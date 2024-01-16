Jitterhead Brunch Co
For The Table
- Beignets
Fresh house-made beignets topped with powdered sugar served with sides of dulce de leche and dark chocolate sauce$7.00
- Biscuit Basket
Fresh house-made fluffy biscuits served with your choice of whipped butter, honey butter or spicy butter$6.00
- Breakfast Charcuterie
Pancakes, breakfast sausage, hard-boiled eggs, fruit, and toast served with mashed avocado, whipped butter, and syrup on the side$10.00
- Fruit Platter
Seasonal fruit served with sweet cheese dip and Nutella$7.00
Bagels & Toast
- Avocado Egg
Choice of bagel or toast topped with mashed avocado, one egg your way, and crushed red pepper$12.00
- Bread & Spread
Your choice of bagel or toast with avocado spread, whipped butter, or your choice of cream cheese: plain, Italian, onion, and chive$5.00
- Chocolate Strawberry
Your choice of bagel or toast topped with Nutella, strawberry, coconut flakes, and a honey drizzle$10.00
- Cucumber Everything
Everything bagel topped with house-made Italian cream cheese, cucumber, fresh dill, and everything seasoning$8.00
Classics
- Biscuits & Gravy
House-made biscuits topped with sausage gravy and two eggs your way$13.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, chorizo, scrambled egg, potatoes, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, and white queso$15.00
- Breakfast Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with scrambled egg, black beans, chorizo, white onion, cilantro, and white queso served with breakfast potatoes$16.00
- Carnitas Benedict
English muffin topped with carnitas, two eggs your way, hollandaise sauce, pickled radish, fresh jalapeño, cilantro, and diced white onion$15.00
- Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla chips topped with house made salsa, two eggs, seasoned sour cream, cilantro, pickled onion, and diced white onion$14.00
- Cottage Cheese Bowl
Cottage cheese topped with mashed avocado, soft boiled egg, hot honey, crushed red pepper, and a side of toast$13.00
- Country Fried Steak
Fried steak topped with sausage gravy, two egg, and breakfast potatoes$16.00
- Hot Honey Chicken & Biscuits
House-made biscuit with seasoned fried chicken topped with chives, pickles, and lemon zest drizzled with hot honey$16.00
- Huevo Rancheros
Two tostadas topped with black beans, one egg your way, avocado, white onion, tomato, cilantro, and pickled radish served with ranchero sauce$15.00
- Sunday Morning
Two eggs your way, breakfast meat of choice, breakfast potatoes, and choice of toast$13.00
Potato Bowls
- Chorizo Bowl
Breakfast potatoes topped with bell pepper, onion, two eggs, chorizo, white onion, seasoned sour cream, cilantro, and white queso$15.00
- Denver Bowl
Breakfast potatoes topped with bell pepper. onion, two eggs, ham & grated Swiss American$14.00
- Meathead Bowl
Breakfast potatoes topped with bell pepper, onion, two eggs, sausage, bacon, and ham$16.00
- Philly Bowl
Breakfast potatoes topped with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, two eggs, sirloin, and Swiss American$16.00
- Veggie Bowl
Breakfast potatoes topped with bell pepper, onion, spinach, tomato, and mushroom with two eggs$12.00
- Build-Your-Own Potato Bowl
Breakfast potatoes topped with two eggs your way and your choice of toppings$12.00
Sweet Stuff
- Apple Cinnamon
Your choice of pancakes, french toast or waffle served with served with warm apple filling, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and whipped cream$14.00
- Banana Split
Your choice of pancakes, french toast or waffle served with chocolate chips, strawberry, banana, peanut drizzle, chocolate drizzle, powdered sugar, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry on top$14.00
- Chocolate Chip
Your choice of pancakes, french toast or waffle served with served with whipped butter, maple syrup, and powdered sugar$11.00
- Classic
Your choice of pancakes, french toast or waffle served with whipped butter, maple syrup, and powdered sugar$10.00
- Dulce de Leche
Your choice of pancakes, french toast or waffle served with served with dulce de leche sauce, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and whipped cream$13.00
- Sweet Cheese Stuffed
Your choice of pancakes, french toast or waffle served with served with house sweet cheese, and a seasonal berry medley$15.00
Omelets
- Chorizo y Papa Omelet
Chorizo and potato omelet topped with queso, cilantro, and diced white onion$15.00
- Denver Omelet
Ham, bell pepper, onion, chives, and swiss American Cheese$15.00
- Loaded Omelet
Bacon, potato, and White Cheddar cheese topped with chives & seasoned sour cream drizzle$15.00
- Meathead Omelet
Breakfast sausage, bacon, diced ham, and chives$16.00
- Steak & Shroom Omelet
Sirloin, sauteed mushrooms, chives, and swiss American cheese$16.00
- Veggie Omelet
Bell pepper, onion, tomato, spinach, chives, and mushroom$13.00
- Build-Your-Own Omelet
Omelet with add-ins of your choice$13.00
Sandwiches
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, egg your way, Swiss American cheese, served on a toasted bagel$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with spinach, tomato, red onion & swiss American cheese, served on a toasted sliced bread$14.00
- Chicken Jalapeño Sandwich
Chicken breast, tomato, red onion, pickled jalapeno, mashed avocado & Italian cream cheese, served on a toasted sliced bread$14.00
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Swiss American, mayo, served on a toasted sliced bread$12.00
- House Burger
Ground beef patty on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion$13.00
- Patty Melt
Sourdough with ground beef patty, Swiss American cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and habanero aioli$14.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Hoagie topped with shaved sirloin, sauteed bell pepper, onion, jalapeno & mushroom, Swiss American cheese$16.00
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sausage, egg your way, hashbrown patty, Swiss American cheese, garlic mayo, served on a toasted bagel$13.00
- Spicy Egg & Bacon Sandwich
Breakfast sausage, egg your way, hashbrown patty, Swiss American cheese, garlic mayo, served on a toasted bagel$13.00
- Tuna Melt
House tuna salad, mashed avocado, swiss American cheese, served on a toasted sliced bread$14.00
Salads & Wraps
- Chef
Ham, bacon, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, White Cheddar Cheese, Romaine & iceberg lettuce mix, choice of dressing$12.00
- Chicken Caesar
Chicken breast, pickled onion, crouton, grated parmesan, Caesar dressing, romaine$10.00
- Crispy Chicken
Seasoned breaded chicken, tomato, cucumber, red onion, hard boiled egg, White Cheddar Cheese, ranch dressing, romaine & iceberg lettuce$12.00
- House
Romaine & iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, grated Swiss American, crouton, choice of dressing: ranch, caesar, or Italian$9.00
Açaí Bowls
- Berry Bowl
Açaí topped with a medley of fresh strawberry, banana, blueberry, and a honey drizzle$12.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Bowl
Açaí topped with classic granola, sliced banana, cinnamon & a peanut drizzle$12.00
- Strawberry Coco Bowl
Açaí topped with cacao nibs, coconut flakes, sliced almonds, and fresh strawberry$12.00