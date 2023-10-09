Spend $68, get 1 $$$FREE PORKFRIED RICE$$$
Popular Items

H4.General Tso's Chicken (White Meat) 🌶

$12.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

62. Szechuan Chicken 四川鸡

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

$11.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

Chinese Menu

Chef's Specialties

FREE: White Rice On The Side
H1.Ta-Chien Chicken🌶

$11.00

General Tso's chicken w. mixed vegetables

H2. Sesame Chicken

$11.00

w. White Rice on side

H2.Sesame Beef

$14.00

w. White Rice on side

H2.Sesame Shrimp

$14.00

w. White Rice on side

H2.Sesame Chicken (White Meat)

$12.00

Deep Fried Crispy Chicken Tossed in Sesame Sauce

H3.Orange Chicken🌶

$11.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

H3.Orange Beef

$14.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

H3.Orange Shrimp🌶

$14.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

H3.Orange Chicken (White Meat)🌶

$12.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

$11.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

H4.General Tso's' Beef🌶

$14.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

H4.General Tso's' Shrimp🌶

$14.00

Spicy, w. White Rice on side

H4.General Tso's Chicken (White Meat) 🌶

$12.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

H5. Seafood Combination

$15.00

Lobster, crab meat, scallops, shrimp, & mixed vegetables with brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H6. Crispy Chilli Sauce 🌶

$12.00+

w. White Rice on side

H7. Four Season

$14.00

Beef, shrimp, chicken & roast pork & mixed vegetables with brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H8. Happy Family

$14.00

Pork, beef jumbo shrimp, scallop & mixed vegetables with brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H9. Triple Delight

$13.00

Beef, chicken, shrimp & mixed vegetables with brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H10. Butterfly Shrimp w. Bacon

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp wrapped inside bacon with egg, then panfried into golden, served with sweet tomato brown sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H11. Lake Tung Ting Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp with mixed vegetables in egg white sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H12. Sake Teriyaki

$12.00+
H13. Crispy Shrimp & Scallop 🌶

$16.00

spicy | Deep fried crispy & mixed vegetable stirfry with homemade chili sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H14. Seven Star Around the Moon

$17.00

Chicken, roast pork, scallops, jumbo shrimp, mixed vegetables, with brown sauce, sunny side egg on top |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H17. Rainbow Seafood

$16.00

spicy | Lobster, shrimp, scallop, crab meat & mixed vegetables with spicy egg white sauce |spicy, w. White Rice on side

H18. Mango Chicken

$12.00

Deep White Meat Chicken tossed in mango sauce, broccoli on the bottom With White Rice on side

H18. Mango Shrimp

$15.00

Deep fried Crispy Shrimp tossed in Mango Sauce , lettuce on the bottom with White Rice on side.

H20. Creamy Coconut Chicken

$12.00

Deep fried White Meat Chicken tossed in Creamy Coconut, lettuce on the bottom with White Rice on side.

H20. Creamy Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Deep fried Crispy Shrimp tossed in Creamy Coconut, lettuce on the bottom with White Rice on side.

Soup

FREE: Fried Noodle

14.Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤

$3.50

15.Wonton Soup 云吞汤

$4.00

16.Chicken Noodle Soup 鸡面汤

$3.50

w. Side of Crispy Noodle

16.Chicken Rice Soup鸡饭汤

$3.50

w. Side of Crispy Noodle

17.Wonton Egg Drop Soup 云吞蛋花汤

$4.00

w. Side of Crispy Noodle

18.Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$3.50

w. Side of Crispy Noodle.

19. House Special Soup 本楼汤

$9.00

wonton, shrimp, chicken, pork, mixed veggies | w. Side of Crispy Noodle

20.Bean Curd Vegetable Soup (Qt) 豆腐菜汤

$6.00

w. Side of Crispy Noodle

21.Seafood Soup (Qt) 海鲜汤

$10.00

shrimp, scallops, crab meat, mixed veggies, egg white | w. Side of Crispy Noodle

Fried Noodle 面干

$0.50

Miso Soup 味增汤

$3.00

Soup Only 纯净汤

$2.50

Lo Mein

45. Crab Meat Lo Mein

$6.00

Soft Noodles

46. Vegetable Lo Mein

$6.00

Soft Noodles

47. Plain Lo Mein

$5.00

Soft Noodles

48. Pork Lo Mein

$7.00

Soft Noodles

49. Shrimp Lo Mein

$8.00

Soft Noodles

50. Beef Lo Mein

$8.00

Soft Noodles

51. Chicken Lo Mein

$7.00

Soft Noodles

52. House Lo Mein

$8.00

Soft Noodles

53. Seafood Lo Mein LG

$12.00

Soft Noodles

Chow Mein

Make With: napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce. Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice

29. Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面

$7.00

Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice

30. Roast Pork Chow Mein 叉烧炒面

$7.00

Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice

31. Beef Chow Mein 牛炒面

$8.00

Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice

32. Shrimp Chow Mein虾炒面

$8.00

Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice

33. Vegetable Chow Mein 菜炒面

$6.00

Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice

34. House Special Chow Mein本楼炒面

$8.00

Fried Noodles w. Side of White Rice

Fried Rice

22. Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.50

22a. Plain Fried Rice

$4.00

22b. Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

23. Roast Pork Fried Rice

$6.00

24.Chicken Fried Rice

$6.00
25. Beef Fried Rice

$7.00
26. Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00

27. House Special Fried Rice

$7.00

Egg. Roast Pork. Chicken. Shrimp

28. Seafood Fried Rice(LG) 海鲜炒饭

$12.00

shrimp, scallops, crab meat, egg

28a. Crab Meat Fried Rice蟹肉炒饭

$6.00

White Rice

$2.75

Poultry

54. Moo Goo Gai Pan 芙蓉 鸡片

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

55. Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$7.50

w. White Rice on side w. Sauce on side

56. Curry Chicken 咖喱鸡

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

57. Chicken w. Broccoli 芥蓝鸡

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

58. Chicken w. Snow Peas 雪豆鸡

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

59. Spicy Mayo Chicken

$7.50

w. White Rice on side w. Sauce on side

60. Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce 豆豉鸡

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

61. Chicken & Mushroom 蘑菇鸡

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

62. Szechuan Chicken 四川鸡

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

63. Honey Chicken 蜜汁鸡

$7.50

w. White Rice on side Sauce on the side

64. Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables 杂菜鸡

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

65. Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

66. Pineapple Chicken (Sauce on side)

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

67. Chicken w. Pepper Onion

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

68. Chicken w. Garlic Sauce

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

69. Kung Pao Chicken

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

70. Chicken w. Cashew Nuts

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

Pork

71. Roast Pork w. Mixed Vegetables 叉烧杂菜

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

72. Roast Pork w. Broccoli 叉烧芥蓝

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

73. Roast Pork w. Mushrroms 叉烧蘑菇

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

74. Roast Pork w. Snow Peas 叉烧雪豆

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

75. Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸肉

$7.50

w. White Rice on side w. Sauce on side

76. Roast Pork w. Pepper Onion叉烧青椒

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

77. Pork w. Black Bean Sauce 豆豉叉烧

$7.50

w. White Rice on side

78. Kung Pao Roast Pork 宫保叉烧

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

79. Mongolian Roast Pork 蒙古叉烧

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

80. Roast Pork Garlic Sauce 鱼香叉烧

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

81. Szechuan Roast Pork 四川叉烧

$7.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

Spicy Mayo Pork

$7.50

Beef

82. Beef w. Broccoli 芥蓝牛

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

83. Pepper Steak w. Onion 青椒牛

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

84. Beef w. Mixed Vegetables 杂菜牛

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

85. Beef w. Black Bean Sauce 豆豉牛

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

86. Beef w. Mushrooms 蘑菇牛

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

87. Beef w. Snow Peas 雪豆牛

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

88. Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$13.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

89. Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛

$13.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

90. Szechuan Beef & Chicken 鸡牛四川

$13.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

91. Beef w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香牛

$8.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

92. Szechuan Beef 四川牛

$8.50

spicy, w. White Rice on side

93. Beef with Cashew Nuts 腰果牛

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

Seafood

94. Shrimp w. Special Mixed Vegetables 杂菜虾

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

95. Sweet & Sour Shrimp 甜酸虾

$8.50

Sauce on the side

96. Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

97. Shrimp w. Black Bean Sauce 豆豉虾

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

98. Shrimp w. Broccoli 芥蓝 虾

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

99. Shrimp & Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables 杂菜虾

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

100.Shrimp w.Snow Pea

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

101. Mongolian Shrimp 蒙古虾

$8.50

Spicy, Jumbo Shrimp w. White Rice on side

102. Shrimp w. Cashew Nuts

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

103. Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾

$8.50

spicy, Jumbo Shrimp w. White Rice on side

104. Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾

$8.50

spicy, Jumbo Shrimp w. White Rice on side

105. Shrimp w. Szechuan Sauce

$8.50

spicy, Jumbo Shrimp w. White Rice on side

106. Shrimp & Chicken W.Broccoli

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

107. Shrimp & Spicy Mayo 辣虾

$8.50

w. Sauce on side w.White Rice

108. Shrimp w. Pepper Onion

$8.50

w. White Rice on side

Vegetables

109. Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香芥蓝

$7.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

110. Broccoli w. Brown Sauce 宫保芥蓝

$7.00

w. White Rice on side

111. General Tso's Tofu (LG) 左宗豆腐

$10.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

112. Budda's Delight (LG) 罗汉斋

$10.00

w. White Rice on side

113. Fried Tofu & Broccoli w. Brown Sauce (LG) 芥蓝豆腐

$10.00

w. White Rice on side

114. Sesame Tofu (LG) 芝麻豆腐

$10.00

w. White Rice on side

115. Mixed Vegetable w. Garlic Sauce (LG) 鱼香杂菜

$10.00

spicy, w. White Rice on side

116. Mixed Vegetable w. Brown Sauce 杂菜

$7.00

w. White Rice on side

Egg Foo Young

35. Pork Egg Foo Young

$11.00

w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce

36. Vegetable Egg Foo Young 菜蓉蛋

$10.00

w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce

37. Chicken Egg Foo Young 鸡蓉蛋

$11.00

w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce

38. Beef Egg Foo Young 牛蓉蛋

$12.00

w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce

39. Shrimp Egg Foo Young 虾蓉蛋

$12.00

w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce

40. House Egg Foo Young 本樓蓉蛋

$12.00

w. White Rice & Side of Brown Sauce

Mei Fun

44a. Roast Pork Mei Fun 叉烧米粉

$11.00

Skinny Rice Noodles

44b. Chicken Mei Fun 鸡米粉

$11.00

Skinny Rice Noodles

44c. Beef Mei Fun 牛米粉

$12.00

Skinny Rice Noodles

44d. Vegetable Mei Fun 菜米粉

$10.00

Skinny Rice Noodles

44e. Singapore Mei Fun 新州米粉

$12.00

Spicy, Skinny Rice Noodles Shrimp. Chicken. Roast Pork .Egg With Little Vegetable

44f. House Mei Fun 本楼米粉

$12.00

Skinny Rice Noodles Shrimp.Chicken.Roast Pork. Egg. Some Vegetable

44g. Shrimp Mei Fun 虾米粉

$12.00

Skinny Rice Noodles. Egg .Some Vegetable . Shrimp.

Ho Fun

53a. Vegetable Ho Fun

$10.00

Broad Noodles

53b. Chicken Ho Fun 鸡河粉

$11.00

Broad Noodles

53c. Roast Pork Ho Fun 叉烧河粉

$11.00

Broad Noodles

53d. Shrimp Ho Fun 虾河粉

53d. Shrimp Ho Fun 虾河粉

$12.00

Broad Noodles

53e. Beef Ho Fun

53e. Beef Ho Fun

$12.00

Broad Noodles

53f. House Ho Fun 本楼河粉

$12.00

Broad Noodles

53g. Crab Meat Ho Fun 蟹肉河粉

$11.00

Broad Noodles

Appetizers

--Egg Roll

$1.70

pork

--Shrimp Roll

$2.00
--Spring Roll (2 pcs)

$2.00
--Pizza Roll

$1.40
--Takoyaki (8pcs)

$6.50
--Fried Calamari

$10.00

With spicy mayo sauce

--Chicken Stick (2 pcs)

$5.50
--Beef on Sticks (2 pcs)

$6.00
--Fried Sesame Ball

$5.00
--Chicken Nuggest

$5.00+
--Fried Scallop

$5.00
--French Fries

$4.00
--Fried Sugar Donut

$5.00

10 pcs

--Bone In Spare Ribs

$8.50+
-Boneless Spare Ribs

$8.50+

Grilled on a frying pan, drizzled with homemade BBQ sauce

--Crab Rangoon

$5.00+

Cheese Wonton

--Wonton w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香云吞

$6.00

8pcs

--Edamame

$4.00

steam whole soybean

--Steamed Dumpling (7 pcs)

$6.00
--Pan Fried Dumpling (7pcs)

$6.00

--Shumai (10pcs) Seafood

$6.00

shrimp shumai

--Tempura Shrimp (5 pcs)

$6.00

--Slices Pork Homemade BBQ Sauce

$8.00+
--Fried Wonton

$6.00+

Sweet Sour Sauce on the side

Main Combo

FREE: White Rice or Pork Fried Rice FREE: Choice of One Side

C1. Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面

$10.00

with Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C1. Pork Chow Mein 叉烧炒面

$10.00

with Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C2. Shrimp Chow Mein 虾炒面

$10.50

with Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C2. Beef Chow Mein 牛炒面

$10.50

with Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, w. seasoning sauce | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C3. Roast Pork w. Pepper Onion 青椒肉

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C3. Chicken w. Pepper Onion 青椒鸡

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C4. Pepper Steaks 青椒牛

$10.50

C4. Shrimp w. Pepper Onion 青椒虾

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C.5 Beef w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香牛

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C.5 Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C6. Chicken Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C6. Roast Pork w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C7. Mushrooms w. Chicken 蘑菇鸡

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C7. Mushrooms w. Pork 蘑菇 叉烧

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C8. Beef w. Mushrooms 蘑菇牛

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C8. Shrimp w. Mushrooms 蘑菇虾

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C9. Chicken w. Mixed Vege 杂菜鸡

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C9. Roast Pork w. Mixed Vegetable 杂菜叉烧

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C10. Beef w. Mixed Vegetables 杂菜牛

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C10. Shrimp w. Mixed Vegetables 什菜虾

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C11. Roast Pork w. Broccoli 芥兰 叉烧

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C12. Beef w. Broccoli 芥兰牛

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C11. Chicken w. Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$10.00

C12. Shrimp w. Broccoli 芥兰虾

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C13. Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$10.00

C13. Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸肉

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C14. Crispy Chicken w. Spicy Mayo

$10.00

C14. Crispy Pork w. Spicy Mayo

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C15. Honey Chicken 蜜糖鸡

$10.00

C15. Honey Pork

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C16. Chicken Lo Mein 鸡捞面

$10.00

C16. Pork Lo Mein 叉烧捞面

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C17. Beef Lo Mein 牛捞面

$10.00

C17. Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞面

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C18. Vegetable Lo Mein 菜捞面

$9.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C19. Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C22. Ta-Chien Chicken 大千鸡

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C23. Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡

$10.00

C23. Mongolian Roast Pork 蒙古肉

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C24. Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C24. Mongolian Shrimp 蒙古虾

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C25. Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡

$10.50

C25. Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡

$10.00

C25. Kung Pao Pork 宫保肉

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C26. Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C26. Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C26.Shrimp Cashew 腰果虾

$10.50

C27. Szechuan Chicken 四川鸡

$10.00

C27. Szechuan Pork 四川肉

$10.00

*spicy* | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C28. Szechuan Beef 四川牛

$10.50

*spicy* | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C28. Szechuan Shrimp 四川虾

$10.50

*spicy* | served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C29. Chicken Egg Foo Young 鸡蓉蛋

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C29. Pork Egg Foo

$10.50

C30. Beef Egg Foo Young

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C30. Shrimp Egg Foo Young 虾蓉蛋

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C31. House Egg Foo Young 本樓蓉蛋

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C32. Vegetable Egg Foo Young 菜蓉蛋

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C33. Chicken w. Snow Peas 雪豆鸡

$10.00

C33. Pork w. Snow Peas 雪豆肉

$10.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C34. Shrimp w. Snow Peas 雪豆虾

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C34. Beef w. Snow Peas 雪豆牛

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C35. Bone-In Spare Ribs 排骨

$10.50

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C36. Boneless Spare Ribs

$10.50

Served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C37. Broccoli w. Brown Sauce 宫保 芥蓝

$9.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C38. Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香芥蓝

$9.00

served with White Rice or Chicken Fried Rice, Choice of One Side

C39. House Lo Mein 本樓捞面

$10.00

served with White Rice or Pork Fried Rice Choice of One Side

C40 Shrimp Lobster Sauce 虾龙湖

$10.50

C.41 Mixed Veg Garlic Sauce杂菜

$9.00

C.41 Mixed Veg Brown Sauce杂菜

$9.00

C42.Moo Goo Gai Pan 芙蓉 鸡片

$10.00

Sushi Menu

Sushi Combos

Any 4 Rolls

$15.99

One Roll 6pcs

Any 3 Rolls

$12.99

One Roll 6pcs

Any 2 Rolls

$8.99

One Roll 6pcs

Special Roll

Spider Roll (5 pcs)

$7.00

soft shell crab deep fried served with eel sauce

Sweet Couple (8 pcs)

$8.00

spicy tuna and avocado, white fish, masago

Burritos

$12.00

tempura shrimp, crab meat, avocado, eel, tempura, flakes, sushi rice, soy paper all rolled together

Dynamite Roll (7 pcs)

$9.00

In: cream cheese, avocado, crab meat, tuna, salmon, white tuna, sushi rice | Out: seaweed paper rolled then deep friend served with eel avocado sauce

Unagi Don - eel

$12.00
Sushi Regular (7 pcs)

$15.00

sushi and California roll

Vegetable Delight Roll (8 pcs)

$10.00

In: tempura sweet potato, avocado, cucumber | Out: served with seaweed salad on the top

Cindy Roll (10 pcs)

$13.00

In: tempura shrimp, avocado, mango | Out: snow crab served with special mayo sauce

Rainbow Roll (8 pcs) *raw*

$12.00

In: California roll | Out: top tuna salmon white fish

Fire Volcano Roll (8 pcs) *raw*

$12.00

In: spicy California roll with spicy tuna and spicy crab | Out: crunchy, scallion, seaweed masago served with special mayo sauce

Incredible Roll (8 pcs)

$12.00

In: spicy tuna, avocado | Out: tuna, salmon, white tuna, red snapper served with wasabi seasoning in spicy eel sauce then light torched

Spicy Girl Roll (8 pcs)

$12.00

In: spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, crunchy, avocado | Out: spicy salmon, crunchy and colorful tobiko with spicy mayo sauce

Tiger Roll (8 pcs) *raw*

$12.00

In: salmon tuna | Out: salmon, tuna, eel, crunchy, masago, scallion, served with eel avocado sauce

Mango Delight Roll (10pcs)

$13.00

In: salmon, snow crab, cucumber, crunch | Out: fresh thinly sliced mango served with mango sauce

Bonsai Roll (10pcs)

$13.00

Dragon Roll (8pcs)

$11.00

Sushi / Sashimi

Eel

$4.00

3 pcs

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

3 pcs

Kani Crab

$3.00

3 pcs

Salmon (raw)

$4.00

3 pcs

White Tuna (raw)

$4.00

3 pcs

Tuna (raw)

$4.00

3 pcs

Party Tray

Large Party Tray

$50.00

12 rolls/ 72 pieces

Medium Party Tray

$45.00

10 rolls/ 60 pieces

Small Party Tray

$35.00

8 rolls/ 48 pieces

Mini Party Tray

$30.00

6 rolls/ 36 pieces

Wings

Wings Sauce

Cut Half

Fried Plain Wings (4 pcs) 鸡翅

$7.50

Whole

Salad

Avocado Salad

$4.00

Kani Salad

$5.00
Kani Mango Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Beverage

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.39

Water

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$1.99

Homemade Sweet Tea

$1.99
Ramune Juice

$2.99

2 Liter Soda

$3.99
Japan Soda

$2.50

