FOOD MENU

SHARE PLATES

Crispy Rolls (V)

$14.00Out of stock

Tasty filling with mung bean noodle, wood ear mushroom, carrot, cabbage with sweet & sour dipping sauce

Tofu Spring Rolls (V, GF)

$10.00

Carrot, cucumber, mint, cilantro, cabbage, & vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice paper. Comes with peanut dipping sauce + Vietnamese fish sauce

Shrimp Spring Rolls (GF)

$12.00Out of stock
Green Beans (V)

$12.00

Spicy house XO sauce with fried garlic

Pork Belly Baos

$12.00

Five spice pork belly, cucumber, purple cabbage, pickled carrot, cilantro. Topped with crispy garlic, onion, and house chili oil

Far East CHX

$14.00

Fried chicken wings. glazed in a honey, soy, ginger, garlic, and sesame sauce. Topped with green onions, and house pickled vegetables

MAIN

Spicy Noodles

$16.00

Spicy egg noodle, minced pork, peanut, sesame, green onions

Hainanese Chicken & Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Poached organic chicken and seasoned garlic rice. Comes with small soup and house dipping sauce

Saigon Bowl

$20.00

Vietnamese rice vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, bean sprout, pickled carrot & daikon, lettuce, basil, crispy egg roll. Topped with peanut, garlic chili oil, crispy shallot Vegan option availible on request

Five Spice Pork Belly & Rice

$18.00

Five spice pork belly served with jasmine rice, egg, smoked chili oil, garlic, crispy shallots, cilantro, green onions, pickled carrots and house sauce

Vegetable Pho

$18.00

Vegan broth, rice noodles, cauliflower, carrot, cabbage, green collard, bean sprouts, mushrooms, jalapeño, fried garlic and onion ,and sweet basil

Beef Bun Bo Hue

$40.00

Giant bone-in beef short rib in a rich and spicy broth, rice vermicelli noodles, Viet pork sausage, bean sprout, cabbage. Topped with crispy garlic and onion

KIDS MENU

Kid's Chicken & Rice

$12.00

Poached organic chicken served with jasmine rice

Kids Pork & Rice

$12.00

Five spice pork belly served with egg, cucumbers, carrots and jasmine rice

Kids VG Pho

$12.00

DRINKS MENU

DRINKS

Ube Lavender Sparklers

$8.00Out of stock

Lavender and ube zero proofs shrubs, lemon zest, rosemary and sparkling water

Watermelon Cooler

$8.00

Tangy watermelon, fresh basil, lemon, and sparkling water

Berry Pina Colada

$8.00

Pineapple juice, lemon juice, coconut cream and berries

Large SPKL Water

$9.00Out of stock

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Ccnut Mlk Thai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

D Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Beers

Beer #1

$7.00

Beer #2

$7.00

Cocktails

Cocktail #1

$14.00

Cocktail #2

$12.00

