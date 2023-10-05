Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
Jibarito 312 S. Main St.
Jibarito Pop-Up
SPINACH EMPANADA
$12.00
CHICKEN EMPANADA
$12.00
A5 WAGYU BIRRIA
$18.00
MUSHROOM ROPA
$12.00
PORK BELLY
$9.00
PR RICE & BEANS
$7.00
PLANTAIN CHIPS
$5.00
JARRITOS
$5.00
BOTTLED WATER
$3.00
CANNED BEER
$7.00
Jibarito Location and Ordering Hours
(734) 222-0202
312 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Closed
• Opens Friday at 6PM
All hours
