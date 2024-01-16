Jinsei Sushi 713 N Lamar Blvd
Starters
Greens
Cold Dishes
- Kadoma Tuna
spicy tuna, tempura rice cake, avocado, jalapeno, scallions, tobiko, eel sauce$15.00
- Yellowtail Serrano
yellowtail, serrano, cilantro, yuzu-soy$15.00
- Jinseviche
atlantic salmon, seared tuna, octopus, shrimp, mango, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, wakame zu$15.00
- Hamachi Fig
yellowtail lightly tossed in fig sauce, rum raisins, lotus root, serrano$15.00
- Jinsei Tacos
chef's selection sashimi, house guacamole, soy vinaigrette, rice paper$15.00
- Maguro Ringo
tuna, stone hollow goat cheese crumbles, honey crisp apple$15.00
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- Renkon-Tai$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Itoyori$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Suzuki Cold Dish$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kawahagi$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mejina Cold Dish$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Isaki Special$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Magochi Cold Dish$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fue-Tai Cold Dish$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Flying Fish Cold Dish$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Itoyoritai Cold Dish$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kampachi Cold Dish$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ainame Cold Dish$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Hot Dishes
- River Rock Kobe
"sear it yourself" short rib, sennenju sauce$12.00
- Kobe Burgers
kobe burgers, iceburg, kewpie mayo, tonkatsu suace, tempura vegetables$16.00
- Steamed Buns
kobe flank steak, iceburg, kewpie mayo, house made buns$14.00
- Black Cod Miso
marinated black cod, broiled, sweet miso$15.00
- Tebasaki Wings (6)
six wings$10.00
- Tebasaki Wings (12)
twelve wings$17.00
- Rock Shrimp Tempura
tempura shiitake, chives, yuzu, spicy aioli$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kobe Wrapped Asparagus
seared asparagus wrapped in kobe beef with sennenju sauce$15.00
- Wednesday 6$5.00
- Wednesday 12$8.00
- Steamed Rice$3.00
- Tempura Shrimp$4.00
- Single Kobe Burger$7.00
- Calamari Special$11.00
Rolls
- Atsui
crab, avocado, whitefish, spicy mayo, scallions, ponzu, broiled$15.00
- Avocado$8.00
- Bangkok
tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, potato matchsticks, sweet and spicy thai sauce$14.00
- Bubblegum
tempura shrimp, avocado, shrimp, tuna, wasabi aoili, sriracha$15.00
- California$8.00
- Cucumber$7.00
- Jari Jari
tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, eel sauce, tempura flakes$13.00
- Jinsei Special
tuna, yellowtail, masago, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, avocado$13.00
- Lobster
tempura lobster, tempura asparagus, cucumber, avocado, masago, eel sauce$18.00
- Midori
tempura sweet potato, yamagobo, eggplant, zucchini, midori paper, miso sauce$12.00
- Negihama$9.00
- New Style
hot sesame, olive oil, ginger, chives, avocado, cucumber (Kobe beef, hamachi, whitefish, salmon)$15.00
- Nikko
smoked salmon, eel, tamago, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce, tempura fried$14.00
- Red Dragon
spicy tuna, cucumber, seared tuna, spicy dressing$15.00
- Salmon$9.00
- Shag
soy paper, sundried tomatoes, salmon, avocado, golden tobiko, miso sauce, spicy aioli, tempura fried$13.00
- Shirohama
crab, cucumber, avocado, yellowtail, wasabi yogurt, balsamic drizzle$13.00
- Spicy Tuna$10.00
- Spider
tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, yamagobo, eel sauce$15.00
- Spiro
spicy tuna, tempura asaparagus, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, chili flakes$13.00
- Tandori
cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, asparagus, seared tuna, sesame dressing$13.00
- Veggie$8.00
- Wolfe
tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, salmon, tobiko, sriracha$13.00
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$8.00
- Philadelphia Roll$10.00
- Tuna Roll$9.00
- Negitoro$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Bowl
Nigiri/ Sashimi
- Albacore (white tuna)$7.00
- Amaebi (sweet shrimp)$8.00
- Ebi (shrimp)$6.00
- Hamachi (yellowtail)$7.00
- Hamachi Toro (yellowtail belly)$8.00
- Hotate (scallop)$8.00
- Ika (squid)$6.00
- Ikura (salmon roe)$7.00
- Kani (crab)$6.00
- Maguro (Tuna)$8.00
- Masago (capelin roe)$6.00
- Sake (salmon)$7.00
- Sake Toro (salmon belly)$8.00
- Sake Kunsei (smoked salmon)$6.00
- Spicy Hotate (spicy scallop)$9.00
- Tai (Japanese red snapper)$9.00
- Tako (octopus)$7.00
- Tobiko (flying fish roe)$6.00
- Tuna Tataki (seared tuna)$7.00
- Unagi (fresh water eel)$8.00
- Uni (see urchin)
Market Price$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chutoro$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shima-aji$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kanpachi$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Golden Eye$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Toro$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Suzuki$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ishigakidai$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Itoyori$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kurodai$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bonito$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hirame$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Branzino$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Inada$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Nishin$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hokke$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shiokko$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mejina$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Renkondai$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ira$8.00OUT OF STOCK