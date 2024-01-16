J&G Fried Chicken G001 - Hacienda Heights
Main Menu
Fried Chicken Combo
Chicken Sandwich Combo
- 1. Original Chicken Sandwich Combo 原味三明治套餐$9.99
Original Chicken Sandwich featuring our house J&G sauce with pickles
- 2. Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo 辣味三明治套餐$10.79
Spicy Chicken Sandwich featuring our house J&G sauce & peanut sauce with pickles & mayo
- 3. Deluxe Chicken Sandwich Combo 豪華三明治套餐$11.49
Deluxe Original Chicken Sandwich featuring our house J&G sauce with pickles, tomatoes, mayo, mixed cabbage, and American cheese
- 4. Deluxe Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo 豪華辣味三明治套餐$12.29
Deluxe Spicy Chicken Sandwich featuring our house J&G sauce & peanut sauce with pickles, tomatoes, mayo, mixed cabbage, and American cheese
- 5. Yuzu Chicken Sandwich Combo 和風柚香三明治套餐$11.69
A zesty, citrusy Yuzu glazed chicken sandwich, with mayo, mixed cabbage
Chicken Sandwich
- Original Chicken Sandwich 原味三明治$5.99
Original Chicken Sandwich featuring our house J&G sauce with pickles
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich 辣味三明治$6.69
Spicy Chicken Sandwich featuring our house J&G sauce & peanut sauce with pickles & mayo
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich 豪華三明治$7.09
Deluxe Original Chicken Sandwich featuring our house J&G sauce with pickles, tomatoes, mayo, mixed cabbage, and American cheese
- Deluxe Spicy Chicken Sandwich 豪華辣味三明治$7.79
Deluxe Spicy Chicken Sandwich featuring our house J&G sauce & peanut sauce with pickles, tomatoes, mayo, mixed cabbage, and American cheese
- Yuzu Chicken Sandwich 柚香三明治$7.49
A zesty, citrusy Yuzu chicken sandwich with mayo, and mixed cabbage
- Sweet & Sour Chicken Sandwich 糖醋三明治$7.49Out of stock
Sweet and Sour glazed chicken sandwich with mayo and mixed cabbage
Fried Dish
- (L) J&G Popcorn Chicken 香香炸雞L$8.49
J&G Popcorn Chicken is our signature crispy fried chicken bites, made with our 50 year old beloved J&G recipe
- (R) J&G Popcorn Chicken 香香炸雞R$5.99
J&G Popcorn Chicken is our signature crispy fried chicken bites, made with our 50 year old beloved J&G recipe
- Spicy Fried Chicken Fillet 川麻雞排$7.99Out of stock
Crispy chicken fillet marinated with an assortment of Chinese spices, offering a spicy flavor and a crunchy coating
- Original Fried Chicken Fillet 脆皮雞排$7.99
Crispy chicken fillet marinated with an assortment of Chinese spices, offering a fragrant black pepper flavor and a crunchy coating
- Chicken Cartilage 酥炸雞軟骨$6.99
Crisp and chewy chicken cartilage served on a bed of freshly chopped onion
- Crispy Fried Squid 酥炸魷魚$7.99
J&G's classic fried squid is a popular seafood dish served on a bed of freshly chopped onion
- Sweet Potato Fries 地瓜薯條$4.29
Crispy tempura battered sweet potato fries
- Fried King Oyster Mushroom 炸蒜脆杏鮑菇$4.49Out of stock
Crispy tempura battered king oyster mushroom, coated with a special blend of garlic powder, salt and pepper
- Fried Taiwanese Fishcake 炸台式甜不辣$4.99
Fish paste mixed with flour and spices with sweet and spicy seasoning, an iconic Taiwanese street snack
- Fried Golden & Purple Yam Ball 炸地瓜球$2.99
Fried mochi sweet potato and purple potato balls with sweet filling
Side Dish
- Sweet Potato Fries 地瓜薯條$4.29
Crispy tempura battered sweet potato fries
- Fried King Oyster Mushroom 炸蒜脆杏鮑菇$4.49Out of stock
Crispy tempura battered king oyster mushroom, coated with a special blend of garlic powder, salt and pepper
- Fried Golden & Purple Yam Ball 炸地瓜球$2.99
Fried mochi sweet potato and purple potato balls with sweet filling
- Side Salad 生菜沙拉$4.99Out of stock
A light salad topped with fresh strawberries, mixed nuts, and a variety of toppings. Drizzle with your choice of zesty yuzu dressing or creamy caesar dressing
- Fruit Cup 水果杯$4.99Out of stock
A mix of vibrant, seasonal fresh fruits
- Red Bean Matcha Taro Pudding 抹茶紅豆芋頭奶酪$4.99
A velvety panna cotta cup crafted with taro paste, fresh milk, and cream topped with matcha, red bean and corn flakes
Salads
- J&G Popcorn Chicken Salad 香香雞沙拉$11.59Out of stock
A light salad featuring our signature J&G popcorn chicken, topped with fresh strawberries, mixed nuts, and a variety of toppings. Drizzle with your choice of zesty yuzu dressing or creamy caesar dressing
- House Salad 綜合沙拉$7.99Out of stock
A light salad topped with fresh strawberries, mixed nuts, and a variety of toppings. Drizzle with your choice of zesty yuzu dressing or creamy caesar dressing
Drinks
Soft Drink
Tea
- Iced Black Tea 冰紅茶$3.59
Taiwanese black tea with a bold and robust flavor
- Iced Jasmine Green Tea 冰茉莉綠茶$3.59
Taiwanese green tea infused with fragrant jasmine
- Hot Black Tea 熱紅茶$3.59
Taiwanese black tea with a bold and robust flavor
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea 熱茉莉綠茶$3.59
Taiwanese green tea infused with fragrant jasmine
Fruit Tea
- Orange Green Tea 鮮柳綠茶$4.99
A zesty blend of sweet orange and refreshing green tea
- Pineapple Green Tea 鳳梨綠茶$4.99
A fresh blend of pineapple refreshing green tea
- Lemon Green Tea 檸檬綠茶$4.99
A zesty blend of tart lemon and refreshing green tea
- Strawberry Lemon Green Tea 草莓檸檬綠茶$4.99
A sweet and tangy blend of strawberry, lemon and refreshing green tea
- Kiwi Green Tea 奇異果綠茶$4.99
A tingly blend of kiwi and refreshing green tea
- Grapefruit Green Tea 葡萄柚綠茶$4.99
A sweet, sour, and bitter blend of grapefruit and refreshing green tea, including real grapefruit pulp.
Milk Tea
- Iced Boba Milk Tea 冰珍珠奶茶$4.99Out of stock
Black tea with non-dairy creamer and boba
- Iced Taro Cosmo Milk Tea 冰芋頭控小宇宙$5.69
Creamy milk tea with taro balls and taro paste, topped with a whole Taro pudding cup
- Iced Thai Tea 冰泰式奶茶$4.69
Classic Thai tea topped with a delicate layer of house-made creamy sweet milk
- Iced Milk Tea 冰厚奶茶$4.69
Black tea with non-dairy creamer
- Iced Green Milk Tea 冰綠茶厚奶茶$4.69
Jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
- Hot Boba Milk Tea 熱珍珠奶茶$4.99Out of stock
Black tea with non-dairy creamer and boba
- Hot Taro Cosmo Milk Tea 熱芋頭控小宇宙$5.69
Creamy milk tea with taro balls and taro paste, topped with a whole Taro pudding cup
- Hot Milk Tea 熱厚奶茶$4.69
Black tea with non-dairy creamer
- Hot Green Milk Tea 熱綠茶厚奶茶$4.69
Jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer