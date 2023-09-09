ALL ENTREES

SALAD

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, cucumber,

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, cucumber,

APPETIZERS

BABA GHANOUSH

$10.00

Roasted eggplant, mixed with tahini & fresh garlic (served cold).

DOLMEH

$10.00

Vegetarian stuffed grape leaves marinated in a Tamarind sauce Roasted eggplant mixed with tahini & fresh garlic (Served cold)

HUMMUS

$8.00

Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, tahini & fresh garlic, sprinkled with paprika, & drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

KASHK O BADEMJAN

$10.00

Fried & cooked eggplant, topped with kashk, sauteed onions, garlic, and mint (Served warm)

MAUST O KHEYAR

$8.00

Greek yogurt mixed with fresh cucumbers & herbs

MAUST O MOOSIR

$8.00

Greek yogurt mixed with elephant garlic

Plain Yogurt

$6.00
SHIRAZI SALAD

$6.00

Diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, mint & parsley in a lemon vinaigrette dressing

SOFREH PLATTER

$15.00

A sampler of Hummus, Tabouli, & Maust o moosir

TABOULI

$6.00

Traditionally mixed cooked barley with chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint & lemon juice

TADIGH

$12.00

Crispy rice with a choice of any available stew

CHICKEN ENTREES

BONELESS CHICKEN KABOB

$22.00

Boneless chunks of chicken breast. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire, & include a charbroiled tomato, bell peppers, & onions. Substitute any specialty rice instead of white rice- add…$4. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.

CHICKEN BARG KABOB

$25.00

Juicy chicken tenderloins, marinated then skewered.

CHICKEN KOOBIDEH KABOB

$23.00

Two skewers of juicy seasoned ground chicken.

CHICKEN SHISH KABOB

$23.00

Marinated boneless chunkc of chicken breast , bell peppers & onions, skewered and grilled to perfection, with a mouthwatering blend of spices and flavors.

CHICKEN SOLTANI KABOB

$28.00

A combination of a skewer of Chicken Barg, and a skewer of Chicken Koobideh.

COMBINATION CHICKEN & BEEF KOOBIDEH KABOB

$23.00

One skewer of Chicken Koobideh & one skewer of Beef Koobideh.

Combination Chicken & Lamb Koobideh Kabob

$23.00

One skewer of Chicken Koobideh & one skewer of Beef Koobideh

CORNISH HEN KABOB

$24.00

Whole marinated juicy cornish hen, cut into pieces, then skewered.

SPICY CHICKEN KOOBIDEH

$23.00

Two skewers of SPICY juicy seasoned ground chicken.

TEHRAN KABOB

$42.00

One skewer of Chicken Shish Kabob & one skewer of Beef Shish kabob.

BEEF ENTREES

Beef Barg Kabob

$29.00Out of stock

Our most tender, expertly cut filet mignon marinated then skewered.

Beef Koobideh Kabob

$23.00

Two skewers of juicy seasoned ground angus chuck.

Beef Shish Kabob

$26.00Out of stock

Juicy chunks of marinated beef, bell peppers, and onions.

Beef Soltani Kabob

$32.00

A combination of a skewer of Beef Barg, and a skewer of Beef Koobideh Kabob.

Bf + Chk Koobideh Combination Kabob

$23.00

One skewer of Beef Koobideh & one skewer of Chicken Koobideh.

Bf + Lamb Koobideh Combination Kabob

$23.00

Pars Family Special

$93.00

Sofreh Platter, Beef Soltani, Chicken Soltani, & a choice of 1 stew. Served family style. (serves 4 people).

Spicy Beef Koobideh

$23.00

Two skewers of SPICY juicy seasoned ground angus chuck.

LAMB ENTREES

Combination Lamb + Beef Koobideh Kabob

$26.00

Lamb Koobideh Kabob

$26.00

Two skewers of juicy seasoned ground lamb.

Lamb Shank

$25.00

Lamb Shank seasoned, and braised in a traditional broth.

Lamb Shish Kabob

$40.00

Our most tender cut of lamb ribeye marinated, then skewered.

Shish Lick Kabob (Rack Of Lamb)

$40.00

House Favorite! New Zealand rack of lamb marinated, then skewered.

Combination Lamb + Chicken Koobideh Kabob

$26.00

SEAFOOD ENTREES

FRESH SALMON KABOB

$28.00

Delicious filets of fresh salmon marinated, then skewered.

SHRIMP SHISH KABOB

$28.00

Marinated shrimp, charbroiled with onions, & bell peppers.

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

VEGETARIAN FESENJAN

$17.00

Fresh Walnuts toasted then ground and simmered with pomegranate molasses.

VEGGIE KABOB

$17.00

A skewered medley of vegetables, served with your choice of side yogurt, or Vegetarian Fesenjan.

TOFU KABOB

$17.00

Marinated tofu skewer with bell peppers and onions.

Vegetarian Ghormeh Sabzi

$17.00

SPECIALTY RICE DISHES ENTREES

ALBALOO POLO

$26.00

Basmati rice garnished with sour cherries. Served with a skewer of Boneless chicken. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Kabobs are charbroiled over an open fire.. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.

BAGHALI POLO

$26.00

Rice mixed with fava beans & dill weed. Served with a skewer of Boneless Chicken. (Substitute Lamb Shank instead of Chicken… +$3).

LOUBIA POLO

$23.00

Rice mixed with steamed green beans, tomato sauce, & diced beef. Served with a skewer of Beef Koobideh.

ZERSHEK POLO

$26.00Out of stock

Basmati rice mixed with barberries. Served with a skewer of Boneless Chicken.

STEW ENTREES

GHEYMEH

$20.00

Beef & saffron stew with sauteed onions, yellow split peas & dried limes. ENTREES -All entrees include white basmati rice, garnished with saffron; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. A dinner salad may be substituted instead of rice at no additional charge. Add Charbroiled jalapeno …$1 each. ANY DISH CAN BE MADE SPICY UPON REQUEST.

GHORMEH SABZI

$20.00

Sauteed beef & fresh herbs stewed with dried limes & red kidney beans.

CHICKEN FESENJAN

$20.00

Fresh walnuts, toasted & simmered with pomegranate molasses, & sauteed chicken breast.

A LA CARTE (Must mention “a la carte” when placing your order)

A LA CARTE Lamb Shank

$17.00

A la Carte Salmon

$20.00

A LA CARTE skewer of Beef Barg

$21.00Out of stock

A LA CARTE skewer of Beef koobideh

$7.50

A LA CARTE skewer of Beef Shish

$18.00

A LA CARTE skewer of Boneless Chicken

$14.00

A LA CARTE skewer of Chicken Barg

$17.00

A LA CARTE skewer of Chicken Koobideh

$7.50

A LA CARTE skewer of Cornish Chicken

$17.00

A LA CARTE skewer of Lamb Koobideh

$9.50

A LA CARTE skewer of Lamb Shish Kabob

$32.00

A LA CARTE skewer of Rack of Lamb

$32.00

A LA CARTE stew

$14.00

A La Carte Tofu Kabob

$9.00

A La Carte Veggie kabob

$9.00

SIDES

Side Of Speciality Rice

$10.00

Side of White Rice With Saffaron

$6.00

1 Charbroiled jalapeno

$1.00

1 charbroiled tomato

$1.00

side of barberries

$4.00

side of cherries

$4.00

1 bag Pita Bread

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Large Soup

$6.00

small soup

$3.00

small shirazi

$3.00

Skwr Bell pepper & onion

$5.00

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$5.00

Two pieces of rich sweet dessert pastry made of layers of phyllo, filled with chopped pistachios, & sweetened with honey

ZOOLIBIA

$5.00

Looks like a funnel cake, yet sweet crystallized honey crunchy exterior, with a chewy texture

BAMIEH

$5.00

The Persian mini-churro. Crispy on the outside, sweet, moist, and cake-like on the inside

DESSERT PLATTER

$13.00

Includes Baklava, Zoolbia, and Bamieh

CLASSICAL CHEESECAKE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$6.00

GELATO

$6.00

Flavors: Coconut gelato, filled with mango sorbet / Spumoni- Strawberry sorbet, pistachio gelato, & chocolate gelato / Rose-water pistachio gelato / Chocolate gelato, filled with raspberry sorbet

THE FAMOUS SAFFARON & ROSE ICE CREAM

$8.00

Heavenly blend of Golden Saffron, rosewater, and toasted pistachio. Take a trip to the beautiful mountainous land of Iran with every bite. Fragrant, lightly spiced, and finished with a crunch of rich pistachio– this ice cream captures every heart that tastes it

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH BEEF KOOBIDEH

$15.00

LUNCH SPECIALS - Some of your favorite entrees from our traditional Persian menu served in smaller, yet filling portions. Served with basmati rice, garnished with saffron, and a roasted tomato; and your choice of Shirazi Salad or Lentil Soup. Served Monday - Friday until 4 PM. Must mention "Lunch Special Menu" when placing your order.

LUNCH CHICKEN KOOBIDEH

$15.00



LUNCH LAMB KOOBIDEH

$15.00



LUNCH BONELESS CHICKEN KABOB

$15.00



LUNCH BEEF SHISH KABOB

$18.00



LUNCH LAMB SHANK

$21.00



LUNCH ALBALOO POLO

$17.00



LUNCH BAGHALI POLO

$17.00



LUNCH LOUBIA POLO

$17.00



LUNCH ZERESHK POLO

$17.00



LUNCH KHOURESHT (STEW)

$16.00



LUNCH SALMON KABOB

$19.00



LUNCH CORNISH HEN KABOB

$18.00



LUNCH TOFU KABOB

$14.00



LUNCH VEGGIE KABOB

$14.00



NA Beverages

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

BOTTLED DOUGH - MINT

$4.00

BOTTLED DOUGH - Plain

$4.00

Small BOTTLED SPRING

$4.00

Large BOTTLED SPRING

$6.00

Small BOTTLED SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

Large BOTTLED SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ESPRESSO (Single)

$3.00

ESPRESSO (Double)

$5.00

COFFEE

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO (Whole Milk)

$5.00

ALCOHOL

WHITE WINE

Glass PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

Lively, dry, & crisp

Glass CHARDONNAY

$9.00

Refreshing, with soft vanilla and oak notes

Glass Tropical Mango

$7.00

Absolutely delicious, sweet, & spritz. Get the bottle!

Bottle PINOT GRIGIO

$27.00

Lively, dry, & crisp

Bottle CHARDONNAY

$27.00

Refreshing, with soft vanilla and oak notes

Bottle Tropical Mango

$21.00

Absolutely delicious, sweet, & spritz. Get the bottle!

Corkage Fee

$12.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Rose Glass

$9.00

Rose Bottle

$27.00

RED WINE

Glass SHIRAZ

$13.00

Lush, rich, light, & fruit forward

Glass CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$9.00

Luscious, well balanced, toasty oak

Glass MERLOT

$9.00

Medium, Dry, Balanced

Glass PINOT NOIR

$11.00

Silky, elegant, dried cherries, rose petals, and a hint of chocolate

Glass Malbec

$9.00

: Fruity nose, full, floral notes, creamy tannins & a flavorful juicy finish

Glass Seasonal Special Red WIne

$8.00

(Organic, imported, or award winning wine of the season)

Bottle SHIRAZ

$39.00

Lush, rich, light, & fruit forward

Bottle CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$27.00

Luscious, well balanced, toasty oak

Bottle MERLOT

$27.00

Medium, Dry, Balanced

Bottle PINOT NOIR

$33.00

Silky, elegant, dried cherries, rose petals, and a hint of chocolate

Bottle Malbec

$27.00

: Fruity nose, full, floral notes, creamy tannins & a flavorful juicy finish

Bottle Seasonal Special Red WIne

$24.00

(Organic, imported, or award winning wine of the season)

Corkage Fee

$12.00

BEER

Stella

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Negro Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00