Jincook Northridge
Food Menu (Copy)
Tang
Beef Broth with Assorted Beef and Green Onion. *Choice of GlassNoodle, Rice Noodle, Rice
Spicy Soup with Sliced Beef and Assorted Veggie
Beef Short Rib Soup, Glass Noodle
Bone Broth with Sliced Pork and Vegetable
Seafood Based soup, Brisket, Pork Dumpling, Tempura Powder
Instant Ramen Noodle, Spam, Ham, Rice,Cake, Vege And American Cheese In Spicy Soup.
Spicy Beef Soup with Soft Tofu.*Choice of Beef or Seafood *add Egg
Spicy Soup and Mushroom with Soft Tofu
Jin Cook Special
Appetizer
[6 pcs] Fried Dumping Tossed With Sweet Soy
Steamed Juicy Pork Dumpling
Oven-Baked Whole Chicken Served with Korean Spicy Dipping Sauce
Cylindrical Rice Cakes and Fish Cakes Cooked In spicy Red Pepper Pasta
Sauteed Glass Noodle with Assorted Mushroom Finished with Truffle Oil
Hot Stone
Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables, and Rice Cake In soy Based Sauce/Served with Rice
Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables and Rice Cake In Spicy Sauce/Served with Rice
Mushroom Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone
Rice, Assort Vege, Kimchi and Go Chu Jang Sauce on Hot Stone Pot *add Bulgogi $2 *add Fried Egg $2 *Vegan option available
Rice, Assort Vege, Kimchi, Bulgogi, Fried Egg and Go Chu Jang Sauce on Hot Stone Po
Thinly Sliced soy marnated Beef Served with rice on Hot stone Pot
Rice, Go Chu Jang Marinated Pork with Rice on Hot Stone Pot *add Cheese $3 **add Fried Egg $2
Jin Cook Katsu
Panko Fried Pork/Chicken served with rice and Small Salad
Panko Fried pork/Chicken Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone
Jalapeno, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry on Hot stone
pumpkin Puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Kastu Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone
Sweet potato puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with rice and curry on Hot Stone
Cheese Stuffed Pork, Katsu Served with Rice and Curry on Hot Stone