JFK Eatery Kitchen Inc JFK International Airport 1 Building 55
SOUPS
GRAB & GO
Chips
Infused Product
Fresh Fruit Cups
LUNCH & DINNER PLATTERS
Veggie Sliced Pizza
Pepperoni Sliced Pizza
Chicken Sliced Pizza
Cheese Sliced Pizza
Two Plain Pizza With Soda
Fish & Chips Meal
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod (2 Pieces) servers with coleslaw, tartar sauce, Fries and Soda
Mac & Cheese With soda
Falafel Platter
7 pcs Falafel with salad, tahini sauce
Chicken Wings Meal
Battered and double fried bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Celery, Carrot and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing. Comes with side fries and a soda.
Chicken Tenders Meal
5 pcs chicken tender with French fries a soda and honey mustard + Soda
Oven Baked Chicken (Halal)
Quarter Chicken Leg Choice of Rice, fries Mac & cheeseor Salad (choose 2) + Soda
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Roasted Vegies
Buffet menu
Side Rice
Side French Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Cheese Pie
Turkey Bacon Pizza
WHOLE PIZZA VEGGIE CHICKEN PEPPERONI
Home Fries Potato
Side Veggie
Side Beef
Red Snapper Fish
Salmon
Fresh Salad
Side Baked Potato
Mushroom Pizza
Gyro Platter Dinner
beef rosto
beef soute
pizza cheese pie
LUNCH & DINNER SANDWICHES
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel with lettuce, cucumber tomato salad, and our signature tahini sauce in a pita bread
Shrimp Po'Boy with Soda
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Coleslaw, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade Sauce on a Sub comes with a can soda
Crispy Chicken Burger Meal (Halal)
Breaded Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, and barbecue sauce on a Brioche Bun. Comes with Side Fries and a can soda
Vegan Burger with Soda
Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushroom, and hummus on a Ciabatta Bun comes with a can soda
Eatery Cheeseburger Meal (Halal)
Beef Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun with Chipotle Aioli side fries and a can soda.