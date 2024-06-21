Decaf Blend 5lb

Decaf at its best, this blend is bold and smooth, retaining all of its flavors because of the Swiss Water Process used to decaffeinate the beans. Enjoy every sip of this decaf delight! Our coffee beans are specialty-grade, high grown, 100% Arabica. Arabica is a more delicate plant and must be grown at higher altitudes with cooler temperatures and consistent rainfall. They are certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher and are manufactured with 100% wind energy. 5lb bag - Whole Bean Coffee