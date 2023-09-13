Popular Items

Brownie Cheesecake

$6.89

cake: chocolate cheesecake with chocolate chips filling: No Bake Brownie Batter and Dulce De Leche Caramel icing: Fudge and Caramel Buttercream topping: Chunks of Chessecake Brownie with a Ganache and Caramel Drizzle

Chocolate Thunder

$6.49

cake: chocolate filling: dark chocolate granache icing: milk chocolate buttercream, vanilla buttercream topping: chocolate shavings, chocolate

Twisted Pink Velvet

$6.49

cake: pink velvet filling: caramel icing: cream cheese, caramel buttercream topping: pecan praline

Cupcakes

Everyday Cupcakes

Simply Vanilla With Vanilla Icing

$4.49

cake: vanilla icing: vanilla buttercream

Simply Vanilla With Chocolate Icing

$4.49

cake: vanilla icing: chocolate buttercream

Simply Chocolate With Vanilla Icing

$4.49

cake: chocolate icing: vanilla buttercream

Simply Chocolate With Chocolate Icing

$4.49

cake: chocolate icing: chocolate buttercream

Chocolate Thunder

$6.49

cake: chocolate filling: dark chocolate granache icing: milk chocolate buttercream, vanilla buttercream topping: chocolate shavings, chocolate

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.89

cake: vanilla or chocolate filling: cheesecake & caramel icing: milk chocolate & caramel buttercream topping: caramel, pecans & chocolate curls

Reece's Chunkage (Vanilla Cake)

$6.89

cake: vanilla filling: peanut butter mousse & ganache icing: chocolate & peanut butter buttercream topping: reese's peanut butter cup crumbles

Reece's Chunkage (Chocolate Cake)

$6.89

cake: chocolate filling: peanut butter mousse & ganache icing: chocolate & peanut butter buttercream topping: reese's peanut butter cup crumbles

Strawberry Crunch

$7.39Out of stock

cake: strawberry with strawberry pieces filling: strawberry crunch mousse icing: strawberry and vanilla buttercream topping: edged in a strawberry crunch with white chocolate bark and a chocolate-dipped strawberry

Banana Pudding

$6.99

cake: banana with nilla wafer bottom filling: banana pudding icing: banana cream cheese sprinkled with nilla wafer crumbs topping: whipped cream dollop/ nilla wafer/ banana chip

Bee Sting

$6.49

CAKE: Vanilla FILLING: Honey Lemon Curd ICING: Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting TOPPING: White Choco - late Bark with Crushed Lemon Candies, Silvered Toasted Almonds & Sugar Bee ALLERGENS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY, TREE NUT

Twisted Pink Velvet

$6.49

cake: pink velvet filling: caramel icing: cream cheese, caramel buttercream topping: pecan praline

24 Karat Cake

$6.89

cake: carrot with walnuts filling: vanilla whipped cream icing: vanilla cream cheese frosting topping: toasted coconut, white chocolate shavings, walnuts & 24 karat gold dust

Sprinkles The Unicorn

$7.49

cake: funfetti filling: whipped cream icing: rainbow colored vanilla buttercream topping: edible pearls, foundant unicorn with edible glitter

Brownie Cheesecake

$6.89

cake: chocolate cheesecake with chocolate chips filling: No Bake Brownie Batter and Dulce De Leche Caramel icing: Fudge and Caramel Buttercream topping: Chunks of Chessecake Brownie with a Ganache and Caramel Drizzle

Birthday Crazy Shake

$7.39

cake: funfetti filling: whipped cream icing: vanilla buttercream with chocolate swirl topping: micro cupcake, ganache drizzle, cherry on top, disco dust & a chocolate straw

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.89

cake: vanilla cheesecake filling: strawberry jam icing: strawberry buttercream topping: graham cracker crumbs and white chocolate curls

Everyday Favorites Mini 6-Pack

$11.99

Prepackaged Bite Size Minis NO SUBSTITUTIONS: Missylicious, Chocolate Thunder, Turtles Cheesecakes, Kaboom, Reese's Chunkage, Bee Sting

Naked Vanilla Cupcake

$3.99

Enjoy Jilly's Simply Vanilla without buttercream.

Naked Chocolate Cupcake

$3.99

Enjoy Jilly's Simply Chocolate without buttercream.

August Monthly Cupcakes

I'm a Barbie Girl

$7.49

Cake: Funfettle Cake Filling: Whip Filling Icing: Barbie Pink Butter Cream

Blueberry Cobbler

$6.89Out of stock

cake: Brown Sugar Streussel Cake Icing: Blueberry Buller Cream swirled with Maple Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Buller Cream

Fruity Pebbles Ooey Gooey

$6.89Out of stock

Cake: Fruity Pebble Mousse Icing: Drizzled with Pink Royal icing Topping: Vanilla Butter Cream dollop Sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles

Hummingbird

$6.89Out of stock

Cake: Banana and Pineapple Cake Filling: Banana and Pineapple- Mousse Icing: Cream Cheese with a hint of Pineapple and Cinnamon Topping: Edged in toasted coconut with a modeling chocolate flower

Pistachio Blossom

$7.49Out of stock

Cake: Pistachio cake Filling: Pistachio pudding Icing: Pistachio Butter Cream Topping: Topped with chopped Pistachios and a Modeling Chocolate Flower

Cherry Limeade

$6.89Out of stock

Cake: Vanilla Cake Filling: Lime and Cherry Mousse Icing: Cherry and Lime Swirled Butter Cream

Jilly's On The Beach

$6.89Out of stock

Cake: Vanilla Cake Filling: Keyline Curd Icing: Mango Cream Cheese Frosting Topping: Edged in pastel sprinkles

Monthly Favorites Mini 6-Pack

$12.99

Prepackaged Bite Size Minis NO SUBSTITUTIONS:

Boozy Cupcakes

Under The Tuscan Sun Limoncello

$7.89Out of stock

Cake: Lemon cake Icing: Limoncello Butter Cream swirled with Vanilla Butter Cream Filling: Limoncello Mousse Topping: CONTAINS ALCOHOL!

Sangria Time!

$7.89Out of stock

Cake: Orange Cake Filling: Strawberry and Blueberry Mousse Icing: Sweet Red Wine Butter Cream With a hint of Cinnamon Topping: CONTAINS ALCOHOL!

Jilly's Treats

Doggy Treats

$4.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$6.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

24K Chocolate Obsession- Gluten Free

$5.99

Our Gluten "Very friendly" Flourless chocolate cake covered in ganache

Biscoff Layer Cake Slice

$7.99

Layers of Caramel Cake, Biscoff Cream Cheese, Dulce de Leche

Seven Layers of Love

$8.99

Layers of Shortcake, Brownie, Cheesecake, Caramel, Cookie Dough, Marshmallows and Dark Chocolate Ganache

Jacque and Jilly's World Famous

$3.99

Gourmet Size double chocolate chip cookie topped with sea salt.

Mini Cheesecake Bites 6-pack

$13.99

Prepackaged Bite Size Minis NO SUBSTITUTIONS: 2 - Strawberry Cheesecakes with a graham cracker crust topped with strawberry buttercream, graham cracker crumb and white chocolate curls. 2 - Vanilla Cheesecakes with pecans and an Oreo crust topped with milk chocolate buttercream, pecans and dark chocolate curls 2 - Vanilla Cheesecakes with an Oreo crust topped with Oreo buttercream and mini M&Ms

Bee Sting Cake Pop Balls

$6.25

Your favorite Bee Sting as a Cake Pop Ball! QTY: 4

Birthday-Cake Pop Balls

$6.25

Your favorite Strawberry Shortcake as a cake pop ball. QTY: 4

Ka-Boomm! Chocolate Bark

$3.99

Oreo dust mixed into white chocolate, M&M's, brownie chunks & crushed white oreos

Mint Chocolate Bark

$3.99

Dark chocolate layer, crusted mint Oreo, chopped andies mints, dark chocolate layer, green & white drizzles.

S'more's Chocolate Bark

$3.99

Dark Chocolate layer, crushed graham cracker & Hershey Bar, roasted mimi marshmallows, graham dust & gold dust.

Chocolate Edible Birthday Bark + Candle

$2.00

Milk or White Chocolate Edible Birthday Bark for individual cupcake topper. Actual products may vary based on availability.

Number Candle

$1.50

Choose number(s). (color may vary)

Drinks

Bottled

Coke 20oz

$3.25

20 oz bottle

Coke Zero 20oz

$3.25

20 oz bottle

Fanta Orange 20oz

$3.25

20 oz bottle

Sweet Tea 20oz

$3.25

20 oz bottle

Unsweet Tea 20oz

$3.25

20 oz bottle

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz

$3.25

20 oz bottle

Water 20oz

$2.75

Fountain

Regular

$3.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Size

1 Scoop

$3.69

2 Scoops

$5.99

Pint

$7.50