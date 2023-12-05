Thank you for choosing Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores. Please call the store if you have any questions. More
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores 1800 Forest Hill Blvd.
SUSHI JO
Appetizers
- Sashimi Pizza$23.00
- Edamame$8.00
- Pork Shumai$9.00+
- Chicken Gyoza$9.00+
- Spicy Edamane$10.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls$6.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp$18.00
- Crispy Rice W/ Spicy Tuna Jalapeno$18.00
- Naturo Maki$17.00
- Mermaid Maki$27.00
- Spicy Tartar
- Tataki
- Hamachi Jalapeno$25.00
- Sushi Appetizer$24.00
- Sashimi Appetizer$30.00
- Jo's Spicy Ceviche$22.00
- Salmon Ceviche$22.00
- Poke Bowl$24.00
- Coconut Shrimp Platter$18.00
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura$16.00
- Tuna Tostones$18.00
- Soft Crab Shell$12.00
- Soy Wrap
- Ocean Tower$30.00
- Fried tofu$7.00
- Tuna Nachos$24.00
Soups
Salads
- Field Green Salad$7.00
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Sunomono Salad$18.00
- Krab Stick Sunomono Salad$14.00
- King Crab Sunomono Salad$36.00
- Shrimp Sunomono Salad$15.00
- Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad$25.00
- Avocado Salad$14.00
- King Crab Salad$32.00
- Spicy Tuna Salad$22.00
- Seared Tuna Salad$25.00
- Tuna Sashimi Salad$30.00
- Main Lobster Salad$30.00
- Grilled Salmon salad$38.00
Combination Dinners
Sushi Favorites
Hand Rolls
- California Hand Roll$5.00
- King Crab California Hand Roll$15.00
- Eel & Cucumber Hand Roll$6.00
- Negi Toro Hand Roll$14.00
- JB Hand Roll$6.00
- Main Lobster Hand Roll$15.00
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.00
- Uni/Shiso Hand Roll$15.00Out of stock
- Salmon Hand Roll$5.00
- Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Krab Hand Roll$4.50
- Sp Scallop HR$7.00
- Masago Hand Roll$8.00
A La Carte
- Big Eye Tuna Sushi$7.00
- Salmon Sushi$5.00
- Wild Salmon Sushi$5.00Out of stock
- Hamachi Sushi$6.00
- Wahoo Sushi$5.00
- Shrimp Sushi$3.95
- Ama EBI Sushi$5.00
- EEL Sushi$5.00
- Conch Sushi$5.00
- Octopus Sushi$7.00
- Scallop Sushi$5.00
- Tamago Sushi$3.00
- Masago Sushi$4.00
- Ikura Sushi$6.00
- Quail Egg Sushi$1.25
- Escolar Sushi$5.00
- Fluke Sushi$5.00Out of stock
- Kampachi Sushi$6.00
- Mackerel Sushi$4.00Out of stock
- Squid Sushi$5.00
- Krab Stick Sushi$3.00
- Toro Sushi$15.00
- Big Eye Tuna Sashimi$15.00
- Salmon Sashimi$12.95
- Wild Salmon Sashimi$12.95Out of stock
- Hamachi Sashimi$12.95
- Wahoo Sashimi$12.95
- Shrimp Sashimi$9.00
- Ama EBI Sashimi$12.95
- EEL Sashimi$12.95
- Conch Sashimi$12.95
- Octopus Sashimi$15.00
- Scallop Sashimi$12.95
- Tamago Sashimi$7.00
- Masago Sashimi$9.00
- Ikura Sashimi$12.95
- Quail Egg Sashimi$0.75
- Escolar Sashimi$12.95
- Fluke Sashimi$12.95
- Kampachi Sashimi$12.95
- Mackerel Sashimi$9.00Out of stock
- Squid Sashimi$12.95
- Toro Sashimi$30.00
Specialty Rolls
- 4 River$22.00
- Anaconda$18.00
- Bahama Roll$16.00
- Biba Roll$25.00
- Caliente Roll$17.00
- California Roll$7.00
- Candy Roll$15.00
- Dancing Eel Roll$18.00
- Dragon Roll$19.00
- Eel California Roll$12.00
- Fire Conch Roll$30.00
- Futomaki Roll$14.00
- Hamachi California Roll$14.00
- Havana Roll$17.00
- Hawaiian Roll$18.00
- Ibiza Veggie Roll$9.00
- JB Roll$11.00
- King & I$24.00
- King Crab California Roll$28.00
- Lobster Volcano$38.00
- Maine Lobster Roll$28.00
- Mexican Roll$15.00
- Rainbow Roll$17.00
- Red Light District$24.00
- Release Roll$16.00
- Resort Roll$12.00
- Rock N Roll$17.00
- Salmon California Roll$12.00
- Scallop Dynamite Roll$25.00
- Sex on the Beach$18.00
- Shrimp California Roll$11.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
- South of the Border$22.00
- Spicy Krab Roll$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$13.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$16.00
- Spicy Tuna Cali Roll$15.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
- Surf and Surf Roll$22.00
- Triple Crown$24.00
- Tuna California Roll$14.00
- Tuna Hawaiian Roll$23.00
- Volcano Roll$19.00
- Zilla Maki$39.00
- Spider Roll$19.00
- Palm Beach Roll$39.00
Traditional Rolls
SIDES
- French Fries$5.00
- Side Sushi Rice$3.00
- Togo Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Togo Eel Sauce$0.50
- Side Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Side Brown Rice$3.00
- Side Steamed Vegetables$7.00
- Side Steamed Broccoli$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Truffle Fries$7.00
- Togo Sirracha Sauce$0.50
- Togo Chili aioli Sauce$0.50
- Side Of Ginger$0.50
- Side Of Wasabi$0.50
HOTTER SIDE
Desserts
NA DRINKS
Coffee/ Tea/ Soda
- Apple Juice$3.95
- Orange juice$3.50
- Arizona Lemonade$3.00
- Natalie's Lemonade$5.00
- Natalies Strawberry Lemonade$5.50
- Fiji Water$3.50
- Hot Coffee$3.00
- Hot Green Tea$4.00
- Iced Green Tea$4.00
- Iced Chai Tea$4.00
- Iced Coffee$3.00
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.00
- Sweet Green Tea$5.00
- Arrnold Palmer$6.00
- Kombucha$5.00
- Ramune$4.00
- Soda$2.50
- Jarritos$3.00
- Sunny Culture Water Kefir$6.00
- VYBES ENERGY$8.00
- 16.9 0z Glass Bottle Pellegrino$6.00
- 25.3 Pellegrino$9.00
- Tiger Seed Tonic$5.00
- Chlorophyl Water$5.00
- Harmless Harvest Pink Coconut Water$4.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
Juice
Smoothies
ALC DRINKS
Champagne and Sparkling Wines
White Wines
- Riesling qba von muller$11.00+
- Pinot Grigio, Principato$11.00+
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita$15.00+
- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc$13.00+
- Sauvingon Blanc, Crossing$11.00+
- Rose, L'Opale, France$13.00+
- Chardonnay Pouilly Fuisse France$15.00+
- Farrari Carano Chardonnay$15.00+
- Far Niente Chardonnay$100.00
- Cte Ste Mich Chardonnay$11.00+
Red Wines
Sake
- House Hot Sake$7.00+
- House Cold Sake$10.00
- Waketake$70.00
- G-Joy$38.00
- Miyasaka, Yawaraka$37.00
- 300ml Hakushika, Gokasennenju$18.00
- 300ml Masumi Okuden Kantsukuri$19.00
- 720ml Masumi Okuden Kantsukuri$47.00
- Moonstone$16.00
- 720ml Dewazakura, OKA$47.00
- 300ml Dewazakura, OKA$19.00
- Dewazakura, Dewasansan$47.00
- Mu$55.00
- Masumi, Nanago$85.00
- Dewazakura, Yukimanman$150.00
- Momo Kawa (Pearl) Small$16.00
- Momo Kawa (Pearl) Large$40.00
- Kamoizumi, Nigori Gingo$40.00
Beer
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budlight 160z$6.00
- Stella$5.00
- Kirin Ichiban$5.00
- Kirin Light$5.00
- Sapporo$5.00
- Sapporo Light$5.00
- Sapporo Reserve$10.00
- Sapporo Black$10.00
- Becks N/A$5.00
- Hawaba Sunrise Ale$8.00
- Shocktop$5.00
- Elysian Space Dust IPA$5.00
- Craft Beer$5.00
- Lucky Buddha Beer$6.00
- Night Howl$6.00
- goose island$7.00
Martinis
- Asian Pear Martini$12.00
- Apple Martini$12.00
- Lychee Martini$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Dirty Martini$12.00
- Just Peachy Martini$14.00
- Chocolate Martini$14.00
- Sushi Jo Martini$13.00
- Purple Gimlet$13.00
- Sake Martini$13.00
- Dark & Stormy$15.00
- Asian Pear Martini$12.00
- Island Time Martini$13.00
- Black Magic Martini$13.00
- Pumpkin Spice Martini$14.00
Margarita
Cocktails
- Cuba Libre$10.00
- Jo's Mojito$13.00
- Strawberry Mojito$13.00
- Sex on Palm Beach$12.00
- Old Fashion$12.00
- Mexican Moscow Mule$13.00
- Titos Moscow Mule$13.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Madras$12.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$13.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Just Peachy Cocktail$13.00
- IMPERIAL FIZZ$12.00
Liquors
- Absolute$11.00
- Tito's$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Ketel One Citron$11.00
- Belvedere$14.50
- Ketel One Vodka$11.00
- Ketel One Cuc/Mint$12.00
- Ketel One Peach Blossom$12.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Zacapa$15.00
- Kahlua$11.00
- Bumbu$13.00
- Kracken Spiced Rum$11.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Casa Migos Blanco$14.00
- Casa Migos Repasado$17.00
- Don Julio Repasado$15.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Teremana Tequila$12.00
- Ilegal Mezcal Tequila$13.00
- Sauza Gold Tequila$10.00
- 21 Seeds$12.00
- 818 Tequila Blanco$12.00
- 1800 Cristalino Anejo$15.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.00
- Espolon Blanco$12.00
- Casa Noble Tequila Blanco$13.00
- Hornitos Blanco$12.00
- Bombay Sapp$12.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Empress 1908$12.00
- Monkey Gin 47$24.00
- The Botanist Gin$14.00
- Grey Whale Gin$13.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$12.00
- Dewar's Scotch$12.00
- Wild Turkey Honey Bourbon$13.00
- Glenlivit Scotch$13.00
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Johny Walker Black$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Suntory Japanese Whisky$12.00
- Glenmorangie Single Malt$12.00
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$12.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$12.00
- Seagram's 7 Whisky$10.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon$11.00
- Hennessy$14.00
- Jaeger$10.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$12.00
- Breckenridge Bourbon$14.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$12.00
- Screwball PB Whiskey$12.00
HOLIDAY COCKTAILS
JO BISTRO
Light Bites
Snacks
Açai Bowls
Soups & Salads
- Miso Soup$5.00
- Vegetarian Lentil Soup$7.00
- Avocado Salad$15.00
- Chicken Salad Salad$15.00
- Cobb Salad$15.00
- Miso Kale Salad$15.00
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Spinach, Goat Cheese & Walnut Salad$14.95
- Sublime Salad$15.00
- Tuna Salad Salad$15.00
- Roasted Chicken Salad$14.00
- Jo's Greek Salad$15.00
- Falafel Salad$15.00
- Coconut Shrimp Salad$17.00
Wraps
SANDWICHES
THE HOTNESS
Tacos
SIDES
Desserts
