipped cream

Banana Nutella Crepe

$10.00

Fresh banana with Nutella sauce.

Classic Nutella Crepe

$9.50

Sweet Nutella topped with whipped cream.

Mixed Berries Crepe

$11.00

Blueberries, blackberries & raspberries with a dulce de leche sauce.

Spiced Apple Crepe

$10.00

Caramelized apples with cinnamon, caramel sauce & graham cracker crumbles.

Strawberry & Banana Nutella Crepe

$11.00

Fresh strawberries and banana with Nutella sauce.

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$10.50

Fresh strawberries with Nutella sauce.

Sugar & Spice Crepe

$9.50

Butter, sprinkled sugar and cinnamon.

Plain Crepe

$8.50

100% Plain Sweet Crepe

Pumpkin Pie Crepe

$10.00

Sandwich & Salad Menu

Paninis

Includes a sweet pickle & choice of soup, side house salad, side pasta salad, or Tim's original chips

Ham & Cheese Panini

$15.50

Black Forest Ham with Honey Mustard, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese

Italian Panini

$16.00

Salami, Peperoni, Mortadella, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli & Swiss Cheese

Turkey Panini

$15.50Out of stock

Roasted Turkey, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli & Swiss Cheese

Seasoned Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.50

Cheddar and Swiss Cheeses with Basil Pesto & Fresh Tomatoes

Deli Sandwiches

Includes a sweet pickle & choice of soup, side house salad, side pasta salad, or Tim's original chips

Ham & Cheese Deli

$15.50

Black forest ham with honey mustard, baby greens, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Italian Deli

$16.00

Salami, pepperoni, mortadella, pickled sweet peppers, tomatoes, baby greens, pesto aioli and swiss cheese.

Tuna Deli

$13.50

House-made tuna salad with baby greens.

Turkey Deli

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce and baby greens.

Veggie Deli

$13.50

Tomatoes, olives, onions, pesto aioli, sweet pickled peppers, baby greens, cucumbers and swiss cheese.

Melts

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled Chicken with Cheddar & Mozzarella. Sides offered include Mango Salsa or Pico De Gallo.

Chicken & Bacon Melt

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli, & white cream sauce.

French Dip

$16.00Out of stock

Roast Beef , Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Aioli with a side of Au jus

Tuna Melt

$14.50

House-made tuna salad with swiss cheese.

Banh Mi

Lemongrass Tofu Baguette

$13.50

Served with mayo, daikon and carrots, cilantro, cucumbers & Jalapeños

Barbeque Grilled Pork Baguette

$13.50

served with mayo, daikon and carrots, cilantro, cucumbers & Jalapeños

Salads

Entree Pasta Salad

$10.00

Rainbow rotini, olives, fresh tomatoes & cucumber tossed in an italian dressing.

Entree House Salad

$11.00

Baby greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onion tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing topped with mozzarella.

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Baby greens, black forest ham, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, olives, fresh tomatoes & cucumber topped with cheddar cheese & cracked pepper with a side of ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad

$12.00

Strawberries, almond slices, mandarin oranges, feta cheese & cracked pepper tossed in a house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Pesto Mayo, Diced Grilled Chicken Breasts, Pickled Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Baby Greens

Ham Wrap

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Mayo, Hot Mustard, Diced Ham, Sweet Apple Slices, Feta Cheese, Spinach

Tofu Wrap

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, Tofu, Avocado, Pickled Peppers, Red Onion, Cucumber, Spinach, Maggi Sauce

Fresh Wrap

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Strawberries, Cucumbers, Mandarins, Avocado, Baby Greens, Balsamic Vinegarette

Sides, Sauces, Pastries & Extras Menu

Sides

Side Pasta Salad

$4.75

Rainbow rotini, olives, fresh tomatoes and cucumber tossed in an Italian dressing.

Side House Salad

$4.75

Baby greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and onion tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing topped with mozzarella.

Soup of the Day

$4.75

Tim's Potato Chips

$1.50

Sauces & Dips

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side of Mango Salsa

$1.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Pesto

$1.00

Side of Pesto Mayonnaise

$1.00

Side of Horseradish Mayonnaise

$1.00

Side of Spicy Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bistro Sauce

$1.00

Side of Hollandaise

$1.00

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Ketchup

$0.60

Side of Ranch

$0.60

Side of Mayonnaise

$0.60

Side of Tabasco

$0.60

Side of Sriacha

$0.60

Fruit Jelly Pack

$0.35

Extra Silverware Sets

Extra Silverware Set

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kids Items

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with CapriSun & Tim's Original Chips

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.50

Served with CapriSun & Tim's Original Chips

Kids Peanut Butter & Banana

$7.50

Served with CapriSun & Tim's Original Chips