Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food
FOOD
Combos
- #1 Gyros$10.59
Our delicious Gyros Sandwich comes with tomatoes, onions, and our homemade gyros sauce.
- #2 Italian Beef$10.29
Add peppers or mozzarella cheese .68 cents each
- #3 2 Hotdogs$9.99
Served Chicago style- Mustard, Onions, Pickle, Relish, Tomato, Celery Salt, Sport Peppers
- #4 Polish Sausage$7.99
Served Chicago style ( Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle,Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt) or Maxwell (mustard, grilled onions, sport peppers)
- #5 HAMburger$8.59
Served with ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion, pickle, tomato, lettuce. 100% all natural.
- #6 DBL CHEESEBURGER$10.71
Served with ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion, pickle, tomato, lettuce. 100% all natural.
- #7 Wrap Choice$10.19
Your choice of gyros wrap (lettuce, tomato, and onion), buffalo chicken wrap (lettuce and tomato) or chicken bacon ranch wrap (lettuce and tomato)
- #8 Chicken$9.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade gyros sauce
- #9 1 Hotdog$7.89
Served Chicago Style ( Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle,Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt)
- #10 Fish Sandwich$8.06
Served with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
- #11 Meatball Combo$9.63
Meatballs, marinara and mozzarella cheese
- #12 Beef Sausage Combo$10.99
- #13 Philly$10.99
- #14 Egg Sandwich$7.89
- #15 Pulled Pork$8.59
- #16 Pulled Pork Deluxe$10.71
Hot Dogs
- Hot Dog$3.69
Served Chicago Style =Mustard, Onion, Relish, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers,and Celery Salt
- Polish Sausage$4.99
Served Chicago Style =Mustard, Onion, Relish, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers,and Celery Salt
- Maxwell Polish$4.99
Grilled Onions, Mustard, and Sport Peppers
- Cheese Dog$3.79
- Chili Dog$3.79
- Chili Cheese Dog$3.99
- Corn Dog$2.99
Sandwiches
- Gyros Sandwich$6.99
- Italian Beef$6.49
- Philly Steak$6.99
- Chicken Philly$6.99
- Chicken Pita$6.49
- Beef & Sausage Combo$7.75
- Italian Sausage$5.29
- Meatball Sandwich$5.99
- Chicken Sandwich$6.49
- Fish Sandwich$5.49
- Grilled Chz$3.99
- BLT Sandwich$4.49
- Taco$1.50
- Egg Sandwich$3.69
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.39
- Pulled Pork Deluxe Sandwich$8.50
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$3.99
Burgers
Wraps
Dinners
Soups & Salad
Appetizers
Extras
- Extra Sauces$0.75
- Cup Of Cheese$1.00
- ADD Cheese
- ADD Bacon$2.09
- EXTRA Pita$0.91
- ADD Feta$1.49
- Peppers$0.75
- ADD Gyros$3.99
- ADD Chicken$3.99
- Add Chili$0.91
- Xtra Patty$3.89
- 1 extra meatball$1.50
- Foccacia Bread$1.25
- One Pound Gyros Meat$12.99
- Extra Beef$3.99
- Side Gyros$3.99
- Side Feta$1.14
- Side Chkn Breast$3.99
It's Weezee Baby
- Big Weezee$8.99
Italian Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, And Hot Peppers on our delicious Tomato Focaccia Bread
- Chili Cheezee Weezee$9.29
- Chicken Weezee$8.49
- WTF What The Feta Weezee$8.29
- Triple M Weezee$8.49
- Puff Puff Weezee$9.49
Pizza Puff, Hamburger Patty, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce on Our Tomato Focaccia Bread
- COMBO$3.50