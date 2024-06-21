Joan + Joe Coffee 14826 CHARLES TOWN RD
Food
Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg + Cheese on Croissant Bun
Hearty, hardwood smoked bacon with egg and provolone cheese on a warm, all-butter croissant bun, toasted to perfection.$5.95
- The Bacon Jam
Local oil-rubbed baked turkey breast with provolone cheese + hardwood smoked bacon on a toasted all-butter croissant bun, garnished with local hydroponic red oak leaf lettuce, gourmet uncured bacon jam + mayo.$9.89
- Brie + Turkey on Croissant w/ Pralines
Brie + local turkey warmed on a fresh baked all-butter croissant with balsamic + raspberry jam, garnished with crushed pralines.$8.95
- French Ham + Cheese on Croissant
Ham + provolone melted on a fresh butter croissant with dijon + mayo, garnished with Herbs de Provence. It's heavenly.$7.85
- Turkey Sausage, Egg + Cheese on Croissant Bun
Savory seasoned turkey sausage with egg and provolone cheese on a warm, all-butter croissant bun, toasted to perfection.$5.95
- Egg + Cheese
Egg and provolone cheese on a warm, all-butter croissant bun, toasted to perfection.$5.65
Bakery
- All Butter Croissant
All-butter European-style croissant.$3.49
- Almond Croissant
All-butter croissant with traditional sweet almond filling and topped with shaved almonds.$5.49
- Cheese Croissant
Cheese-filled flakey butter croissant. Served with or without strawberry drizzle on top.$5.49
- Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate-filled butter croissant drizzled with dark chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.$4.29
- 1/4 lb Chocolate Chip Cookie
1/4 lb chunky chocolate chip cookie.$3.25
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Moist and delicious cinnamon coffee cake with a cinnamon sugar band in the middle.$4.29
- Lemon Cake Slice
Moist, iced lemon cake. Perfectly tart and sweet.$4.29
- Pumpkin Cake Slice
Iced and spiced pumpkin cake slice. Delicious year round.$4.29
- Triple Berry Tart
Three delicious berries in a rustic hand-formed tart, glazed and topped with crystalline sugar.$6.49
- Apple Tart
Cooked apples in a rustic hand-formed tart, glazed and topped with crystalline sugar.$6.49
- Lemon Cranberry Muffin
Moist and fluffy cranberry muffin filled with lemon in the center. Deliciously tart and sweet.$3.99
- Blueberry Muffin
Moist and fluffy blueberry muffin topped with crystalline sugar.$3.99
- Banana Nut Muffin
Moist and fluffy banana muffin topped with nuts.$3.99
- Salted Toffee Peanut Bar
Rich dessert bar with brown butter sugar, peanut butter chips, and toffee bits topped with sugar crystals.$4.79
- Double Chocolate Brownie (GF)
Fudgey and fluffy with extra chocolate chips. An indulgent treat for everyone, and happens to be gluten-free!$3.75
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie
Perfectly chewy brownie with moist fudgy center and salted caramel drizzle.$3.49
- Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
5oz of dark chocolate-covered espresso beans.$5.99
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
- The Joe
Organic cold brew - served iced or hot!$3.50
- The Joan
Organic cold brew served iced or hot with vanilla and cream.$3.99
- Espresso
1oz Organic Nord Italia-style light roast espresso.$1.00
- Double Espresso
2oz (a double shot) of organic Nord Italia-style light roast espresso.$2.00
- Americano
Double shot of organic Nord Italia-style light roast espresso with additional hot water.$3.75
- Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk topped with frothed milk.$3.99
- Latte
Espresso with steamed milk.$3.99
- The Drogo
Organic cold brew, iced or hot, topped with a shot of espresso.$4.49
- Caramel Dream
Double caramel latté topped w/ homemade whipped cream and caramel drizzle. *Hot, iced, or frozen? Your choice! Hot lattés feature our Nord-Italia style espresso; iced and frozen lattés feature our signature cold brew concentrate.$5.49
- Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender + vanilla latté topped w/ homemade whipped cream. *Hot, iced, or frozen? Your choice! Hot lattés feature our Nord-Italia style espresso; iced and frozen lattés feature our signature cold brew concentrate.$4.99
- Perfect Mocha
Dark chocolate latté topped w/ homemade whipped cream + chocolate drizzle. *Hot, iced, or frozen? Your choice! Hot lattés feature our Nord-Italia style espresso; iced and frozen lattés feature our signature cold brew concentrate.$5.49
- Iced Dark Salted Caramel Dream
Iced cold brew latte w/ dark chocolate + salted caramel topped w/ whipped cream and double drizzle. *Hot, iced, or frozen? Your choice! Hot lattés feature our Nord-Italia style espresso and iced and frozen lattés feature our signature cold brew concentrate.$5.49
- Mocha Frappe
Perfectly smooth, dark chocolate cold brew latte blended w/ ice topped w/ homemade whip and chocolate drizzle. *Hot, iced, or frozen? Your choice! Hot lattés feature our Nord-Italia style espresso; iced and frozen lattés feature our signature cold brew concentrate.$5.99
- The Midwinter Latte
Sea salt toffee latté with cinnamon brown sugar topped with whipped cream and toffee drizzle. *Hot, iced, or frozen? Your choice! Hot lattés feature our Nord-Italia style espresso and iced and frozen lattés feature our signature cold brew concentrate.$5.49
Specialty Drinks
- Blueberry Dream Frappe
Rich blueberry syrup and cream blended w/ ice topped w/ homemade whip.$5.49
- Vanilla Italian Soda
San Pellegrino© w/ french vanilla syrup over ice.$4.79
- Caramel Italian Cream Soda
San Pellegrino© w/ caramel syrup and cream over ice, topped w/ homemade whipped cream.$5.99
- Chai Latté
Deliciously spiced chai latté topped w/ homemade whipped cream.$3.99
- Gourmet Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk topped with homemade whipped cream + chocolate drizzle.$3.99
- Gourmet Chocolate Milk
Dark chocolate sauce with cold milk over ice, topped with homemade whipped cream + chocolate drizzle.$3.99
- Maple Bacon Frappe
Crispy, savory bacon with the perfect blend of sweet and smokey flavors in a creamy, cold frappe topped w/ homemade whip and a piece of bacon.$6.49
- Chocolate Root Beer Frappe
Root beer syrup, dark chocolate and cream blended w/ ice, topped w/ homemade whip and a chocolate drizzle.$5.99
- London Fog
Earl Grey latté topped with homemade whipped cream.$3.99
- Victorian Fog
Earl Grey latté w/ lavender topped with homemade whipped cream.$3.99
- Cookie Fog
Earl Grey latté w/ cookie syrup topped with homemade whipped cream. Served w/ Biscoff© Cookies.$3.99
- Lemonade
Refreshing lemonade over ice with any flavor. Our favorites include strawberry, lavender, or mango.$3.25
- Frozen Lemonade
Refreshing lemonade over ice with any flavor. Our favorites include strawberry, lavender, or mango.$3.25
- Flavored Tea Lemonade
Refreshing black tea and lemonade over ice with any flavor. Our favorites include blackberry, lavender, or mango.$3.75
- Iced Tea
Refreshing lemonade over ice with any flavor. Our favorites include strawberry, lavender, or mango.$2.75
Groceries
Coffee Beans
- Mountain Blend 5lb
Enjoy the bold, smooth, and sweet flavor of these beans in your french press, as drip coffee, or whichever method is your favorite. Our coffee beans are specialty-grade, high grown, 100% Arabica. Arabica is a more delicate plant and must be grown at higher altitudes with cooler temperatures and consistent rainfall. They are certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher and are manufactured with 100% wind energy. 5lb bag (2268g)- Whole Bean Coffee$63.99
- Mountain Blend 12oz
Enjoy the bold, smooth, and sweet flavor of these beans in your french press, as drip coffee, or whichever method is your favorite. Our coffee beans are specialty-grade, high grown, 100% Arabica. Arabica is a more delicate plant and must be grown at higher altitudes with cooler temperatures and consistent rainfall. They are certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher and are manufactured with 100% wind energy. 12oz bag - Whole Bean Coffee$13.99
- Espresso Blend 5lb
Espresso Blend is lightly roasted and will not turn overly bitter or harsh, making for the best velvety cappuccino, latté, red eye, or any favorite espresso drink. Our coffee beans are specialty-grade, high grown, 100% Arabica. Arabica is a more delicate plant and must be grown at higher altitudes with cooler temperatures and consistent rainfall. They are certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher and are manufactured with 100% wind energy. 5lb bag - Whole Bean Coffee$63.99
- Espresso Blend 12oz
Espresso Blend is lightly roasted and will not turn overly bitter or harsh, making for the best velvety cappuccino, latté, red eye, or any favorite espresso drink. Our coffee beans are specialty-grade, high grown, 100% Arabica. Arabica is a more delicate plant and must be grown at higher altitudes with cooler temperatures and consistent rainfall. They are certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher and are manufactured with 100% wind energy. 12oz bag - Whole Bean Coffee$13.99
- Decaf Blend 5lb
Decaf at its best, this blend is bold and smooth, retaining all of its flavors because of the Swiss Water Process used to decaffeinate the beans. Enjoy every sip of this decaf delight! Our coffee beans are specialty-grade, high grown, 100% Arabica. Arabica is a more delicate plant and must be grown at higher altitudes with cooler temperatures and consistent rainfall. They are certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher and are manufactured with 100% wind energy. 5lb bag - Whole Bean Coffee$68.99
- Decaf Blend 12oz
Decaf at its best, this blend is bold and smooth, retaining all of its flavors because of the Swiss Water Process used to decaffeinate the beans. Enjoy every sip of this decaf delight! Our coffee beans are specialty-grade, high grown, 100% Arabica. Arabica is a more delicate plant and must be grown at higher altitudes with cooler temperatures and consistent rainfall. They are certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher and are manufactured with 100% wind energy. 12oz bag - Whole Bean Coffee$14.99