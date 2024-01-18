Jewel of India 2115 Broad St
Full Menu
Tandoori
- Half Chicken$14.99
Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and cooked in clay oven
- Whole Chicken$18.99
Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and cooked in clay oven
- Barah Kabab$16.99
Boneless whole breast of chicken marinated in yogurt, cumin and spices then barbecued in tandoor
- Ginger Kabab$16.99
Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in garlic, ginger, and mint and barbecued
- Shrimp Tandoori$18.99
Shrimps marinated in herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven
- Mixed Grilled Platter$24.99
A mixed tandoor grill; chicken, lamb, seekh kabab and shrimp
- Chicken Tikka$16.99
Boneless chicken pieces roasted tandoori style
- Tangdi Kabab$14.99
Chicken marinated with garlic, ginger, garam masala, turmeric and chili, cooked in clay oven
- Seekh Kabab$18.99
Minced lamb flavored in spices, cooked in clay oven
- Paneer Tikka$16.99
Indian dish, made from chunks of cheese marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor
Combination Dinner
Appetizers
- Vegetable Pakoras$5.99
Assorted vegetable fritters
- Onion Bhaji$5.99
Crispy onion balls deep fried
- Alu Chaat$7.99
Diced potatoes, tossed in onion, coriander and lemon
- Papadi Chaat$7.99
Crisp dough made of semolina all-purpose and rice flour served with chickpeas, diced onions, chilies, and potatoes topped with chutneys
- Meat Samosa$9.99
Crispy patties stuffed with minted lamb and peas which are deep-fried
- Vegetable Samosa$7.99
Crisp patties with vegetable stuffing
- Chicken Pakora$9.99
Chicken strips spiced with ginger and garlic paste coated in gram flour
- Salad$5.99
Fresh green salad with special homemade yogurt dressing
- Samosa Chat$10.99
2 crisp patties with vegetable stuffing comes with channa masala
- Soup$4.99
Lentil soup cooked with herbs and delicately spiced
Beer
Chicken
- Chicken Curry$15.99
Spiced mildly, cooked in special gravy
- Dal Chicken$16.99
Lentils and chicken
- Chicken Korma$16.99
Chicken pieces cooked in a special sauce with cream, raisins, and nuts
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.99
Chicken pieces cooked with spices and potatoes. Comes in medium, hot, and spicy
- Chicken Jalfrazi$16.99
Chicken cooked with assorted vegetables in chef's special sauce
- Chicken Saag$16.99
Tender pieces of chicken cooked with spinach in a special sauce
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
Boneless chicken breast cooked in tandoor with special curry sauce and honey. Almond, pistachio, and cashew cream with raisins
- Balti Chicken$15.99
Chicken cooked with curry sauce and served in the balti
- Butter Chicken$17.99
Chicken spiced very mildly, cooked with honey and almond, pistachio, cashew cream, and butter
Seafood
- Fish Curry$17.99
Fish cooked in fresh garlic, onion and tomatoes
- Shrimp Saag$18.99
Shrimp cooked with spinach in a special sauce
- Shrimp Bhuna$18.99
Shrimp cooked in tomato sauce with sautéed onions, fresh tomatoes, and bell peppers
- Shrimp Vindaloo$18.99
Shrimp cooked with spices and potatoes. Comes in medium, hot, and spicy
- Shrimp Masala$18.99
Shrimp cooked in tandoor with special curry sauce
Lamb
- Lamb Korma$17.99
Lamb prepared in a mild cream sauce and garnished with nuts
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.99
Lamb cooked with special spices along with potatoes to make a thick gravy a specialty of our chef. Comes in medium, hot, and spicy
- Lamb Curry$16.99
Lamb pieces cooked in a special gravy
- Dal Lamb$17.99
Lamb with lentils
- Lamb Saag$17.99
Lamb cooked with spinach in a special gravy
- Karahi Gosht$17.99
Boneless pieces spiced and cooked with garlic and tomatoes in Indian wok
- Rogan Josh$17.99
Barbecue lamb pieces cooked in a special sauce
Vegetarian
- Aloo Mattar$14.99
Potato and peas cooked in a homemade sauce
- Gobhi Aloo$14.99
Fresh cauliflower and potato curry with herbs and spices
- Bengan Bhartha$14.99
Fresh eggplant is first roasted in the tandoor over charcoal and then cooked curry-style with fresh tomatoes
- Channa Masala$14.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with onion, tomato sauce and spices
- Dal Makhani$14.99
Lentils, spiced very mildly, cooked with cream and butter
- Tofu Chili$15.99
Cubed tofu cooked with sliced green pepper, and red onion with special homemade sauce
- Dal Moong$14.99
Yellow lentils cooked in mild sauce
- Tofu Curry$14.99
Tofu cooked in a homemade curry sauce
- Dum-Aloo$14.99
Whole new potatoes cooked in special gravy
- Aloo Saag$14.99
Potato and spinach cooked with onion and tomatoes
- Bhindi$14.99
Sautéed okra cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices
- Vegetable Korma$15.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in chef's special sauce and cream
- Vegetable Zalfrazi$15.99
Assorted vegetables cooked with onion, tomatoes, garlic and spices
- Saag Paneer$15.99
Home-made cheese and spinach cooked in special gravy
- Mushroom Masala$15.99
Mushrooms cooked with spices, honey, garlic, and onion
- Malai Kofta$15.99
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked with nuts, cream, and spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.99
Chunks of homemade cheese cooked with cream, spices, herbs and nuts
- Paneer Chili$15.99
Cubed homemade cheese, sliced green peppers, red onions, homemade sweet and tangy gravy
- Mattar Paneer$15.99
Peas cooked with homemade cheese in gravy
Bread / Roti
- Naan$3.50
Indian style plain leavened whole flour bread
- Garlic Naan$4.99
A North Indian specialty. Seasoned with garlic and cilantro
- Butter Naan$3.99
Traditional Indian bread baked in tandoor and brushed with butter
- Onion Naan$4.99
Indian bread with seasoned onions
- Puri$5.99
2 pieces. Whole wheat bread deep-fried
- Onion Garlic Naan$6.99
Indian bread garnished with freshly chopped garlic and seasoned onions
- Paneer Naan$6.99
Naan stuffed with seasoned homestyle cheese and onions
- Kashmiri Naan$8.99
Naan stuffed with coconut, cashew nuts, and raisins brushed with honey
- Keema Naan$8.99
Naan stuffed with minted lamb and special spices
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Round shaped whole wheat bread
- Parantha$4.99
Multi-layered wheat buttered bread
- Aloo Parantha$6.99
Indian whole wheat bread stuffed with mildly seasoned potatoes
- Jalapeño Naan$6.99
Tear-drop-shaped bread baked in tandoor topped with Jalapeños
- Bhatura$5.99
Deep-fried soft white bread with plain yogurt
Rice
- Vegetable Biryani$15.99
Highly aromatic basmati rice cooked with garden fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices
- Shrimp Biryani$19.99
Fresh shrimp cooked with aromatic rice, almonds and flavored with saffron
- Jerra Rice$5.99
Highly aromatic basmati rice with a touch of cumin seeds
- Chicken Biryani$17.99
Highly aromatic basmati rice cooked with chicken pieces and a special blend of herbs and spices
- Lamb Biryani$18.99
Highly aromatic basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of lamb and a special blend of herbs and spices
Extras
Thanda / Garam
Desserts
- Kulfi$5.99
Ice cream
- Rasmalai$6.99
Freshly made savory cheese patties gently cooked in light rose flavored syrup soaked in sweet chilled milk
- Gulab Jamun$6.99
Freshly made savory cheese balls, deep fried to a rosy brown in purified butter and gently cooked in a light, rose-flavored syrup
- Kheer$5.99
Basmati rice cooked with sweet milk and cream, nuts and raisins
- Gajrela$6.99
Shredded carrots cooked in butter with milk and sugar, green cardamom can be garnished with nuts
Wine
Edna Valley Vineyards, San Luis Obispo
- Bottle Edna Valley Chardonnay Paragon$21.25
- Glass Edna Valley Chardonnay Paragon$6.99
- Bottle Edna Valley Merlot Paragon$21.25
- Glass Edna Valley Merlot Paragon$6.99
- Bottle Edna Valley Pinot Grigio Paragon$21.25
- Glass Edna Valley Pinot Grigio Paragon$6.99
- Bottle Edna Valley Pinot Noir Paragon$22.50
- Glass Edna Valley Pinot Noir Paragon$7.99
- Bottle Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc Paragon$21.25
- Glass Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc Paragon$6.99
J. Lohr Winery, Paseo Robles
- Bottle J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon Seven Oaks Cuvee$21.99
- Glass J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon Seven Oaks Cuvee$6.99
- Bottle J. Lohr Chardonnay Riverstone Cuvee$21.99
- Glass J. Lohr Chardonnay Riverstone Cuvee$6.99
- Bottle J. Lohr Merlot Los Osos Cuvee$21.99
- Glass J. Lohr Merlot Los Osos Cuvee$7.99
- Bottle J. Lohr Pinot Noir Falcons Perch Cuvee$21.99
- Glass J. Lohr Pinot Noir Falcons Perch Cuvee$7.99
- Bottle J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc Flume Crossing$21.99
- Glass J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc Flume Crossing$7.99