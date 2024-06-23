Jimador Authentic Mexican 1200 West Main Street
Featured Items
- Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken strips over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip, with a side of guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and two flour tortillas$13.50
- Cheese Dip$3.25
- Tacos De Birria
Three soft corn tortillas with birria beef, cilantro, onions, cheese, and dipping soup, served with rice and refried beans$12.75
FOOD
Appetizers
- Nachos Supreme
It's a fiesta! Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, chicken, beef, and refried beans covered with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole$10.50
- Queso Fundido
A bountiful serving of our fresh fried tortilla chips served with a chorizo sausage enhanced with our famous cheese dip$7.99
- Cheese Nachos$6.75
- Chicken Nachos$7.50
- Beef Nachos$7.50
- Bean Nachos$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$10.75
- Steak Nachos$10.75
- Guacamole Dip$3.25
- Bean Dip$4.50
- Cheese Dip$3.25
Salads
- Taco Salad
Crispy four tortilla shell with refried beans, choice of beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and cheese$9.75
- Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled chicken strips on a fried four shell combined with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese$10.25
- Fajita Taco Salad
Our crispy, four tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of tender strips of beef or chicken, grilled with onions, green bell peppers, and tomatoes$10.50
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green bell peppers, and onions$10.25
Combinations
- 1. Taco, Two Enchiladas, and Choice of Rice or Refried Beans$9.75
- 2. Taco, Enchilada, and Chalupa$9.75
- 3. Enchilada, Taco, and Chile Relleno$9.75
- 4. Taco, Enchilada, and Tostada with Cheese and Beef$9.75
- 5. One Beef and One Cheese Enchilada, Rice, and Refried Beans$9.75
- 6. Beef Enchilada, Taco, Rice, and Refried Beans$9.75
- 7. Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice, and Refried Beans$9.75
- 8. One Enchilada, Tamale, Rice, and Refried Beans$9.75
- 9. Two Beef Tacos, Rice, and Refried Beans$9.75
- 10. Beef Burrito, Taco, and Enchilada$9.75
- 11. Burrito, Enchilada, and Tamale$9.75
- 12. Chalupa, Taco, and Tostada with Cheese and Beef$9.75
- 13. Chile Relleno, Taco, and Chalupa$9.75
- 14. Burrito, Taco, Rice, and Refried Beans$9.75
- 15. Taco, Chile Relleno, and Burrito$9.75
- 16. Chalupa, Burrito, and Taco$9.75
- 17. Burrito, Enchilada, Rice, and Refried Beans$9.75
- 18. Burrito, Enchilada, and Chile Relleno$9.75
- 19. Tostaguac, Chile Relleno, and Taco$9.75
- 20. Chalupa, Tamale, and Chile Relleno$9.75
- 21. Burrito, Chalupa, and Enchilada$9.75
Side Orders
- 1 Crispy Tacos$2.50
- 1 Piece Beef Burrito$3.50
- 1 Piece Beef Tostada$2.75
- 1 Piece Burrito with Nacho Cheese$4.00
- 1 Piece Chicken Burrito$3.50
- 1 Piece Chili Poblano$3.50
- 1 Piece Enchilada
Beef, chicken, or cheese$2.50
- 1 Piece Refried Beans Burrito$3.50
- 1 Piece Special Burrito Topped with Lettuce and Guacamole$4.85
- 1 Piece Tamale$2.50
- 1 Soft Tacos$2.50
- 3 Pieces Tamale$7.00
- Beans$3.00
- Chile toreados$3.00
- chips small$2.00
- Corn Tortillas
4 pieces$0.99
- Diced Tomatoes$0.75
- Flour Tortillas
3 pieces$0.99
- French Fries$4.00
- Hard shell Taco Tuesday$1.99
- jalapenos$0.99
- large chips$4.50
- Lettuce$0.75
- Limon$0.75
- Pico$0.99
- Rice$3.00
- Rice and Refried Beans$3.00
- Salsa para chips 16 oz$4.00
- salsa para chips 32 oz$8.00
- Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Soft shell taco Tuesday$1.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Tomatillo$0.99
- Verde salsa$0.99
- salsa para chip small$0.99
T-Bones
- Steak Jalisco
A 14 oz T-bone, grilled with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes, served with refried beans, rice, and two flour tortillas$16.75
- Steak Tampiqueña
A 14 oz T-bone, grilled to perfection, served with a tossed salad, rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas$16.75
- Steak Laredos
A 14 oz T-bone steak mated with grilled shrimp, topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers, served with rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas$18.00
Grilled Chicken
- Sanda Rosa
Shrimp and marinated chicken breast seasoned and grilled, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, gold peppers, red peppers, and zucchini, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and two flour tortillas$16.75
- Pollo Yucatan
Grilled marinated chicken, cooked with mild yellow, green, and red peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini, over a bed of rice, served with a side of sour cream, guacamole salad, and two flour tortillas$14.50
- Pollo Ranchero
Grilled marinated chicken covered with cheese dip, grilled onions, and mushrooms, combined with a side of rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas$14.50
- Chori Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken smothered in chorizo and cheese dip, combined with rice and re-fried beans, a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and two flour tortillas$14.50
- Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken strips over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip, with a side of guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and two flour tortillas$13.50
- Pollo Poblano
Marninated grilled chicken covered with mild poblano sauce. A side of rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas$13.50
- Grilled Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken strips rolled in soft corn tortillas, with a side of rice, refried beans, tomatillo sauce, and pico de gallo. Three tacos per serving$11.75
- Lettuce Tacos
Grilled chicken with muchrooms covered with a sweet and spicy sauce, topped with shredded cheese, and served with lettuce leaves$11.75
Steak
- Tacos De Birria
Three soft corn tortillas with birria beef, cilantro, onions, cheese, and dipping soup, served with rice and refried beans$12.75
- Carne Asada
Tender grilled steak with side of refried beans, grilled onions, guacamole salad, and three corn tortillas$14.50
- Mar Y Tierra
A grilled rib-eye steak with shrimp sautéed with tomatoes and onions, served with refried beans, rice, and three corn tortillas$16.50
- Jimadores
Marinated rib-eye steak with grilled onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, and zucchini, served with a side of rice, guacamole salad, sour cream, and three corn tortillas$16.50
- Tacos Guanajuato
Three soft corn tacos filled with a combination of steak, Mexican chorizo, grilled with onions, served with refried beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo sauce, and lime slices$11.75
- Grilled Steak Tacos
Grilled steak strips, rolled in soft corn tortillas, with a side of rice, refried beans, tomatillo sauce, and pico de gallo. Three tacos per serving$11.75
- 1 grilled tacos$3.50
Children's Menu
- 1. Burrito and Taco$6.75
- 2. Enchilada, Rice, and Refried Beans$6.75
- 3. Taco and Enchilada$6.75
- 4. Taco, Rice, and Refried Beans$6.75
- 5. Cheese Quesadilla and Fries$6.75
- 6. Cheeseburger with Fries$6.75
- 7. Chicken Nuggets and Fries$6.75
- 8. Hot Dog and Fries$6.75
- 9. Beef Nachos$6.75
- 10. Grilled Cheese and Fries$6.75
Traditional Grill
- Tacos De Carnitas
Tender pieces of fried pork tenderloins rolled in soft corn tortillas with a side of rice, refried beans, tomatillo sauce, and pico de gallo. Three tacos per serving$11.75
- Chile Verde
Choice of pork or steak covered with our mild green sauce and served with a side of rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas$11.50
- Nachos Santa Fe
Grilled chicken and steak strips over corn tortilla chips and refried beans, smothered with cheese dip, then topped with guacamole and sour cream$12.75
- Chile Colorado
Choice of pork or steak cooked in our mild red sauce, served with a side of rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas$11.50
- Carnitas Dinner
Tender pieces of fried pork tenderloins simmered in beer, complimented with a side of refried beans, lettuce, onions, guacamole, and two flour tortillas$13.75
- Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft corn tacos filled with marinated pork, grilled onions, and fresh pineapple, served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and spicy tomatillo sauce$11.75
- 1 grilled tacos$3.50
Las Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas
Grilled tender sliced steak with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$14.75
- Chicken Fajitas
Chicken with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$14.75
- Texas Fajitas
Grilled tender steak, chicken, and shrimp, combined with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$16.75
- Mixed Fajitas
Grilled tender steak and chicken with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$15.75
- Fiesta Fajitas for Two
Tender grilled steak, chicken pork, and shrimp, combined with green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, side order of rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$26.50
- Nacho Fajitas
Choice of tender beef or chicken, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and green bell peppers, with refried beans, cheese dip, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, piled high on fresh nacho chips$13.75
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled green bell peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini, and mushrooms, spiced to perfection on a sizzling skillet, with a side of refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and two flour tortillas$13.50
- Fish Fajitas
Marinated grilled fish, with green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green and yellow zucchini, spice to perfection on a sizzling skillet, with a side of refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and two flour tortillas$15.75
- Fajitas Del Mar
Grilled shrimp and scallops, smothered with onions, green bell peppers, and tomatoes, with a side of refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and two flour tortillas$16.75
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, with a side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and two flour tortillas$16.75
Vegetarian
- Quesadilla Ranchero
Our grilled cheese, mushroom, onions, and tomatoes quesadilla, combined with sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole$9.75
- A. One Bean Burrito Topped with Cheese Dip, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Tostada$10.00
- B. One Chalupa and One Cheese Enchilada, Served with Re-fried Beans and Rice$10.00
- C. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla, and One Chalupa$10.00
- D. Bean Tostaguac, Cheese Enchilda, and Side of Rice$10.00
- F. One Chile Poblano and One Cheese Enchilada, Served with Re-fried Bean and Rice$10.00
- G. Spinach Burrito, Mushroom Quesadilla, and Side of Rice$10.00
Burrito Platters
- Burrito Croqueta
Grilled chicken strips wrapped in a flour shell, with pico de gallo, topped with cheese dip, served with rice and refried beans$10.75
- Burrito Chile Verde
Burrito with your choice of pork or steak, cooked in a green sauce, with a side of rice and refried beans$10.75
- Burritos Mexicanos
Consisting of two burritos filled with refried beans and beef tips, topped with a mild red sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream$10.75
- Burrito Grande
A huge 12" flour tortilla, filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with rice and refried beans, topped with red mild sauce and cheese dip$10.75
- Steak & Cheese Burrito
Grilled steak cooked with onions and green bell peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and served with rice and refried beans$10.75
- Burritos Chile Colorado
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of pork or steak, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and refried beans$10.75
- Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken and refried beans and one beef and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$10.75
- Fiesta Burrito
A soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chunks of pork tenderloins simmered in beer, topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, served with your choice of rice or refried beans$10.75
- Burrito California
A 10" big burrito, stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, hot sauce, rice and refried beans, then topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole$10.75
Special Entrees
- Chimichangas
Two soft or fried flour tortilla wrap, filled with beef tips and beans, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole$10.25
- Mexican Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce, topped with your choice of chicken or beef and cheese, served with lettuce, guacamole, and rice$10.25
- El Grande Special
Chalupa, chile relleno, beef enchilada, beef taco, beef burrito, rice and refried beans$16.75
- Taquitos Mexicanos
An order of four deep fried corn tortilla wraps, two filled with shredded beef and two with chicken, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes$10.75
- Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, topped with red mild sauce, served with rice and refried beans$11.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs prepared either scrambled or over easy, then topped with a tossed salad, side of spanish rice and your choice of corn or flour tortillas$9.75
- Mexican Fried Rice
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with lettuce, grilled onions, and grilled jalapeños$14.25
- Texas Rice
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp on a bed of rice with cheese dip, side of lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream$16.75
- Torta
Choose one: steak, chicken, pork, al pastor, or chorizo$10.75
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla
Big 10" quesadilla, stuffed with shredded cheese, grilled onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$12.75
- Quesadilla Santa Fe
Big 10" quesadilla stuffed with shredded cheese and your choice of chicken or beef, served with rice, re-fried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo$12.75
- Quesadilla Roja
Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or re-fried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and pico de gallo$9.25
- Quesadilla Verde
Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole$9.25
- 1 Piece Beef Quesadilla$4.75
- 2 Pieces Beef Quesadilla$8.50
- 1 Piece Chicken Quesadilla$4.75
- 2 Pieces Chicken Quesadilla$8.50
- 1 Piece Steak Quesadilla$6.75
- 2 Pieces Steak Quesadilla$12.50
- 1 Piece Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.75
- 2 Pieces Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
- 1 Piece Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
Seafood
- Botona
Shrimp with pico de gallo and tamatillo sauce$14.00
- Pescado Yucatan
Grilled marinated fish, cooked with mild red, yellow, and green bell peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini, served over a bed of rice, with side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and two flour tortillas$13.75
- Camaron Yucatan
Grilled marinated shrimp, cooked with mild red, yellow, and green bell peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini, served over a bed of rice, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and two flour tortillas$14.75
- Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked shrimp served in a goblet in it's own juice, with chopped cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and avocado, all mixed with our own special cocktail sauce and lime juice, accompanied with saltine crackers$13.00
- Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked with a fiery hot sauce, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole$14.75
- Borracho
Grilled shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and our town signature chipotle sauce, topped with grilled tilapia fillet, served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and avocado, with a side of rice and three corn tortillas$16.75
- Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops, over a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and two flour tortillas$13.75
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic, all cooked to perfection served with spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and two flour tortillas$13.75
- Quesadilla Mazatlan
10" Flour quesadilla stuffed with shredded cheese, grilled shrimp, crab meat, and onions, served with rice, re-fried beans, and guacamole salad$14.00
- Tacos De Camaron
Grilled shrimp tacos served with tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo$11.75
- mojarra$16.00
- Ceviche$15.00
Enchilada Meals
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour ream, and guacamole, served with rice and refried beans$9.75
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded beef enchiladas topped with a special mild green sauce, with a side of rice and refried beans$9.75
- Enchiladas Vallarta
Three shrimp enchiladas, covered with cheese dip, and served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and a mushroom quesadilla on the side$10.25
- Enchiladas Mole Poblano
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mild dark Mexican mole sauce, topped with lettuce and sour cream, with a side of rice and refried beans$9.75
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Five enchiladas (one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef, one beans, and one cheese), topped enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and ranchero sauce$9.75
- Enchiladas Suizas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with chunks of pork tenderloin and green sauce, with a side of spanish rice$9.75
Dessert
- Sopapillas
Fried flour tortilla dough, topped with honey, and cinnamon. Add vanilla ice ream for additional $1.25$2.50
- Flan
A southwestern delight - Mexican custard$4.00
- Churros
Fried twisted flour dough, glazed with sugar and cinnamon, topped with honey$3.50
- Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in corn flakes, topped with strawberry syrup or chocolate syrup, and whipped cream$4.00