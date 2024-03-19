10% off your entire bill when you order a Reuben this weekend!! More
Jitters Cafe 24 Main St, Melrose, MA
10% off your entire bill when you order a Reuben this weekend!
LUCKY
Copied!
10% off your entire bill when you order a Reuben this weekend!
LUCKY
Copied!
Drinks
- Americano$3.50
- Cappucino$4.50
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Double Espresso$3.00
- Eggnog Latte$4.50Out of stock
- Fresh Lemonade$4.25
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.25
- Glass Of Milk$2.50
- Growler$15.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
- Hot Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.27
- Iced Coffee - Flavored$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Latte$4.50
- Nitro Coffee$4.44
- Raspberry Lime Rickey$4.00
- Small Iced Water
- Steamed Apple Cider$4.00Out of stock
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
Bottled Drinks
Breakfast
Panini
Sides
- Blondie w/ Nuts$3.50
- Brownie - Peanut Butter Cup Topping$5.00
- Buffalo Sauce 8oz$4.00
- Carrot Cake$4.50
- Chips$1.50
- Coffee Beans$12.00
- Cookie$2.50Out of stock
- Crumb Cake$4.00
- Feta Spinach Croissant$4.00
- Kate's Oat Bar$3.50
- Muffin$2.50
- Scone (Cranberry Lemon)$3.50
- Side of Chicken Salad/Tuna$6.50
- Sriracha Aioli 8oz$4.00
- Tiramisu$4.00
- Yogurt Parfait$4.95
Jitters Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(781) 605-2578
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM