Jia Asian Street Kitchen 19570 Amber Meadow Drive
FOOD MENU
SHARE PLATES
Crispy Rolls (V)
Tasty filling with mung bean noodle, wood ear mushroom, carrot, cabbage with sweet & sour dipping sauce
Tofu Spring Rolls (V, GF)
Carrot, cucumber, mint, cilantro, cabbage, & vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice paper. Comes with peanut dipping sauce + Vietnamese fish sauce
Shrimp Spring Rolls (GF)
Green Beans (V)
Spicy house XO sauce with fried garlic
Pork Belly Baos
Five spice pork belly, cucumber, purple cabbage, pickled carrot, cilantro. Topped with crispy garlic, onion, and house chili oil
Far East CHX
Fried chicken wings. glazed in a honey, soy, ginger, garlic, and sesame sauce. Topped with green onions, and house pickled vegetables
MAIN
Spicy Noodles
Spicy egg noodle, minced pork, peanut, sesame, green onions
Hainanese Chicken & Rice
Poached organic chicken and seasoned garlic rice. Comes with small soup and house dipping sauce
Saigon Bowl
Vietnamese rice vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, bean sprout, pickled carrot & daikon, lettuce, basil, crispy egg roll. Topped with peanut, garlic chili oil, crispy shallot Vegan option availible on request
Five Spice Pork Belly & Rice
Five spice pork belly served with jasmine rice, egg, smoked chili oil, garlic, crispy shallots, cilantro, green onions, pickled carrots and house sauce
Vegetable Pho
Vegan broth, rice noodles, cauliflower, carrot, cabbage, green collard, bean sprouts, mushrooms, jalapeño, fried garlic and onion ,and sweet basil
Beef Bun Bo Hue
Giant bone-in beef short rib in a rich and spicy broth, rice vermicelli noodles, Viet pork sausage, bean sprout, cabbage. Topped with crispy garlic and onion
KIDS MENU
DRINKS MENU
DRINKS
Ube Lavender Sparklers
Lavender and ube zero proofs shrubs, lemon zest, rosemary and sparkling water
Watermelon Cooler
Tangy watermelon, fresh basil, lemon, and sparkling water
Berry Pina Colada
Pineapple juice, lemon juice, coconut cream and berries