Jimmy’s Bar
Wine
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 750 ML$36.00
Alto Adige, Italy- This dry white wine has a straw yellow color. Its clean, intense aroma and bone-dry taste (with an appealing flavor of Golden Delicious apples) make Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio a wine of great personality and versatility.
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc, 2022 750 ML$32.00
James Suckling-New Zealand - Marlborough - "A pure nose of guava, gooseberries, lime and a grassy character. Fresh and bright with high-toned acidity in a textured palate with a mouthwatering finish. Simple, but tangy and delicious. Drink now. Screw cap."
- Whispering Angel 750 ML$36.00
Cotes de Provence, France- This is full of mouthwatering flavor with a lovely texture. Lots of light fruit flavors with a clean finish, this wine does well to demonstrate the power of its grape.
- Santa Margherita Prosecco 750ml$38.00
Peach and apple aromas, this refreshing sparkler has a long finish.
- Flowers Pinot Noir$66.00
James Suckling-California - Sonoma County - Sonoma Coast - A fresh yet structured pinot with dried strawberry, orange peel and light caramel with dried stems. Medium body, flavorful, firm and bright at the end. Savory. Drink now.
- La Crema Chardonnay 750ml$48.00
Wine Advocate-Russian River Valley, Sonoma, CA- "The 2006 Chardonnay Russian River is a beauty. Tropical fruit notes of pineapple and a hint of white peach in a restrained yet powerful style are followed by a palate that has gorgeous precision, purity, and ripeness. It is elegant, subtle, ..."
- House Cabernet$12.00
- House Merlot$12.00
- House Chardonnay$12.00
- House Moscato$12.00
- House Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Rock Angel Rose 750ml$56.00
France- This wine has delicate red berry aromas with mineral notes. There is a touch of floral and spice notes that are present in addition to oak that adds a creamy feel and texture. It's rich and racy on the palate with firm acidity and a long, silky finish.
- Battle Creek Pinot Noir$28.00
- House Pinot Grigio$16.00
- Comte LaFond Sancerre$66.00
- Quilt Cabernet$90.00
- Decoy Cabernet