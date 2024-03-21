Jimmy's Fish and Chicken
Full Menu
All Day Pick 2
Desserts
Family Size Order
Fish & Chicken
- Whole Chicken Wings$4.99+
Served with 1 side
- Traditional Wings$7.50+
Served with 1 side. With plain, buffalo, or BBQ sauce
- Boneless Wings$7.50+
Served with 1 side. With plain, buffalo, or BBQ sauce
- Chicken Tenders$7.50+
Served with 1 side
- Legs & Thighs$6.50+
Served with 1 side
- Gizzards$9.99+
Served with 1 side
- Catfish Steak$8.99+
Served with 1 side
- Catfish Fillet$8.50+
Served with 1 side
- Perch$8.50+
Served with 1 side
- Tilapia Fillet$8.50+
Served with 1 side
- Jumbo Shrimp$12.99+
Served with 1 side
- Medium Shrimp$10.50+
Served with 1 side
- Catfish Nuggets$8.99+
Served with 1 side
Fish & Chicken Combo
Lunch Specials
- 2PC Perch Special (Copy)$5.99
- Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich Special (Copy)$5.99
- 5PCS Legs & Thighs Special (Copy)$5.99
- 2PC Catfish Fillets Special (Copy)$5.99
- 10PC Medium Shrimp Special (Copy)$5.99
- Gyro Sandwich Special (Copy)$5.99
- Chicken Philly Special (Copy)$5.99
- Italian Beef Special (Copy)$5.99
- 10PC Gizzards Special (Copy)$5.99
- 4PC Chicken Tenders Special (Copy)$5.99
- Chicken on Pita Special (Copy)$5.99
- Cheeseburger Special (Copy)$5.99
- 15PC Catfish Nuggets Special (Copy)$5.99
Mexican Menu
- Large Nacho Supreme$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, and jalapeño
- 3 Taco$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- Combo 3 Taco$10.70
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- Large Loaded Fries$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, and jalapeño
- Small Loaded Fries$7.50
Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, and jalapeño
- Small Nacho Supreme$6.50
Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, and jalapeño
- Half Pan of Rice$19.99
- Half Pan of Spaghetti$27.99
- Half Pan of Coleslaw$21.99
Mix & Match
Salads
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, and 3 pieces chicken
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, and 3 pieces chicken
- Jimmy's Salad$7.50
Corn, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion with special Jimmy's sauce
- Gyro Salads$11.50
Gyro meats, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, and shredded cheese
- Shrimp Salad$14.99
12 medium shrimps, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and shredded cheese
Sandwiches
- Chicken Philly$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mayo, and Swiss cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese
- Gym Shoe Sandwich$7.99
Corned beef, Italian beef, gyro, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, oil, mayo, and mustard
- Tilapia Sandwich$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar sauce
- Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese
- Steak Philly Angus Beef$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mayo, and Swiss cheese
- Cheeseburger$5.99
Raw onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, American cheese, and mustard
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$7.99
Grilled onions, mushrooms, ranch, and Swiss cheese
- Godfather Burger$7.99
Nacho cheese, hot peppers, and Italian beef meat
- Gyro Burger$7.99
Onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and gyro sauce
- Double Cheeseburger$7.99
Raw onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, American cheese, and mustard
- Regular Catfish Sandwich$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar sauce
- Italian Beef$7.99
American cheese, hot peppers, dipped
- Gyro Sandwich$7.99
Tomatoes, raw onions, and gyro sauce
- Italian Beef Combination$8.99
American cheese, hot peppers, dipped and sausage
- Polish Sausage$4.50
Grilled onions, sport peppers, mustard, and ketchup
- Corned Beef Sandwich$8.50
Mustard, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and pickle
- Single Turkey Burger (Fresh)$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese
- Double Turkey Burger (Fresh)$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese
- Chicken on Pita (Fresh)$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese
Sandwiches Combo
- Combo Chicken Philly$10.70
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mayo, and Swiss cheese
- Combo Gym Shoe Sandwich$10.99
Corned beef, Italian beef, gyro, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, oil, mayo, and mustard
- Combo Steak Philly Angus Beef$10.70
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mayo, and Swiss cheese
- Combo Catfish Sandwich$10.70
Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar sauce
- Combo Tilapia Sandwich$10.70
Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and tartar sauce
- Combo Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.70
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese
- Combo Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.70
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese
- Combo Cheeseburger$9.99
Raw onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, American cheese, and mustard
- Combo Swiss Mushroom Burger$10.70
Grilled onions, mushrooms, ranch, and Swiss cheese
- Combo Godfather Burger$10.99
Nacho cheese, hot peppers, and Italian beef meat
- Combo Gyro Burger$10.99
Onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and gyro sauce
- Combo Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Raw onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, American cheese, and mustard
- Combo Italian Beef$10.99
American cheese, hot peppers, dipped
- Combo Italian Beef Combination$12.99
American cheese, hot peppers, dipped and sausage
- Combo Gyro Sandwich$10.70
Tomatoes, raw onions, and gyro sauce
- Combo Polish Sausage$8.50
Grilled onions, sport peppers, mustard, and ketchup
- Combo Corned Beef Sandwich$11.50
Mustard, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and pickle
- Combo Single Turkey Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese
- Combo Double Turkey Burger$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese
- Combo Chicken on Pita$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese
Sides
- 10 Pieces Onion Rings$2.99
- 30 Pieces Onion Rings$6.99
- Medium Fries$2.99
- Large Fries$5.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
8 oz
- Spaghetti$2.99
8 oz
- Side of Rice$4.99
- Pizza Puff$5.50
- Pizza Puff Combo$7.99
With fries and pop
- Small Okra$3.50
- Large Okra$6.99
- 5 Pieces Cheese Sticks$4.99
5 or 8 pieces with fries
- 8 Pieces Cheese Sticks$6.99
5 or 8 pieces with fries