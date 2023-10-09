Jin Long
Chinese Menu
Chef's Specialties
H1.Ta-Chien Chicken🌶
General Tso's chicken w. mixed vegetables
H2. Sesame Chicken
w. White Rice on side
H2.Sesame Beef
w. White Rice on side
H2.Sesame Shrimp
w. White Rice on side
H2.Sesame Chicken (White Meat)
Deep Fried Crispy Chicken Tossed in Sesame Sauce
H3.Orange Chicken🌶
spicy, w. White Rice on side
H3.Orange Beef
spicy, w. White Rice on side
H3.Orange Shrimp🌶
spicy, w. White Rice on side
H3.Orange Chicken (White Meat)🌶
spicy, w. White Rice on side
H4. General Tso's Chicken🌶
spicy, w. White Rice on side
H4.General Tso's' Beef🌶
spicy, w. White Rice on side
H4.General Tso's' Shrimp🌶
Spicy, w. White Rice on side
H4.General Tso's Chicken (White Meat) 🌶
spicy, w. White Rice on side
H5. Seafood Combination
Lobster, crab meat, scallops, shrimp, & mixed vegetables with brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H6. Crispy Chilli Sauce 🌶
w. White Rice on side
H7. Four Season
Beef, shrimp, chicken & roast pork & mixed vegetables with brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H8. Happy Family
Pork, beef jumbo shrimp, scallop & mixed vegetables with brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H9. Triple Delight
Beef, chicken, shrimp & mixed vegetables with brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H10. Butterfly Shrimp w. Bacon
Jumbo shrimp wrapped inside bacon with egg, then panfried into golden, served with sweet tomato brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H11. Lake Tung Ting Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with mixed vegetables in egg white sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H12. Sake Teriyaki
H13. Crispy Shrimp & Scallop 🌶
spicy | Deep fried crispy & mixed vegetable stirfry with homemade chili sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H14. Seven Star Around the Moon
Chicken, roast pork, scallops, jumbo shrimp, mixed vegetables, with brown sauce, sunny side egg on top |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H17. Rainbow Seafood
spicy | Lobster, shrimp, scallop, crab meat & mixed vegetables with spicy egg white sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side
H18. Mango Chicken
Deep White Meat Chicken tossed in mango sauce, broccoli on the bottom With White Rice on side
H18. Mango Shrimp
Deep fried Crispy Shrimp tossed in Mango Sauce , lettuce on the bottom with White Rice on side.
H20. Creamy Coconut Chicken
Deep fried White Meat Chicken tossed in Creamy Coconut, lettuce on the bottom with White Rice on side.
H20. Creamy Coconut Shrimp
Deep fried Crispy Shrimp tossed in Creamy Coconut, lettuce on the bottom with White Rice on side.
Soup
14.Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤
15.Wonton Soup 云吞汤
16.Chicken Noodle Soup 鸡面汤
w. Side of Crispy Noodle
16.Chicken Rice Soup鸡饭汤
w. Side of Crispy Noodle
17.Wonton Egg Drop Soup 云吞蛋花汤
w. Side of Crispy Noodle
18.Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤
w. Side of Crispy Noodle.
19. House Special Soup 本楼汤
wonton, shrimp, chicken, pork, mixed veggies | w. Side of Crispy Noodle
20.Bean Curd Vegetable Soup (Qt) 豆腐菜汤
w. Side of Crispy Noodle
21.Seafood Soup (Qt) 海鲜汤
shrimp, scallops, crab meat, mixed veggies, egg white | w. Side of Crispy Noodle
Fried Noodle 面干
Miso Soup 味增汤
Soup Only 纯净汤
Lo Mein
45. Crab Meat Lo Mein
Soft Noodles
46. Vegetable Lo Mein
Soft Noodles
47. Plain Lo Mein
Soft Noodles
48. Pork Lo Mein
Soft Noodles
49. Shrimp Lo Mein
Soft Noodles
50. Beef Lo Mein
Soft Noodles
51. Chicken Lo Mein
Soft Noodles
52. House Lo Mein
Soft Noodles
53. Seafood Lo Mein LG
Soft Noodles
Chow Mein
29. Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面
Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice
30. Roast Pork Chow Mein 叉烧炒面
Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice
31. Beef Chow Mein 牛炒面
Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice
32. Shrimp Chow Mein虾炒面
Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice
33. Vegetable Chow Mein 菜炒面
Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice
34. House Special Chow Mein本楼炒面
Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice
Fried Rice
22. Vegetable Fried Rice
22a. Plain Fried Rice
22b. Egg Fried Rice
23. Roast Pork Fried Rice
24.Chicken Fried Rice
25. Beef Fried Rice
26. Shrimp Fried Rice
27. House Special Fried Rice
Egg. Roast Pork. Chicken. Shrimp
28. Seafood Fried Rice(LG) 海鲜炒饭
shrimp, scallops, crab meat, egg
28a. Crab Meat Fried Rice蟹肉炒饭
White Rice
Poultry
54. Moo Goo Gai Pan 芙蓉 鸡片
w. White Rice on side
55. Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡
w. White Rice on side w. Sauce on side
56. Curry Chicken 咖喱鸡
spicy, w. White Rice on side
57. Chicken w. Broccoli 芥蓝鸡
w. White Rice on side
58. Chicken w. Snow Peas 雪豆鸡
w. White Rice on side
59. Spicy Mayo Chicken
w. White Rice on side w. Sauce on side
60. Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce 豆豉鸡
w. White Rice on side
61. Chicken & Mushroom 蘑菇鸡
w. White Rice on side
62. Szechuan Chicken 四川鸡
spicy, w. White Rice on side
63. Honey Chicken 蜜汁鸡
w. White Rice on side Sauce on the side
64. Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables 杂菜鸡
w. White Rice on side
65. Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡
spicy, w. White Rice on side
66. Pineapple Chicken (Sauce on side)
w. White Rice on side
67. Chicken w. Pepper Onion
w. White Rice on side
68. Chicken w. Garlic Sauce
spicy, w. White Rice on side
69. Kung Pao Chicken
spicy, w. White Rice on side
70. Chicken w. Cashew Nuts
w. White Rice on side
Pork
71. Roast Pork w. Mixed Vegetables 叉烧杂菜
w. White Rice on side
72. Roast Pork w. Broccoli 叉烧芥蓝
w. White Rice on side
73. Roast Pork w. Mushrroms 叉烧蘑菇
w. White Rice on side
74. Roast Pork w. Snow Peas 叉烧雪豆
w. White Rice on side
75. Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸肉
w. White Rice on side w. Sauce on side
76. Roast Pork w. Pepper Onion叉烧青椒
w. White Rice on side
77. Pork w. Black Bean Sauce 豆豉叉烧
w. White Rice on side
78. Kung Pao Roast Pork 宫保叉烧
spicy, w. White Rice on side
79. Mongolian Roast Pork 蒙古叉烧
spicy, w. White Rice on side
80. Roast Pork Garlic Sauce 鱼香叉烧
spicy, w. White Rice on side
81. Szechuan Roast Pork 四川叉烧
spicy, w. White Rice on side
Spicy Mayo Pork
Beef
82. Beef w. Broccoli 芥蓝牛
w. White Rice on side
83. Pepper Steak w. Onion 青椒牛
w. White Rice on side
84. Beef w. Mixed Vegetables 杂菜牛
w. White Rice on side
85. Beef w. Black Bean Sauce 豆豉牛
w. White Rice on side
86. Beef w. Mushrooms 蘑菇牛
w. White Rice on side
87. Beef w. Snow Peas 雪豆牛
w. White Rice on side
88. Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
spicy, w. White Rice on side
89. Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛
spicy, w. White Rice on side
90. Szechuan Beef & Chicken 鸡牛四川
spicy, w. White Rice on side
91. Beef w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香牛
spicy, w. White Rice on side
92. Szechuan Beef 四川牛
spicy, w. White Rice on side
93. Beef with Cashew Nuts 腰果牛
w. White Rice on side
Seafood
94. Shrimp w. Special Mixed Vegetables 杂菜虾
w. White Rice on side
95. Sweet & Sour Shrimp 甜酸虾
Sauce on the side
96. Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce
w. White Rice on side
97. Shrimp w. Black Bean Sauce 豆豉虾
w. White Rice on side
98. Shrimp w. Broccoli 芥蓝 虾
w. White Rice on side
99. Shrimp & Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables 杂菜虾
w. White Rice on side
100.Shrimp w.Snow Pea
w. White Rice on side
101. Mongolian Shrimp 蒙古虾
Spicy, Jumbo Shrimp w. White Rice on side
102. Shrimp w. Cashew Nuts
w. White Rice on side
103. Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾
spicy, Jumbo Shrimp w. White Rice on side
104. Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾
spicy, Jumbo Shrimp w. White Rice on side
105. Shrimp w. Szechuan Sauce
spicy, Jumbo Shrimp w. White Rice on side
106. Shrimp & Chicken W.Broccoli
w. White Rice on side
107. Shrimp & Spicy Mayo 辣虾
w. Sauce on side w.White Rice
108. Shrimp w. Pepper Onion
w. White Rice on side
Vegetables
109. Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香芥蓝
spicy, w. White Rice on side
110. Broccoli w. Brown Sauce 宫保芥蓝
w. White Rice on side
111. General Tso's Tofu (LG) 左宗豆腐
spicy, w. White Rice on side
112. Budda's Delight (LG) 罗汉斋
w. White Rice on side
113. Fried Tofu & Broccoli w. Brown Sauce (LG) 芥蓝豆腐
w. White Rice on side
114. Sesame Tofu (LG) 芝麻豆腐
w. White Rice on side
115. Mixed Vegetable w. Garlic Sauce (LG) 鱼香杂菜
spicy, w. White Rice on side
116. Mixed Vegetable w. Brown Sauce 杂菜
w. White Rice on side
Egg Foo Young
35. Pork Egg Foo Young
w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce
36. Vegetable Egg Foo Young 菜蓉蛋
w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce
37. Chicken Egg Foo Young 鸡蓉蛋
w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce
38. Beef Egg Foo Young 牛蓉蛋
w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce
39. Shrimp Egg Foo Young 虾蓉蛋
w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce
40. House Egg Foo Young 本樓蓉蛋
w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce
Mei Fun
44a. Roast Pork Mei Fun 叉烧米粉
Skinny Rice Noodles
44b. Chicken Mei Fun 鸡米粉
Skinny Rice Noodles
44c. Beef Mei Fun 牛米粉
Skinny Rice Noodles
44d. Vegetable Mei Fun 菜米粉
Skinny Rice Noodles
44e. Singapore Mei Fun 新州米粉
Spicy, Skinny Rice Noodles Shrimp. Chicken. Roast Pork .Egg With Little Vegetable
44f. House Mei Fun 本楼米粉
Skinny Rice Noodles Shrimp.Chicken.Roast Pork. Egg. Some Vegetable
44g. Shrimp Mei Fun 虾米粉
Skinny Rice Noodles. Egg .Some Vegetable . Shrimp.
Ho Fun
Appetizers
--Egg Roll
pork
--Shrimp Roll
--Spring Roll (2 pcs)
--Pizza Roll
--Takoyaki (8pcs)
--Fried Calamari
With spicy mayo sauce
--Chicken Stick (2 pcs)
--Beef on Sticks (2 pcs)
--Fried Sesame Ball
--Chicken Nuggest
--Fried Scallop
--French Fries
--Fried Sugar Donut
10 pcs
--Bone In Spare Ribs
-Boneless Spare Ribs
Grilled on a frying pan, drizzled with homemade BBQ sauce
--Crab Rangoon
Cheese Wonton
--Wonton w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香云吞
8pcs
--Edamame
steam whole soybean
--Steamed Dumpling (7 pcs)
--Pan Fried Dumpling (7pcs)
--Shumai (10pcs) Seafood
shrimp shumai
--Tempura Shrimp (5 pcs)
--Slices Pork Homemade BBQ Sauce
--Fried Wonton
Sweet Sour Sauce on the side
Main Combo
C1. Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面
with Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C1. Pork Chow Mein 叉烧炒面
with Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C2. Shrimp Chow Mein 虾炒面
with Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C2. Beef Chow Mein 牛炒面
with Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C3. Roast Pork w. Pepper Onion 青椒肉
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C3. Chicken w. Pepper Onion 青椒鸡
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C4. Pepper Steaks 青椒牛
C4. Shrimp w. Pepper Onion 青椒虾
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C.5 Beef w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香牛
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C.5 Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C6. Chicken Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C6. Roast Pork w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C7. Mushrooms w. Chicken 蘑菇鸡
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C7. Mushrooms w. Pork 蘑菇 叉烧
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C8. Beef w. Mushrooms 蘑菇牛
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C8. Shrimp w. Mushrooms 蘑菇虾
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C9. Chicken w. Mixed Vege 杂菜鸡
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C9. Roast Pork w. Mixed Vegetable 杂菜叉烧
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C10. Beef w. Mixed Vegetables 杂菜牛
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C10. Shrimp w. Mixed Vegetables 什菜虾
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C11. Roast Pork w. Broccoli 芥兰 叉烧
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C12. Beef w. Broccoli 芥兰牛
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C11. Chicken w. Broccoli 芥兰鸡
C12. Shrimp w. Broccoli 芥兰虾
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C13. Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡
C13. Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸肉
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C14. Crispy Chicken w. Spicy Mayo
C14. Crispy Pork w. Spicy Mayo
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C15. Honey Chicken 蜜糖鸡
C15. Honey Pork
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C16. Chicken Lo Mein 鸡捞面
C16. Pork Lo Mein 叉烧捞面
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C17. Beef Lo Mein 牛捞面
C17. Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞面
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C18. Vegetable Lo Mein 菜捞面
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C19. Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C22. Ta-Chien Chicken 大千鸡
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C23. Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡
C23. Mongolian Roast Pork 蒙古肉
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C24. Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C24. Mongolian Shrimp 蒙古虾
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C25. Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡
C25. Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡
C25. Kung Pao Pork 宫保肉
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C26. Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C26. Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C26.Shrimp Cashew 腰果虾
C27. Szechuan Chicken 四川鸡
C27. Szechuan Pork 四川肉
*spicy* | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C28. Szechuan Beef 四川牛
*spicy* | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C28. Szechuan Shrimp 四川虾
*spicy* | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C29. Chicken Egg Foo Young 鸡蓉蛋
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C29. Pork Egg Foo
C30. Beef Egg Foo Young
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C30. Shrimp Egg Foo Young 虾蓉蛋
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C31. House Egg Foo Young 本樓蓉蛋
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C32. Vegetable Egg Foo Young 菜蓉蛋
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C33. Chicken w. Snow Peas 雪豆鸡
C33. Pork w. Snow Peas 雪豆肉
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C34. Shrimp w. Snow Peas 雪豆虾
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C34. Beef w. Snow Peas 雪豆牛
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C35. Bone-In Spare Ribs 排骨
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C36. Boneless Spare Ribs
Served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C37. Broccoli w. Brown Sauce 宫保 芥蓝
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C38. Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香芥蓝
served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side
C39. House Lo Mein 本樓捞面
served with White Rice or Pork Fried Rice Choice of One Side
C40 Shrimp Lobster Sauce 虾龙湖
C.41 Mixed Veg Garlic Sauce杂菜
C.41 Mixed Veg Brown Sauce杂菜
C42.Moo Goo Gai Pan 芙蓉 鸡片
Sushi Menu
Sushi Combos
Special Roll
Spider Roll (5 pcs)
soft shell crab deep fried served with eel sauce
Sweet Couple (8 pcs)
spicy tuna and avocado, white fish, masago
Burritos
tempura shrimp, crab meat, avocado, eel, tempura, flakes, sushi rice, soy paper all rolled together
Dynamite Roll (7 pcs)
In: cream cheese, avocado, crab meat, tuna, salmon, white tuna, sushi rice | Out: seaweed paper rolled then deep friend served with eel avocado sauce
Unagi Don - eel
Sushi Regular (7 pcs)
sushi and California roll
Vegetable Delight Roll (8 pcs)
In: tempura sweet potato, avocado, cucumber | Out: served with seaweed salad on the top
Cindy Roll (10 pcs)
In: tempura shrimp, avocado, mango | Out: snow crab served with special mayo sauce
Rainbow Roll (8 pcs) *raw*
In: California roll | Out: top tuna salmon white fish
Fire Volcano Roll (8 pcs) *raw*
In: spicy California roll with spicy tuna and spicy crab | Out: crunchy, scallion, seaweed masago served with special mayo sauce
Incredible Roll (8 pcs)
In: spicy tuna, avocado | Out: tuna, salmon, white tuna, red snapper served with wasabi seasoning in spicy eel sauce then light torched
Spicy Girl Roll (8 pcs)
In: spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, crunchy, avocado | Out: spicy salmon, crunchy and colorful tobiko with spicy mayo sauce
Tiger Roll (8 pcs) *raw*
In: salmon tuna | Out: salmon, tuna, eel, crunchy, masago, scallion, served with eel avocado sauce
Mango Delight Roll (10pcs)
In: salmon, snow crab, cucumber, crunch | Out: fresh thinly sliced mango served with mango sauce