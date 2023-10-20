Drink Menu

N/A Beverages

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Mixed Grain Flour Drink
$4.95

Traditional korean roasted multi-grain powder shake with brown sugar

Food Menu (Copy)

Tang

T1.Beef Bone Broth(SeolLung Tang)
$16.95

Beef Broth with Assorted Beef and Green Onion. *Choice of GlassNoodle, Rice Noodle, Rice

T2.Spicy Meat Stew(Yukgaejang)
$17.95Out of stock

Spicy Soup with Sliced Beef and Assorted Veggie

T4.Beef Short Rib Soup(GalBi Tang)
$20.95

Beef Short Rib Soup, Glass Noodle

T5.Traditional Pork and Soup(DwejiGukBap)
$16.95Out of stock

Bone Broth with Sliced Pork and Vegetable

T6.Jin Cook Kal Guk Soo
$17.95

Seafood Based soup, Brisket, Pork Dumpling, Tempura Powder

T8.Boo Dae Jji Gae(Military Soup)
$17.95

Instant Ramen Noodle, Spam, Ham, Rice,Cake, Vege And American Cheese In Spicy Soup.

T7.Spicy Tofu Soup(Soon Dubu)
$16.95

Spicy Beef Soup with Soft Tofu.*Choice of Beef or Seafood *add Egg

T3.Mushroom Tofu Soup
$16.95

Spicy Soup and Mushroom with Soft Tofu

Jin Cook Special

J1.Korean Pancake
$28.95

Korean Style Pancake with Bulgogi and Green Onio

J2.B.B.Q Beef Rib (Gal bi)
$31.95

Soy Marinated BBQ Beef Rib

J3.Seafood Pancake
$28.95

Korean Style Pancake with Seafood and Green Onio

J4.Garlic SuYuk
$36.95

Sous Vide Pork Belly, Seol Lung Tang Broth with Home Made Ground Garlic sauce

Appetizer

A1.Marinated Dumpling
$10.95

[6 pcs] Fried Dumping Tossed With Sweet Soy

A2.Steamed Dumpling(8pcs)
$10.95

Steamed Juicy Pork Dumpling

A3.Whole Chicken
$19.95

Oven-Baked Whole Chicken Served with Korean Spicy Dipping Sauce

A3.Ddukbokki
$16.95

Cylindrical Rice Cakes and Fish Cakes Cooked In spicy Red Pepper Pasta

A4.Mushroom Japchae
$14.45

Sauteed Glass Noodle with Assorted Mushroom Finished with Truffle Oil

Hot Stone

H1.Braised Beef Short Rib
$57.95

Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables, and Rice Cake In soy Based Sauce/Served with Rice

H2.Spicy Braised Beef Short Rib
$57.95

Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables and Rice Cake In Spicy Sauce/Served with Rice

H3. Mushroom Curry Hot Stone
$21.95

Mushroom Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone

H4.Bibimbab Hot Stone
$21.95

Rice, Assort Vege, Kimchi and Go Chu Jang Sauce on Hot Stone Pot *add Bulgogi $2 *add Fried Egg $2 *Vegan option available

H5.Bulgogi Bibimbab Hot Stone
$24.95

Rice, Assort Vege, Kimchi, Bulgogi, Fried Egg and Go Chu Jang Sauce on Hot Stone Po

H6.Bulgogi Hot Stone
$25.95

Thinly Sliced soy marnated Beef Served with rice on Hot stone Pot

H7.Spicy Pork Hot Stone
$23.95

Rice, Go Chu Jang Marinated Pork with Rice on Hot Stone Pot *add Cheese $3 **add Fried Egg $2

Jin Cook Katsu

K1.Pork/Chicken Katsu
$19.95

Panko Fried Pork/Chicken served with rice and Small Salad

K2.Pork/Chicken Curry Katsu
$21.95

Panko Fried pork/Chicken Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone

K3.Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu
$23.95

Jalapeno, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry on Hot stone

K4.Sweet Pumpkin Cheese Curry Katsu
$23.95

pumpkin Puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Kastu Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone

K5.Sweet Potato Cheese Curry Katsu
$23.95

Sweet potato puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with rice and curry on Hot Stone

K6.Cheese Curry Katsu
$23.95

Cheese Stuffed Pork, Katsu Served with Rice and Curry on Hot Stone

Togo

S1.Togo)Banchan
$8.00

Togo Banchan 24Oz

S2.Togo)Curry 24Oz
$11.00

Togo Curry 24Oz

S3. Togo) Steam Rice
$2.00

Steam Rice

Extra

Ex.Ramen Noodle
$2.00
Ex.Rice Noodle
$2.50
Ex.Glass Noodles
$2.50
Ex.Fried Egg
$2.00
Ex.M.Z Cheese
$3.00
Ex.Salad
$3.50
Ex.Rice
$2.00
Ex.Curry
$3.00
Ex.Beef Bone Broth Soup
$5.00
Ex.Beef Short Rib Soup
$5.00