Jilly's Cupcake Bar Cafe 8509 Delmar Boulevard
Popular Items
Brownie Cheesecake
cake: chocolate cheesecake with chocolate chips filling: No Bake Brownie Batter and Dulce De Leche Caramel icing: Fudge and Caramel Buttercream topping: Chunks of Chessecake Brownie with a Ganache and Caramel Drizzle
Chocolate Thunder
cake: chocolate filling: dark chocolate granache icing: milk chocolate buttercream, vanilla buttercream topping: chocolate shavings, chocolate
Twisted Pink Velvet
cake: pink velvet filling: caramel icing: cream cheese, caramel buttercream topping: pecan praline
Cupcakes
Everyday Cupcakes
Simply Vanilla With Vanilla Icing
cake: vanilla icing: vanilla buttercream
Simply Vanilla With Chocolate Icing
cake: vanilla icing: chocolate buttercream
Simply Chocolate With Vanilla Icing
cake: chocolate icing: vanilla buttercream
Simply Chocolate With Chocolate Icing
cake: chocolate icing: chocolate buttercream
Turtle Cheesecake
cake: vanilla or chocolate filling: cheesecake & caramel icing: milk chocolate & caramel buttercream topping: caramel, pecans & chocolate curls
Reece's Chunkage (Vanilla Cake)
cake: vanilla filling: peanut butter mousse & ganache icing: chocolate & peanut butter buttercream topping: reese's peanut butter cup crumbles
Reece's Chunkage (Chocolate Cake)
cake: chocolate filling: peanut butter mousse & ganache icing: chocolate & peanut butter buttercream topping: reese's peanut butter cup crumbles
Strawberry Crunch
cake: strawberry with strawberry pieces filling: strawberry crunch mousse icing: strawberry and vanilla buttercream topping: edged in a strawberry crunch with white chocolate bark and a chocolate-dipped strawberry
Banana Pudding
cake: banana with nilla wafer bottom filling: banana pudding icing: banana cream cheese sprinkled with nilla wafer crumbs topping: whipped cream dollop/ nilla wafer/ banana chip
Bee Sting
CAKE: Vanilla FILLING: Honey Lemon Curd ICING: Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting TOPPING: White Choco - late Bark with Crushed Lemon Candies, Silvered Toasted Almonds & Sugar Bee ALLERGENS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY, TREE NUT
24 Karat Cake
cake: carrot with walnuts filling: vanilla whipped cream icing: vanilla cream cheese frosting topping: toasted coconut, white chocolate shavings, walnuts & 24 karat gold dust
Sprinkles The Unicorn
cake: funfetti filling: whipped cream icing: rainbow colored vanilla buttercream topping: edible pearls, foundant unicorn with edible glitter
Birthday Crazy Shake
cake: funfetti filling: whipped cream icing: vanilla buttercream with chocolate swirl topping: micro cupcake, ganache drizzle, cherry on top, disco dust & a chocolate straw
Strawberry Cheesecake
cake: vanilla cheesecake filling: strawberry jam icing: strawberry buttercream topping: graham cracker crumbs and white chocolate curls
Everyday Favorites Mini 6-Pack
Prepackaged Bite Size Minis NO SUBSTITUTIONS: Missylicious, Chocolate Thunder, Turtles Cheesecakes, Kaboom, Reese's Chunkage, Bee Sting
Naked Vanilla Cupcake
Enjoy Jilly's Simply Vanilla without buttercream.
Naked Chocolate Cupcake
Enjoy Jilly's Simply Chocolate without buttercream.
August Monthly Cupcakes
I'm a Barbie Girl
Cake: Funfettle Cake Filling: Whip Filling Icing: Barbie Pink Butter Cream
Blueberry Cobbler
cake: Brown Sugar Streussel Cake Icing: Blueberry Buller Cream swirled with Maple Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Buller Cream
Fruity Pebbles Ooey Gooey
Cake: Fruity Pebble Mousse Icing: Drizzled with Pink Royal icing Topping: Vanilla Butter Cream dollop Sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles
Hummingbird
Cake: Banana and Pineapple Cake Filling: Banana and Pineapple- Mousse Icing: Cream Cheese with a hint of Pineapple and Cinnamon Topping: Edged in toasted coconut with a modeling chocolate flower
Pistachio Blossom
Cake: Pistachio cake Filling: Pistachio pudding Icing: Pistachio Butter Cream Topping: Topped with chopped Pistachios and a Modeling Chocolate Flower
Cherry Limeade
Cake: Vanilla Cake Filling: Lime and Cherry Mousse Icing: Cherry and Lime Swirled Butter Cream
Jilly's On The Beach
Cake: Vanilla Cake Filling: Keyline Curd Icing: Mango Cream Cheese Frosting Topping: Edged in pastel sprinkles
Monthly Favorites Mini 6-Pack
Prepackaged Bite Size Minis NO SUBSTITUTIONS:
Boozy Cupcakes
Under The Tuscan Sun Limoncello
Cake: Lemon cake Icing: Limoncello Butter Cream swirled with Vanilla Butter Cream Filling: Limoncello Mousse Topping: CONTAINS ALCOHOL!
Sangria Time!
Cake: Orange Cake Filling: Strawberry and Blueberry Mousse Icing: Sweet Red Wine Butter Cream With a hint of Cinnamon Topping: CONTAINS ALCOHOL!
Jilly's Treats
Doggy Treats
Peanut Butter Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
24K Chocolate Obsession- Gluten Free
Our Gluten "Very friendly" Flourless chocolate cake covered in ganache
Biscoff Layer Cake Slice
Layers of Caramel Cake, Biscoff Cream Cheese, Dulce de Leche
Seven Layers of Love
Layers of Shortcake, Brownie, Cheesecake, Caramel, Cookie Dough, Marshmallows and Dark Chocolate Ganache
Jacque and Jilly's World Famous
Gourmet Size double chocolate chip cookie topped with sea salt.
Mini Cheesecake Bites 6-pack
Prepackaged Bite Size Minis NO SUBSTITUTIONS: 2 - Strawberry Cheesecakes with a graham cracker crust topped with strawberry buttercream, graham cracker crumb and white chocolate curls. 2 - Vanilla Cheesecakes with pecans and an Oreo crust topped with milk chocolate buttercream, pecans and dark chocolate curls 2 - Vanilla Cheesecakes with an Oreo crust topped with Oreo buttercream and mini M&Ms
Bee Sting Cake Pop Balls
Your favorite Bee Sting as a Cake Pop Ball! QTY: 4
Birthday-Cake Pop Balls
Your favorite Strawberry Shortcake as a cake pop ball. QTY: 4
Ka-Boomm! Chocolate Bark
Oreo dust mixed into white chocolate, M&M's, brownie chunks & crushed white oreos
Mint Chocolate Bark
Dark chocolate layer, crusted mint Oreo, chopped andies mints, dark chocolate layer, green & white drizzles.
S'more's Chocolate Bark
Dark Chocolate layer, crushed graham cracker & Hershey Bar, roasted mimi marshmallows, graham dust & gold dust.
Chocolate Edible Birthday Bark + Candle
Milk or White Chocolate Edible Birthday Bark for individual cupcake topper. Actual products may vary based on availability.
Number Candle
Choose number(s). (color may vary)