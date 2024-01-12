Jimmys Pizza Hutchinson 1115 highway 7 West suite 10
Appetizers
- Jimmy's Stix$6.99+
classic breadsticks brushed with homemade garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan, and baked fresh. served with homemade pizza sauce.
- Pizza Fry$6.99+
mozzarella-stuffed breadsticks brushed with our homemade garlic butter and baked fresh. served with our homemade pizza sauce.
- Cheesy Garlic Toast$8.99+
sliced Italian bread slathered in garlic butter, loaded with mozzarella cheese, and toasted to perfection. served with our homemade pizza sauce
Specialty Pizzas
- Jimmy's Deluxe
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
- Jimmy's Super Deluxe
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- Meat & Cheese Lover's
pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, canadian bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Gourmet Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and onions. Your choice of alfredo or red sauce.
- Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac & cheese on alfredo sauce with a three cheese blend
- The Pickled Pig
Whipped Cream Cheese with a hint of garlic, topped with Canadian bacon, pickles, and Mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and a three cheese blend
- Buffalo Chicken
ranch sauce and chicken, drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with a three cheese blend
- Spicy Cowboy
BBQ sauce, spicy chicken sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
- Hawaiian Volcano
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapeno peppers. Take it up a notch with bacon!
- Jalapeno Popper
- Gourmet Chicken
alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, and a three cheese blend
- Super Sausage
pepperoni, andouille sausage, italian sausage, and spicy chicken sausage.
- Bacon Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Taco Pizza
taco meat and three cheeses, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, and seasoned chips, served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
Build Your Own Pizza
Pasta
- Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Creamy alfredo sauce and gourmet chicken on a bed of penne noodles and served with two pieces of garlic toast. add bacon, broccoli, or mushroom (extra)
- Italian Meatball$12.99
Our homemade marinara sauce with Italian meatballs on a bed of penne noodles and served with two pieces of garlic toast. add bacon, broccoli, or mushroom (extra)
- Bacon Mac & Cheese$13.99
Our house-made cheese sauce over penne noodles and topped with crispy bacon. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
- Veggie$12.99
Your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and broccoli atop penne noodles and served with two pieces of garlic toast
- Family Size Chicken Alfredo$49.99
Creamy alfredo sauce and gourmet chicken on a bed of penne noodles and served with eight pieces of garlic toast. add bacon, broccoli, or mushroom (extra)
- Family Size Italian Meatball$49.99
Our homemade marinara sauce with Italian meatballs on a bed of penne noodles and served with eight pieces of garlic toast. add bacon, broccoli, or mushroom (extra)
- Family Size Bacon Mac and Cheese$49.99
Our house-made cheese sauce over penne noodles and topped with crispy bacon. Served with 8 pieces of garlic toast.
- Family Size Veggie$49.99
Your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and broccoli atop penne noodles and served with eight pieces of garlic toast
Wings
Chicken Meals
- 2pc Chicken Meal$9.49
2 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 2 Breast Chicken Meal$12.49
2 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 3pc Chicken Meal$10.49
3 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 4pc Chicken Meal$12.49
4 pieces of juicy crispy broaster chicken, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 3pc Tender Meal$10.99
3 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken tenders, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 5pc Tender Meal$14.99
5 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken tenders, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
Chicken Boxes
Salads
- Side Garden Salad$5.99
- Side Italian Salad$5.99
- Side Chicken Caesar Salad$5.99
- Side Taco Salad$6.99
- Side Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$5.99
- Side BBQ Chicken Salad$5.99
- Full Garden Salad$12.99
- Full Italian Salad$12.99
- Full Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
- Full Taco Salad$13.99
- Full Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$12.99
- Full BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99