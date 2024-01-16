Jim Deggys Brick Oven Pizza & Brewery 201 Jefferson
Food
Appetizers
Soup
Salads
- Small Caprese$7.45
Arcadian mix fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze
- Large Caprese$10.95
Arcadian mix fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze
- Small Caesar$6.90
Romaine, cheddar, croutons, Caesar or golden Italian
- Large Caesar$10.25
Romaine, cheddar, croutons, Caesar or golden Italian
- Small Greek$6.90
Romaine and Arcadian mix, tomatoes, olives, red onions, feta, feta dressing.
- Large Greek$10.95
Romaine and Arcadian mix, tomatoes, olives, red onions, feta, feta dressing.
- Small House$7.45
Romaine and Arcadian mix, tomatoes, candied bacon, croutons, cheddar, balsamic vinaigrette
- Large House$10.95
Romaine and Arcadian mix, tomatoes, candied bacon, croutons, cheddar, balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Chef$7.45
Romaine and Arcadian mix, tomatoes, candied bacon, croutons, cheddar, balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Chef$10.95
Romaine and Arcadian mix, tomatoes, candied bacon, croutons, cheddar, balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Berry & Pecan$7.45
Romaine and Arcadian mix onions, candied bacon, pecans, strawberries, blueberries
- Large Berry & Pecan$10.95
Romaine and Arcadian mix onions, candied bacon, pecans, strawberries, blueberries
Pizza
- Cheese$10.45
- Pepperoni$12.45
- Veggie$11.45
Bell peppers, olives, onions, mushrooms
- Meat$14.45
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
- Whole Deggy$15.45
Veggie and meat pizza
- Voodoo$14.45
White sauce, pepperoni, boudin, jalapeno, cream cheese, pepper jack
- Chicken, Bacon & Ranch$13.95
White sauce, chicken, bacon, ranch
- Full Robby$15.95
Whole Deggy, boudin, jalapeno, pepper jack
- Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
BBQ sauce, bacon, burger, pepper jack
- Spinach Me Right Round$13.95
White sauce, spinach, chicken, artichoke
- Couchon Doux$14.65
Fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, arugula, candied bacon, prosciutto
- Jalapeno Popper$13.95
Jalapeno, bacon, cream cheese, pepper jack
- Pop$13.95
Pepperoni, boudin, pepper jack
- Swamp Monster$14.25
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, bacon, balsamic glaze
- Quattro Formaggi$11.95
White sauce, four cheese blend
- Margherita$12.25
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic glaze
- Ohana$12.45
Pineapple, Canadian bacon
- Experiment 626$14.65
BBQ, pineapple, jalapeno, pulled pork
- Honey P$12.95
Pepperoni, goat cheese, hot honey
- Spicy Boii Bleu$13.95
Buffalo base, chicken, onions, jalapeno, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
- Build Your Own$14.95
- Caprese$12.45
- Mojo JoJo$14.25
- Pizza of the Month$13.65